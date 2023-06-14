Christopher's Steakhouse - Leland
2013 olde regent way ste 200
leland, NC 28451
Main Menu
Appetizers
Dinner Rolls
$1.00
Cheese Fries
$9.00
Jalapeno Poppers
$8.00
Twisted Mozzarella Sticks
$8.00
Tater Skins
$8.00
Fried Calamari
$13.00
Nacho Combo
$13.00
Boom Boom Shrimp
$10.00
Chicken Tender Basket
$9.00
Spring Rolls
$7.00
Boneless Wings
$9.00
Bone-In Chicken Wings
$11.00
Crispy Onion Petals
$10.00
Zucchini Sliders
$13.00
Fried Pickles
$9.00
Salads
Burgers and Sandwiches
Chicken
Pasta
Off the Grill
Ribeye 10oz
$25.00
Ribeye 12oz
$29.00
Ribeye 16oz
$38.00
New York Strip Prime
$33.00
Filet Mignon 6oz
$26.00
Filet Mignon 8oz
$31.00
Center Cut Sirloin 6oz
$16.00
Center Cut Sirloin 8oz
$19.00Out of stock
Chopped Sirloin
$15.00
Bone In Chop 8oz
$18.00
Baby Back Ribs Small
$18.00
Baby Back Ribs Large
$25.00
Porterhouse
$35.00
Lamb Chops 2 Pieces
$30.00
Lamb Chops 3 Pieces
$44.00
Combo Steak
$40.00
Peru Lomo
$20.00
Seafood
Sides
Asparagus
$7.00
Baked Beans
$7.00
Baked Potato
$4.00
Baked Sweet Potato
$4.00
Broccoli
$4.00
Caesar Salad
$7.00
Cole Slaw
$4.00
French Fries
$4.00
Gravy Side
$0.50
Green Beans
$4.00
Grits Side
$3.00
Mac N Cheese
$7.00
Mashed Potatoes
$4.00
Mixed Vegetables
$7.00
Pasta Side
$4.00
Rice
$4.00
Side Salad
$4.00
Zuchinni
$7.00
Onion Petals Side
$5.00
Cheese
$1.00
extra dressings
$0.50
add mushrrom
$0.50
add Onions Grilled
$0.50
Sd chix
$10.00
SD SHRIMP
$9.00
Alfredo Sauce
$4.00
N/A Bev
Lunch
Kids
Drink Menu
Wine
Archer Roose Bubbly Prosecco
$8.00
Rock Nest Sparkling Brut
$7.00
Paul Bernard Brut Champagne
$9.00
Rock Nest Sparkling Brut BTL
$22.00
Paul Bernard Brut Champagne BTL
$32.00
Rock Nest Pinot Grigio, Chile
$7.00
Vento Di Mare Pinot Grigio, Italy
$9.00
Rock Nest Sauvignon Blanc, Chile
$7.00
Stone Bay Sauvignon Blanc, New zealand
$9.00
Rock Nest Chardonnay, Chile
$7.00
Drifting Chardonnay, California
$9.00
Fritz de Katz Riesling, Germany
$7.00
Rock Nest Moscato, Chile
$7.00
Vento di Mare Moscato, italy
$9.00
Rock Nest Rose, Chile
$7.00
Rock Nest Pinot Grigio, Chile BTL
$22.00
Vento Di Mare Pinot Grigio, Italy BTL
$32.00
Rock Nest Sauvignon Blanc, Chile BTL
$22.00
Stone Bay Sauvignon Blanc, New zealand BTL
$32.00
Rock Nest Chardonnay, Chile BTL
$22.00
Drifting Chardonnay, California BTL
$32.00
Fritz de Katz Riesling, Germany BTL
$22.00
Rock Nest Moscato, Chile BTL
$22.00
Vento di Mare Moscato, italy BTL
$32.00
Rock Nest Rose, Chile BTL
$22.00
Rock Nest Pinot Noir, Chile
$7.00
Paddleboard Pinot Noir, California
$9.00
Rock Nest Merlot, Chile
$7.00
Rapa Nui Merlot, Chile
$9.00
Rapa Nui Malbec, Chile
$9.00
Drifting Red Zinfandel, California
$9.00
Rock Nest Cabernet, Chile
$7.00
Drifting Cabernet, California
$9.00
Sangria
$9.00
Rock Nest Pinot Noir, Chile BTL
$22.00
Paddleboard Pinot Noir, California BTL
$32.00
Rock Nest Merlot, Chile BTL
$22.00
Rapa Nui Merlot, Chile BTL
$32.00
Rapa Nui Malbec, Chile BTL
$32.00
Drifting Red Zinfandel, California BTL
$32.00
Rock Nest Cabernet, Chile BTL
$22.00
Drifting Cabernet, California BTL
$32.00
Ca'Nomboli Prosecco, Italy
$40.00
Ca'Nomboli Prosecco Rose, Italy
$40.00
Secret Cellars Chardonnay, Central Coast, CA
$35.00
707 Chardonnay, Sonoma, CA
$40.00
Ayres Pinot Noir, Willamette, OR
$50.00
Secret Cellars Cabernet, Paso Robles, CA
$35.00
707 Cabernet Sauvignon, Sonoma, CA
$40.00
Beer
Bud Light
$4.00Out of stock
Miller Lite
$4.00Out of stock
Coors Light
$4.00Out of stock
Landshark
$4.00
Yuengling
$4.00
Blue Moon
$5.50
Bold Rock Cider
$6.00
Austin Blood Orange
$6.00
Austin Pineapple Cider
$6.00
White Claw Hard Seitzer
$5.00
Heineken
$4.00
Red Oak DRT
$7.00
Budweiser DRT
$5.00
Modelo Especiale DRT
$5.00
Mich Ultra DRT
$5.00
Flying Machine IPA DRT
$7.00
Stella Artois DRT
$5.00
Cocktails
Amaretto Sour
$8.00
Bahama Mama
$9.00
Bay Breeze
$8.00
Black Russian
$8.00
Bloody Mary
$12.00
Blue Hawaiian
$8.00
Blue Motorcycle
$10.00
Chocolate Martini
$10.00
Cosmopolitan
$10.00
Daiquiri
$12.00
Fuzzy Navel
$8.00
Gin & Tonic
$10.00
Green Tea
$9.00
Heidi Mae
$12.00
Ivy Rose Shot
$8.00
Jager Bomb
$12.00
Kamikaze
$8.00
Lemon Drop
$9.00
Lemon Drop Martini
$12.00
Liquid Cocaine
$10.00
Liquid Marijuana
$12.00
Long Island Classic
$12.00
Long Island Topshelf
$20.00
Mai Tai
$9.00
Malibu Sunrise
$9.00
Mango Sunrise
$9.00
Manhattan
$10.00
Margarita
$9.00
Martini (Gin)
$9.00
Martini (Vodka)
$9.00
Miami Vice
$15.00
Mimosa
$8.00
Mojito
$9.00
Moscow Mule
$9.00
Old Fashioned Classic
$10.00
Old Fashioned Will
$14.00
Pain Killer
$9.00
Pina Coloda
$12.00
Pineapple Kiwi Martini
$9.00
Pineapple Upside Down Martini
$9.00
Rum Runner
$10.00
Screwdriver
$9.00
Seabreeze
$9.00
Sex On The Beach
$9.00
Swamp Thing
$9.00
Taylor Made
$9.00
Tequila Sunrise
$9.00
Whiskey Sour
$8.00
White Russian
$10.00
Watermelon Martini Special
$4.00
Watermelon Mojito
$4.00
ES[PRESSO MARTINI
$11.00
Spirits
Vodka (Well)
$8.00
99 Apples
$8.00
Absolut
$9.00
Absolut Pear
$9.00
Blue Shark
$9.00
Ciroc Peach
$10.00
Effin Cucumber
$8.00
EOD Vodka
$9.00
Grey Goose
$11.00
Grey Goose Orange
$11.00
Kettle One
$11.00
New Amsterdam
$9.00
Pinnacle Blackberry
$8.00
Pinnacle Cherry
$8.00
Pinnacle Grape
$8.00
Pinnacle Kiwi
$8.00
Pinnacle Whipped
$8.00
Smirnoff Melon
$8.00
Smirnoff Orange
$8.00
Smirnoff Vanilla
$8.00
Stolichnoya
$8.00
Titos
$10.00
Rum (Well)
$8.00
Bacardi Black
$9.00
Bacardi Dragonfruit
$9.00
Bacardi Superior
$9.00
Bumbu
$10.00
Captain Morgan
$8.00
Cruzan Mango
$8.00
Cruzan Pinneapple
$8.00
Cruzan Strawberry
$8.00
EOD Barrel Rum
$10.00
EOD Rum
$10.00
Goslings 151
$9.00
Goslings Black
$9.00
Malibu
$9.00
Myers Dark
$8.00
Rumchata
$9.00
Gin (Well)
$8.00
Beefeater
$9.00
Bombay Sapphire
$10.00
EOD GIN
$9.00
Hendricks
$12.00
Luna Bloom
$9.00
Tanqueray
$10.00
Tequila (Well)
$8.00
CASAMIGOS BLANCON
$11.00
CASAMIGOS REPS
$12.00
Clase Azul
$25.00Out of stock
Codigo 1530
$8.00
Corralejo Anejo
$13.00
Espolon
$11.00
Lobos 1707
$8.00
Lunazul Anejo
$10.00
Lunazul Blanco
$9.00
Maestro Dobel
$8.00
Patron
$12.00
Tequila Rose
$9.00
Don Julio Blanco
$12.00
Whiskey (Well)
$8.00
Angels Envy
$25.00
BASIL HAYDEN'S
$12.00
Basil Dark
$14.00
Basil Toast
$14.00
Blantons
$22.00
Buffalo Trace
$12.00
Bulliet Bourbon
$10.00
Bulliet Rye
$13.00
Crown Apple
$10.00
Crown Peach
$10.00
Crown Royal
$10.00
Crown Vanilla
$10.00
Eagle Rare
$12.00
Elijah Craig
$10.00