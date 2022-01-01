Restaurant header imageView gallery
Christie's Dairy Delights Palatine

review star

No reviews yet

45 N Bothwell St.

Palatine, IL 60067

Order Again

Hand Packed Pints

Packed Pint

$6.49

Ice Cream

1 Scoop

$3.25

2 Scoops

$4.95

3 Scoops

$5.95

3 Scoop Sampler

$4.50

Mini Blue Scoop

$2.00

Add Topping

$0.50

Kiddie Sundaes

Dancing Bear

$4.50

Worm In Dirt

$4.50

Muddy Paws

$4.50

Mickey Delight

$4.50

Add Topping

$0.49

Bakery

Donut

$2.00

Muffin

$2.65

Scone

$2.00

Biscotti

$2.00

Bagel With CREAMCHEESE

$2.50

Bagel With Nutella

$3.50

Peanut Butter N Jelly

$4.50

Crossiant & Roll

$2.00

Fresh Baked Cookie

$1.29

Cake Pop

$1.85

Shakes/Floats

Milkshakes

$5.95

Soda Floats

$4.95

ADD MALT!!

$0.50

CHOCOLATE STRAWBERRY

$8.00

Specialty Sandwiches

Classic Banana Split

$6.95

Doughnut Sandwich

$5.99

Belgian Waffle Sandwich

$6.49

Brownie al a mode

$5.99

Cookie Sandwich

$4.00

Poptart Sandwich

$5.00

Banana Split

$6.95

Specialty Sundaes

Chocoholic Anonymous

$6.49

Fudge Mint Delight

$6.49

Oreo Sundae

$6.49

Peanut Cup Sundae

$6.49

Turtle Sundae

$6.49

S'mores Sundae

$6.49

Aloha Sundae

$6.49

Add Topping

$0.49

Banana Split

$6.95

Rolled Icecream

Rolled Icecream up to 2 Flavors

$6.95

Rolled Icecream 3 flavors

$7.95

Beverages

SMOOTHIE

$5.50

Coke Bottle

$2.25

Fanta Bottle

$2.25

Sprite Bottle

$2.25

Orange Juice

$2.50

Apple Juice

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.25

Monster Can- Big

$3.00

Dasani Water

$1.49

FIJI WATER

$2.49

Gatorade Small

$1.29

FUZE

$2.29

LIFE Water w/Electrolytes

$2.79

Tropicana Juice Kid Size

$0.89

IZZE Can Sparkling Juice

$1.99

Evian Natural Mountain Water

$2.99

Root Beer

$1.49

Lemonade

$2.25

Coke /Sprite Cans- Regular

$1.49

Brewed

Brewed 12oz

$1.95

Brewed 16oz

$2.20

Brewed 20oz

$2.50

Decaf

Regular

shot for red eye

$1.00

With Alt. Milk

$0.75

REFILL

$0.50

Cappuccino

Cappuccino 12oz

$3.10

Cappuccino 16oz

$3.95

Cappuccino 20oz

$4.75

Latte

Latte 12oz

$3.10

Latte 16oz

$3.95

Latte 20oz

$4.75

Cortado

$2.95

DECAF

NONFAT

extra shot

Espresso

Espresso Single

$1.50

Espresso Double

$2.50

Americano

Americano 12oz

$2.65

Americano 16oz

$2.95

Americano 20oz

$3.15

Halle

$2.75

Hot Tea/ Tea Latte

Hot Tea 12oz

$2.25

Hot Tea 16oz

$2.25

Hot Tea 20oz

$2.25

London Fog

$3.80

White Mint Cloud

$3.80

Hibiscus Blue Rain

$3.80

Hot Coco

Hot Coco 12oz

$2.95

Hot Coco 16oz

$3.45

Hot Coco 20oz

$3.95

Extra Shot

Extra Shot

$1.00

Flavor Latte

12 oz

$3.95

16 oz

$4.65

20 oz

$4.95

Agave

Almond

Belgian Cookie

Caramel

Chocolate

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough

Cinnamon

Cinnamon Vanilla

Coconut

Cupcake

English Toffee

Gingerbread

Hazelnut

Irish Cream

Lavender

Macadamia Nut

Mango

Maple Spice

Mocha

Orange

Peach

Peanutbutter

Peppermint

Raspberry

Red Velvet

Rose

Salted Caramel

Shortbread

Strawberry

Vanilla

White Chocolate

Cafe Au Lait

12oz

$2.95

16oz

$3.45

20oz

$3.95

Tea Latte

12oz

$2.75

16oz

$2.75

20oz

$2.75

12 Oz Bag

12 Oz Bag- Ethiopia

$20.00

12 Oz Bag- Rwanda

$22.00

1 LB Coffee Bags

Station Street 1 LB Bag

$19.50

Roboheart 1 LB Bag

$19.50

Mexico 1 LB Bag

$19.50

Brazil 1LB Bag

$21.00

Brothers Espresso 1 LB Bag

$20.00

Decaf 1LB Bag

$20.00

Columbia 1 LB Bag

$19.50

YETI 1LB Bag

$21.00

Alt Milks

Almd

$0.75

Cashew

$0.75

Cocont

$0.75

Soy

$0.75

Pour Over

Pourover

$2.75

Added Flavor

Add Flavor

$0.60

Pour Over

$2.75

Chai Tea

12oz Chai

$3.45

16oz Chai

$4.15

20oz Chai

$4.45

COLD BREW

CB 12oz

$2.20

CB 16oz

$2.50

CB 20oz

$2.95

Teeny Drink

$3.94

Victoria Dink

$5.50

Steamer

Steamer

$1.50

Latte Specialty Drinks

12oz

$4.00

16oz

$4.75

20oz

$4.95

BLENDED DRINKS

Frozen Hot Chocolate

$5.50

Blended Chai

$5.50

Frapp

$5.50

Smoothie

$5.50

Affogato

Affogato

$4.95

Pancakes

Old Fashion

$6.95

Picasso

$8.95

Chocolate Delight

$7.95

Christies Special

$8.95

Blueberry Hill

$7.95

Plain Jane

$3.95

Stawberry Fields

$4.95

Breakfast Waffle

$6.95

Smores Waffle

$8.00

Fruit

$0.90

Mixed Fruit Bowl

$2.00

Candy

Biscotti

$1.49

Lays Chips

$1.49

Kind Bars

$1.99

Madeleines

$0.65

Treat

DogTreat / IceCream

$2.00

2 Treat Deal

$3.50

Bracelet

Bracelets

$10.00

Earring

$8.00

Hair Ties

$2.00

Hair Tie Pack

$5.00

Headbands

$3.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Christie's Dairy Delights

Location

45 N Bothwell St., Palatine, IL 60067

Directions

Gallery
Christie's Dairy Delights image
Christie's Dairy Delights image
Christie's Dairy Delights image

Map
