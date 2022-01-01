Christi's Cafe imageView gallery

Christi's Cafe

No reviews yet

12810 Dixie Hwy

Valley Station, KY 40272

Popular Items

Big Mouth
Triple Decker Club
Full Biscuit & Gravy

Appetizers

"People who love to eat are always the best people" -Julia Child Be your best! Get the appetizer!!
Breaded Boneless Wings

Breaded Boneless Wings

$10.99+
Breaded Bone-In Wings

Breaded Bone-In Wings

$10.99+

Fried Green Tomatoes

$5.99+

Fried Pickles

$8.99

Fried Cauliflower

$6.99

Fried Mushrooms

$6.99

Cheese Stixs

$6.99

(6) battered cheese sticks

Loaded Cheese Fries

Loaded Cheese Fries

$8.99

Oooohh Yuuummy!!!!!! Golden crispy French fries topped with two types of cheese and loaded up with crispy bacon, onions, jalapeños!

Chili Cheese Fries

$8.99
Loaded Potato Skins

Loaded Potato Skins

$8.99

Who doesn't love a good potato skin? I mean, what's not to love about a potato skin with loads of cheddar cheese, crispy bacon, and a jalapeno on top served with a side of sour cream!

Sampler Platter

$12.49

Breakfast

OUR BREAKFAST IS SERVED ALL DAY BECAUSE IT'S JUST THAT GOOD!!!!!!!!
2 Egg Platter

2 Egg Platter

$5.49

2 Eggs served with hand cut home fries and toast of your choice. Load it up! Add ham, onion and cheese to top of your home fries, shown in picture.

Breakfast Sampler

Breakfast Sampler

$14.99

2 Eggs & Bacon

$8.99

2 Eggs with Sausage

$8.99

2 Eggs with Sausage Links

$8.99
2 Eggs with City Ham

2 Eggs with City Ham

$8.99
2 Eggs wih 8oz Ribeye

2 Eggs wih 8oz Ribeye

$12.99

2 Eggs with Country Ham

$11.99

2 Eggs with Pork Chop

$10.99
2 Eggs with Country Fried Steak

2 Eggs with Country Fried Steak

$9.99

2 Eggs with Smoked Sausage

$9.49

2 Eggs with Fried Bologna

$8.99
Western Omelette

Western Omelette

$9.99

The breakfast fave known as the Western omelette is stuffed with diced ham, green bell pepper, and onion.

Veggie Omelette

$8.99

Chili Omlette

$8.99

Sausage Omelette

$8.99

Bacon Omelette

$8.99

Ham Omlette

$8.99

Cheese Omelette

$7.99

Plain Omelette

$6.99

Meat Lovers

$9.99

Meatlovers

$9.99

Pancake Regular Stack

$6.99

Pancake Short Stack

$5.99

Pancake Single Stack

$3.99
French Toast Regular Stack

French Toast Regular Stack

$6.99

There's no better word than "unbelievable" to describe our French toast– you have to try it! It's the perfect addition to any of our breakfast platters!

French Toast Short Stack

$5.99

French Toast Single Stack

$3.99
Bacon , Egg, & Cheese Sandwich

Bacon , Egg, & Cheese Sandwich

$6.99

Sausage , Egg, & Cheese Sandwich

$6.99

City Ham, Egg, & Cheese Sandwich

$7.99

Country Ham, Egg, & Cheese Sandwich

$7.99

Breakfast Burrito

$9.49

Full Biscuit & Gravy

$4.99

Half Biscuit & Gravy

$3.99

Cup Oatmeal

$3.49

Bowl Oatmeal

$4.49

Cup Grits

$3.49

Bowl Grits

$4.49

Sausage Biscuit

$3.49

Bacon Biscuit

$3.49

City Ham Biscuit

$3.49

Country Ham Biscuit

$3.49

Bacon

$3.99

Sausage Patties

$3.99

Sausage Links

$3.99

Smoked Sausage

$4.99

Fried Bologna

$3.99

City Ham

$4.99

Country Ham

$5.99

Home Fries

$3.49

Biscuit

$1.59

Toast

$1.59

Egg

$1.99

Cup Of Gravy

$2.49

Sliced Tomatoes

$1.25

Side Milk

$0.50

Western A La Carté

$7.99

Veggie A La Carte

$6.99

Meatlovers A La Carte

$7.99

Ham A La Carte

$6.99

Sausage A La Carte

$6.99

Bacon A La Carte

$6.99

Chili A La Carte

$6.99

Cheese A La Carte

$5.99

Plain A La Carte

$4.99

Sides

Every SUPERHERO needs a side kick!

Applesauce

$2.65

Beans

$2.65

Broccoli

$2.65

Cajun Fries

$2.99

Cauliflower

$2.65

Chips

$0.75
Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$2.65

Corn

$2.65
Cottage Cheese

Cottage Cheese

$2.65

This is a special item verify with Café to see what fruit is available before placing order

French Fries

$2.65

Fried Cornbread

$1.59
Fried Okra

Fried Okra

$2.65

Fruit & Cottage Cheese

$2.65

Green Beans

$2.65

Grilled Texas Toast

$1.59
House Salad

House Salad

$4.99

Macaroni Salad

$2.65

This is a special item verify with Café to see if available before placing order

Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

$2.65
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$3.99
Pasta Salad

Pasta Salad

$2.65

This is a special item verify with Café to see if available before placing order

Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$2.65

This is a special item verify with Café to see if available before placing order

Side Of The Day

$2.65

This is a special item verify with Café to see if available before placing order

Tots

$2.65

This is a special item verify with Café to see if available before placing order

Home Fries

$3.49

Crab Salad

$2.65

Burgers

The Big Dixie

$11.49

Big Mouth

$8.99

Double Big Mouth

$10.99

Triple Big Mouth

$13.49

Bacon Swiss Big Mouth

$10.49

Double Bacon Swiss

$12.49

Mushroom Swiss Big Mouth

$10.49

Double Mushroom Swiss

$12.49

Country-Fried Big Mouth

$10.49

BBQ Big Mouth

$10.49
Barnyard Big Mouth Burger

Barnyard Big Mouth Burger

$11.49

Bacon Ranch Big Mouth

$11.49

Chili Cheese Big Mouth

$10.49

Make it a Double Burger

$2.00
Triple Big Dixie Challenge

Triple Big Dixie Challenge

$29.99

Mini Burger

$3.99

Make Double BIG DIXIE

$7.49

Desserts

Coconut Meringue Pie

$3.99

French Silk Pie

$3.99

Lemon Meringue Pie

$3.99

Butter Pecan Cake

$3.99
Pineapple Upside Down Cake

Pineapple Upside Down Cake

$3.99

This is a special item verify with Café to see if available before placing order

LEMON CAKE

$3.99

Brownie

$3.99

3/Cookies

$2.59

Red Velvet Roll

$2.99

Pumpkin Roll

$2.99

Cheesecake

$3.99

Pastries

$2.99

Single Cookie

$0.99

Chocolate Meringue Pie

$3.99
Derby Pie

Derby Pie

$3.99

Carrot Cheesecake

$5.99

Soups & Salads

Guess what's better than our homemade, fresh from scratch, soups?! NOTHING!! But, our salads are pretty awesome!!!

Cup of Chili

$3.99
Bowl of Chili

Bowl of Chili

$5.49

Quart of Chili

$14.29

Cup of Soup

$3.99

Bowl of Soup

$5.49

Quart of Soup

$14.29

Cup of Beans

$3.99

Bowl of Beans

$5.99

Quart of Beans

$13.99

Soup & Grilled Cheese

$9.49

Soup & Cornbread

$9.49

Soup & Salad

$9.49

House Salad

$4.99

Chef Salad

$10.99

Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.99

Fried Chicken Salad

$11.99

Big Mouth Salad

$10.99

Platters

“The dinner hour is a sacred, happy time when everyone should be together and relaxed.” ~ Julia Child

1 Fried Pork Chop

$10.99

1 Grilled Pork Chop

$10.99

1 Hamburger Steak Dinner

$10.99
1 Piece Fried Boneless Chicken Breast

1 Piece Fried Boneless Chicken Breast

$11.99

2 Piece Fried Boneless Chicken Breast

$14.49
1 Piece Grilled Boneless Chicken Breast

1 Piece Grilled Boneless Chicken Breast

$11.99

1 Piece White Cod Fish Dinner

$9.99

2 Fried Pork Chop

$12.49

2 Grilled Pork Chop

$12.49

2 Hamburger Steak Dinner

$12.49

2 Piece Grilled Boneless Chicken Breast

$14.49
2 Piece White Cod Fish Dinner

2 Piece White Cod Fish Dinner

$12.99

3 Vegetable Platter

$8.49

4 Vegetable Platter

$9.49

Beef Liver & Onions

$10.99
Breaded Oysters

Breaded Oysters

$11.99

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.99

Chicken Quesadilla

$11.49

Chicken Tender Platter

$13.99

Chicken Teriyaki

$12.99

Country Fried Steak

$10.99
Farm Raised Catfish

Farm Raised Catfish

$11.99
Open-Faced Roast Beef & Gravy

Open-Faced Roast Beef & Gravy

$9.99

Ribeye

$12.99

Steak Quesadilla

$10.49

Sandwiches

Friends buy you a sandwich Best friends eat your sandwich!!
BLT

BLT

$6.99

Chicken Philly Swiss

$10.99

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$7.99

This is a special item check with Café to see if available before placing order

Chili Cheese Dog

$5.49

Christi's Patty Melt

$9.99

Cold Cut Bologna

$7.49

Cold Cut Ham

$7.99

Cold Cut Roast Beef

$7.99

Cold Cut Turkey

$7.99

Corn Dog

$2.50

Country Fried Steak Sandwich

$8.99

Egg Salad

$6.99

This is a special item verify with Café to see if available before placing order

Fried Bologna Sandwich

$7.99

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Grilled Cheese

$3.75

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$7.99

Grilled Turkey BLT

$8.99

Hot Dog

$2.50

Patty Melt

$8.99

Philly Cheese Steak

$10.99

Pulled BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$5.99
Triple Decker Club

Triple Decker Club

$9.99

Tuna Sandwich

$6.26

Wraps

That's a wrap, see ya next visit!!

Fried Chicken Wrap

$11.99

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$11.99

Buffalo Fried Chicken Wrap

$11.99

Buffalo Grilled Chicken Wrap

$11.99

Club Wrap

$11.99

Tuna Wrap

$11.99

Kids

Kids Hamburger

$5.99

Kids Cheeseburger

$5.99

Kids Hot Dog

$5.99

Kids Corn Dog

$5.99

Kids Grill Cheese

$5.99

Kids Peanut Butter & Jelly

$5.99

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$5.99

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$5.99

Kids Chicken Tenders

$5.99

Kids Spaghetti

$5.99

Kids Egg, Bacon, & Toast

$4.99

Kids Egg, Sausage, & Toast

$4.99

Kids Egg, Saus Link, & Toast

$4.99

Kids Pancake & Bacon

$4.99

Kids Pancake & Sausage

$4.99

Kids Pancake & Saus Link

$4.99

Kids Fr Tst & Bacon

$4.99

Kids Fr Tst & Sausage

$4.99

Kids Fr Tst & Saus Link

$4.99

Specials

Monday Special

$9.99
Tuesday Special

Tuesday Special

$9.99
Wednesday Special

Wednesday Special

$11.99
Thursday Special

Thursday Special

$10.99

Thursday Special Homemade Meatloaf w/ red sauce or brown gravy served with 2 sides and Texas toast

Friday Special

Friday Special

$10.99

Saturday 1 pc. Grilled Pork Chop

$9.99

Saturday 1 pc. Fried Pork Chop

$9.99

Sunday 1 pc Grilled Chicken Breast

$10.99

Sunday 1 pc Fried Chicken Breast

$10.99

A La Carte

Country Fried Steak

$5.99

Pork Chop

$6.99

Fried Chicken Breast

$7.99

Grilled Chicken Breast

$7.99

Fried Chicken Tender

$2.99

Grilled Chicken Tender

$2.99

Salmon Patty (1)

$3.99

This is a special item verify with Café to see if available before placing order

1 pc Cod

$3.99

Steak

$10.99

Beef Tips & Noodles A'la Carté

$7.99

This is a special item verify with Café to see if available before placing order

Burger patty

$4.99

LIVER & ONIONS

$7.99

Soda

Pepsi

Pepsi

$2.99
Diet Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

$2.99
Mountain Dew

Mountain Dew

$2.99
Diet Mountain Dew

Diet Mountain Dew

$2.99
Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$2.99
Sierra Mist

Sierra Mist

$2.99
Pink Lemonade

Pink Lemonade

$2.99
Big Red

Big Red

$2.99
Sweet Tea

Sweet Tea

$2.99
Unsweet Tea

Unsweet Tea

$2.99
Half And Half Tea

Half And Half Tea

$2.99
Gallon of Tea

Gallon of Tea

$5.99
Large Water

Large Water

$0.75
Small Water

Small Water

$0.25
Upgrade Drink

Upgrade Drink

$0.99

Bluegrass Tea

$3.00

Coffee & Tea

Coffee

Coffee

$2.79
Decaf

Decaf

$2.79
Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$2.79
Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$2.79

Milk & Juice

Milk

Milk

$2.99
Chocolate Milk

Chocolate Milk

$2.99

Apple Juice

$2.89
Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$2.89
Tomato Juice

Tomato Juice

$2.89

Kid's Drink

Kids Drink

$1.79

All hours
Sunday5:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday5:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

12810 Dixie Hwy, Valley Station, KY 40272

Directions

Gallery
Christi's Cafe image

