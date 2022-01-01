  • Home
128 East Market Street

Christopher's 128 East Market Street

review star

No reviews yet

128 East Market Street

Cadiz, OH 43907

Order Again

Sandwiches

Cheeseburger

$11.00

Classic cheeseburger with American cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle.

French Dip

$12.00

House roasted Prime Rib sliced and topped with caramelized onions, horsey sauce, swiss cheese and au jus.

Gobbler

$12.00

House roasted turkey carved and topped with herb aoli, cheddar, lettuce and a kiss of cranberry.

Husky Burger

$13.00

A thick juicy burger topped with bacon jam, lettuce, tomato, fried onion straws and house made pickles and finished with Cadiz sauce.

Rachel

$12.00

Twist on a Reuben with Turkey as the star.

Reuben

$13.00

House made corned beef shaved on house made rye. Topped with farm sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and Cadiz sauce.

Serious BLT

$10.00

Local thick cut bacon house smoked on sourdough bread topped with tomato and lettuce and finished with garlic-herb aioli.

Farmhouse Sandwich

$9.00

Toasted bread topped with an herbed cream cheese and farm veggies. All finished with a balsamic glaze drizzle.

Turkey Club

$12.00

Bourbon Bacon Grilled Cheese

$11.00

Fried Chix Sandwich

$12.00

Salads

Chicken Caesar Salad

$11.00

A classic...farm romaine topped with Clover Creek parmesan, house made croutons and Caesar dressing.

Cobb Salad

$12.00

A classic with a twist. Farm greens topped with seasonal veg, Blue cheese crumbles, hard boiled egg, diced bacon, chicken and chives. Topped with choice of dressing.

Christophers house salad

$10.00

Soups du jour

soup du jour

$4.00+

Sides

Fries

$4.00

Side salad

$4.00

Fresh veg of the day

$4.00

Cup of Soup

$4.00

Coleslaw

$4.00

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Cheeseburger

$6.00

Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Cookies

Chocolate Chip

$1.50

Peanut Butter

$1.50

Bread

Milk Buns

$2.00

Cinnamon Roll

Maple Cinnamon Roll

$4.00

Brownie

Caramel brownie

$4.00

Scone

Apricot Sage

$4.00

pumpkin scone

$4.00

Muffin

Pumpkin

$4.00

Daily Special

Bread Pudding with Bourbon Sauce

$6.00

Pie

apple pie

$5.00

Hot Drinks

Coffee

$3.50+

Tea

$3.00+

Soda

Cherry Pepsi

$2.00+

Dew

$2.00+

Diet Pepsi

$2.00+

Dr Pepper

$2.00+

Lemonade

$2.00+

Pepsi

$2.00+

Sierra Mist

$2.00+

Cans and Bottles

Bottled Water

$2.00

Sweet Tea

Sweet Tea

$2.00+

Cup of Water

Cup of Water

Juice

Orange Juice

$3.50+

Regular Tea

regular tea

$2.00+

Daily Special Group

Fall Kale Salad

$10.00

Poutine

$12.00

Philly Cheesesteak

$12.00

Appetizers

Beet Bruschetta

$8.00

French onion dip

$8.00

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$8.00

Desserts

Bread Pudding

$6.00

Cheesecake Cup

$6.00

Pie

$5.00

apple butter cake

$6.00

Entrees

Buttercup Ravioli

$20.00

Maple Salmon

$24.00

NY Strip

$28.00

apple pork chop

$22.00

Kids Menu

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Chicken Fingers

$6.00

Cheeseburger

$6.00

Salads

Chicken Caesar

$11.00

Cobb

$12.00

Christopher's House Salad

$10.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Farm Salad

$9.00

Sandwiches

French Dip

$12.00

Reuben

$13.00

Huskies Burger

$13.00

Classic Cheeseburger

$11.00

Special Grilled Cheese Bourbon Jam

$9.00

Fries

$4.00

Side salad

$4.00

Fresh veg of the day

$4.00

No side

Cup of Soup

$4.00

cucumber salad

$4.00

Dinner Special

Braised Short Rib

$30.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

128 East Market Street, Cadiz, OH 43907

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

