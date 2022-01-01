Christos on Alki
No reviews yet
2508 Alki Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98116
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Starters
Greek Sampler
Pita Bread, Salami, Gyro Meat, Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olives, Tomatoes, and Pepperoncinis served with Tzatziki Sauce
Calamari
Lightly Breaded Calamari served crisp, with Tzatziki Sauce
Chicken Wings
Served with Celery and Ranch
BBQ Chicken Wings
Served with Celery and Ranch
Spicy Chicken Wings
Served with Celery and Ranch
Pita Trio
Warm Pita Bread served with Tzatziki, Hummus, and Skordalia
Pita Tzatziki
Pita Hummus
Pita Skordalia
Cheese Sticks
10 Mozzarella Cheese Sticks served with Marinara Sauce
Dolmathes
Grape Leaves Stuff with Rice and Herbs served with Pita and Tzatiki
Small 10" Pizzas
Sm Nikolas’ Special
Shredded Pepperoni, Artichokes, Feta Cheese, and Kalamata Olives
Sm Chicken Pesto Special
Chicken, Basil Pesto, Fresh Garlic, Artichokes, and Sun-Dried Tomatoes
Sm BBQ Chicken Special
Chicken, Onions, BBQ Sauce, and Pineapple
Sm Tripoli Special
Gyro Meat, Onions, Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olives, and Cooked Tomatoes
Sm Christos’ Special
Italian Salami, Feta Cheese, Olives, Mushrooms, and Fresh Tomatoes
Sm Veggie Special
Mushrooms, Olives, Green Peppers, Onions, Garlic, and Fresh Tomatoes
Sm Greek Special
Spinach, Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olives, and Sun-Dried Tomatoes
Sm 4 Cheese Special
Mozzarella, Feta, Cheddar, and Parmesan
Sm The “808” Special
Shredded Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Pineapple, and Jalapenos
Sm Petro’s Special
Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Canadian-style Bacon, Italian Salami, Fresh Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Olives,Onions, and Green Peppers
Sm Full Cheese
Sm 1st Half Cheese
Sm 2nd Half Cheese
Sm 1st Half Specialty
Sm 2nd Half Specialty
Large 16" Pizzas
Lrg Nikolas’ Special
Shredded Pepperoni, Artichokes, Feta Cheese, and Kalamata Olives
Lrg Chicken Pesto Special
Chicken, Basil Pesto, Fresh Garlic, Artichokes, and Sun-Dried Tomatoes
Lrg BBQ Chicken Special
Chicken, Onions, BBQ Sauce, and Pineapple
Lrg Tripoli Special
Gyro Meat, Onions, Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olives, and Cooked Tomatoes
Lrg Christos’ Special
Italian Salami, Feta Cheese, Olives, Mushrooms, and Fresh Tomatoes
Lrg Veggie Special
Mushrooms, Olives, Green Peppers, Onions, Garlic, and Fresh Tomatoes
Lrg Greek Special
Spinach, Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olives, and Sun-Dried Tomatoes
Lrg 4 Cheese Special
Mozzarella, Feta, Cheddar, and Parmesan
Lrg The “808” Special
Shredded Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Pineapple, and Jalapenos
Lrg Petro’s Special
Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Canadian-style Bacon, Italian Salami, Fresh Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Olives,Onions, and Green Peppers
Lrg Full Cheese
Lrg 1st Half Cheese
Lrg 2nd Half Cheese
Lrg 1st Half Specialty
Lrg 2nd Half Specialty
Calzones
Create Your Own Calzone
Choose any 3 toppings, includes Pizza Sauce and Mozzarrella
BBQ Chicken Combo
BBQ Chicken, Pineapple, Onion, Pizza Sauce, and Mozzarella
Meat Combo
Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Italian Salami, Pizza Sauce, and Mozzarella
Greek Combo
Spinach, Feta Cheese, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, Pizza Sauce, and Mozzarella
Veggie Combo
Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Fresh Garlic, Pizza Sauce, and Mozzarella
Pasta
Burgers
Cheeseburger
Fresh Angus BeefPatty with Cheddar Cheese Grilled to Perfection
Bacon Bleu Burger
Fresh Angus BeefPatty with Thick Cut Bacon and Bleu Cheese
BBQ Bacon Burger
Ground Angus BeefPatty with BBQ Sauce, Thick Cut Bacon and Cheddar Cheese
Alex’s Chicken Burger
Seasoned Chicken Breast topped with Swiss Cheese
Jonathan’s Mushroom Burger
GroundAngus BeefPatty with Sauteed Garlic, Mushrooms, and Swiss Cheese
Lamb Burger
Greek Feta, Onions, Lettuce, Kalamata Olives, and Tzatziki Sauce with choice of Greek Fries or Greek Salad
Alaskan Salmon Burger
Grilled Wild Salmon Filet with Tartar, Lettuce, and Onion
Greek
Gyro
A Traditional mix of Lamb and Beef or Chicken served on Pita Bread with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions and Tzatziki Sauce served with Greek Fries or Greek Salad
Chicken Gyro
Chicken Souvlaki
Skewers Marinated in Olive Oil and Greek Seasonings with Pita. Feta, and Tzatziki Sauce served with Greek Fries or Greek Salad
Lamb Souvlaki
Skewers Marinated in Olive Oil and Greek Seasonings with Pita. Feta, and Tzatziki Sauce served with Greek Fries or Greek Salad
Lamb Burger
Greek Feta, Onions, Lettuce, Kalamata Olives, and Tzatziki Sauce with choice ofGreek Fries or Greek Salad
Spanakopita Special
Spinach and Feta Cheese baked in Phyllo Dough served with Greek Salad and Pita Bread and Tzatziki
Wild Alaskan Cod and Chips
Lightly Breaded Cod served with Fresh Cut Fries
Grilled Prawns
Skewers of Prawns grilled then brushed with Lemon, Pepper,Oregano, and Garlic Olive Oil sensed with Pita Bread and Greek Fries or Greek Salad
Greens
Antipasto Salad
Blackened Alaskan Salmon Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce tossed with Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, and our own Caesar Dressing Topped with Blackened Wild Alaskan Salmon
Calamari Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce tossed with Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, and our own Caesar Dressing Topped with Lightly Breaded Calamari
Dinner Salad
Mixed Greens, Cucumber, Tomatoes, Pepperoncini, Black Olives, and Mozzarella Cheese
Entree Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce tossed with Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, and our own Caesar Dressing
Entree Chicken Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce tossed with Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, and our own Caesar Dressing Topped with Grilled Chicken
Entree Momma's Greek Salad
Mixed Greens, Feta Cheese, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Onions, Green Peppers, Kalamata Olives, and Pepperoncinis
Gyro Salad
Mixed Greens, Gyro Meat, Onions, Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese, served with Tzatziki Sauce
Half Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce tossed with Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, and our own Caesar Dressing
Half Chicken Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce tossed with Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, and our own Caesar Dressing Topped with Grilled Chicken
Half Momma's Greek Salad
Mixed Greens, Feta Cheese, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Onions, Green Peppers, Kalamata Olives, and Pepperoncinis
Oregon Bay Shrimp Salad
Mixed Greens, Shrimp, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Onions, Green Peppers, and Mozzarella Cheese
Soups/Fries/Bread
Cup Avgolemono Soup
Papou's Famous Egg, Lemon, Chicken, and Rice
Bowl Avgolemono Soup
Papou's Famous Egg, Lemon, Chicken, and Rice
Cup Housemade Clam Chowder
Bowl Housemade Clam Chowder
Feta Bread
Garlic Bread
Cheese Bread
French Fries
Greek Fries
Garlic Fries
Pita Bread
Kids Menu Lunch & Dinner
Desserts
New York Cheesecake
A Traditional Cheesecake Topped with Your Choice of Chocolate, Raspberry, or Caramel Sauce
Baklava
Classic Blend of Honey, Walnuts, and Cinnamon Layered in Phyllo Dough
A La Mode Baklava
Classic Blend of Honey, Walnuts, and Cinnamon Layered in Phyllo Dough
Sundae Baklava
Classic Blend of Honey, Walnuts, and Cinnamon Layered in Phyllo Dough
Root Beer Float
Henry's with Scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream
Chocolate Tort Cake
A La Mode Chocolate Tort Cake
Single Scoop Vanilla Ice Cream
Single Scoop Seasonal Ice Cream
Double Scoop Vanilla Ice Cream
Double Scoop Seasonal Ice Cream
Sides
Beer
Manny's Pale Ale
Bodhizafa IPA
Coors Light
Radeberger Pilsner
Reuben's Hazealicious IPA
Mac & Jacks Amber
Top Cutter IPA
Blue Moon
Fremont Lush IPA
Incline Marionberry Cider
Stoup Hefeweizen
Schofferhofer Grapefruit
Bud Light
Corona
Corona Light
Heineken
Modelo Especial
Rainier Tall Boy
Mango White Claw
Grapefruit White Claw
Black Cherry White Claw
Clausphaler (NA)
Wine
GLS Ruffino Chianti (Italy)
GLS Hogue Cellars Cabernet (WA)
GLS Browne Cabernet (WA)
GLS Carmel Road Pinot Noir
GLS Santa Christina Red Blend
BTL Ruffino Chianti (Italy)
BTL Hogue Cellars Cabernet (WA)
BTL Browne Cabernet (WA)
BTL Carmel Road Pinot Noir
BTL Santa Cristina Red Blend
GLS Browne Chardonnay (WA)
GLS Hogue Cellars Chardonnay (WA)
GLS Ruffino Pinot Grigio (Italy)
GLS Nobilo Sauvignon Blanc (NZ)
GLS Retsina (Greece)
GLS Antinori Rose' (Italy)
BTL Browne Chardonnay (WA)
BTL Hogue Cellars Chardonnay (WA)
BTL Ruffino Pinot Grigio (Italy)
BTL Nobilo Sauvignon Blanc (NZ)
BTL Retsina (Greece)
BTL Antinori Rose' (Italy)
BTL Ruffino Prosecco (Italy) (split)
BTL Ruffino Rose' Prosecco (Italy) (split)
BTL J Roget Brut (split)
Liquor
Well Vodka
Grey Goose
Kettle One
Stoli 80
Pearl Razz
Deep Eddy Lime
Pearl Cucumber
Pearl Blueberry
Pearl Vanilla
Ciroc
Tito’s
Deep Eddy Peach
Deep Eddy Orange
Deep Eddy Ruby
Deep Eddy Lemon
Deep Eddy Tea
Deep Eddy Crnbry
Well Gin
Bombay Sapphire
Hendricks
Tanqueray
Well Rum
Myers
Malibu
Captain Morgans
Sailor Jerry’s
151
Bacardi Gold
Bacardi Silver
Well Tequila
Jimador Reposada
Patron Silver
Don Julio Rep
Don Julio Anejo
Milagro
Cazadors Reposado
Hussongs
Don Julio Blanco
Hornitos Sauza
Hornitos Silver
Jimador Silver
Casadoras Silver
Casamigos Blanco
Canadian Club
Screwball
Crown Royal
Jameson
Seagrams 7
Crwn Royal Apple
Bushmills
Johnnie Walker Re
Pendleton
Jack Daniels
Jim Bean Honey
Crown Royal Peach
Well Scotch
Glenlivet
Macallan
Oban
Well Bourbon
Well Brandy
Basil Hayden
Bulleit
Jim Beam
Johnnie Walker Blc
Knob Creek
Makers Mark
Bulleit Rye
Woodford Reserve
Fireball
Rumple Minze
Baileys
Frangelico
Grand Marnier
Hennessy
Kailua
Pimm’s
Sloe Gin
Campari
Metaxa
Ouzo
St. Germain
Courvoisier
Dom B&B
Drambuie
Cointreau
Disaronno
Aperol
Yukon Jack
Tuaca
Fernet
Jäger Meister
Cocktails
Alki Beach Pride
Alki Sidecar
AlkiBest BldyMary
Apple Martini
Basil’s Martini
Beach Bum
Black Opal
Bloody Mary
Buttery Nipple
Cadillac Coffee
Cadillac Margarita
Choc Cake Martini
Classic Martini
Coffee Nudge
Cosmo Martini
Dirty Girl Scout
Grape Nehi
Infusion
Jager Bomb
Kamikaze
Kentucky Mule
Lemon Drop
Long Island Iced
Mai Tai
Makers Manhattan
Malibu Cosmo
Malibu Express
Malibu Martini
Margarita
Mimosa
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Orange Crush
Pete’s Special
Pimms Cup
Pirates Punch
Pome Drop
Raspberry Drop
Ruby Red Pride
Sex on the Beach
Spanish Coffee
Strawberry Drop
Sweet Tart
Touchdown
Vitamin C
Vodka Tonic
Washington Apple
White Russian
Captain Pete's Spanish Coffee
151 Rum, Kahlua, Triple Sec, Coffee, Topped with Fresh Cream, Served with a Sugar Rim and Sprinkles of Cinnamon
Irish Coffee
Jameson Irish Whiskey, Coffee, and Fresh Cream
B-52 Coffee
Kahlua, Bailey's, Grand Marnier, Coffee, and Fresh Cream
Hot Apple Pie
Tuaca, Goldschlager, Apple Cider topped with Fresh Cream and Cinnamon
Dirty Girl Scout
Rumplemintz, Bailey's. Creme de Menthe, Hot Chocolate topped with Whipped Cream
Hot Toddy
Jack Daniels Honey Whiskey, Hot water, and Lemon Twist
Peppermint Hot Chocolate
Rumplemintz, Hot Chocolate, and Whipped Cream
Pirates Punch
Captain Morgan, Orange, Pineapple, Cranberry, and Peach Schnapps
Sweet Tart
Pearl Raspberry Vodka, Triple Sec, Sweet & Sour, Cranberry Juice, and Limes
Orange Crush
Deep Eddy Orange Vodka, Sweet & Sour, 7-up, and Orange Juice
Mai-Tai
Light Rum, Dark Rum, Orange and Pineapple Juice, Splash of Grenadine, and a Float of 151
Vitamin C
Deep Eddy Lemon Vodka, Orange Juice, and Red Bull
Mojito
Bacardi White Rum, Fresh Mint, Soda and Limes
Washington Apple Martini
Crown Royal, Apple Pucker, and Cranberry' Juice
Lemon Drop
Deep Eddy Citrus Vodka, Lemons, Triple Sec, and Sweet & Sour, Served Up with a Sugared Rim
Strawberry Drop
Deep Eddy Citrus Vodka, Lemons, Triple Sec, and Sweet & Sour, Served Up with a Sugared Rim
Raspberry Drop
Deep Eddy Citrus Vodka, Lemons, Triple Sec, and Sweet & Sour, Served Up with a Sugared Rim
Pomegranate Drop
Deep Eddy Citrus Vodka, Lemons, Triple Sec, and Sweet & Sour, Served Up with a Sugared Rim
Cadillac Margarita
Classic Margarita with Cuervo Gold Tequila, Triple Sec, Grand Marnier and Lime Mix
Alki's Best Bloody Mary
Tito's Vodka, V8, Horseradish, Special House Mix, Shaken and Garnished, Served in a Pint Glass
Non-Alcoholic Drinks
Apple Juice
Cranberry Juice
Fresh Orange Juice
Grapefruit Juice
Pineapple Juice
V8
2% Milk
Chocolate Milk
Kids Milk/Juice
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Pibb
Root Beer
Minute Maid Lemonade
Raspberry Italian Cream Soda
Strawberry Italian Cream Soda
Vanilla Italian Cream Soda
Ginger Ale
San Pellegrino Mineral Water (500 ml)
San Pellegrino Orange 12oz. Can
Coffee (free refills)
Decaf Coffee (free refills)
Hot Tea
Iced Tea (free refills)
Hot Chocolate (1 free refill)
Aquafina (bottled water)
San Pellegrino (mineral water)
Red Bull (sugar free) 8oz. can
Arnold Palmer (free refills)
Roy Rogers (free refills)
Shirley Temple (free refills)
Ginger Beer
Ginger Ale
Happy Hour
Well Vodka HH
Well Rum HH
Well Scotch HH
Well Gin HH
Well Tequila HH
Well Bourbon HH
Margarita H/H
Hard Lemonade H/H
Cosmo H/H
Mai-Tai H/H
Coors Light HH
Mac & Jacks HH
Manny’s HH
Bodhizafa HH
Reubens HH
Top Cutter IPA HH
Hefeweizen HH
Fremont Lush
Blue Moon HH
Cider HH
Radeberger HH
Cream Ale HH
Rainier HH
Cabernet
Chardonnay H/H
Pinot Grigio H/H
Rose H/H
Breakfast Cocktails
Scratch Bloody Mary
Vodka, House Mix, Horseradish, Celery, Salt, V8, Garnished with Lime, Olives, and Green Beans
Morning Mule
Vodka, Ginger Beer, Fresh Orange Juice, Garnished with Lime and Orange Slice
Mimosa
Fresh Squeezed Orange, Pineapple, Cranberry, or Grapefruit.
Beermosa
Blue Moon, Fresh Orange Juice, Garnished with Lime and Orange Slices
Irish Coffee
Jameson Irish Whiskey, Coffee, Fresh Cream
B52 Coffee
Kahlua, Baileys, Grand Marnier, Coffee Fresh Cream
Baileys Coffee
Baileys, Coffee, Fresh Cream
Specialty Omelets
Hobo Scramble
Sausage, Onions, Mushrooms, Hashbrowns, and Eggs scrambled together topped with Cheddar Cheese.
Greek Village
Sausage, Onions, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, and Feta Cheese.
California Avenue
Bacon, Onions, Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese, and Guacamole.
Denver
Diced Ham, Onions, Green Peppers, and Cheddar Cheese.
Mexican
Seasoned Ground Beef, Tomatoes, Green Onions, Black Olives, Cheddar Cheese, and Sour Cream.
Alki Beach Bum
Smoked Salmon, Onions, Mushrooms, and Swiss Cheese.
Santorini
Gyro Meat, Onions, Tomatoes, Olives, Spinach, Feta, with a side of Tzatziki.
Hercules
Bacon, Sausage, Ham, and Cheddar Cheese.
Vegetarian
Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Onions, Green Peppers, Spinach, Cheddar Cheese, and Guacamole.
Spinach and Feta
Fresh Spinach, Green Onions, and Feta Cheese.
Plain 4 Egg Omelet
Benedicts
Eggs Benedict
Eggs Poached over Ham Topped with Fresh Hollandaise Sauce.
Sausage Benedict
Eggs Poached over Sausage Patties. Topped with Fresh Hollandaise Sauce.
Veggie Benedict
Eggs Poached over Spinach and Tomato. Topped with Fresh Hollandaise Sauce.
Smoked Salmon Benedict
Eggs Poached over Smoked Salmon. Topped with Fresh Hollandaise Sauce.
Greek Benedict
Eggs Poached over a Traditional Mix of Lamb, and Beef Gyro Meat Topped with Fresh Hollandaise Sauce.
Egg Specials
Three Egg Breakfast
Three Eggs Served Your Way - Any Style!
Three Egg Combo
Three Eggs Served Your Way with Choice of Bacon, Sausage Patty, Sausage Link, Ham, or Gyro Meat.
Steak and Eggs
Slightly Seasoned with House Spices and Served with 2 Eggs - Any Style.
Joe’s Special
Ground Beef, Spinach, Mushrooms, Onions, and Topped with Parmesan Cheese.
Breakfast Favorites
Country Fried Steak
Topped with Sausage Gravy and Served with 2 Eggs - Any Style, Fresh Grilled Hashbrowns and Your Choice of Toast.
Buttermilk Pancake Platter
Two Pancakes, Two Eggs, Served with Sausage Patty, Sausage Links, Ham, or Bacon.
French Toast Platter
Fresh Battered Jumbo Egg Bread Served with Sausage Patty, Sausage Links, Ham, or Bacon and Hashbrowns.
Biscuits and Gravy
Buttermilk Biscuits Topped with Sausage Gravy and Served with Two Eggs and Hashbrowns.
Cinnamon Roll
A Fresh Baked Cinnamon Roll Served with Butter.
Oatmeal and Toast
Organic Oatmeal Oats Served with Brown Sugar, Milk, and Raisins on the side with Your Choice of Toast.
Breakfast Sandwiches
Breakfast Sides
Kid's Breakfast
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Relax in our neighborhood restaurant and bar, enjoy the spectacular view and submerge yourself in Greek hospitality.
2508 Alki Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98116
Photos coming soon!