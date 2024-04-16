Christy's Pizza 15 E Church St
No reviews yet
15 E Church St
Newark, OH 43055
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
FOOD
Starters
- Baked Mozzarella Sticks$5.50
Six baked mozzarella sticks with pizza sauce
- Baked Garlic Bread with Cheese$5.00
Served with pizza sauce
- Bread Sticks$5.00
Served with pizza sauce
- Traditional Bone-In Chicken Wings$8.50
8 Honey BBQ wings or 8 Hot Spicy
- Tater Tots$4.75
- Loaded Tater Tots$6.00
Loaded with Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Onion and Sour Cream
- Macaroni Bites$4.50
6 Baked Macaroni and Cheese Bites
- 6 Meatballs$6.00
Salads
- Small Chef Salad$5.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Pepperoni, Ham, Green Pepper, Onion, Mild Banana Peppers, Mushroom, Green Olive, Shredded Mozzarella and Provolone Cheese, Choice of Dressing
- Large Chef Salad$6.25
- Small Club Salad$5.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Choice of Dressing
- Large Club Salad$6.25
- Small Italian Salad$5.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Pepperoni, Ham, Salami, Shredded Mozzarella and Provolone Cheese, Choice of Dressing
- Large Italian Salad$6.25
- Small Tossed Salad$3.25
- Large Tossed Salad$4.50
Pizzas
- *BEST BUY* PickUp Only$14.00
- Build Your Own
- 12" CAULIFLOWER CRUST CHEESE$14.65
- Alfredo Pizza
Alfredo Sauce, Tender Fajita Chicken Strips, Mushroom, Shredded Mozzarella and Provolone Cheese with a hint of Garlic
- All the Way
Provolone Cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Onion, Mild Banana Peppers and Green Olive
- Bacon Cheddar
Provolone Cheese, Bacon and Shredded Cheddar Cheese
- Big C
Extra Provolone Cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Ground Beef, Mushroom and Onion
- BLT
Provolone Cheese, Bacon, Topped with Mayo, Lettuce and Tomato
- Buffalo Chicken
Frank's Buffalo Hot Sauce, Tender Chicken Fajita Strips, Mushroom, Onion, Shredded Mozzarella, Provolone and Cheddar Cheese
- Cheeseburger Pizza
Provolone Cheese, Ground Beef, Onion, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Topped with Mayo, Lettuce and Tomato
- Chicken Bacon Ranch
Provolone Cheese, Tender Chicken Fajita Strips, Bacon, Ranch Dressing and Shredded Cheddar Cheese
- Double PC
Double Provolone Cheese and Double Pepperoni
- Hawaiian
Provolone Cheese, Ham, Green Pepper, Mushroom, Pineapple, Shredded Mozzarella and Provolone Cheese, Sprinkled with Coconut and Almond
- Italian Pizza
Provolone Cheese, Salami, Mushroom, Onion, Tomato, Shredded Mozzarella and Provolone Cheese, Sprinkled with Oregano
- Mexicali
Refried Beans, Provolone Cheese, Ground Beef, Mild Banana Peppers, Green Pepper, Onion, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Sprinkled with Hot Pepper Seeds. Topped with Lettuce and Tomato with Salsa on the side
- Smothered Chicken
Tender Chicken Fajita Strips, Mushroom, Onion, Shredded Mozzarella, Provolone and Cheddar
- The Philly
Alfredo sauce, Tender Beef Slices, Green Pepper, Onion, Mushroom, Shredded Mozzarella and Provolone Cheese
- Veggie Pizza
Provolone Cheese, Mushroom, Mild Banana Peppers, Green Pepper, Onion, Green Olive, and Black Olive
Subs
- BLT Sub$6.00
- Buffalo Chicken Sub$6.75
Buffalo hot sauce, tender fsjita chicken strips, bacon, mushroom, onion, provolone cheese, cheddar cheese
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub$6.75
Provolone cheese, tender fajita chicken strips, bacon, ranch dressing, cheddar cheese
- Christy's Club$6.75
- Christy's Delight$6.75
- Ham & Cheese Sub$6.00
- Ham & Cheese Delux$6.75
- Italian Sausage Sub$6.00
- Meatball Sub$6.75
- Philly Cheesesteak$6.75
- Pizza Sub$6.00
- Pizza Sub Supreme$6.75
- Steak Sub$6.75
- The Veggie Sub$6.00
- Turkey Sub$6.75
Pasta and Calzones
Sides
Candy
Soup Of The Day
LUNCH MENU
Lunch
- *7" BYO Cheese Pizza & Salad*$7.50
- *Chicken Alfredo$7.50
- *Chicken Parmesan$7.50
Pasta, breaded chicken breast, covered with spaghetti sauce, and provolone cheese. Served with small tossed salad and garlic bread.
- *Lasagna$7.50
- *Spaghetti and Meatballs$7.50
- BBQ Pork Sandwich$3.50
- BREADED Chicken Breast Sandwich$4.50
Baked Breaded Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo served on bun.
- Chicken Salad$3.50+
- Christy's Club Wrap$6.50
- Coney Dog$3.00
- Fajita Chicken Salad$5.00
- Hamburger$4.50
- Homemade Hot Shredded Chicken Sandwich$3.50
- Hot Dog$2.00
- Sloppy Joe Sandwich$3.50
- Taco Salad$5.00+
Tortilla chips, lettuce, tomato, meat, mild banana peppers, mushroom, green pepper, onion, black olive, shredded cheddar cheese, side of salsa. Sour cream is additional $0.50
- Tuna Salad$3.50+
- Turkey Jack Wrap$6.50
- UNBREADED Chicken Breast Sandwich$4.50
Baked Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Tomato, Honey Mustard served on bun.
- Ham Salad$3.50