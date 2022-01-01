Restaurant header imageView gallery
Christopher's Restaurant & Catering

2318 E. Dorothy Lane

Kettering, OH 45420

Family (4) Dinners

Chicken & Noodle Family Dinner

$44.00

Beef Stew Family Dinner

$44.00

Fish & Chips Family Dinner

$44.00

Stroganoff

$59.00

Stroganoff for 4 people, Salad for 4 people Pick 4 dressings and your combination of protein add ons.

Spaghetti - Family

$28.00

FAMILY Maple Bourbon BBQ Meatloaf (FOR 4 PPL)

$69.00

Our famous Maple Bourbon BBQ Meatloaf, packaged for our Family Meal for 4. This beautiful dinner comes with mashed potatoes and beef gravy, Mexican street corn, 4 mini loafs of housemade cornbread and salad for 4.

Family Salad (4-6 PPL)

$14.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
American. Homemade. Vegetarian. Vegan. A great selection of food options for everyone. Great Food, Great Service in a clean and safe environment.

