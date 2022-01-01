Greek
Christos Greek Restaurant
723 Reviews
$$
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
For 33 years this beautiful restaurant, reminiscent of an island seaside taverna, has served authentic Greek food to the Twin Cities community. Offerings include a wide array of appetizers to share, fantastic soups, tasty sandwiches, and dazzling daily specials such as fresh seafood, roasted lamb, and delicious vegan and vegetarian options.
2632 Nicollet Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55408
