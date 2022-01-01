Christo's imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Pizza

Christo's

review star

No reviews yet

107 w 1st st

Sanford, FL 32771

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

LG CHEESE
GARLIC KNOTS
CHRISTO'S CHEF SALAD

APPETIZERS

BREAD BASKET

$6.99

FULL BEER-BATTERED ONION RINGS

$9.99

FIRECRACKER FRIED CHEESE

$10.99

FRESH BAKED PEPPERONI BREAD

$9.99

FULL FRIED MAC-N-CHEESE

$11.99

GARLIC KNOTS

$9.99

GREEK NACHOS

$12.99

GREEK SPINACH PIE

$11.99

GULF COAST CRAB CAKES APP

$12.99

PIZZA FRIES

$10.99

ROASTED RED PEPPER HUMMUS/PITA

$9.99

SOUPS & SALADS

FRENCH ONION

$7.99

LEMON CHICK RICE SOUP

$6.99

SOUP OF THE DAY

$6.99

BIG SALAD

$10.99

CAESAR SALAD

$10.99

CHICKEN WALDORF SALAD

$13.99

CHRISTO'S CHEF SALAD

$13.99

ITALIAN ANTIPASTO MISTO

$13.99

MEDITERRANEAN SPINACH EGGPLANT SALAD

$13.99

TARPON SPRINGS GREEK SALAD

$12.99

SM CHRISTO'S TARPON SPRINGS GREEK SALAD

$9.99

SM SIDE SALAD

$6.99

SM CEASAR SALAD

$6.99

PIZZA PIES

PER CHEESE

$10.99

PER MARGHERITA

$12.99

PER WHITE

$12.99

PER MEAT LOVER'S

$15.99

PER GREEKS GONE WILD

$15.99

PER SUPREME

$15.99

PER VEGGIE

$14.99

PER THE WORKS

$16.99

PER SPECIALTY

$14.99

LG CHEESE

$15.99

LG MARGHERITA

$21.49

LG WHITE

$21.49

LG MEAT LOVER'S

$24.49

LG GREEKS GONE WILD

$24.49

LG SUPREME

$24.49

LG VEGGIE

$22.49

LG THE WORKS

$25.49

LG SPECIALITY

$23.49Out of stock

XL CHEESE

$18.99

XL MARGHERITA

$24.99

XL WHITE

$24.99

XL MEAT LOVER'S

$29.99

XL GREEKS GONE WILD

$29.99

XL SUPREME

$29.99

XL VEGGIE

$25.99

XL THE WORKS

$30.99

XL SPECIALTY

$29.99Out of stock

CALZONES & STROMBOLI'S

THREE CHEESE CALZONE

$13.99

MEAT LOVER'S CALZONE

$14.99

GREEKS GONE WILD CALZONE

$14.99

OVEN-ROASTED VEGETABLES CALZONE

$14.99

GRILLED CHICKEN SPINACH STROMBOLI

$14.99

MEDITERRANEAN SPINACH EGGPLANT STROMBOLI

$14.99

CLASSIC ITALIAN STROMBOLI

$14.99

BYO STROMBOLI

$13.99

BYO CALZONE

$13.99

BURGERS

CHRISTO'S STEAK BURGER

$11.49

BUILD A STEAK BURGER

$12.99

FIRECRACKER CHEESE BURGER

$11.99

MUSHROOM BURGER

$11.99

SANDWICHES

TRADITIONAL GYRO

$11.99

GRILLED CHICKEN GYRO

$11.99

ULTIMATE TRADITIONAL GYRO

$12.99

ULTIMATE CHICKEN GYRO

$12.99

CELERY CITY VEGGIE WRAP

$11.99

ITALIAN LUNCH BOX

$11.99

CHRISTO'S CHICAGO BEEF

$11.99

CARAWAY REUBEN GRILL

$11.99

FIRECRACKER CHICKEN SANDWICH

$11.99

HERB TURKEY BACON GRILL

$11.99

CHICKEN BOMBER GRILL

$11.99

THAT'S A SPICY MEATBALL!

$11.99

TURKEY REUBEN

$11.99

PASTA BOWLS

PENNE ALA VODKA

$17.99

PENNE ALFREDO

$15.99

TUSCAN CHICKEN

$17.99

CHICKEN PARMESAN

$17.99

EGGPLANT PARMESAN

$17.99

MAMA'S BUCATINI & MEATBALLS

$17.99

CHRISTO'S FAMOUS LASAGNA

$17.99

CHICKEN DE CHRISTO

$17.99

Shrimp Scampi Pasta

$18.99Out of stock

FROM THE GRILL

NO SKIMP CRACKER JACK SHRIMP

$19.99

FIRECRACKER CHICKEN

$17.99

GULF COAST CRAB CAKES

$21.99

HALF SLAB RIBS

$17.99

GREEK GYRO COMBO

$18.99

Additional Half Slab Ribs Only

$11.99

JUMBO WINGS

10 WINGS

$16.99

20 WINGS

$31.99

50 WINGS

$73.99

10 BONELESS WINGS

$15.99

20 BONELESS WINGS

$30.99

50 BONELESS WINGS

$72.99

LITTLE TYKES

KID PIZZA FRIES

$9.99

KID FRIED MAC-N-CHEESE WEDGES

$9.99

KID DIPPITY DOG & FRIES

$9.99

KID BONELESS CHICKEN NUGGETS

$9.99

KID GRILLED CHICKEN TENDERS

$9.99

KID SODA

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$9.99

SIDES

SIDE BREAD BASKET

$6.99

EXTRA DRESSING

$1.00

SIDE PITA CHIPS

$4.99

SIDE ALFREDO SAUCE

$3.99

SIDE CAESAR SALAD

$6.99

SIDE HOUSE SALAD

$6.99

SIDE FATBOY

$5.49

SIDE FRENCH FRIES

$5.49

SIDE MAC-N-CHEESE

$5.49

SIDE POTATO SALAD

$5.49

EXTRA MARINARA

$1.00

SIDE MEATBALLS

$8.99

SIDE 1/2 ONION RINGS

$5.49

SIDE GREEK POTATOES

$5.49

SIDE VEGETABLES

$5.49

SIDE ROASTED GARLIC CLOVES

$5.49

SIDE HUMMUS/PITA

$5.49

SIDE SAUTEED MUSHROOMS

$5.49

SIDE ADD GYRO MEAT

$6.99

SIDE ADD GRILLED SHRIMP

$8.99

SIDE CRACKER JACK SHRIMP

$8.99

SIDE ADD GRILLED CHICKEN

$6.99

SIDE ADD FIRECRACKER CHICKEN

$6.99

SIDE ADD EGGPLANT

$6.99

LUNCH SPECIALS

CHICKEN PARM SUB

$12.99

EGG PLANT PARM SUB

$12.99

GRILLED CHEESE

$8.99

GRILLED LUNCH SPECIAL

$15.99

LUNCH FISH & CHIPS

$13.99

PANINI SPECIAL

$12.99Out of stock

SPECIAL SANDWICH OF THE DAY

$12.99Out of stock

FALAFEL PITA WRAP

$12.99Out of stock

Bangbang shrimp poorboy sub

$14.99Out of stock

SWEET EATS

PIECE OF CAKE

$7.99

SLICE OF PIE

$6.99

CHEESECAKE SLICE

$7.99

ALL-AMERICAN APPLE PIE

$7.99

DOUBLE-STUFFED COOKIES

$2.49

CHOCOLATE BAKLAVA

$6.99

FUDGE BROWNIE BAR

$4.99

MISC BARS

$4.99

LG CANOLI

$5.99

MINI CANOLI

$2.99

Slice BAN NUT BREAD

$3.99

1/2 DOZ CHOCOLATE BAKLAVA

$36.95

DOZEN CHOCOLATE BAKLAVA

$76.99

1/2 DOZ COOKIES

$12.49

DOZEN COOKIES

$24.99

WHOLE BANNANA BREAD

$15.00

Cupcake

$3.99

1/2 cake 1/2 cheesecake

$60.00

DEPOSIT WHOLE CAKE OR PIE DISH

$5.00

BEVERAGES

WATER

COKE

$3.49

DIET COKE

$3.49

SPRITE

$3.49

PIBB XTRA

$3.49

ROOT BEER

$3.49

PINK LEMONADE

$3.49

COKE ZERO

$3.49

POWERADE

$3.49

FRESH SWEET TEA

$3.49

FRESH UNSWEET TEA

$3.49

COFFEE

$3.49

CHOCOLATE MILK

$3.79

HOT CHOCOLATE

$3.49

HOT TEA

$3.49

JUICE APPLE

$3.49

JUICE CRANBERRY

$3.49

JUICE ORANGE

$3.49

BOTTLE WATER

$2.70

MISC BOTTLED SODA

$3.49

2 LITER COKE

$5.25

2 LITER SPRITE

$5.25

2 LITER DIET COKE

$5.25

CHRISTOS TSHIRT

$15.00

BEER ON TAP

MANGO CART DRAFT

$6.50

BUD LIGHT DRAFT

$5.50

BLUE MOON

$6.50

YIENGLING

$6.50

CENTRAL 28

$6.50

STELLA ARTOIS DRAFT

$6.50

MISC - DOMESTIC DRAFT

$5.50

MISC - IMPORT DRAFT

$6.50

SEASONAL DRAFT

$6.50

Clearance Beer Special

$3.95

BOTTLED BEER

BTL BUD LIGHT

$5.50

BTL BUDWEISER

$5.50

BTL COORS LIGHT

$5.50

BTL CORONA

$6.50

BTL HEINEKEN

$6.50

BTL MISC DOMESTIC

$5.50

BTL MICHELOB ULTRA

$5.50

BTL MILLER LITE

$5.50

BTL - clearance - SPECIAL

$3.95

BTL SAM ADAMS LAGER

$6.50

BTL MISC IMPORT

$6.50

BTL ANGRY ORCHARD

$6.50

CAN SWEETWATER 420

$6.50

BTL PERONI

$6.50

CAN White Claw/ ANY SELTZER

$6.50

BTL FALL BEERS

$6.50

PITCHERS

BLUE MOON PITCHER

$18.99

BUD LIGHT PITCHER

$15.99

SAMUEL ADAMS PITCHER

$18.99

STELLA ARTOIS PITCHER

$18.99

YUENGLING PITCHER

$18.99

SEASONAL

$18.99

HOUSE WINE

GL HOUSE CABERNET

$6.95

GL HOUSE CHARDONNAY

$6.95

GL HOUSE MERLOT

$6.95

GL HOUSE MOSCATO

$6.95

GL HOUSE PINOT GRIGIO

$6.95

GL HOUSE PINOT NOIR

$6.95

GL HOUSE WHITE ZIN

$6.95

GL MIMOSA

$5.95

1/2 CRF HOUSE CABERNET

$14.99

1/2 CRF HOUSE CHARDONNAY

$14.99

1/2 CRF HOUSE MERLOT

$14.99

1/2 CRF HOUSE MOSCATO

$14.99

1/2 CRF HOUSE PINOT GRIGIO

$14.99

1/2 CRF HOUSE PINOT NOIR

$14.99

1/2 CRF HOUSE WHITE ZIN

$14.99

1/2 CRF MIMOSA

$14.99

FULL CRF HOUSE CABERNET

$27.00

FULL CRF HOUSE CHARDONNAY

$27.00

FULL CRF HOUSE MERLOT

$27.00

FULL CRF HOUSE MOSCATO

$27.00

FULL CRF HOUSE PINOT GRIGIO

$27.00

FULL CRF HOUSE PINOT NOIR

$27.00

FULL CRF HOUSE WHITE ZIN

$27.00

FULL CRF MIMOSA

$27.00

PREMIUM WINE

GL CABERNET

$11.00

GL CHARDONNAY

$11.00

GL MERLOT

$11.00

GL PINOT GRIGIO

$11.00

GL PINOT NOIR

$11.00

GL SAUVIGNON BLANC

$11.00

GL SPARKLING

$11.00

BTL CABERNET

$32.00

BTL CHARDONNAY

$32.00

BTL MERLOT

$32.00

BTL PINOT GRIGIO

$32.00

BTL PINOT NOIR

$32.00

BTL SAUVIGNON BLANC

$32.00

BTL SPARKLING

$32.00

MIMOSSA

ORANGE

$5.95

CRANBERRY

$5.95

BEER

$5.95

LEMONADE or Pineapple

$5.95

V-8

$5.95

APPLE

$5.95

PITCHER MIMOSSA

$25.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

107 w 1st st, Sanford, FL 32771

Directions

Gallery
Christo's image

Similar restaurants in your area

Victorio's Oyster Bar & Grille: Longwood
orange starNo Reviews
300 Dog Track Road Longwood, FL 32750
View restaurantnext
Blue Springs Pizza
orange star4.2 • 865
501 North Volusia Avenue Orange City, FL 32763
View restaurantnext
Vinzo's Italian Grill & Pizzeria - Casselberry
orange starNo Reviews
1006 FL-436 Casselbeerry, FL 32707
View restaurantnext
Backstreet Pizza
orange star4.1 • 234
1949 W CR 419 Oviedo, FL 32766
View restaurantnext
Brick and Spoon - Maitland, FL
orange starNo Reviews
933 South Orlando Ave Maitland, FL 32751
View restaurantnext
Victorio's Oyster Bar & Grille: Longwood
orange starNo Reviews
464 South Hunt Club Boulevard Apopka, FL 32703
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Sanford

Sanford Brewing Company
orange star4.7 • 1,390
400 S. Sanford Ave Sanford, FL 32771
View restaurantnext
Buster's Bistro
orange star4.7 • 1,361
300 South Sanford Ave. Sanford, FL 32771
View restaurantnext
Kona Poke - Sanford
orange star4.8 • 1,112
1813 WP Ball Blvd Sanford, FL 32771
View restaurantnext
Olea Mediterranean Grill - Sanford
orange star4.6 • 883
1829 WP Ball Blvd. Sanford, FL 32771
View restaurantnext
El Zocalo Mexican Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 511
406 Sanford Ave Sanford, FL 32771
View restaurantnext
Dharma Southern Kitchen- Sanford
orange star4.6 • 203
212 w 1st st Orlando, FL 32771
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Sanford
Lake Mary
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
Winter Springs
review star
No reviews yet
Longwood
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Orange City
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Oviedo
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Altamonte Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Maitland
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Winter Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (46 restaurants)
Apopka
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston