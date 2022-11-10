Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Christo's Pizza - Mystic

425 Reviews

$$

39 Whitehall ave

Mystic, CT 06355

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Lg Cheese Pizza
Sm Cheese Pizza
Lg Specialty Pizza

Small Pizza

Sm Cheese Pizza

$9.99

Large Pizza

Lg Cheese Pizza

$15.99

XL Pizza

XL Cheese Pizza

$19.99

Small Specialty Pizza

Hawaiian: Ham & Pineapple

Sm Specialty Pizza

$9.99

Large Specialty Pizza

Lg Specialty Pizza

$16.49

Small White Pizza

Sm White Pizza

$8.99

Large White Pizza

Lg White Pizza

$14.99

Small Grinders

SM Meatless Grinder

$7.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Salt, Pepper & Provolone

SM Regular Salami Grinder

$8.49

Lettuce, Tomato, Salt, Pepper & Provolone

SM Genoa Grinder

$8.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Salt, Pepper & Provolone

SM Italian Grinder

$9.99

Ham, Regular Salami, Genoa Salami, Lettuce, Tomato, Salt, Pepper & Provolone

SM 2-Way Grinder

$9.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Salt, Pepper & Provolone Choice of 2 Deli Meats

SM Turkey Grinder

$8.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Salt, Pepper & Provolone

SM Ham Grinder

$8.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Salt, Pepper & Provolone

SM Roast Beef Grinder

$9.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Salt, Pepper & Provolone

SM Tuna Fish Grinder

$8.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Salt, Pepper & Provolone Tuna Dry or Mixed w/Mayo upon request

SM Pepperoni Grinder

$8.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Salt, Pepper & Provolone

SM Meatball Parm Grinder

$9.99

Marinara & Mozzarella

SM Sausage Parm Grinder

$9.99

Marinara & Mozzarella

SM Chicken Parm Grinder

$9.99

Marinara & Mozzarella

SM Veal Parm Grinder

$10.49

Marinara & Mozzarella

SM Eggplant Parm Grinder

$9.99

Marinara & Mozzarella

SM Meatball & Sausage Parm Grinder

$9.99

Marinara & Mozzarella

SM Pepperoni Parm Grinder

$8.99

SM Steak & Cheese Grinder

$10.99

Provolone

SM Steak Bomb Grinder

$11.99

Onions, Mushrooms, Peppers & Provolone

SM Pastrami Grinder

$9.99

Provolone

Sm Chicken Bomb Grinder

$9.99

SM BLT W/ Chz Grinder

$8.99

Provolone

SM Cheeseburger Grinder

$10.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Salt, Pepper & American Cheese

SM Veal Cutlet Grinder

$10.49

Lettuce, Tomato, Salt, Pepper & Provolone

SM Chicken Cutlet Grinder

$9.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Salt, Pepper & Provolone

SM Grilled Chicken Grinder

$9.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Salt, Pepper & Provolone

SM Buff Chicken Cutlet Grinder

$9.99

Bulliard's Cayenne Pepper Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Salt, Pepper and Provolone

SM Buff Grilled Chicken Grinder

$9.49

Bulliard's Cayenne Pepper Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Salt, Pepper and Provolone

SM Fried Fish Grinder

$9.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Salt, Pepper & Provolone, Condiments Upon Request

SM Clam Strip Grinder

$9.99Out of stock

Lettuce, Tomato, Salt, Pepper & Provolone, Condiments Upon Request

Large Grinders

LG Meatless Grinder

$9.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Salt, Pepper & Provolone

LG Regular Salami Grinder

$10.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Salt, Pepper & Provolone

LG Genoa Grinder

$11.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Salt, Pepper & Provolone

LG Italian Grinder

$12.99

Ham, Regular Salami, Genoa Salami, Lettuce, Tomato, Salt, Pepper & Provolone

LG 2-Way Grinder

$13.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Salt, Pepper & Provolone Choice of 2 Deli Meats

LG Turkey Grinder

$11.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Salt, Pepper & Provolone

LG Ham Grinder

$11.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Salt, Pepper & Provolone

LG Roast Beef Grinder

$12.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Salt, Pepper & Provolone

LG Tuna Fish Grinder

$11.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Salt, Pepper & Provolone Tuna Dry or Mixed w/Mayo upon request

LG Pepperoni Grinder

$11.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Salt, Pepper & Provolone

LG Meatball Parm Grinder

$11.99

Marinara & Mozzarella

LG Sausage Parm Grinder

$11.99

Marinara & Mozzarella

LG Chicken Parm Grinder

$12.99

Marinara & Mozzarella

LG Veal Parm Grinder

$13.99

Marinara & Mozzarella

LG Eggplant Parm Grinder

$11.99

Marinara & Mozzarella

LG Meatball & Sausage Parm Grinder

$13.99

Marinara & Mozzarella

LG Pepperoni Parm Grinder

$11.99

LG Pastrami Grinder

$11.99

LG Steak & Cheese Grinder

$13.99

Provolone

LG Steak Bomb Grinder

$15.49

Onions, Mushrooms, Peppers & Provolone

LG Chicken Bomb Grinder

$14.49

LG BLT W/ Chz Grinder

$11.99

Provolone

LG Cheeseburger Grinder

$13.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Salt, Pepper & American Cheese

LG Veal Cutlet Grinder

$13.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Salt, Pepper and Provolone

LG Chicken Cutlet Grinder

$12.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Salt, Pepper & Provolone

LG Grilled Chicken Grinder

$12.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Salt, Pepper & Provolone

LG Buff Chicken Cutlet Grinder

$13.49

Bulliard's Cayenne Pepper Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Salt, Pepper and Provolone

LG Buff Grilled Chicken Grinder

$13.49

Bulliard's Cayenne Pepper Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Salt, Pepper and Provolone

Lg Fried Fish Grinder

$13.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Salt, Pepper & Provolone, Condiments Upon Request

LG Clam Strip Grinder

$13.99Out of stock

Lettuce, Tomato, Salt, Pepper & Provolone, Condiments Upon Request

Wraps

Meatless Wrap

$10.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Salt, Pepper & Provolone

Regular Wrap

$11.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Salt, Pepper & Provolone

Genoa Wrap

$11.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Salt, Pepper & Provolone

Italian Wrap

$12.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Salt, Pepper & Provolone

2-Way Combo Wrap

$12.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Salt, Pepper & Provolone, Choice of 2 deli meats

Turkey Wrap

$11.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Salt, Pepper & Provolone

Ham Wrap

$11.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Salt, Pepper & Provolone

Roast Beef Wrap

$12.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Salt, Pepper & Provolone

Tuna Fish Wrap

$11.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Salt, Pepper & Provolone

Pepperoni Wrap

$11.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Salt, Pepper & Provolone

Meatball Parm Wrap

$11.99

Marinara & Mozzerella

Sausage Parm Wrap

$11.99

Marinara & Mozzerella

Chicken Parm Wrap

$12.99

Veal Parm Wrap

$12.99

Marinara & Mozzerella

Eggplant Parm Wrap

$12.99

Marinara & Mozzerella

Meatball & Sausage Parm Wrap

$11.99

Pepperoni Parm Wrap

$11.99

Steak & Cheese Wrap

$12.99

Provolone

Steak Bomb Wrap

$13.99

Grilled Onions, Mushrooms, Green peppers & Provolone

Pastrami Wrap

$11.99

Provolone

BLT W/ Chz Wrap

$11.99

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Salt, Pepper & Provolone

Cheeseburger Wrap

$12.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Salt, Pepper & American

Chicken Cutlet Wrap

$11.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Salt, Pepper & Provolone

Veal Cutlet Wrap

$11.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Salt, Pepper & Provolone

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$11.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Salt, Pepper & Provolone

Buffalo Grilled Chicken Wrap

$11.99

Bulliard's Cayenne Pepper Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Salt, Pepper & Provolone

Buffalo Chicken Cutlet Wrap

$11.99

Bulliard's Cayenne Pepper Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Salt, Pepper & Provolone

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.99

Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan & Croutons Caesar Dressing on the Wrap

Romaine Lettuce Upcharge

$1.50

Gyros

Beef Gyro

$12.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion & Tzatziki Sauce

Chicken Gyro

$13.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion & Tzatziki Sauce

Beef Gyro w/Fries

$14.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion & Tzatziki Sauce

Chicken Gyro w/Fries

$15.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion & Tzatziki Sauce

From The Grill

Cheeseburger

$10.99

American Cheese

Cheeseburger w/ Fries

$12.99

American Cheese

Cheeseburger Deluxe

$13.99

American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onions & Fries(Condiments as requested)

Double Cheesburger

$12.99

American Cheese

Double Cheeseburger W/ Fries

$14.99

American Cheese

Hamburger

$9.99

Hamburger w/ Fries

$11.99

Hamburger Deluxe

$12.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onions & Fries (Condiments as requested)

Double Hamburger

$11.99

Double hamburger W/ Fries

$13.99

Hot Dog

$7.99

Hot Dog W/ Fries

$8.99

Hot Dog W/ Bacon

$8.99

Chili Cheese Dog

$9.99

Chili Cheese Dog W/ Fries

$10.99

Chili Cheese Dog W/ Orings

$11.49

Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onions & American Cheese on a Bulkie Roll with Fries

Chicken Sandwich With Fries

$11.99

American Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Grilled Cheese W/ Fries

$7.99

Calzones

Cheese Calzone

$11.99

Marinara & Mozzarella with Ricotta

BBQ Chicken Calzone

$13.99

Marinara, Mozzarella, Grilled Chicken With BBQ Sauce & Ricotta

Buffalo Chicken Calzone

$13.99

Marinara & Mozzarella, Grilled Chicken with Bulliard's Cayenne Pepper Sauce & Ricotta

Chicken Parm Calzone

$13.99

Marinara & Mozzarella, Breaded Chicken & Ricotta

Hawaiian Calzone

$13.99

Marinara, Mozzarella, Ham & Pineapple with Ricotta

Meatlovers Calzone

$15.99

Marinara & Mozzarella, Bacon, Pepperoni, Meatball & Sausage with Ricotta

Moussaka Calzone

$13.99

Marinara & Mozzarella, Eggplant, Meatball & Spices with Ricotta

Vegetarian Calzone

$15.99

Marinara, Mozzarella, Mushrooms, Onions, Olives, Peppers, Broccoli & Tomatoes with Ricotta

Tony's Special Calzone

$13.99

Marinara & Mozzarella, Roasted Peppers, Sausage, Spices with Ricotta

Spaghetti & Meatball Calzone

$14.99

Marinara, Mozzarella with Ricotta

Steak Bomb Calzone

$15.99

Marinara & Mozzarella, Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms with Ricotta

Ted's Special Calzone

$13.99

Mozzarella, Feta, Spinach, Spices with Ricotta

Dinners

Fish & Chips

$14.99

Cole Slaw, Tartar Sauce & Lemon

Spaghetti w/ Butter

$13.99

w/ Garlic Bread

Shells w/ Butter

$13.99

w/ Garlic Bread

Spaghetti w/ Sauce

$13.99

w/ Garlic Bread

Shells w/ Sauce

$13.99

w/ Garlic Bread

2 Fish & Chips

$26.99

2 Orders including Cole Slaw, Tartar Sauce & Lemon

Spaghetti w/ Meatballs

$15.99

w/ Garlic bread

Shells w/ Meatballs

$15.99

w/ Garlic bread

Spaghetti w/ Sausage

$15.99

w/ Garlic bread

Shells w/ Sausage

$15.99

w/ Garlic bread

Clam Strip Dinner

$13.99Out of stock

Cole Slaw, Tartar Sauce & Lemon

Spaghetti w/ Meatballs & Sausage

$16.99

w/ Garlic bread

Shells w/ Meatballs & Sausage

$16.99

w/ Garlic bread

Spaghetti w/ Chicken Cutlet

$16.99

w/ Garlic bread

Shells w/ Chicken Cutlet

$15.99

w/ Garlic bread

Lasagna w/ Salad

$16.99

w/ Garlic bread

Spaghetti w/ Eggplant

$16.99

w/ Garlic bread

Shells w/ Eggplant

$16.99

w/ Garlic bread

Spaghetti w/ Chicken Parm

$14.99

w/ Garlic bread

Shells w/ Chicken Parm

$14.99

w/ Garlic bread

Baked Manicotti

$14.99

w/ Garlic Bread

Spaghetti w/ Eggplant Parm

$16.99

w/ Garlic bread

Shells w/ Eggplant Parm

$16.99

w/ Garlic bread

Spaghetti w/ Veal Cutlet

$17.99

w/ Garlic bread

Shells W/ Veal Cutlet

$17.99

w/ Garlic bread

Shells w/ Veal Parm

$17.99

w/ Garlic bread

Spaghetti w/ Veal Parm

$17.99

w/ Garlic bread

Lobster Roll With Fries

$24.99

W/ hot butter on a fresh roll with Fries

Fisherman's Platter

$24.99

Fried Haddock, Scallops, Corkscrew Shrimp, Fries w/ Tartar Sauce, Cole Slaw & Lemon Wedge.

Side Orders

French Fries

$6.99

Cheese Fries

$8.99