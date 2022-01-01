A map showing the location of Christos on AlkiView gallery

Christos on Alki

review star

No reviews yet

2508 Alki Ave SW

Seattle, WA 98116

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Starters

Greek Sampler

$18.95

Pita Bread, Salami, Gyro Meat, Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olives, Tomatoes, and Pepperoncinis served with Tzatziki Sauce

Calamari

$18.95

Lightly Breaded Calamari served crisp, with Tzatziki Sauce

Chicken Wings

$19.95

Served with Celery and Ranch

BBQ Chicken Wings

$19.95

Served with Celery and Ranch

Spicy Chicken Wings

$19.95

Served with Celery and Ranch

Pita Trio

$10.95

Warm Pita Bread served with Tzatziki, Hummus, and Skordalia

Pita Tzatziki

$10.95

Pita Hummus

$10.95

Pita Skordalia

$10.95

Cheese Sticks

$12.95

10 Mozzarella Cheese Sticks served with Marinara Sauce

Dolmathes

$14.95

Grape Leaves Stuff with Rice and Herbs served with Pita and Tzatiki

Small 10" Pizzas

Sm Nikolas’ Special

$26.95

Shredded Pepperoni, Artichokes, Feta Cheese, and Kalamata Olives

Sm Chicken Pesto Special

$26.95

Chicken, Basil Pesto, Fresh Garlic, Artichokes, and Sun-Dried Tomatoes

Sm BBQ Chicken Special

$26.95

Chicken, Onions, BBQ Sauce, and Pineapple

Sm Tripoli Special

$26.95

Gyro Meat, Onions, Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olives, and Cooked Tomatoes

Sm Christos’ Special

$26.95

Italian Salami, Feta Cheese, Olives, Mushrooms, and Fresh Tomatoes

Sm Veggie Special

$26.95

Mushrooms, Olives, Green Peppers, Onions, Garlic, and Fresh Tomatoes

Sm Greek Special

$26.95

Spinach, Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olives, and Sun-Dried Tomatoes

Sm 4 Cheese Special

$26.95

Mozzarella, Feta, Cheddar, and Parmesan

Sm The “808” Special

$26.95

Shredded Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Pineapple, and Jalapenos

Sm Petro’s Special

$26.95

Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Canadian-style Bacon, Italian Salami, Fresh Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Olives,Onions, and Green Peppers

Sm Full Cheese

$18.95

Sm 1st Half Cheese

$9.50

Sm 2nd Half Cheese

$9.50

Sm 1st Half Specialty

$13.50

Sm 2nd Half Specialty

$13.50

Large 16" Pizzas

Lrg Nikolas’ Special

$37.95

Shredded Pepperoni, Artichokes, Feta Cheese, and Kalamata Olives

Lrg Chicken Pesto Special

$37.95

Chicken, Basil Pesto, Fresh Garlic, Artichokes, and Sun-Dried Tomatoes

Lrg BBQ Chicken Special

$37.95

Chicken, Onions, BBQ Sauce, and Pineapple

Lrg Tripoli Special

$37.95

Gyro Meat, Onions, Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olives, and Cooked Tomatoes

Lrg Christos’ Special

$37.95

Italian Salami, Feta Cheese, Olives, Mushrooms, and Fresh Tomatoes

Lrg Veggie Special

$37.95

Mushrooms, Olives, Green Peppers, Onions, Garlic, and Fresh Tomatoes

Lrg Greek Special

$37.95

Spinach, Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olives, and Sun-Dried Tomatoes

Lrg 4 Cheese Special

$37.95

Mozzarella, Feta, Cheddar, and Parmesan

Lrg The “808” Special

$37.95

Shredded Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Pineapple, and Jalapenos

Lrg Petro’s Special

$37.95

Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Canadian-style Bacon, Italian Salami, Fresh Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Olives,Onions, and Green Peppers

Lrg Full Cheese

$26.95

Lrg 1st Half Cheese

$13.50

Lrg 2nd Half Cheese

$13.50

Lrg 1st Half Specialty

$18.95

Lrg 2nd Half Specialty

$18.95

Calzones

Create Your Own Calzone

$21.95

Choose any 3 toppings, includes Pizza Sauce and Mozzarrella

BBQ Chicken Combo

$21.95

BBQ Chicken, Pineapple, Onion, Pizza Sauce, and Mozzarella

Meat Combo

$21.95

Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Italian Salami, Pizza Sauce, and Mozzarella

Greek Combo

$21.95

Spinach, Feta Cheese, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, Pizza Sauce, and Mozzarella

Veggie Combo

$21.95

Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Fresh Garlic, Pizza Sauce, and Mozzarella

Pasta

Side Salad For Pasta

Create Your Own Pasta

$23.95

Chicken Parmesan

$26.95

Chicken Breast topped with Marinara and Parmesan Cheese served with a side ofSpaghetti Marinara

Baked Spaghetti

$23.95

Spaghetti Pasta baked in Meat or Marinara Sauce topped with Mozzarella Cheese

Sub Sandwiches

Shawna's Sub

$18.95

Pete's Sub

$18.95

Elani's Sub

$18.95

Yanni's Sub

$18.95

Burgers

Cheeseburger

$16.95

Fresh Angus BeefPatty with Cheddar Cheese Grilled to Perfection

Bacon Bleu Burger

$18.95

Fresh Angus BeefPatty with Thick Cut Bacon and Bleu Cheese

BBQ Bacon Burger

$18.95

Ground Angus BeefPatty with BBQ Sauce, Thick Cut Bacon and Cheddar Cheese

Alex’s Chicken Burger

$18.95

Seasoned Chicken Breast topped with Swiss Cheese

Jonathan’s Mushroom Burger

$18.95

GroundAngus BeefPatty with Sauteed Garlic, Mushrooms, and Swiss Cheese

Lamb Burger

$22.95

Greek Feta, Onions, Lettuce, Kalamata Olives, and Tzatziki Sauce with choice of Greek Fries or Greek Salad

Alaskan Salmon Burger

$23.95

Grilled Wild Salmon Filet with Tartar, Lettuce, and Onion

Greek

Gyro

$16.95

A Traditional mix of Lamb and Beef or Chicken served on Pita Bread with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions and Tzatziki Sauce served with Greek Fries or Greek Salad

Chicken Gyro

$16.95
Chicken Souvlaki

Chicken Souvlaki

$21.95

Skewers Marinated in Olive Oil and Greek Seasonings with Pita. Feta, and Tzatziki Sauce served with Greek Fries or Greek Salad

Lamb Souvlaki

Lamb Souvlaki

$25.95

Skewers Marinated in Olive Oil and Greek Seasonings with Pita. Feta, and Tzatziki Sauce served with Greek Fries or Greek Salad

Lamb Burger

$22.95

Greek Feta, Onions, Lettuce, Kalamata Olives, and Tzatziki Sauce with choice ofGreek Fries or Greek Salad

Spanakopita Special

Spanakopita Special

$19.95

Spinach and Feta Cheese baked in Phyllo Dough served with Greek Salad and Pita Bread and Tzatziki

Wild Alaskan Cod and Chips

$19.95

Lightly Breaded Cod served with Fresh Cut Fries

Grilled Prawns

$24.95

Skewers of Prawns grilled then brushed with Lemon, Pepper,Oregano, and Garlic Olive Oil sensed with Pita Bread and Greek Fries or Greek Salad

Greens

Antipasto Salad

$18.95

Blackened Alaskan Salmon Caesar Salad

$23.95

Romaine Lettuce tossed with Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, and our own Caesar Dressing Topped with Blackened Wild Alaskan Salmon

Calamari Caesar Salad

$23.95

Romaine Lettuce tossed with Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, and our own Caesar Dressing Topped with Lightly Breaded Calamari

Dinner Salad

$8.95

Mixed Greens, Cucumber, Tomatoes, Pepperoncini, Black Olives, and Mozzarella Cheese

Entree Caesar Salad

$16.95

Romaine Lettuce tossed with Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, and our own Caesar Dressing

Entree Chicken Caesar Salad

$19.95

Romaine Lettuce tossed with Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, and our own Caesar Dressing Topped with Grilled Chicken

Entree Momma's Greek Salad

$17.95

Mixed Greens, Feta Cheese, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Onions, Green Peppers, Kalamata Olives, and Pepperoncinis

Gyro Salad

$19.95

Mixed Greens, Gyro Meat, Onions, Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese, served with Tzatziki Sauce

Half Caesar Salad

$10.95

Romaine Lettuce tossed with Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, and our own Caesar Dressing

Half Chicken Caesar Salad

$13.95

Romaine Lettuce tossed with Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, and our own Caesar Dressing Topped with Grilled Chicken

Half Momma's Greek Salad

$10.95

Mixed Greens, Feta Cheese, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Onions, Green Peppers, Kalamata Olives, and Pepperoncinis

Oregon Bay Shrimp Salad

$19.95

Mixed Greens, Shrimp, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Onions, Green Peppers, and Mozzarella Cheese

Soups/Fries/Bread

Cup Avgolemono Soup

$4.95

Papou's Famous Egg, Lemon, Chicken, and Rice

Bowl Avgolemono Soup

$7.95Out of stock

Papou's Famous Egg, Lemon, Chicken, and Rice

Cup Housemade Clam Chowder

$6.95

Bowl Housemade Clam Chowder

$10.95

Feta Bread

$8.95

Garlic Bread

$3.95

Cheese Bread

$8.95

French Fries

$5.95

Greek Fries

$8.95

Garlic Fries

$7.95

Pita Bread

$3.95

Kids Menu Lunch & Dinner

Chicken Strips and Fries

$10.00

Pita Pizza

$7.00

Pita Breada, Pizza Sauce, and Mozarella Cheese

Spaghetti with Pita Bread

$8.00

Choice of Sauce: Meat, Marinara, Alfredo, or Butter and Cheese

Grilled Cheese and Fries

$7.00

Mac and Cheese

$6.00

Kids Salad

$5.00

Desserts

New York Cheesecake

$6.95

A Traditional Cheesecake Topped with Your Choice of Chocolate, Raspberry, or Caramel Sauce

Baklava

$6.95

Classic Blend of Honey, Walnuts, and Cinnamon Layered in Phyllo Dough

A La Mode Baklava

$7.95

Classic Blend of Honey, Walnuts, and Cinnamon Layered in Phyllo Dough

Sundae Baklava

$7.95

Classic Blend of Honey, Walnuts, and Cinnamon Layered in Phyllo Dough

Root Beer Float

$5.95

Henry's with Scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream

Chocolate Tort Cake

$6.95

A La Mode Chocolate Tort Cake

$7.95

Single Scoop Vanilla Ice Cream

$3.00

Single Scoop Seasonal Ice Cream

$3.00

Double Scoop Vanilla Ice Cream

$4.00

Double Scoop Seasonal Ice Cream

$4.00

Sides

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Bbq

$0.50

Side 1000 Island

$0.50

Side Blue Cheese

$0.50

Side Honey Mustard

$0.50

Side Vinaigrette

$0.50

Lrg Marinara

$2.00

Side Hummus

$1.50

Side Tzatziki

$1.50

Side Skordalia

$1.50

Side Gyro Meat

$5.00

Side Hot Sauce

$0.50

Lrg Meat Sauce

$3.00

Tartar

$0.50

No Make

No Make

Beer

Manny's Pale Ale

$8.00

Bodhizafa IPA

$8.00

Coors Light

$6.50

Radeberger Pilsner

$8.00

Reuben's Hazealicious IPA

$8.00

Mac & Jacks Amber

$8.00

Top Cutter IPA

$8.00

Blue Moon

$8.00

Fremont Lush IPA

$8.00

Incline Marionberry Cider

$8.00

Stoup Hefeweizen

$8.00

Schofferhofer Grapefruit

$8.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Corona

$6.00

Corona Light

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

Modelo Especial

$6.00

Rainier Tall Boy

$5.00

Mango White Claw

$6.00

Grapefruit White Claw

$6.00

Black Cherry White Claw

$6.00

Clausphaler (NA)

$6.00

Wine

GLS Ruffino Chianti (Italy)

$10.00

GLS Hogue Cellars Cabernet (WA)

$8.00

GLS Browne Cabernet (WA)

$12.00

GLS Carmel Road Pinot Noir

$12.00

GLS Santa Christina Red Blend

$12.00

BTL Ruffino Chianti (Italy)

$36.00

BTL Hogue Cellars Cabernet (WA)

$28.00

BTL Browne Cabernet (WA)

$40.00

BTL Carmel Road Pinot Noir

$40.00

BTL Santa Cristina Red Blend

$40.00

GLS Browne Chardonnay (WA)

$12.00

GLS Hogue Cellars Chardonnay (WA)

$8.00

GLS Ruffino Pinot Grigio (Italy)

$10.00

GLS Nobilo Sauvignon Blanc (NZ)

$10.00

GLS Retsina (Greece)

$10.00Out of stock

GLS Antinori Rose' (Italy)

$10.00

BTL Browne Chardonnay (WA)

$40.00

BTL Hogue Cellars Chardonnay (WA)

$28.00

BTL Ruffino Pinot Grigio (Italy)

$36.00

BTL Nobilo Sauvignon Blanc (NZ)

$36.00

BTL Retsina (Greece)

$36.00

BTL Antinori Rose' (Italy)

$36.00

BTL Ruffino Prosecco (Italy) (split)

$9.00

BTL Ruffino Rose' Prosecco (Italy) (split)

$9.00

BTL J Roget Brut (split)

$7.00

Liquor

Well Vodka

$7.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Kettle One

$10.00

Stoli 80

$10.00

Pearl Razz

$10.00

Deep Eddy Lime

$10.00

Pearl Cucumber

$10.00

Pearl Blueberry

$10.00

Pearl Vanilla

$10.00

Ciroc

$13.00

Tito’s

$10.00

Deep Eddy Peach

$10.00

Deep Eddy Orange

$10.00

Deep Eddy Ruby

$10.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$10.00

Deep Eddy Tea

$10.00

Deep Eddy Crnbry

$10.00

Well Gin

$7.00

Bombay Sapphire

$10.00

Hendricks

$13.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

Well Rum

$7.00

Myers

$9.00

Malibu

$9.00

Captain Morgans

$9.00

Sailor Jerry’s

$9.00

151

$10.00

Bacardi Gold

$9.00

Bacardi Silver

$9.00

Well Tequila

$7.00

Jimador Reposada

$10.00

Patron Silver

$12.00

Don Julio Rep

$15.00

Don Julio Anejo

$15.00

Milagro

$10.00

Cazadors Reposado

$10.00

Hussongs

$10.00

Don Julio Blanco

$15.00

Hornitos Sauza

$10.00

Hornitos Silver

$10.00

Jimador Silver

$10.00

Casadoras Silver

$10.00

Casamigos Blanco

$17.00

Canadian Club

$9.00

Screwball

$10.00

Crown Royal

$11.00

Jameson

$10.00

Seagrams 7

$6.00

Crwn Royal Apple

$11.00

Bushmills

$10.00

Johnnie Walker Re

$10.00

Pendleton

$10.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Jim Bean Honey

$10.00

Crown Royal Peach

$11.00

Well Scotch

$7.00

Glenlivet

$12.00

Macallan

$15.00

Oban

$17.00

Well Bourbon

$7.00

Well Brandy

$7.00

Basil Hayden

$15.00

Bulleit

$12.00

Jim Beam

$10.00

Johnnie Walker Blc

$12.00

Knob Creek

$12.00

Makers Mark

$11.00

Bulleit Rye

$11.00

Woodford Reserve

$12.00

Fireball

$9.00

Rumple Minze

$10.00

Baileys

$10.00

Frangelico

$10.00

Grand Marnier

$12.00

Hennessy

$12.00

Kailua

$10.00

Pimm’s

$10.00

Sloe Gin

$10.00

Campari

$10.00

Metaxa

$10.00

Ouzo

$9.00

St. Germain

$13.00

Courvoisier

$12.00

Dom B&B

$12.00

Drambuie

$12.00

Cointreau

$12.00

Disaronno

$10.00

Aperol

$10.00

Yukon Jack

$10.00

Tuaca

$10.00

Fernet

$8.00

Jäger Meister

$8.00

Cocktails

Alki Beach Pride

$10.00

Alki Sidecar

$12.00

AlkiBest BldyMary

$12.00

Apple Martini

$12.00

Basil’s Martini

$16.00

Beach Bum

$12.00

Black Opal

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Buttery Nipple

$10.00

Cadillac Coffee

$12.00

Cadillac Margarita

$12.00

Choc Cake Martini

$12.00

Classic Martini

$12.00

Coffee Nudge

$12.00

Cosmo Martini

$12.00

Dirty Girl Scout

$12.00

Grape Nehi

$12.00

Infusion

$12.00

Jager Bomb

$12.00

Kamikaze

$12.00

Kentucky Mule

$12.00

Lemon Drop

$12.00

Long Island Iced

$12.00

Mai Tai

$12.00

Makers Manhattan

$14.00

Malibu Cosmo

$12.00

Malibu Express

$12.00

Malibu Martini

$12.00

Margarita

$10.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Mojito

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Orange Crush

$12.00

Pete’s Special

$12.00

Pimms Cup

$12.00

Pirates Punch

$12.00

Pome Drop

$12.00

Raspberry Drop

$12.00

Ruby Red Pride

$10.00

Sex on the Beach

$12.00

Spanish Coffee

$12.00

Strawberry Drop

$12.00

Sweet Tart

$12.00

Touchdown

$12.00

Vitamin C

$12.00

Vodka Tonic

$8.00

Washington Apple

$12.00

White Russian

$12.00

Captain Pete's Spanish Coffee

$12.00

151 Rum, Kahlua, Triple Sec, Coffee, Topped with Fresh Cream, Served with a Sugar Rim and Sprinkles of Cinnamon

Irish Coffee

$12.00

Jameson Irish Whiskey, Coffee, and Fresh Cream

B-52 Coffee

$12.00

Kahlua, Bailey's, Grand Marnier, Coffee, and Fresh Cream

Hot Apple Pie

$12.00

Tuaca, Goldschlager, Apple Cider topped with Fresh Cream and Cinnamon

Dirty Girl Scout

$12.00

Rumplemintz, Bailey's. Creme de Menthe, Hot Chocolate topped with Whipped Cream

Hot Toddy

$12.00

Jack Daniels Honey Whiskey, Hot water, and Lemon Twist

Peppermint Hot Chocolate

$12.00

Rumplemintz, Hot Chocolate, and Whipped Cream

Pirates Punch

$12.00

Captain Morgan, Orange, Pineapple, Cranberry, and Peach Schnapps

Sweet Tart

$12.00

Pearl Raspberry Vodka, Triple Sec, Sweet & Sour, Cranberry Juice, and Limes

Orange Crush

$12.00

Deep Eddy Orange Vodka, Sweet & Sour, 7-up, and Orange Juice

Mai-Tai

$12.00

Light Rum, Dark Rum, Orange and Pineapple Juice, Splash of Grenadine, and a Float of 151

Vitamin C

$12.00

Deep Eddy Lemon Vodka, Orange Juice, and Red Bull

Mojito

$12.00

Bacardi White Rum, Fresh Mint, Soda and Limes

Washington Apple Martini

$12.00

Crown Royal, Apple Pucker, and Cranberry' Juice

Lemon Drop

$12.00

Deep Eddy Citrus Vodka, Lemons, Triple Sec, and Sweet & Sour, Served Up with a Sugared Rim

Strawberry Drop

$12.00

Deep Eddy Citrus Vodka, Lemons, Triple Sec, and Sweet & Sour, Served Up with a Sugared Rim

Raspberry Drop

$12.00

Deep Eddy Citrus Vodka, Lemons, Triple Sec, and Sweet & Sour, Served Up with a Sugared Rim

Pomegranate Drop

$12.00

Deep Eddy Citrus Vodka, Lemons, Triple Sec, and Sweet & Sour, Served Up with a Sugared Rim

Cadillac Margarita

$12.00

Classic Margarita with Cuervo Gold Tequila, Triple Sec, Grand Marnier and Lime Mix

Alki's Best Bloody Mary

$12.00

Tito's Vodka, V8, Horseradish, Special House Mix, Shaken and Garnished, Served in a Pint Glass

Non-Alcoholic Drinks

Apple Juice

$5.00

Cranberry Juice

$5.00

Fresh Orange Juice

$5.00

Grapefruit Juice

$5.00

Pineapple Juice

$5.00

V8

$5.00

2% Milk

$5.00

Chocolate Milk

$5.00

Kids Milk/Juice

$3.00

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Pibb

$4.00

Root Beer

$4.00

Minute Maid Lemonade

$4.00

Raspberry Italian Cream Soda

$5.00

Strawberry Italian Cream Soda

$5.00

Vanilla Italian Cream Soda

$5.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

San Pellegrino Mineral Water (500 ml)

$5.00

San Pellegrino Orange 12oz. Can

$4.00

Coffee (free refills)

$4.00

Decaf Coffee (free refills)

$4.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Iced Tea (free refills)

$4.00

Hot Chocolate (1 free refill)

$4.00

Aquafina (bottled water)

$2.00

San Pellegrino (mineral water)

$5.00

Red Bull (sugar free) 8oz. can

$5.00

Arnold Palmer (free refills)

$4.00

Roy Rogers (free refills)

$5.00

Shirley Temple (free refills)

$5.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Happy Hour

Well Vodka HH

$6.50

Well Rum HH

$6.50

Well Scotch HH

$6.50

Well Gin HH

$6.50

Well Tequila HH

$6.50

Well Bourbon HH

$6.50

Margarita H/H

$8.00

Hard Lemonade H/H

$8.00

Cosmo H/H

$8.00

Mai-Tai H/H

$8.00

Coors Light HH

$6.50

Mac & Jacks HH

$6.50

Manny’s HH

$6.50

Bodhizafa HH

$6.50

Reubens HH

$6.50

Top Cutter IPA HH

$6.50

Hefeweizen HH

$6.50

Fremont Lush

$6.50

Blue Moon HH

$6.50

Cider HH

$6.50

Radeberger HH

$6.50

Cream Ale HH

$6.50

Rainier HH

$4.00

Cabernet

$6.50

Chardonnay H/H

$6.50

Pinot Grigio H/H

$7.50

Rose H/H

$7.50

Breakfast Cocktails

Scratch Bloody Mary

$12.00

Vodka, House Mix, Horseradish, Celery, Salt, V8, Garnished with Lime, Olives, and Green Beans

Morning Mule

$12.00

Vodka, Ginger Beer, Fresh Orange Juice, Garnished with Lime and Orange Slice

Mimosa

$9.00

Fresh Squeezed Orange, Pineapple, Cranberry, or Grapefruit.

Beermosa

$9.00

Blue Moon, Fresh Orange Juice, Garnished with Lime and Orange Slices

Irish Coffee

$12.00

Jameson Irish Whiskey, Coffee, Fresh Cream

B52 Coffee

$12.00

Kahlua, Baileys, Grand Marnier, Coffee Fresh Cream

Baileys Coffee

$12.00

Baileys, Coffee, Fresh Cream

No Make

No Make

Specialty Omelets

Hobo Scramble

$16.95

Sausage, Onions, Mushrooms, Hashbrowns, and Eggs scrambled together topped with Cheddar Cheese.

Greek Village

$17.95

Sausage, Onions, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, and Feta Cheese.

California Avenue

$17.95

Bacon, Onions, Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese, and Guacamole.

Denver

$17.95

Diced Ham, Onions, Green Peppers, and Cheddar Cheese.

Mexican

$17.95

Seasoned Ground Beef, Tomatoes, Green Onions, Black Olives, Cheddar Cheese, and Sour Cream.

Alki Beach Bum

$18.95

Smoked Salmon, Onions, Mushrooms, and Swiss Cheese.

Santorini

$17.95

Gyro Meat, Onions, Tomatoes, Olives, Spinach, Feta, with a side of Tzatziki.

Hercules

$16.95

Bacon, Sausage, Ham, and Cheddar Cheese.

Vegetarian

$16.95

Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Onions, Green Peppers, Spinach, Cheddar Cheese, and Guacamole.

Spinach and Feta

$15.95

Fresh Spinach, Green Onions, and Feta Cheese.

Plain 4 Egg Omelet

$12.95

Benedicts

Eggs Benedict

$17.95

Eggs Poached over Ham Topped with Fresh Hollandaise Sauce.

Sausage Benedict

$17.95

Eggs Poached over Sausage Patties. Topped with Fresh Hollandaise Sauce.

Veggie Benedict

$16.95

Eggs Poached over Spinach and Tomato. Topped with Fresh Hollandaise Sauce.

Smoked Salmon Benedict

$18.95

Eggs Poached over Smoked Salmon. Topped with Fresh Hollandaise Sauce.

Greek Benedict

$16.95

Eggs Poached over a Traditional Mix of Lamb, and Beef Gyro Meat Topped with Fresh Hollandaise Sauce.

Egg Specials

Three Egg Breakfast

$12.95

Three Eggs Served Your Way - Any Style!

Three Egg Combo

$15.95

Three Eggs Served Your Way with Choice of Bacon, Sausage Patty, Sausage Link, Ham, or Gyro Meat.

Steak and Eggs

$19.95

Slightly Seasoned with House Spices and Served with 2 Eggs - Any Style.

Joe’s Special

$16.95

Ground Beef, Spinach, Mushrooms, Onions, and Topped with Parmesan Cheese.

Breakfast Favorites

Country Fried Steak

$18.95

Topped with Sausage Gravy and Served with 2 Eggs - Any Style, Fresh Grilled Hashbrowns and Your Choice of Toast.

Buttermilk Pancake Platter

$16.95

Two Pancakes, Two Eggs, Served with Sausage Patty, Sausage Links, Ham, or Bacon.

French Toast Platter

$16.95

Fresh Battered Jumbo Egg Bread Served with Sausage Patty, Sausage Links, Ham, or Bacon and Hashbrowns.

Biscuits and Gravy

$15.95

Buttermilk Biscuits Topped with Sausage Gravy and Served with Two Eggs and Hashbrowns.

Cinnamon Roll

$5.95

A Fresh Baked Cinnamon Roll Served with Butter.

Oatmeal and Toast

$9.95

Organic Oatmeal Oats Served with Brown Sugar, Milk, and Raisins on the side with Your Choice of Toast.

Breakfast Sandwiches

Alki’s Best Breakfast Sandwich

$16.95

Your Choice of Bacon, Sausage, or Ham Served with Cheddar Cheese, Fried Egg and Hashbrowns

Monte Christo

$16.95

Ham and Swiss Cheese on 3 Pieces of Egg Bread Topped with Powdered Sugar Served with Hashbrowns.

Breakfast Sides

Side Bacon

$5.00

Side Ham

$5.00

Side Sausage Links

$5.00

Side Sausage Patty

$5.00

Side Gyro Meat

$5.00

Side Hashbrowns

$5.00

Side Toast

$3.00

Side Gravy

$3.00

Side Hollandaise Sauce

$3.00

Side 1 Pancake

$4.00

Side 2 Pancakes

$8.00

Side 2 Slices of French Toast

$8.00

1 Egg

$2.00

2 Egg

$4.00

Kid's Breakfast

Mickey Mouse Pancake

$10.00

Served with Scrambled Eggs and Your Choice of Sausage, Ham, or Bacon

Kid's French Toast

$10.00

Served with Scrambled Eggs and Your Choice of Sausage, Ham, or Bacon

One Egg Breakfast

$10.00

Served with Scrambled Eggs and Your Choice of Sausage, Ham, or Bacon

No Make

No Make

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Relax in our neighborhood restaurant and bar, enjoy the spectacular view and submerge yourself in Greek hospitality.

Website

Location

2508 Alki Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98116

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Harrys Beach House
orange star4.9 • 749
2676 Alki Ave SW Seattle, WA 98116
View restaurantnext
Blue Moon Burgers - Alki Beach
orange star3.7 • 1,184
2504 Alki Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98116
View restaurantnext
Cactus Restaurant - Alki Beach
orange starNo Reviews
2820 ALKI AVENUE SW SEATTLE, WA 98116
View restaurantnext
West Wings - 2329 California Ave SW, Seattle 98116
orange starNo Reviews
2329 California Avenue Southwest Seattle, WA 98116
View restaurantnext
Copper Coin
orange star4.2 • 602
2329 California Ave SW Seattle, WA 98116
View restaurantnext
Matchbox Food Hall
orange starNo Reviews
2329 California Ave SW Seattle, WA 98116
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Seattle

The Pink Door
orange star4.6 • 14,469
1919 Post Alley Seattle, WA 98101
View restaurantnext
Elliott's Oyster House
orange star4.3 • 12,462
1201 Alaskan Way Suite 100 Seattle, WA 98101
View restaurantnext
Purple - Seattle
orange star4.4 • 9,052
1225 4TH AVE SEATTLE, WA 98101
View restaurantnext
Ivar's - Acres of Clams
orange star4.2 • 8,569
1001 Alaskan Way Seattle, WA 98104
View restaurantnext
Ivar's - Fish Bar - Alaskan Way
orange star4.2 • 8,569
1001 Alaskan Way Seattle, WA 98104
View restaurantnext
Umi Sake House
orange star4.1 • 8,197
2230 1st Ave Seattle, WA 98121
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Seattle
Mercer Island
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Bellevue
review star
Avg 4.2 (63 restaurants)
Bainbridge Island
review star
Avg 3.9 (21 restaurants)
Kirkland
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Renton
review star
Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)
Vashon
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Redmond
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Sammamish
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Port Orchard
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston