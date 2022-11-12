Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Breakfast & Brunch
Burgers

Christo's Pizza

1,545 Reviews

$

1761 Center st

West Roxbury, MA 02132

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Plain Cheese Pizza
French Fries
Large Greek Salad

New Specials

Soup Minestrone

Soup Minestrone

$6.00

Vegetable stock, ground tomatoes, onions, zucchini, great northeast beans, Savoy cabbage, garbanzo beans, carrots, celery, ditalini pasta (semolina, egg whites) basil, garlic, sugar, salt and extra virgen olive oil. Contains wheat (gluten) egg ingredients

Soup Italian Wedding with Meatballs

Soup Italian Wedding with Meatballs

$6.00

Perfectly seasoned meatballs and miniature acini de pepe pasta in handcrafted chicken stock with spinach, onions and sauteed garlic.

Christo's Platter

Christo's Platter

$20.00

French fries, wings, chicken fingers, mozzarella sticks and garlic bread. It comes with marinara sauce and ketchup. Perfect to share!!

Chocolate Trilogy

Chocolate Trilogy

$6.00

Chocolate genoise layered with dark chocolate, milk chocolate, and white chocolate mousse. Topped with dark chocolate bark.

Cheesecake

$6.00

Contains: egg milk, soy, wheat

Greek Style Pizza

Plain Cheese Pizza

Plain Cheese Pizza

$8.50
Pizza with One Topping

Pizza with One Topping

$9.50
Pizza with Two Toppings

Pizza with Two Toppings

$11.00
Pizza with Three Topping

Pizza with Three Topping

$12.50
Pizza with Four Toppings

Pizza with Four Toppings

$13.75

Gourmet Pizza

Christo's Special Pizza

Christo's Special Pizza

$15.00

Our specialty topped with pepperoni, Italian sausage, hamburger, salami, ham, onions, peppers, mushrooms and covered with extra cheese.

Prosciutto Pizza

Prosciutto Pizza

$14.50

Prosciutto, Arugula, Roasted Red Peppers and Ricotta Cheese

Famous Buffalo Pizza

Famous Buffalo Pizza

$11.50

Chicken marinated in our spicy buffalo sauce & choice of blue cheese or ranch on side.

Chicken Chipotle Ranch Pizza

Chicken Chipotle Ranch Pizza

$13.00

Tomatoes, mushrooms & grilled chicken.

The Aphrodite Pizza

The Aphrodite Pizza

$10.75

Fresh spinach & feta cheese.

Chicken Fajita Pizza

Chicken Fajita Pizza

$13.00

BBQ grilled chicken, onions & jalapenos.

The Poseidon Pizza

$13.00

Marinated grilled chicken, feta cheese & sliced tomatoes.

Greek Special Pizza

Greek Special Pizza

$11.00

Sliced tomatoes, feta cheese & kalamata olives.

Chicken Broccoli Alfredo Pizza

Chicken Broccoli Alfredo Pizza

$12.50

Grill chicken broccoli and Alfredo Sauce

Hawaiian Special Pizza

Hawaiian Special Pizza

$10.75

Imported ham & pineapple tidbits.

Cheese Lovers Pizza

Cheese Lovers Pizza

$12.00

Cheddar, Mozzarella, Provolone, American & Ricotta Cheese - No Sauce

Meat Lover's Pizza

Meat Lover's Pizza

$14.00

Pepperoni, sausage, hamburger, ham and bacon.

French Special Pizza

French Special Pizza

$12.00

Ricotta cheese, sliced tomatoes and bacon.

Vegetable Special Pizza

Vegetable Special Pizza

$12.00

Onions, peppers, mushrooms and broccoli.

Green Machine

Green Machine

$12.50

Pesto, Tomato & Grill Chicken

Pizza by the Slice

Cheese Pizza Slice

$2.50

One Topping Slice

$3.00Out of stock

2 Cheese Slices and Can Drink

$6.00Out of stock

Appetizers

Soup Minestrone

Soup Minestrone

$6.00

Vegetable stock, ground tomatoes, onions, zucchini, great northeast beans, Savoy cabbage, garbanzo beans, carrots, celery, ditalini pasta (semolina, egg whites) basil, garlic, sugar, salt and extra virgen olive oil. Contains wheat (gluten) egg ingredients

Soup Italian Wedding with Meatballs

Soup Italian Wedding with Meatballs

$6.00

Perfectly seasoned meatballs and miniature acini de pepe pasta in handcrafted chicken stock with spinach, onions and sauteed garlic.

Christo's Platter

Christo's Platter

$20.00

French fries, wings, chicken fingers, mozzarella sticks and garlic bread. It comes with marinara sauce and ketchup. Perfect to share!!

Pesto Cheese Breadsticks

Pesto Cheese Breadsticks

$12.00
Cheesy Breadsticks

Cheesy Breadsticks

$11.50

A cross between garlic bread and pizza, cheesy bread is a quick, easy, and delicious party snack.

Flavored Wings

Flavored Wings

$10.50

Deep-fried chicken wings with your choice of sauce.

Crispy Chicken Wings

Crispy Chicken Wings

$9.50

chicken Deep-fried chicken wings with your choice of sauce.

Flavored Fingers

Flavored Fingers

$10.00

Breaded and fried chicken strips.

Crispy Chicken Fingers

Crispy Chicken Fingers

$9.00

Breaded and fried chicken strips.

French Fries

French Fries

$4.50

Our delicious French fries are deep-fried 'till golden brown, with a crunchy exterior and a light fluffy interior. Seasoned to perfection!

Spicy Fries

Spicy Fries

$5.50

Onion Rings

$5.00

Crispy onion sliced deep-fried until golden brown.

Cheesy Fries

Cheesy Fries

$7.00
Bacon Cheese Fries

Bacon Cheese Fries

$8.00

Garlic Bread

$3.50

Bread, topped with garlic & olive oil or butter, herb seasoning, baked to perfection.

Garlic Bread with Cheese

$4.50

Garlic bread, topped with cheese.

Jalepeno Cream Cheese Peppers

$8.00

Juicy jalapeno peppers breaded and filled with cheese and fried to golden perfection.

Mozzerella Sticks

$8.00

Deep fried cheese sticks. Crispy on the outside, gooey on the inside.

Fried Shrimp Appetizer

Fried Shrimp Appetizer

$12.00

Fried shrimp are breaded and fried until golden and crunchy.

Salads

Large Garden Salad

Large Garden Salad

$9.50

Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, onions, kalamata olives and carrots.

Large Greek Salad

$10.50

Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, onions, kalamata olives , carrots & feta cheese.

Large Caesar Salad

Large Caesar Salad

$9.50

Romaine lettuce, croutons, grated parmesan cheese.

Large Antipasto Salad

Large Antipasto Salad

$15.00

Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, onions, kalamata olives and carrots, salami, mortadella, provolone cheese and genoa salami.

Large Bacon Salad

$12.00

Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, onions, kalamata olives, carrots and bacon.

Large Tuna Salad

$12.00

Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, onions, kalamata olives, carrots & tuna.

Large Chef's Salad

Large Chef's Salad

$15.00

Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, onions, kalamata olives and carrots, sliced turkey, ham & american cheese.

Baskets

Breaded Butterfly Shrimp Basket (5 Shrimps)

Breaded Butterfly Shrimp Basket (5 Shrimps)

$15.00

Deliciously fried butterfly shrimp. Served with french fries and tartar sauce

Hamburger Basket

$12.00

It comes with Lettuce and Tomato. Served with delicious french fries

Cheeseburger Basket

$13.00

It comes with Lettuce and Tomato. Served with delicious french fries

Double Cheese Burger

$15.00

It comes with Lettuce and Tomato. Served with delicious french fries. All Burgers are cook well done.

Grilled Chicken Bacon Burger

$13.00

Contains lettuce and tomato. Served with french fries

Crispy Chicken Burger with Cheddar Cheese

$13.00

Contains lettuce and tomato. Served with french fries

Chicken Fingers Basket

$11.00

Breaded and fried chickens strips, Served with french fries

Chicken Wings Basket

$12.00

chicken Deep-fried chicken wings with your choice of sauce. Served with french fries

Calzones

Veggie Calzone

$11.00

Grill mushrooms, peppers, onions, and broccoli.

Ham & Cheese Calzone

$11.00

Ham, ricotta, mozzarella & parmesan.

Four Cheese Calzone

Four Cheese Calzone

$11.50

Blend of cheddar cheese, provolone cheese, mozzarella cheese and American cheese, and ricotta cheese.

Steak & Cheese Calzone

Steak & Cheese Calzone

$12.00

Stuffed with mozzarella and shave steak.

Pepperoni Calzone

$11.00

Pepperoni with marinara and cheese

Feta & Spinach Calzone

$10.00

Feta cheese, spinach, and blend cheese

Grilled Chicken & Veggie Calzone

$12.50

Grill Chicken, and mixed vegetables (green peppers, mushrooms, broccoli and onions)

Steak Tip Calzone

$14.00

With a juicy steak tip and cheese

Chicken Parmesan Calzone

Chicken Parmesan Calzone

$12.00

Chicken Cutlet with marinara sauce and blend cheese.

Eggplant Parmesan Calzone

$11.00

Delicious eggplant parmesan in a calzone.

Buffalo Chicken Calzone

$12.00

Stuffed with crispy buffalo chicken and cheese. It comes with a Blue cheese side

Chicken Bacon Ranch Calzone

$12.50

Grill chicken, bacon, and mozzarella cheese with ranch dressing on the side.

Subs/Wraps/Pitas

Italian Cold Cut Sub

Italian Cold Cut Sub

$8.50

With lettuce and tomatoes. We can add onions, pickles and hot peppers, please write what you prefer.

American Cold Cut Sub

$8.50

With lettuce and tomatoes. We can add onions, pickles and hot peppers, please write what you prefer.

Bologna & Cheese Sub

$8.50

With lettuce and tomatoes. We can add onions, pickles and hot peppers, please write what you prefer.

Ham & Cheese Sub

$8.50

With lettuce and tomatoes. We can add onions, pickles and hot peppers, please write what you prefer.

BLT Sub

$8.50

Mayo, bacon, lettuce and tomato

Tuna Fish Sub

Tuna Fish Sub

$8.50

With lettuce and tomatoes. We can add onions, pickles and hot peppers, please write what you prefer.

Genoa Salami & Cheese Sub

$8.50

Genova Salami and Provolone cheese. With lettuce and tomatoes. We can add onions, pickles and hot peppers, please write what you prefer.

Smoked Turkey Breast Sub

Smoked Turkey Breast Sub

$8.50

With lettuce and tomatoes & turkey. We can add onions, pickles and hot peppers, please write what you prefer.

Turkey Club Sub

Turkey Club Sub

$9.50

Mayo, Turkey, bacon, lettuce and tomato. We can add onions, pickles and hot peppers, please write what you prefer.