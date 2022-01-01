Christi's Cafe
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come on in and enjoy!
Location
12810 Dixie Hwy, Valley Station, KY 40272
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Valley Station
More near Valley Station