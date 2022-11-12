- Home
- /
- West Roxbury
- /
- West Roxbury
- /
- Pizza
- /
- Christo's Pizza
Christo's Pizza
1,545 Reviews
$
1761 Center st
West Roxbury, MA 02132
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
New Specials
Soup Minestrone
Vegetable stock, ground tomatoes, onions, zucchini, great northeast beans, Savoy cabbage, garbanzo beans, carrots, celery, ditalini pasta (semolina, egg whites) basil, garlic, sugar, salt and extra virgen olive oil. Contains wheat (gluten) egg ingredients
Soup Italian Wedding with Meatballs
Perfectly seasoned meatballs and miniature acini de pepe pasta in handcrafted chicken stock with spinach, onions and sauteed garlic.
Christo's Platter
French fries, wings, chicken fingers, mozzarella sticks and garlic bread. It comes with marinara sauce and ketchup. Perfect to share!!
Chocolate Trilogy
Chocolate genoise layered with dark chocolate, milk chocolate, and white chocolate mousse. Topped with dark chocolate bark.
Cheesecake
Contains: egg milk, soy, wheat
Greek Style Pizza
Gourmet Pizza
Christo's Special Pizza
Our specialty topped with pepperoni, Italian sausage, hamburger, salami, ham, onions, peppers, mushrooms and covered with extra cheese.
Prosciutto Pizza
Prosciutto, Arugula, Roasted Red Peppers and Ricotta Cheese
Famous Buffalo Pizza
Chicken marinated in our spicy buffalo sauce & choice of blue cheese or ranch on side.
Chicken Chipotle Ranch Pizza
Tomatoes, mushrooms & grilled chicken.
The Aphrodite Pizza
Fresh spinach & feta cheese.
Chicken Fajita Pizza
BBQ grilled chicken, onions & jalapenos.
The Poseidon Pizza
Marinated grilled chicken, feta cheese & sliced tomatoes.
Greek Special Pizza
Sliced tomatoes, feta cheese & kalamata olives.
Chicken Broccoli Alfredo Pizza
Grill chicken broccoli and Alfredo Sauce
Hawaiian Special Pizza
Imported ham & pineapple tidbits.
Cheese Lovers Pizza
Cheddar, Mozzarella, Provolone, American & Ricotta Cheese - No Sauce
Meat Lover's Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, hamburger, ham and bacon.
French Special Pizza
Ricotta cheese, sliced tomatoes and bacon.
Vegetable Special Pizza
Onions, peppers, mushrooms and broccoli.
Green Machine
Pesto, Tomato & Grill Chicken
Pizza by the Slice
Appetizers
Soup Minestrone
Vegetable stock, ground tomatoes, onions, zucchini, great northeast beans, Savoy cabbage, garbanzo beans, carrots, celery, ditalini pasta (semolina, egg whites) basil, garlic, sugar, salt and extra virgen olive oil. Contains wheat (gluten) egg ingredients
Soup Italian Wedding with Meatballs
Perfectly seasoned meatballs and miniature acini de pepe pasta in handcrafted chicken stock with spinach, onions and sauteed garlic.
Christo's Platter
French fries, wings, chicken fingers, mozzarella sticks and garlic bread. It comes with marinara sauce and ketchup. Perfect to share!!
Pesto Cheese Breadsticks
Cheesy Breadsticks
A cross between garlic bread and pizza, cheesy bread is a quick, easy, and delicious party snack.
Flavored Wings
Deep-fried chicken wings with your choice of sauce.
Crispy Chicken Wings
chicken Deep-fried chicken wings with your choice of sauce.
Flavored Fingers
Breaded and fried chicken strips.
Crispy Chicken Fingers
Breaded and fried chicken strips.
French Fries
Our delicious French fries are deep-fried 'till golden brown, with a crunchy exterior and a light fluffy interior. Seasoned to perfection!
Spicy Fries
Onion Rings
Crispy onion sliced deep-fried until golden brown.
Cheesy Fries
Bacon Cheese Fries
Garlic Bread
Bread, topped with garlic & olive oil or butter, herb seasoning, baked to perfection.
Garlic Bread with Cheese
Garlic bread, topped with cheese.
Jalepeno Cream Cheese Peppers
Juicy jalapeno peppers breaded and filled with cheese and fried to golden perfection.
Mozzerella Sticks
Deep fried cheese sticks. Crispy on the outside, gooey on the inside.
Fried Shrimp Appetizer
Fried shrimp are breaded and fried until golden and crunchy.
Salads
Large Garden Salad
Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, onions, kalamata olives and carrots.
Large Greek Salad
Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, onions, kalamata olives , carrots & feta cheese.
Large Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, croutons, grated parmesan cheese.
Large Antipasto Salad
Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, onions, kalamata olives and carrots, salami, mortadella, provolone cheese and genoa salami.
Large Bacon Salad
Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, onions, kalamata olives, carrots and bacon.
Large Tuna Salad
Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, onions, kalamata olives, carrots & tuna.
Large Chef's Salad
Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, onions, kalamata olives and carrots, sliced turkey, ham & american cheese.
Baskets
Breaded Butterfly Shrimp Basket (5 Shrimps)
Deliciously fried butterfly shrimp. Served with french fries and tartar sauce
Hamburger Basket
It comes with Lettuce and Tomato. Served with delicious french fries
Cheeseburger Basket
It comes with Lettuce and Tomato. Served with delicious french fries
Double Cheese Burger
It comes with Lettuce and Tomato. Served with delicious french fries. All Burgers are cook well done.
Grilled Chicken Bacon Burger
Contains lettuce and tomato. Served with french fries
Crispy Chicken Burger with Cheddar Cheese
Contains lettuce and tomato. Served with french fries
Chicken Fingers Basket
Breaded and fried chickens strips, Served with french fries
Chicken Wings Basket
chicken Deep-fried chicken wings with your choice of sauce. Served with french fries
Calzones
Veggie Calzone
Grill mushrooms, peppers, onions, and broccoli.
Ham & Cheese Calzone
Ham, ricotta, mozzarella & parmesan.
Four Cheese Calzone
Blend of cheddar cheese, provolone cheese, mozzarella cheese and American cheese, and ricotta cheese.
Steak & Cheese Calzone
Stuffed with mozzarella and shave steak.
Pepperoni Calzone
Pepperoni with marinara and cheese
Feta & Spinach Calzone
Feta cheese, spinach, and blend cheese
Grilled Chicken & Veggie Calzone
Grill Chicken, and mixed vegetables (green peppers, mushrooms, broccoli and onions)
Steak Tip Calzone
With a juicy steak tip and cheese
Chicken Parmesan Calzone
Chicken Cutlet with marinara sauce and blend cheese.
Eggplant Parmesan Calzone
Delicious eggplant parmesan in a calzone.
Buffalo Chicken Calzone
Stuffed with crispy buffalo chicken and cheese. It comes with a Blue cheese side
Chicken Bacon Ranch Calzone
Grill chicken, bacon, and mozzarella cheese with ranch dressing on the side.
Subs/Wraps/Pitas
Italian Cold Cut Sub
With lettuce and tomatoes. We can add onions, pickles and hot peppers, please write what you prefer.
American Cold Cut Sub
With lettuce and tomatoes. We can add onions, pickles and hot peppers, please write what you prefer.
Bologna & Cheese Sub
With lettuce and tomatoes. We can add onions, pickles and hot peppers, please write what you prefer.
Ham & Cheese Sub
With lettuce and tomatoes. We can add onions, pickles and hot peppers, please write what you prefer.
BLT Sub
Mayo, bacon, lettuce and tomato
Tuna Fish Sub
With lettuce and tomatoes. We can add onions, pickles and hot peppers, please write what you prefer.
Genoa Salami & Cheese Sub
Genova Salami and Provolone cheese. With lettuce and tomatoes. We can add onions, pickles and hot peppers, please write what you prefer.
Smoked Turkey Breast Sub
With lettuce and tomatoes & turkey. We can add onions, pickles and hot peppers, please write what you prefer.
Turkey Club Sub
Mayo, Turkey, bacon, lettuce and tomato. We can add onions, pickles and hot peppers, please write what you prefer.