Ad Hoc at Home for Christmas

Tis the Season to celebrate! This Christmas, let us take care of the cooking. Our Christmas menu includes a ready-to-cook Black Angus Prime Rib, mashed potatoes, creamed spinach, roasted sweet carrots, horseradish cream, Bouchon Bakery Parker house rolls and Bûche de Noël. We are also offering a few of our favorite California wines. COOKING instructions will be provided upon pick-up.