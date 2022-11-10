Christo's Pizza - Mystic
425 Reviews
$$
39 Whitehall ave
Mystic, CT 06355
Small Grinders
SM Meatless Grinder
Lettuce, Tomato, Salt, Pepper & Provolone
SM Regular Salami Grinder
Lettuce, Tomato, Salt, Pepper & Provolone
SM Genoa Grinder
Lettuce, Tomato, Salt, Pepper & Provolone
SM Italian Grinder
Ham, Regular Salami, Genoa Salami, Lettuce, Tomato, Salt, Pepper & Provolone
SM 2-Way Grinder
Lettuce, Tomato, Salt, Pepper & Provolone Choice of 2 Deli Meats
SM Turkey Grinder
Lettuce, Tomato, Salt, Pepper & Provolone
SM Ham Grinder
Lettuce, Tomato, Salt, Pepper & Provolone
SM Roast Beef Grinder
Lettuce, Tomato, Salt, Pepper & Provolone
SM Tuna Fish Grinder
Lettuce, Tomato, Salt, Pepper & Provolone Tuna Dry or Mixed w/Mayo upon request
SM Pepperoni Grinder
Lettuce, Tomato, Salt, Pepper & Provolone
SM Meatball Parm Grinder
Marinara & Mozzarella
SM Sausage Parm Grinder
Marinara & Mozzarella
SM Chicken Parm Grinder
Marinara & Mozzarella
SM Veal Parm Grinder
Marinara & Mozzarella
SM Eggplant Parm Grinder
Marinara & Mozzarella
SM Meatball & Sausage Parm Grinder
Marinara & Mozzarella
SM Pepperoni Parm Grinder
SM Steak & Cheese Grinder
Provolone
SM Steak Bomb Grinder
Onions, Mushrooms, Peppers & Provolone
SM Pastrami Grinder
Provolone
Sm Chicken Bomb Grinder
SM BLT W/ Chz Grinder
Provolone
SM Cheeseburger Grinder
Lettuce, Tomato, Salt, Pepper & American Cheese
SM Veal Cutlet Grinder
Lettuce, Tomato, Salt, Pepper & Provolone
SM Chicken Cutlet Grinder
Lettuce, Tomato, Salt, Pepper & Provolone
SM Grilled Chicken Grinder
Lettuce, Tomato, Salt, Pepper & Provolone
SM Buff Chicken Cutlet Grinder
Bulliard's Cayenne Pepper Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Salt, Pepper and Provolone
SM Buff Grilled Chicken Grinder
Bulliard's Cayenne Pepper Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Salt, Pepper and Provolone
SM Fried Fish Grinder
Lettuce, Tomato, Salt, Pepper & Provolone, Condiments Upon Request
SM Clam Strip Grinder
Lettuce, Tomato, Salt, Pepper & Provolone, Condiments Upon Request
Large Grinders
LG Meatless Grinder
Lettuce, Tomato, Salt, Pepper & Provolone
LG Regular Salami Grinder
Lettuce, Tomato, Salt, Pepper & Provolone
LG Genoa Grinder
Lettuce, Tomato, Salt, Pepper & Provolone
LG Italian Grinder
Ham, Regular Salami, Genoa Salami, Lettuce, Tomato, Salt, Pepper & Provolone
LG 2-Way Grinder
Lettuce, Tomato, Salt, Pepper & Provolone Choice of 2 Deli Meats
LG Turkey Grinder
Lettuce, Tomato, Salt, Pepper & Provolone
LG Ham Grinder
Lettuce, Tomato, Salt, Pepper & Provolone
LG Roast Beef Grinder
Lettuce, Tomato, Salt, Pepper & Provolone
LG Tuna Fish Grinder
Lettuce, Tomato, Salt, Pepper & Provolone Tuna Dry or Mixed w/Mayo upon request
LG Pepperoni Grinder
Lettuce, Tomato, Salt, Pepper & Provolone
LG Meatball Parm Grinder
Marinara & Mozzarella
LG Sausage Parm Grinder
Marinara & Mozzarella
LG Chicken Parm Grinder
Marinara & Mozzarella
LG Veal Parm Grinder
Marinara & Mozzarella
LG Eggplant Parm Grinder
Marinara & Mozzarella
LG Meatball & Sausage Parm Grinder
Marinara & Mozzarella
LG Pepperoni Parm Grinder
LG Pastrami Grinder
LG Steak & Cheese Grinder
Provolone
LG Steak Bomb Grinder
Onions, Mushrooms, Peppers & Provolone
LG Chicken Bomb Grinder
LG BLT W/ Chz Grinder
Provolone
LG Cheeseburger Grinder
Lettuce, Tomato, Salt, Pepper & American Cheese
LG Veal Cutlet Grinder
Lettuce, Tomato, Salt, Pepper and Provolone
LG Chicken Cutlet Grinder
Lettuce, Tomato, Salt, Pepper & Provolone
LG Grilled Chicken Grinder
Lettuce, Tomato, Salt, Pepper & Provolone
LG Buff Chicken Cutlet Grinder
Bulliard's Cayenne Pepper Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Salt, Pepper and Provolone
LG Buff Grilled Chicken Grinder
Bulliard's Cayenne Pepper Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Salt, Pepper and Provolone
Lg Fried Fish Grinder
Lettuce, Tomato, Salt, Pepper & Provolone, Condiments Upon Request
LG Clam Strip Grinder
Lettuce, Tomato, Salt, Pepper & Provolone, Condiments Upon Request
Wraps
Meatless Wrap
Lettuce, Tomato, Salt, Pepper & Provolone
Regular Wrap
Lettuce, Tomato, Salt, Pepper & Provolone
Genoa Wrap
Lettuce, Tomato, Salt, Pepper & Provolone
Italian Wrap
Lettuce, Tomato, Salt, Pepper & Provolone
2-Way Combo Wrap
Lettuce, Tomato, Salt, Pepper & Provolone, Choice of 2 deli meats
Turkey Wrap
Lettuce, Tomato, Salt, Pepper & Provolone
Ham Wrap
Lettuce, Tomato, Salt, Pepper & Provolone
Roast Beef Wrap
Lettuce, Tomato, Salt, Pepper & Provolone
Tuna Fish Wrap
Lettuce, Tomato, Salt, Pepper & Provolone
Pepperoni Wrap
Lettuce, Tomato, Salt, Pepper & Provolone
Meatball Parm Wrap
Marinara & Mozzerella
Sausage Parm Wrap
Marinara & Mozzerella
Chicken Parm Wrap
Veal Parm Wrap
Marinara & Mozzerella
Eggplant Parm Wrap
Marinara & Mozzerella
Meatball & Sausage Parm Wrap
Pepperoni Parm Wrap
Steak & Cheese Wrap
Provolone
Steak Bomb Wrap
Grilled Onions, Mushrooms, Green peppers & Provolone
Pastrami Wrap
Provolone
BLT W/ Chz Wrap
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Salt, Pepper & Provolone
Cheeseburger Wrap
Lettuce, Tomato, Salt, Pepper & American
Chicken Cutlet Wrap
Lettuce, Tomato, Salt, Pepper & Provolone
Veal Cutlet Wrap
Lettuce, Tomato, Salt, Pepper & Provolone
Grilled Chicken Wrap
Lettuce, Tomato, Salt, Pepper & Provolone
Buffalo Grilled Chicken Wrap
Bulliard's Cayenne Pepper Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Salt, Pepper & Provolone
Buffalo Chicken Cutlet Wrap
Bulliard's Cayenne Pepper Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Salt, Pepper & Provolone
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan & Croutons Caesar Dressing on the Wrap
Romaine Lettuce Upcharge
Gyros
From The Grill
Cheeseburger
American Cheese
Cheeseburger w/ Fries
American Cheese
Cheeseburger Deluxe
American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onions & Fries(Condiments as requested)
Double Cheesburger
American Cheese
Double Cheeseburger W/ Fries
American Cheese
Hamburger
Hamburger w/ Fries
Hamburger Deluxe
Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onions & Fries (Condiments as requested)
Double Hamburger
Double hamburger W/ Fries
Hot Dog
Hot Dog W/ Fries
Hot Dog W/ Bacon
Chili Cheese Dog
Chili Cheese Dog W/ Fries
Chili Cheese Dog W/ Orings
Chicken Sandwich
Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onions & American Cheese on a Bulkie Roll with Fries
Chicken Sandwich With Fries
American Cheese
Grilled Cheese
Grilled Cheese W/ Fries
Calzones
Cheese Calzone
Marinara & Mozzarella with Ricotta
BBQ Chicken Calzone
Marinara, Mozzarella, Grilled Chicken With BBQ Sauce & Ricotta
Buffalo Chicken Calzone
Marinara & Mozzarella, Grilled Chicken with Bulliard's Cayenne Pepper Sauce & Ricotta
Chicken Parm Calzone
Marinara & Mozzarella, Breaded Chicken & Ricotta
Hawaiian Calzone
Marinara, Mozzarella, Ham & Pineapple with Ricotta
Meatlovers Calzone
Marinara & Mozzarella, Bacon, Pepperoni, Meatball & Sausage with Ricotta
Moussaka Calzone
Marinara & Mozzarella, Eggplant, Meatball & Spices with Ricotta
Vegetarian Calzone
Marinara, Mozzarella, Mushrooms, Onions, Olives, Peppers, Broccoli & Tomatoes with Ricotta
Tony's Special Calzone
Marinara & Mozzarella, Roasted Peppers, Sausage, Spices with Ricotta
Spaghetti & Meatball Calzone
Marinara, Mozzarella with Ricotta
Steak Bomb Calzone
Marinara & Mozzarella, Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms with Ricotta
Ted's Special Calzone
Mozzarella, Feta, Spinach, Spices with Ricotta
Dinners
Fish & Chips
Cole Slaw, Tartar Sauce & Lemon
Spaghetti w/ Butter
w/ Garlic Bread
Shells w/ Butter
w/ Garlic Bread
Spaghetti w/ Sauce
w/ Garlic Bread
Shells w/ Sauce
w/ Garlic Bread
2 Fish & Chips
2 Orders including Cole Slaw, Tartar Sauce & Lemon
Spaghetti w/ Meatballs
w/ Garlic bread
Shells w/ Meatballs
w/ Garlic bread
Spaghetti w/ Sausage
w/ Garlic bread
Shells w/ Sausage
w/ Garlic bread
Clam Strip Dinner
Cole Slaw, Tartar Sauce & Lemon
Spaghetti w/ Meatballs & Sausage
w/ Garlic bread
Shells w/ Meatballs & Sausage
w/ Garlic bread
Spaghetti w/ Chicken Cutlet
w/ Garlic bread
Shells w/ Chicken Cutlet
w/ Garlic bread
Lasagna w/ Salad
w/ Garlic bread
Spaghetti w/ Eggplant
w/ Garlic bread
Shells w/ Eggplant
w/ Garlic bread
Spaghetti w/ Chicken Parm
w/ Garlic bread
Shells w/ Chicken Parm
w/ Garlic bread
Baked Manicotti
w/ Garlic Bread
Spaghetti w/ Eggplant Parm
w/ Garlic bread
Shells w/ Eggplant Parm
w/ Garlic bread
Spaghetti w/ Veal Cutlet
w/ Garlic bread
Shells W/ Veal Cutlet
w/ Garlic bread
Shells w/ Veal Parm
w/ Garlic bread
Spaghetti w/ Veal Parm
w/ Garlic bread
Lobster Roll With Fries
W/ hot butter on a fresh roll with Fries
Fisherman's Platter
Fried Haddock, Scallops, Corkscrew Shrimp, Fries w/ Tartar Sauce, Cole Slaw & Lemon Wedge.