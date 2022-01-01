Christos Greek Restaurant imageView gallery
Greek

Christos Greek Restaurant

723 Reviews

$$

2632 Nicollet Avenue South

Minneapolis, MN 55408

Warm Appetizers

Crab Cakes App

$11.95

Fried, topped with honey-mustard dressing; over mixed greens

Hot Sampler

$15.45

Loukaniko, Koupepia and Gyros with Tzatziki

Loukaniko

Loukaniko

$13.95

Grilled, spicy pork sausage

Manitaria

$11.45

Broiled mushroom caps stuffed with crabmeat and onions with a touch of garlic

Octapodi

$14.25

Octopus with onions baked in vinegar and red wine with peppercorns and bayleaf

Oregano Wings

$11.25

Fried chicken wings sprinkled with lemon, oregano and pepper

Saganaki

$13.95

Melted kasseri cheese flamed tableside with brandy, doused with lemon juice

Chilled Appetizers

Dip Sampler

$14.95

A garlic blast! Hummus, Tzatziki, Melintzanosalata, Skordalia

Hummus

$10.65

Purée of garbanzo beans, parsley, sesame paste, garlic, lemon and olive oil

Melintzanosalata

$10.65

Roasted eggplant puréed with olive oil, lemon and garlic

Octapodi

$14.25

Octopus marinated in wine, olive oil, black peppercorns and herbs

Skordalia

$10.65

Puréed potatoes blended with olive oil and garlic

Taverna Platter

$18.75

Octapodi, Feta, Hummus and Melintzanosalata

Tzatziki

$10.65

Homemade yogurt blended with shredded cucumbers, dill and garlic

Appetizer Versions Of Our Entrees

Spanakopita

Spanakopita

$10.95

Spinach, feta cheese, dill and scallions baked in phyllo pastry

Tyropita

$10.95

Feta and kasseri cheeses with a hint of mint baked in phyllo pastry

Souvlaki

$9.35

Skewered pieces of pork tenderloin, marinated and broiled, served over pita with tomatoes, cucumbers, onions

Koupepia

$9.95

(Cyprus Dolmathes) Grape leaves stuffed with ground beef, lamb, rice and herbs

Dolmathes

$9.95

Chilled grape leaves stuffed with herbed rice, parsley and scallions

Calamari

$12.95

Breaded, fried, served with aioli sauce and lemon

Gyros

$9.95

Slices of the rotisserie favorite with Tzatziki

Mousaka

$10.35

Ground beef layered in eggplant and potatoes; baked under béchamel sauce

Veg. Mousaka

$10.35

Eggplant, mushrooms, onions, peppers and tomatoes sautéed lightly

Pastitsio

$10.35

Ground beef layered in ziti pasta; baked under béchamel sauce

Falafel

Falafel

$10.35

Fried croquettes of ground, herbed garbanzos. Served with Tahini on the side

Soup

Cup of Soup

$4.95

Bowl of Soup

$7.95

Salads

Small House Salad

$4.85

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, olives

Large House Salad

$8.85

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, olives

Small Greek Salad

$7.95

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, olives, capers, feta

Large Greek Salad

$14.65

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, olives, capers, feta

Small Village Salad

$7.95

Tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, olives, capers, feta

Large Village Salad

$14.65

Tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, olives, capers, feta

Small Tabouli Salad

$7.95

Chopped parsley, green onions, tomatoes and bulgur dressed with lemon and olive oil

Large Tabouli Salad

$14.65

Chopped parsley, green onions, tomatoes and bulgur dressed with lemon and olive oil

Pita Sandwiches

Chicken Fold

$9.95

Skinless breast, marinated, broiled and cut into strips; with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and Tzatziki

Chicken Pocket

$9.95

Skinless breast, marinated, broiled and cut into strips; with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and Tzatziki served in a pocket pita.

Gyros Fold

Gyros Fold

$9.95

Slices of the rotisserie favorite with Tzatziki in a pita fold

Gyros Pocket

$9.95

Slices of the rotisserie favorite with Tzatziki, served in a pocket pita.

Loukaniko Sandwich

$14.50

Grilled, spicy pork sausage, served in a pocket pita.

Falafel Sandwich

$10.35

Fried croquettes of ground, herbed garbanzos, served with Tahini and Tabouli on the side

Cheeseburger Sandwich

$9.95

One third pound with American cheese served on a bun

Souvlaki Fold

$9.35

Skewered pieces of pork tenderloin, marinated and broiled, served on pita fold with tomatoes, parsley, onions and Tzatziki

Souvlaki Pocket

$9.35

Skewered pieces of pork tenderloin, marinated and broiled, served on pita fold with tomatoes, parsley, onions and Tzatziki, served in a pocket pita.

Traditional Favorites Lighter Fare

Mousaka

$15.90

Ground beef layered in eggplant and potatoes; baked under béchamel sauce

Pastitsio

$15.90

Ground beef layered in ziti pasta; baked under béchamel sauce

Koupepia

$16.25

(Cyprus Dolmathes) Grape leaves stuffed with ground beef, lamb, rice and herbs.  Served over country pilaf. Topped with lemon sauce

Vegetarian Lighter Fare

Spanakopita

$17.90

Spinach, feta cheese, dill and scallions baked in phyllo pastry

Dolmathes

$15.65

Chilled grape leaves stuffed with herbed rice, parsley and scallions.   Dressed with lemon and olive oil. Served with feta, tomatoes, cucumbers and olives

Vegetarian Mousaka

$15.90

Eggplant, mushrooms, onions, peppers and tomatoes   sautéed lightly in olive oil with herbs, then baked under a béchamel topping

Chicken Lighter Fare

Chicken Ke Bab Lighter Fare

$17.65

Skinless breast, marinated, skewered with vegetables, broiled with lemon, garlic, oregano. Served over country pilaf

Seafood Lighter Fare

Calamari Lighter Fare

$18.25

Breaded, fried, served with aioli sauce and lemon

Pork Lighter Fare

Pork Chop Piperato Lighter Fare

$18.25

One zesty six-ouncers coated with ground peppers, sautéed in an  iron skillet. Served with oven-roasted potatoes

Dinner Entrees

Mousaka Dinner

$19.95

Ground beef layered in eggplant and potatoes; baked under béchamel sauce

Pastitsio

$19.95

Ground beef layered in ziti pasta; baked under béchamel sauce

Tyropita

$20.75

Feta and kasseri cheeses with a hint of mint baked in phyllo pastry

Koupepia

$18.95

(Cyprus Dolmathes) Grape leaves stuffed with ground beef, lamb, rice and herbs. Served over country pilaf. Topped with lemon sauce

Sikotaki

$21.25

Chicken livers sautéed with onions, mushrooms, peppers and red wine.  Served over country pilaf

Gyros Dinner

$17.95

Slices of the rotisserie favorite with Tzatziki and fries

Gyros Salad Dinner

Gyros Salad Dinner

$17.95

Hot strips of gyros over Greek Salad

Greek Hash

Greek Hash

$18.95

Gyros, potatoes and vegetables sautéed with feta, oregano and white wine

Spanakopita

$20.75

Spinach, feta cheese, dill and scallions baked in phyllo pastry

Dolmathes

$18.85

Chilled grape leaves stuffed with herbed rice, parsley and scallions. Dressed with lemon and olive oil. Served with feta, tomatoes, cucumbers and olives

Falafel

Falafel

$19.75

Fried croquettes of ground, herbed garbanzos over tabouli. Served with Tahini on the side

Vegie Hash

$20.25

Vegetables and potatoes sautéed with feta, oregano and white wine

Vegetarian Mousaka

$19.75

Mushrooms, onions, peppers, and tomatoes sautéed with herbs, baked between layers of eggplant and potatoes under a béchamel topping

Vegetarian Sampler

$20.65

ny two of: Spanakopita, Dolmathes, Falafel, Vegetarian Mousaka

The Iliad

$43.85

(recommended for two; served with house salad or cup of soup for each) Spanakopita, Mousaka, Koupepia, Gyros and Loukaniko with country pilaf, oven-roasted potatoes and Tzatziki

Diafora

$22.50

Pastitsio, Mousaka, and Spanakopita OR Tyropita

Syndiasmos

$20.25

Loukaniko, Koupepia, and Spanakopita OR Tyropita

Symposium

$22.25

Spanakopita, Koupepia, and Mousaka OR Pastitsio

Combination

$20.25

Gyros and Souvlaki with Tzatziki and fries

Mezes

$23.75

Manitaria, Loukaniko and Gyros with pilaf and oven-roasted potatoes

Tavas

$22.50

Boneless pieces of lamb shoulder with onions, tomatoes and potatoes oven-baked with  red wine, herbs. Topped with melted feta cheese

Lamb Shank

$31.95

Baked tender in caramelized onion-dill sauce. Served with country pilaf

Rack of Lamb

$44.95

Eight bone New Zealand rack marinated, broiled and cut. Served with oven-roasted potatoes and asparagus spears

Two Lamb Chops

$36.95

Two 5 oz. loin chops marinated with lemon, garlic and oregano; broiled

Oregano Chicken

$21.35

(40 min.) One half, marinated in lemon, olive oil, garlic; broiled

Kotopoulo

$21.85

One half chicken roasted with sauce of mushrooms, scallions and wine. Served with oven-roasted potatoes

Chicken Ke Bab

Chicken Ke Bab

$20.95

Skinless breast, marinated, skewered with vegetables, broiled with lemon, garlic, oregano. Served over country pilaf

Chicken Salad

$18.65

Slices of marinated, broiled breast over Greek Salad

Shrimp Myconos

$24.75

Sautéed with vegetables, feta cheese, white wine. Served with pilaf

Calamari

$23.45

Breaded, fried, served with aioli sauce and lemon

Crab Cake Salad

$18.95

Fried crab cakes with honey-mustard dressing; over mixed greens

Souvlaki

$17.85

Skewered pieces of pork tenderloin, marinated and broiled, served over pita with tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, Tzatziki and fries

Pork Chops Piperata

$22.45

Two zesty six-ouncers coated with ground peppers, sautéed in an iron skillet. Served with oven-roasted potatoes

Side Orders

Fried Potatoes

$4.95

Oven-Roasted Potatoes

$4.95

Country Pilaf

$4.95

Carrots

$4.95

Broccoli

$4.95

Other Items

Pita Bread $

$0.95

Extra Tzatziki w/Meal

$1.50

Sides of Dips

Diced Feta

$4.35

Olives

$3.50

Salonika Peppers

$1.95

Aioli

$1.00

Tzatziki 4oz

$3.95

Tahini

$1.00

Desserts

Baklavas

Baklavas

$4.45

Sweet confection of walnuts, honey and buttery phyllo pastry

Cherry Pie

$5.50

Glazed cherries baked in phyllo with ricotta and cream cheese

Chocolate Mousse

$5.50

Absolutely scrumptious

Galatopoureko

Galatopoureko

$4.55

Velvety nutmeg custard baked in phyllo pastry

Milopita

$5.50

Glazed apple slices baked in phyllo with ricotta and cream cheese

Rizogalo

$4.55

reamy, cool rice pudding with cinnamon and golden raisins

Rizogalo, Lunch

$2.95

Beverages

Arnie Palmer

$4.15

Bottled Water

$2.60

Coffee

$2.90

Coke

$2.60

Decaf

$2.90

Diet Coke

$2.60

Fresh Lemonade

$4.15

Ginger Ale

$2.60

Iced Tea

$2.60

Milk

$2.65

Perrier

$2.60

Sprite

$2.60

PITA

Pita Bread $

$0.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

For 33 years this beautiful restaurant, reminiscent of an island seaside taverna, has served authentic Greek food to the Twin Cities community. Offerings include a wide array of appetizers to share, fantastic soups, tasty sandwiches, and dazzling daily specials such as fresh seafood, roasted lamb, and delicious vegan and vegetarian options.

Website

Location

2632 Nicollet Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55408

Directions

Gallery
Christos Greek Restaurant image
Christos Greek Restaurant image

