Chrysanthi's
204 ROUTE 13
Brookline, NH 03033
Popular Items
APPETIZERS
French Fries
Sweet Potato Fries
Eggplant Fries
Sprinkled with Parmesan and Oregano and served with Marinara sauce.
Zucchini Chips
House Specialty. Thinly sliced floured and fried. Sprinkled with Parmesan cheese and served with Ranch dressing
Tater Kegs
Stuffed with Bacon and Cheese and served with Jalapeno Ranch dressing
Chicken Tenders
Breaded and Fried, Regular of Buffalo
Fried Calamari
Tubes and Tentacles lightly floured and fried with Cherry Peppers. Served with Marinara sauce.
Greek Fries
Tossed with Oregano, Thyme, Rosemary, Parsley and fresh Lemon and topped with crumbled Feta cheese
Greek Meatball
Half a pound of Greek seasoned Meatball, stuffed with Feta, topped with Marinara and served with Garlic Bread.
Baked Feta Dip
Feta cheese with Sundried Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives and Stuffed olives, baked and topped with Olive Oil and Oregano. Served with Greek pita
Greek Meze Plate
An array of Feta, Tzatziki, Hummus and Kalamata Olives, dressed with Olive Oil and Oregano, and served with Greek Pita.
SOUPS
SALADS
Garden Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Green Peppers, and Red Onions with your choice of Dressing
Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Homemade Croutons, Parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing.
Greek Salad
The regular Greek salad is a base of Romaine Lettuce with Tomatoes, Green Peppers and Red Onions, topped with Feta cheese, Kalamata Olives, and your choice of dressing.
Authentic Greek Salad
NOT to be confused with the regular Greek salad. Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Green Peppers, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives and Feta cheese, dressed with Extra Virgin Olive Oil and Oregano.
Chicken Garden Salad
Garden Salad topped with House Marinated Grilled Chicken.
Chicken Caesar Salad
Caesar Salad topped with House Marinated Grilled Chicken.
Chicken Heaven Salad
Grilled Chicken, Bacon and Feta Cheese over our Garden Salad served with ranch dressing.
Buffalo Chicken Garden Salad
Breaded Buffalo Chicken Tenders over a Garden of Caesar Salad.
Spinach Pecan Salad
Baby spinach, Roasted Spicy Candied Pecans, Tomatoes, Red Onions and crumbled Gorgonzola Cheese topped with Grilled Chicken.
Steak Mediterranean Salad
Our regular Greek salad topped with House Marinated Steak Tips.
Chicken Mediterranean Salad
Our regular Greek salad topped with House Marinated Grilled Chicken.
Steak Portabella Gorgonzola Salad
Roasted Portabella Mushrooms, House Marinated Steak Tips and crumbled Gorgonzola Cheese over our Garden Salad.
Salmon Garden Salad
Wild caught Norwegian Salmon Filet, Grilled Regular of Blackened, over our Garden Salad.
Salmon Caesar Salad
Wild caught Norwegian Salmon Filet, Grilled Regular of Blackened, over our Caesar Salad.
5 Grain Salmon Salad
Grilled Salmon over a blend of Red and White Quinoa, Barley, Wild Rice and Wheatberries, Baby Spinach, Tomatoes and Roasted Red Pepper Hummus topped with Red Onion Rings and dressed with Apple Vinaigrette dressing.
Winter Quinoa Salmon Salad
Sweet Rosemary seasoned Filet of Salmon, over Baby Spinach and Quinoa topped with Fresh Pomegranate seeds, sliced Pears, crumbled Feta and candied Pecans finished with a drizzle of Balsamic Vinaigrette.
Cole Slaw
Homemade Daily.
Side Garden Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Green Peppers, and Red Onions with your choice of Dressing
Side Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Homemade Croutons, Parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing.
Side Greek Salad
The regular Greek salad is a base of Romaine Lettuce with Tomatoes, Green Peppers and Red Onions, topped with Feta cheese, Kalamata Olives, and your choice of dressing.
Side Authentic Greek Salad
NOT to be confused with the regular Greek salad. Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Green Peppers, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives and Feta cheese, dressed with Extra Virgin Olive Oil and Oregano.
Side Spin. Pecan Chicken Gorgonzola Salad
Baby spinach, Roasted Spicy Candied Pecans, Tomatoes, Red Onions and crumbled Gorgonzola Cheese topped with Grilled Chicken.
SEAFOOD
Fish & Chips
Served with Fries and Cole Slaw
Grilled Salmon Entrée
North Atlantic wild caught Salmon Grilled with garlic butter or Blackened, and served with Rice and Steamed Veggies
Seafood Medley
Choose any 2 from Haddock, Scallops, Shrimp or Clams. Lightly Battered and Fried or Baked in Garlic Butter-Lemon-Wine sauce and topped with Homemade Breadcrumbs. Served with a Side Dish and Salad or Cole Slaw
Seafood Combo Platter
Fried Haddock, Scallops, Shrimp and Clams with a choice of a Side Dish and Salad or Cole Slaw
Haddock Filet Entrée
Lightly Battered and Fried or Baked in Garlic Butter-Lemon-Wine sauce and topped with Homemade Breadcrumbs. Seved with a Side Dish and a Salad or Cole Slaw
Scallops Entrée
Lightly Battered and Fried or Baked in Garlic Butter-Lemon-Wine sauce and topped with Homemade Breadcrumbs. Seved with a Side Dish and a Salad or Cole Slaw
Fried Clams Entrée
Lightly Battered and Fried or Baked in Garlic Butter-Lemon-Wine sauce and topped with Homemade Breadcrumbs. Seved with a Side Dish and a Salad or Cole Slaw
Shrimp Entrée
Lightly Battered and Fried or Baked in Garlic Butter-Lemon-Wine sauce and topped with Homemade Breadcrumbs. Seved with a Side Dish and a Salad or Cole Slaw
ENTREES
Steak Tip Entrée
House Marinated, Grilled to your liking with Peppers and Onions. Served with a Side Dish and Salald or Cole Slaw.
Gyro Entrée
Stips of Gyro meat on a Greek pita with a side of Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, and Tzatziki Sauce. Served with a Dish and Salad or Cole Slaw.
Spinach Pie Entrée
Spinach and Feta cheese blend in a crispy Filo Dough. Served with a Side Salad or Cole Slaw
Burger Entrée
Half a pound of ground beef cooked to your liking with a Side Dish and Salad or Cole Slaw.
Chicken Tenders Entrée
Breaded and Fried, served with a Side Dish and a Salad or Cole Slaw.
Buffalo Tenders Entrée
Breaded and Fried Chicken Tenders tossed in Buffalo Sauce and served with Blue Cheese Dip, a Side Dish and Salad or Cole Slaw.
Lamb Shank Entrée
Slow cooked for hours in Red Sauce with Carrots and Celer. Served with Rice.y
ITALIAN ENTREES
Seafood Florentine
Pan seared Scallops and Shrimp with Spinach, Tomatoes and Mushrooms in Scampi sauce topped with crumbled Feta and Kalamata Olives
Haddock Risotto
Lightly floured and fried Fresh Haddock over Artichoke Risotto in a Scampi sauce with diced Tomatoes, Basil and Capers.
Piccata
Fresh Veal or Chicken with Artichokes and capers in a Lemony Piccata Sauce over Linguine
Marsala
Fresh Veal or Chicken with sauteed Mushrooms in a delicious Marsala Sauce over Linguine
Chicken Broccoli Alfredo
Tender Chicken medallions and Broccoli florets in our homemade Alfredo Sauce.
Steak Mushroom Alfredo
Sauteed Mushrooms tossed with Ziti in our Alfredo Sauce topped with House Marinated Steak Tips.
Creamy Chicken Carbonara
Mushrooms and Onions sauteed in Garlic Butter with crispy Bacon and Grilled Chicken in a Creamy Parmesan Sauce over Cheese Ravioli.
Cacciatore
Sauteed zesty Italian Sausage, Chicken, Green Peppers and Onions, flamed in Red Wine, and tossed in Marinara Sauce.
Parmesan
Hand Breaded fresh Veal, Chicken Cutlet or Eggplant, topped with our Marinara Sauce and Provolone oven baked over Ziti.
Lobster Ravioli
Oversized Ravioli stuffed with succulent Lobster Meat in a Creamy Lobster Sauce.
Meat Lasagna
You're gonna LOVE our Lasagna.
Shrimp Scampi
Sauteed Shrimp and plum Tomatoes in our Scampi Sauce, with Basil and Scallions, served over Linguine.
Spinach Ravioli
In Extra Virgin Olive Oil, with sauteed Baby Spinach, Parmesan Cheese and Italian Herbs.
Mac & Cheese
Homemade Creamy Cheesy adult version of a kid's classic.
Cheese Ravioli
Filled with Ricotta and Parmesan in the sauce of your choice.
Linguine
With the Sauce of your Choice
Ziti
With the Sauce of your Choice
PIZZA
SM Plain Cheese
SM Create Your Own
SM Super 12
SM Special 8
SM Meat Lovers'
SM Chicken Supreme
SM Mediterranean
SM Spinach & Feta
SM Kickin' Chicken
SM Vegetarian
SM Hawaiian
SM Chicken BBQ
SM Bianco
SM Shrimp Alfredo
SM Half & Half
LG Plain Cheese
LG Create Your Own
LG Super 12
LG Special 8
LG Meat Lovers'
LG Chicken Supreme
LG Mediterranean
LG Spinach & Feta
LG Kickin' Chicken
LG Vegetarian
LG Hawaiian
LG Chicken BBQ
LG Bianco
LG Shrimp Alfredo
LG Half & Half
X Thin Plain Cheese
X Thin Create your Own
X Thin Super 12
X Thin Special 8
X Thin Meat Lovers'
X Thin Chicken Supreme
X Thin Mediterranean
X Thin Spinach & Feta
X Thin Kickin' Chicken
X Thin Vegetarian
X Thin Hawaiian
X Thin Chicken BBQ
X Thin Bianco
X Thin Shrimp Alfredo
X Thin Half & Half
G.F. Plain Cheese
G.F. Pizza Create your Owin
G.F. Super 12
G.F. Special 8
G.F. Meat Lovers'
G.F. Chicken Supreme
G.F. Mediterranean
G.F. Spinach & Feta
G.F. Kickin' Chicken
G.F. Vegetarian
G.F. Hawaiian
G.F. Chicken BBQ
G.F. Bianco
G.F. Shrimp Alfredo
G.F. Half & Half
Cauli Plain Cheese
Cauli Create Your Own
Cauli Super 12
Cauli Special 8
Cauli Meat Lovers'
Cauli Chicken Supreme
Cauli Mediterranean
Cauli Spinach & Feta
Cauli Kickin' Chicken
Cauli Vegetarian
Cauli Hawaiian
Cauli Chicken BBQ
Cauli Bianco
Cauli Shrimp Alfredo
Cauli Half & Half
CALZONES
SM Buffalo Chicken Calzone
SM Italian Calzone
SM Chicken Broccoli Calzone
SM Vegetarian Calzone
SM Spinach & Feta Calzone
SM Chicken Parm Calzone
SM Bianco Calzone
SM Kickin' Chicken Calzone
SM Meat Lovers' Calzone
SM Any 2 Toppings Calzone
SM Any 3 or more Toppings Calzone
LG Buffalo Chicken Calzone
LG Italian Calzone
LG Chicken Broccoli Calzone
LG Vegetarian Calzone
LG Spinach & Feta Calzone
LG Chicken Parm Calzone
LG Bianco Calzone
LG Kickin' Chicken Calzone
LG Meat Lovers' Calzone
LG Any 2 Toppings Calzone
LG Any 3 or more Toppings Calzone
SUBS WRAPS CLUBS & PANINIS
Deli Combo Sub
Turkey Club Sub
Turkey Sub
B.L.T. Sub
Italian Sub
Ham & Cheese Sub
Cold Veggie Sub
Pastrami Sub
Meatball Sub
Parmesan Sub
Sausage Sub
Cheeseburger Sub
Steak Tip Sub
Chicken Heaven Sub
Chicken Mediterranean Wrap
Steak Mediterranean Wrap
Deli Cheeseburger
Deli Haddock
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Buffalo Sizzler
Mediterranean Delight Wrap
Gyro Pita
Veggie Burger
Chicken Basilico
Eggplant Basilico
Portabella Basilico
Chicken Pesto
Rueben Panini
Turkey Club
Grilled Cheese
KID'S MENU
DESSERTS
Spoonful Chocolate Cake
Carrot Cake
Cannoli's
This classic cannoli is a traditional Italian dessert made with crisp shells filled with a mix of ricotta, sugar, cinnamon, chocolate chips and drizzled with chocolate syrup. (2 per order)
Baklava
GF Chocolate Cake
Reese's PB Choc Cookie
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Ice Cream
Ice Cream Sundae
Strawberry Sorbet
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
A unique combination of Greek, Italian and American cuisine in cozy country setting!
