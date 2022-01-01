Restaurant header imageView gallery
Vegan
Juice & Smoothies
Pizza

Christopher's Kitchen

2,153 Reviews

$$

4783 PGA Boulevard

Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418

Order Again

Starters

Avocado Ginger Roll

$18.00

Assorted Cheese Plate

$19.00Out of stock

Avocado Toast

$13.00

Beet Toast

$14.00

CK Tacos

$18.00+

Fig & Honey Trio

$13.00

Grilled Artichokes

$13.00

Guacamole & Chips

$12.00

Hummus Plate

$11.00

Live Pizza

$14.00+

Thai Wrap

$15.00

Mac & Cheese

$12.00

NYC Roll

$18.00

Stacked Nachos

$17.00

Shishito Peppers

$9.00

Almond Butter Toast

$8.00

Salads

Soup + Salad Combo

$13.00

Asian Noodle Salad

$16.00

Caesar Salad

$14.00

Florida Chopped Salad

$16.00

Pesto Noodle Salad

$17.00

Santa Barbara Salad

$16.00

Superfood Salad

$16.00

Quinoa & Arugula Salad

$16.00

Tuna Scoop On Salad

$5.00

Soup

Cup Soup

$5.00

Bowl Soup

$9.00

Cup Gazpacho

$5.00

Bowl Gazpacho

$9.00

Soup + Salad Combo

$13.00

Bowl To Go

$9.00

Gazpacho To Go

$9.00

Sandwiches & Grain Bowls

Avocado Sandwich

$17.00

Pesto Sandwich

$17.00

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$17.00

Beyond Burger

$18.00

Veggie Burger

$18.00

French Dip

$24.00

Macro Kale Bowl

$16.00

Power Bowl

$17.00

Coconut Curry Bowl

$16.00

Mexican Grain Bowl

$16.00

House Specialties

Crab Cakes

$22.00

Fajitas

$20.00

Fettuccine Alfredo

$19.00

Mushroom Bolognese

$22.00

Pad Thai

$19.00

Seasonal Vegetable Plate

$22.00

Spicy Kung Pao Beets

$18.00

Pizza

Avocado Pizza

$22.00

Biancoverde Pizza

$22.00

Buffalo Cauliflower

$22.00

Farmers Market Pizza

$22.00

Hawaiian Bbq & Jackfruit Pizza

$22.00

Mushroom Truffle Pizza

$22.00

Veggie Sausage Pizza

$22.00

Red Sauce & Cashew Cheese Pizza

$18.00

Side Of Red Sauce

$3.00

Cold Line Sides

Avocado Sliced

$3.00

Black Beans

$3.00

Cherry Tomatoes

$2.00

Citrus Kale Salad

$7.00

Coleslaw

$4.00

Mixed Greens

$3.00

Crudite

$4.00

Beans & Quinoa

$7.00

Rice

$3.00

Quinoa

$4.00

Beans & Rice

$6.00

Caesar Salad (side)

$5.00

Tuna Salad Scoop

$5.00

Extra Nacho Topping

$4.00

Flax Crackers

$4.00

Fresh Fruit

$6.00

Guacamole LG

$5.00

Guacamole SM

$2.00

Hummus

$5.00

Jalapeno Slices Fresh

$1.00

Mozzerella (side)

$4.00

Myokos Cheese (slice)

$2.00

Pico LG

$3.00

Pico SM

$2.00

Pita

$3.00

Raw Ck Taco Shell

$2.00

Romaine Lettuce (side)

$2.00

Sauteed Veggies

$4.00

Gf Bread

$2.00

Slice Multigrain Bread

$1.00

Spicy Peppers

$1.00

Sunflower Sprouts

$3.00

Taco Meat

$2.00

Tomato (sliced)

$1.00

Tortilla Chips

$2.00

Side Of Pickled Ginger

$1.00

Side Wasabi

$1.00

Zucchini 'Bakin'

$4.00

Zucchini Noodles

$4.00

Chickpeas

$3.95

Olives

$3.00

Side berries

$6.00

8 Oz Pimento Cheese

$12.00

Hot Line Sides

Beyond Burger Patty

$6.00

Grilled Broccoli + Cashew Herb Sauce

$8.00

Shishito Peppers

$9.00

Jackfruit (side) SM

$3.00

Potatoes (side)

$6.00

Breakfast Sausage Patty

$4.00

Sauteed Spinach

$5.00

Seasonal Veggie Side

$6.00

Tortilla (1)

$1.00

Veggie Burger Patty

$8.00

Waffle Cream (side)

$2.00

Zucchini Noodles

$4.00

Marinara

$3.00

Gluten Free Bun

$3.00

Side Alfredo Sauce

$3.00

Side Veggie Sausage

$5.00

Extra noodles

$2.00

Eggplant Dual

$20.00

Dressings

2 oz. Dressings

8 oz. dressings

$8.95

8 oz. Nut Cheese

$9.95

12 oz. dressings

$13.00Out of stock

12 oz. Nut Cheese

$15.00Out of stock

Chef's Specials

Crab Cakes

$21.00

Pulled Pork Nachos

$19.00

Rosemay Foccia

$12.00

Tri Funghi Pasta

$19.00

Brussels Caesar

$15.00

Ceviche & Chips

$18.00

Penne Pesto

$22.00

Bao Buns

$23.00

Featured App

$13.00

Charred Brussels

$14.00

Jackfruit Quesadilla

$20.00

Spin & Artichoke Dip

$9.00

Creamy Thai Noodles

$22.00

Jalapeno Popper

$9.00

Jalapeno Poppers

$9.00

Grilled Peach Salad

$18.00

Taco Plate

$16.00

French Dip

$24.00

Tartare

$22.00

Mushroom Bolognese

$22.00

Empanada Entree

$18.00

Empanda App

$10.00Out of stock

Asian Bao Buns

$18.00

Mushroom Lotus

$22.00

Taco Tuesday

Taco Flight (3)

$15.00

Tacos (2)

$10.00

Taco (1 Piece)

$5.00

Juice Made to Order

Basic Green

$11.00

Carrot Punch

$11.00

Maui

$11.50

Pink Apple

$11.00

Spicy Detox

$11.50

Sunrise

$11.50

Apple Juice 8oz

$6.00

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice 8 oz

$7.00

Green Cold Press Juices

Abundance

$11.50

Bright

$11.50

Clarity

$11.50

Gratitude

$11.50

Re-Fresh

$11.50

Vitality

$11.50

Fruit Cold Press Juices

Passion

$11.50

Energy

$11.50

Ginger-Aid

$11.50

Lemonade

$5.50

Glow

$11.50

Hydrate

$11.50

Coco Blue

$11.50

Mango Magic

$11.50

Piña Colada

$11.50

Nut Mylks

Decadent

$7.75

Satisfied

$7.75

Dream

$7.75

Java

$7.75

Fortune

$7.75Out of stock

Strength

$7.75Out of stock

Tonics

Ginger Tonic

$5.50

Turmeric Tonic

$5.50

Wellness Tonic

$6.95

Wheatgrass

$5.95

Ice Cream Shakes

Chocolate Supreme

$11.95

Vanilla Dream

$11.95

Strawberry Heaven

$11.95

Cookies N Cream

$11.95

Creamy Iced Coffee

$10.95

Smoothies

Superfood

$11.95

Maca Smooth

$11.95

Sweet Green (nf)

$11.95

Iron Man (nf)

$11.95

Banana Almond

$11.95

Hawaiian (nf)

$11.95

Sweet Strawberry

$11.95

Warrior (nf)

$11.95

Protein Star

$11.95

Palma Cacao

$12.50

Cocktails/Mocktails

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Bloody Mary Virgin

$10.00

White Sangria

$12.00

Red Sangria

$12.00

Mimosa

$12.00

Lycheetini

$12.00

Cucumber Saketini

$11.00

Ginger Spritz Mocktail

$10.00

Blue Crush Mocktail

$9.00

Strawberry Mojito Mocktail

$7.00

Fall Fig Sangria

$13.00

Bottomless Mimosa

$16.00

Mimosa Refill

Pina Colada Seltzer

$9.00

Margarita

$6.00

Paloma

$6.00

Mojito

$6.00

Margarita

$10.00

Paloma

$10.00

Mojito

$10.00

Miami Vice Seltzer

$9.00

Coffee/Tea

Cold Brew (Bottle)

$5.95

Nitro Coffee (Keg)

$5.95

Drip Coffee

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.95

Herbal Tea

$3.50

Unity Cbd Tea

$7.50Out of stock

Resync Beverage

$6.00

Coffee Beans 12oz Bag

$15.00

Almond Milk 8 Oz

$8.00

Water/Drinks

Beautiful H2O

$2.25

Saratoga Sparkling SM

$3.50Out of stock

Saratoga Sparkling LG

$7.50

Harmless Coco Water LG

$6.50

Beautiful H20 Case

$18.00

221 BC Kombucha

$5.95

Pina Colada Seltzer

$8.00

Craft Cocktails TOGO

Christopher's Maragrita

$12.00

Spicy Mango Magic Margarita

$12.00

Old Fashion

$12.00

Passiontini

$11.50

Pina Colada Cocktail

$11.00

Baked Goods

Donut Holes

$1.95

Oatmeal Cream Pie

$4.00

Cinnamon Roll

$6.50

Brownie Bite

$1.95

Brownie

$5.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.50

Banana Bread Slice

$5.95

Banana Bread LOAF

$15.00

Seasonal Baked Good

$3.50Out of stock

Multigrain Loaf

$12.95

Cinnamon Minis (6pk)

$8.99

Brownie Bites (6pk)

$9.99

Donut Holes (6pk)

$9.99

Chocolate Chip 6 pack

$4.25

Sugar Free Cookie

$3.50Out of stock

Cupcake

$4.95Out of stock

Dessert Cups

Banana Cream Parfait

$6.95

Chia Pudding

$6.50

Raw Oatmeal

$6.00

Tiramisu Cup

$7.50

Chocolate Mousse Cup

$5.95Out of stock

Pumpkin Parfait

$6.95Out of stock

Apple Pie Parfait

$6.95Out of stock

Strawberry Shortcake Parfait

$6.95Out of stock

Brownie Cheesecake

$4.95Out of stock

Ice Cream PINTS

Chocolate Pint

$11.95

Vanilla Pint

$11.95

Coffee Pint

$12.95

Cookie Dough Pint

$12.95

Cookies & Cream Pint

$12.95

Mint Pint

$12.95

Salted Caramel Pint

$12.95

ICE CREAM SANDWICH

$8.95

Layers Pint

$14.00

Ice Cream Layers

$14.00

Ice Cream Shakes

Chocolate Supreme

$11.95

Vanilla Dream

$11.95

Strawberry Heaven

$11.95

Cookies N Cream

$11.95

Creamy Iced Coffee

$10.95

Raw Chocolates

Almond Butter Ball

$3.50

Almond Butter Cup

$1.95

Billionaire Bar

$5.95

Chocolate Covered Mango

$4.00

Chocolate Turtle

$2.50

Coconut Joy

$3.50

Lemon Ginger Cookie

$1.75

Mint Cookie

$3.95Out of stock

Peppermint Patty

$4.25

Salted Caramel Bark

$3.50

Sinful Pecan Ball

$3.50

Vanilla Walnut Fudge Cookie

$4.95

Desserts Made to Order

Cinnamon Roll Plain

$6.50

Cinnamon Roll with Vanilla Cream

$8.00

Banana Split

$14.95

Brownie Sundae

$14.95

Chocolate Delight

$14.95

Chocolate Mousse Pie

$12.50

Lemon Vanilla Cheesecake

$12.50

Brownie

$5.00

Key Lime Pie

$12.50Out of stock

Pumpkin Pie slice

$12.50

Brownie & Icecream

$8.00

Mint Sundae

$14.95

Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich

$8.95

Cake Cutting Free

$25.00

Scoops Made To Order

Single Scoop

$4.95

Double Scoop

$8.00

Triple Scoop

$11.95

Scoops TOGO Market

Scoop Vanilla

$3.00

Scoop Chocolate

$3.00

Scoop Cookies & Cream

$3.00

Scoop Cookie Dough

$3.00

Scoop Vanilla Salted Caramel

$3.00

Scoop Chocolate Salted Caramel

$3.00

Scoop Mint

$3.00

Scoop Coffee

$3.00

Whole Pie

Lemon Vanilla Cheesecake

$75.00

Chocolate Mousse Pie

$75.00

Pumpkin Pie

$75.00

Seasonal Pie

$75.00

Extra Toppings

Bananas

$1.50

Berries

$1.50

Caramel Sauce

$1.50

Chcolate Sauce

$1.50

Cinnamon Sauce

$1.50

Vanilla Cookie Crumbles

$1.50

Peppermint Bark

$1.50

Mint Cookie Crumbles

$1.25

Brunch (11-3pm)

Waffle

$14.00

Donut Holes 4pc

$8.00

Cinnamon Roll with Vanilla cream

$8.00

Breakfast Burrito

$15.00

Avocado Toast

$13.00

Brunch Sauté

$17.00

Southwest Scramble

$16.00

Breakfast Sandwich

$16.00

Breakfast Pizza

$22.00

Sweet Potato Hash

$6.00

Side Of Egg

$3.00

Veggie Frittata

$13.00

Lox Bagel

$12.00

OLD BF Burrito

$15.00

Bagels/Toast

Bagel & Cream Cheese

$6.00

GF Avocado Toast

$13.00

Cream Cheese (side)

$2.00

Multi Grain Toast

$2.00

Lox Bagel

$12.95

Multigrain Bread Loaf

$12.95

Joey's Bagels 4 count

$12.00

1/2 Dozen Bagels 6 count

$18.00

Gf Bread Loaf

$12.00

Gf Burger Buns Sleeve

$8.95

Acai Bowls

Sunrise Acai Bowl

$13.00

Cacao Crunch Acai Bowl

$14.00

Grab & Go

Asian Noodle

$16.00

Caesar Salad

$14.00

Florida Chopped

$16.00

Santa Barbara

$16.00

Quinoa & Arugula

$16.00

Macro Kale

$16.00

Pesto Wrap

$14.00

Thai Wrap

$15.00

Veggie Spring Roll

$9.00

Garlic Knots 6 Pck

$7.00

GF Pizza Slice

$6.00Out of stock

Whole FRZN Pizza

$18.00Out of stock

Potato Salad

$9.00

Tuna Salad Pint

$12.00

Guacamole Pint

$12.00

Mexican Bean Dip

$8.00Out of stock

Spinach & Artichoke Dip Pint

$12.00

Jalapeno Poppers

$9.00

Chocolate Mousse Pie

$9.95

Lemon Vanilla Cheesecake

$9.95

Seasonal Pie Slice

$9.95

Breakfast Burrito

$10.00

Cuban Sandwich

$11.00

Salsa Pint

$9.00

Christmas Dinner For 2

$55.00Out of stock

Take & Bake Lasagna

$40.00Out of stock

Take & Bake Shepherds Pie

$40.00Out of stock

Christmas Family Meal

$75.00Out of stock

Pesto Pasta Salad

$9.00Out of stock

Fresh Berries & Cream

$10.50Out of stock

Overnight Oats

$12.95Out of stock

Mediterranean Bean Salad

$10.00Out of stock

Pint Of Hummas

$16.00

Hummas Snack Pack

$7.95Out of stock

Crab Cakes Take And Bake

$16.50Out of stock

Curry Pint

$12.00Out of stock

Empanadas

$15.95

Fall Stuffed Apples

$9.50

Falafel

$15.00

Baked Goods

Donut Holes

$1.95

Cinnamon Roll

$6.50

Brownie Bite

$1.95

Oatmeal Cream Pie

$4.00

Banana Bread Slice

$5.95

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.50

Donut Holes (6pk)

$9.99

Cinni Minis (6pk)

$9.00

Brownie Bites (6pk)

$9.99

Multigrain Bread Loaf

$12.95

Seasonal Baked Good

$3.50Out of stock

Banana Bread Loaf

$15.00

Cookie Bites 6 Pack

$4.25

Cupcake

$4.95Out of stock

Ck Retail

LG Kale Chips

$9.95

Zucchini Bacon

$11.50

Small Zucchini Bacon

$6.00Out of stock

Cheezie Chips

$7.95

Dried Mango

$9.95

Veggie Flax Chips

$4.50

Maple Granola

$6.95

Brazil Parmesan Shaker

$9.99

Seaweed Snack SM

$2.95

GF BREAD Loaf

$14.00

Red Hot Blues Tortilla Chips

$7.85

Hippeas

$4.50

Small Hippeas

$1.25Out of stock

Tortilla Chips

$7.65

SM Red Hot Blues

$4.50

Maca Powder Navitas

$16.95

RESYNC Recovery Blend

$62.00

Insulated Juice Bag

$8.50

CK Hats

$20.00

Shirts

$15.00

Tumeric Powder Natives

$16.95

8oz/12oz bottle

$0.75

JOI Nuts

$30.00

NATIVES Cacao Nibs

$21.00

Summer In a Bottle Rose

$40.00

Holy City Smoothie Straws

$9.99

Imlakesh Maca powder

$29.00

Aurora Hazelnuts

$14.00

Large Coconut Flakes-Lets Do Org

$6.99

Degris White Wine Vin

$7.99

Miyokos Cheese Wheel

$10.99

Henessy Hemp Seeds

$19.99

Juice Cleanse

Fresh Start 1 Day Cleanse

$65.00

Fresh Start 2 day Cleanse

$130.00

Fresh Start 3 Day Cleanse

$195.00

Green Cleanse 1 day

$75.00

Green Cleanse 2 day

$150.00

Green Cleanse 3 day

$225.00

Rawmantic Bars

Rawmantic Chocolate

$6.95

Rawmantic Vanilla

$6.95

Rawmantic Coconut

$6.95

Rawmantic Berry

$6.95

Rawmantic Matcha

$6.95

CBD

Extra Strength Lotion 500mg

$84.95

Full Spectrum 250mg

$34.95

Full Spectrum Extra Strength 1000mg

$99.95

Lotion 250mg

$64.95

Night Time- Melatonin

$44.95

Synergystic- Moringa CBD

$44.95

Night Time 1000mg

$84.95

Cbd 500 Mg

$65.95

Poseidon's Joint & Musle CBD

$49.99

Poseidon's Gummies

$49.99

Poseidon's 1000mg Atlantis

$79.99

Poseidon's Dog Treats

$47.99

Living Intentions

Popcorn

$8.95

Almonds Sprouted 1lb.

$19.95

Sprouted Trail Mix

$14.95

Superfood Cereal- large

$13.95

Superfood Nut Blend

$13.95

Sunfood

Cacao Nibs 8 Oz

$15.95Out of stock

Berry Adventure

$14.95Out of stock

Botija Olives

$19.95Out of stock

Cashews Large 8 oz.

$13.95Out of stock

Chlorella Tablets 2 oz.

$12.95Out of stock

Chlorella Tablets 4oz.

$24.99Out of stock

Golden Milk Super Blend

$17.95Out of stock

Heirloom Almonds

$15.95Out of stock

MACA Powder

$15.99Out of stock

Macadamia Nuts 8oz.

$22.95Out of stock

MSM Lotion

$17.95Out of stock

Opti-MSM Flakes

$24.95Out of stock

Probiotic 50 Billion

$22.95Out of stock

Sun is Shining Smoothie Mix

$31.99Out of stock

Superfood Smoothie Mix

$16.95Out of stock

Super Greens & Protein

$24.95Out of stock

Young

$47.95Out of stock

Brazil Nuts

$24.95Out of stock

Chocolate Protein 2lb Tub

$62.95Out of stock

Beets & Mushroom

$19.95Out of stock

Tumeric & Mushrooms

$24.95Out of stock

Apricot Kernels

$16.95Out of stock

MATCHA Powder

$22.99Out of stock

Wellness Stres Less Blend

$32.95Out of stock

Acai Maqui Bowl Mix

$20.95Out of stock

Shilajit

$43.95Out of stock

Red Blend 4oz.

$18.95Out of stock

Sun Potion

Anandamide

$29.95

Ashitaba

$52.95

Ashwaganda

$46.95

Astragalus

$58.95

Chlorella

$37.95

Green Adaptgen

$41.95

He Shou Wu

$59.95

Lions Mane

$54.95

Matcha White Dragon

$69.95

Moringa

$24.95

Rose Water

$38.95

White Mulberries

$19.95

Yin Powder

$26.95

Premier Research Labs

Ultra Pollen

$27.95

Fem Balance

$24.95

OsteoVen

$24.95

Probiotic Caps

$44.95

Testosterone Caps

$60.95

Max B-ND Drops

$22.95

Melatonin ND Drops

$13.95

Nucleo Immune

$25.95

Vitamin D3 + K2

$39.95

DermaVen

$29.95

Protein Healthforce

Large Protein 1000mg

$58.95

Vitamin C 400 Mg

$42.95

Medium Protein 500 Mg

$34.95

Small Protein 250 Mg

$29.95Out of stock

Pure Synergy

Bone Renewal

$44.95

Cell Protector

$34.95

Heart Protector

$37.95

Multi-vita-min

$35.95

Multi Vitamin MEN

$59.95

Multi Vitamin WOMAN

$59.95

Original Superfood

$52.95

Pure Radiance C

$34.95

Rapid Rescue

$33.95

Super B Complex

$25.95

Turmeric 60 Caps

$33.95

Pre Natal Vitamin

$36.95

Immune Health with Mushrooms & Herbs

$39.95

Stress Remedy

$39.95

Zinc Complex

$25.95

Grape Seed

$34.95

Vitamin Balance

$44.95

Vitamin Vitality Men

$44.95

Vitamin Balance Woman

$44.95

SuperPure

$34.95

Radiant Mood

$51.95

Deli Items Meraki Only

Tuna Pint

$7.80

Guacamole Pint

$7.15

Spinach Artichoke

$6.50

Potato Salad

$5.85

Veggie Spring Roll

$5.85
check markCasual
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Our mission is to serve you only the highest quality, certified organic plant based food. In preparing food, we take an honest approach using techniques and ingredients that maximize real nutritional value for healthful results. Our passion is providing genuine foods of superior nutritional integrity and delicious taste. We sincerely appreciate your everyday support of our family owned restaurant. Thank you, Your team at Christopher’s Kitchen

4783 PGA Boulevard, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418

Directions

Christopher's Kitchen image
Christopher's Kitchen image
Christopher's Kitchen image
Christopher's Kitchen image

