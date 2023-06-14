Restaurant header imageView gallery

Christopher's Steakhouse - Leland

review star

No reviews yet

2013 olde regent way ste 200

leland, NC 28451

Main Menu

Appetizers

Dinner Rolls

$1.00

Cheese Fries

$9.00

Jalapeno Poppers

$8.00

Twisted Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00

Tater Skins

$8.00

Fried Calamari

$13.00

Nacho Combo

$13.00

Boom Boom Shrimp

$10.00

Chicken Tender Basket

$9.00

Spring Rolls

$7.00

Boneless Wings

$9.00

Bone-In Chicken Wings

$11.00

Crispy Onion Petals

$10.00

Zucchini Sliders

$13.00

Fried Pickles

$9.00

Salads

Steak Salad

$19.00

Garden Salad

$8.00

Chicken Salad

$15.00

Shrimp Salad

$16.00

Mahi Mahi Salad

$19.00

Salmon Salad

$24.00

Chiken Caesar Salad

$15.00

Burgers and Sandwiches

Classic Burger

$15.00

Bacon Blue Burger

$15.00

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$15.00

Chargrilled Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Chicken Cheddar And Bacon Sandwich

$16.00

Ribeye Sandwich

$17.00

Chicken

Bbq Bacon And Cheddar Chicken

$16.00

Chicken Marsala

$17.00

Chicken Milanese

$18.00

Chicken Parmesan

$18.00

Grilled Chicken

$16.00

Mediterranean Caprese Chicken

$17.00

Teriyaki Glazed Chicken

$16.00

Pasta

Fettuccine Alfredo

$10.00

Chicken Alfredo

$17.00

Shrimp Alfredo

$18.00

Steak Alfredo

$20.00

Scallop Alfredo

$30.00

Off the Grill

Ribeye 10oz

$25.00

Ribeye 12oz

$29.00

Ribeye 16oz

$38.00

New York Strip Prime

$33.00

Filet Mignon 6oz

$26.00

Filet Mignon 8oz

$31.00

Center Cut Sirloin 6oz

$16.00

Center Cut Sirloin 8oz

$19.00Out of stock

Chopped Sirloin

$15.00

Bone In Chop 8oz

$18.00

Baby Back Ribs Small

$18.00

Baby Back Ribs Large

$25.00

Porterhouse

$35.00

Lamb Chops 2 Pieces

$30.00

Lamb Chops 3 Pieces

$44.00

Combo Steak

$40.00

Peru Lomo

$20.00

Seafood

Salmon

$24.00

Mahi Mahi

$19.00

Scallops Platter

$30.00

Flounder

$18.00

Flounder And Shrimp

$23.00

Shrimp Platter

$15.00

Shrimp And Grits

$18.00

Combo Seafood

$35.00

Sides

Asparagus

$7.00

Baked Beans

$7.00

Baked Potato

$4.00

Baked Sweet Potato

$4.00

Broccoli

$4.00

Caesar Salad

$7.00

Cole Slaw

$4.00

French Fries

$4.00

Gravy Side

$0.50

Green Beans

$4.00

Grits Side

$3.00

Mac N Cheese

$7.00

Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Mixed Vegetables

$7.00

Pasta Side

$4.00

Rice

$4.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Zuchinni

$7.00

Onion Petals Side

$5.00

Cheese

$1.00

extra dressings

$0.50

add mushrrom

$0.50

add Onions Grilled

$0.50

Sd chix

$10.00

SD SHRIMP

$9.00

Alfredo Sauce

$4.00

Dessert

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$10.00

Molten Lava Cake

$8.00

Cheesecake

$8.00

N/A Bev

Sweet Tea

$3.49

Unsweet Tea

$3.49

Coke

$3.49

Diet Coke

$3.49

Coke Zero

$3.49

Sprite

$3.49

Mr Pibb

$3.49

Pink Lemonade

$3.49

Ginger

$3.49

Water

Coffee

$4.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Rootbeer

$4.00

Milk

$4.00

Sundrop

$3.49

Bottle Water

$4.00

Lunch

L-Blackened Shrimp & Rice

$9.99

L-Beef Tips W/Gravy & Rice

$10.99

L-Chopped Sirloin

$9.99

L-Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.99

L-Ribeye Steak Salad

$12.99

L-Classic Burger

$9.99

L-Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

L-BBQ Bacon Cheddar Chicken

$9.99

L-Shrimp Platter

$9.99

Kids

Kids Chicken Tenders

$9.49

Kids Shrimp Basket

$10.49

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.49

Kids Sliders

$7.49

Kids Ribeye

$13.49

Kids Pizza

$9.49

Kids Fettuccine Alfredo

$9.49

Drink Menu

Wine

Archer Roose Bubbly Prosecco

$8.00

Rock Nest Sparkling Brut

$7.00

Paul Bernard Brut Champagne

$9.00

Rock Nest Sparkling Brut BTL

$22.00

Paul Bernard Brut Champagne BTL

$32.00

Rock Nest Pinot Grigio, Chile

$7.00

Vento Di Mare Pinot Grigio, Italy

$9.00

Rock Nest Sauvignon Blanc, Chile

$7.00

Stone Bay Sauvignon Blanc, New zealand

$9.00

Rock Nest Chardonnay, Chile

$7.00

Drifting Chardonnay, California

$9.00

Fritz de Katz Riesling, Germany

$7.00

Rock Nest Moscato, Chile

$7.00

Vento di Mare Moscato, italy

$9.00

Rock Nest Rose, Chile

$7.00

Rock Nest Pinot Grigio, Chile BTL

$22.00

Vento Di Mare Pinot Grigio, Italy BTL

$32.00

Rock Nest Sauvignon Blanc, Chile BTL

$22.00

Stone Bay Sauvignon Blanc, New zealand BTL

$32.00

Rock Nest Chardonnay, Chile BTL

$22.00

Drifting Chardonnay, California BTL

$32.00

Fritz de Katz Riesling, Germany BTL

$22.00

Rock Nest Moscato, Chile BTL

$22.00

Vento di Mare Moscato, italy BTL

$32.00

Rock Nest Rose, Chile BTL

$22.00

Rock Nest Pinot Noir, Chile

$7.00

Paddleboard Pinot Noir, California

$9.00

Rock Nest Merlot, Chile

$7.00

Rapa Nui Merlot, Chile

$9.00

Rapa Nui Malbec, Chile

$9.00

Drifting Red Zinfandel, California

$9.00

Rock Nest Cabernet, Chile

$7.00

Drifting Cabernet, California

$9.00

Sangria

$9.00

Rock Nest Pinot Noir, Chile BTL

$22.00

Paddleboard Pinot Noir, California BTL

$32.00

Rock Nest Merlot, Chile BTL

$22.00

Rapa Nui Merlot, Chile BTL

$32.00

Rapa Nui Malbec, Chile BTL

$32.00

Drifting Red Zinfandel, California BTL

$32.00

Rock Nest Cabernet, Chile BTL

$22.00

Drifting Cabernet, California BTL

$32.00

Ca'Nomboli Prosecco, Italy

$40.00

Ca'Nomboli Prosecco Rose, Italy

$40.00

Secret Cellars Chardonnay, Central Coast, CA

$35.00

707 Chardonnay, Sonoma, CA

$40.00

Ayres Pinot Noir, Willamette, OR

$50.00

Secret Cellars Cabernet, Paso Robles, CA

$35.00

707 Cabernet Sauvignon, Sonoma, CA

$40.00

Beer

Bud Light

$4.00Out of stock

Miller Lite

$4.00Out of stock

Coors Light

$4.00Out of stock

Landshark

$4.00

Yuengling

$4.00

Blue Moon

$5.50

Bold Rock Cider

$6.00

Austin Blood Orange

$6.00

Austin Pineapple Cider

$6.00

White Claw Hard Seitzer

$5.00

Heineken

$4.00

Red Oak DRT

$7.00

Budweiser DRT

$5.00

Modelo Especiale DRT

$5.00

Mich Ultra DRT

$5.00

Flying Machine IPA DRT

$7.00

Stella Artois DRT

$5.00

Cocktails

Amaretto Sour

$8.00

Bahama Mama

$9.00

Bay Breeze

$8.00

Black Russian

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Blue Hawaiian

$8.00

Blue Motorcycle

$10.00

Chocolate Martini

$10.00

Cosmopolitan

$10.00

Daiquiri

$12.00

Fuzzy Navel

$8.00

Gin & Tonic

$10.00

Green Tea

$9.00

Heidi Mae

$12.00

Ivy Rose Shot

$8.00

Jager Bomb

$12.00

Kamikaze

$8.00

Lemon Drop

$9.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$12.00

Liquid Cocaine

$10.00

Liquid Marijuana

$12.00

Long Island Classic

$12.00

Long Island Topshelf

$20.00

Mai Tai

$9.00

Malibu Sunrise

$9.00

Mango Sunrise

$9.00

Manhattan

$10.00

Margarita

$9.00

Martini (Gin)

$9.00

Martini (Vodka)

$9.00

Miami Vice

$15.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Mojito

$9.00

Moscow Mule

$9.00

Old Fashioned Classic

$10.00

Old Fashioned Will

$14.00

Pain Killer

$9.00

Pina Coloda

$12.00

Pineapple Kiwi Martini

$9.00

Pineapple Upside Down Martini

$9.00

Rum Runner

$10.00

Screwdriver

$9.00

Seabreeze

$9.00

Sex On The Beach

$9.00

Swamp Thing

$9.00

Taylor Made

$9.00

Tequila Sunrise

$9.00

Whiskey Sour

$8.00

White Russian

$10.00

Watermelon Martini Special

$4.00

Watermelon Mojito

$4.00

ES[PRESSO MARTINI

$11.00

Spirits

Vodka (Well)

$8.00

99 Apples

$8.00

Absolut

$9.00

Absolut Pear

$9.00

Blue Shark

$9.00

Ciroc Peach

$10.00

Effin Cucumber

$8.00

EOD Vodka

$9.00

Grey Goose

$11.00

Grey Goose Orange

$11.00

Kettle One

$11.00

New Amsterdam

$9.00

Pinnacle Blackberry

$8.00

Pinnacle Cherry

$8.00

Pinnacle Grape

$8.00

Pinnacle Kiwi

$8.00

Pinnacle Whipped

$8.00

Smirnoff Melon

$8.00

Smirnoff Orange

$8.00

Smirnoff Vanilla

$8.00

Stolichnoya

$8.00

Titos

$10.00

Rum (Well)

$8.00

Bacardi Black

$9.00

Bacardi Dragonfruit

$9.00

Bacardi Superior

$9.00

Bumbu

$10.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Cruzan Mango

$8.00

Cruzan Pinneapple

$8.00

Cruzan Strawberry

$8.00

EOD Barrel Rum

$10.00

EOD Rum

$10.00

Goslings 151

$9.00

Goslings Black

$9.00

Malibu

$9.00

Myers Dark

$8.00

Rumchata

$9.00

Gin (Well)

$8.00

Beefeater

$9.00

Bombay Sapphire

$10.00

EOD GIN

$9.00

Hendricks

$12.00

Luna Bloom

$9.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

Tequila (Well)

$8.00

CASAMIGOS BLANCON

$11.00

CASAMIGOS REPS

$12.00

Clase Azul

$25.00Out of stock

Codigo 1530

$8.00

Corralejo Anejo

$13.00

Espolon

$11.00

Lobos 1707

$8.00

Lunazul Anejo

$10.00

Lunazul Blanco

$9.00

Maestro Dobel

$8.00

Patron

$12.00

Tequila Rose

$9.00

Don Julio Blanco

$12.00

Whiskey (Well)

$8.00

Angels Envy

$25.00

BASIL HAYDEN'S

$12.00

Basil Dark

$14.00

Basil Toast

$14.00

Blantons

$22.00

Buffalo Trace

$12.00

Bulliet Bourbon

$10.00

Bulliet Rye

$13.00

Crown Apple

$10.00

Crown Peach

$10.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Crown Vanilla

$10.00

Eagle Rare

$12.00

Elijah Craig

$10.00

E