Restaurant info

Welcome to Christina's Patio + Grill! The ultimate stop for delicious food, great drinks, and a relaxed atmosphere. Our online ordering system makes it easy to enjoy our food from the comfort of your own home. We offer a wide variety of menu options to satisfy any craving. From classic pizzas, wings, gyros, Philly cheese steak, salad and more! There's something for everyone. We use only the freshest ingredients and highest-quality meats, ensuring that every bite is packed with flavor. And if you're in the mood for a drink, we have a fantastic selection to choose from. Our online ordering is quick and easy to use. Simply browse our menu, make your selections, and choose whether you want pickup or delivery. We'll have your order ready for you in no time, hot and fresh. We take pride in our commitment to customer satisfaction. That's why we're always looking for ways to improve our menu and our service, and we welcome your feedback and suggestions. Enjoy your meal!