Chrysanthi's

204 ROUTE 13

Brookline, NH 03033

Popular Items

Chicken Pesto
SM Create Your Own
Kid's Ravioli


APPETIZERS

French Fries

$6.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.99

Eggplant Fries

$7.99

Sprinkled with Parmesan and Oregano and served with Marinara sauce.

Zucchini Chips

$7.99

House Specialty. Thinly sliced floured and fried. Sprinkled with Parmesan cheese and served with Ranch dressing

Tater Kegs

$8.99

Stuffed with Bacon and Cheese and served with Jalapeno Ranch dressing

Chicken Tenders

$9.99

Breaded and Fried, Regular of Buffalo

Fried Calamari

$12.99

Tubes and Tentacles lightly floured and fried with Cherry Peppers. Served with Marinara sauce.

Greek Fries

$8.99

Tossed with Oregano, Thyme, Rosemary, Parsley and fresh Lemon and topped with crumbled Feta cheese

Greek Meatball

$9.99

Half a pound of Greek seasoned Meatball, stuffed with Feta, topped with Marinara and served with Garlic Bread.

Baked Feta Dip

$9.99

Feta cheese with Sundried Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives and Stuffed olives, baked and topped with Olive Oil and Oregano. Served with Greek pita

Greek Meze Plate

$9.99

An array of Feta, Tzatziki, Hummus and Kalamata Olives, dressed with Olive Oil and Oregano, and served with Greek Pita.

SOUPS

Avgolemono

$7.99

Traditional Greek Soup.

Corn Chowder

$7.99

Award winning.

Seafood Chowder

$11.49

Award winning. Made with Haddock, Shrimp and Clams.

SALADS

Garden Salad

$9.99

Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Green Peppers, and Red Onions with your choice of Dressing

Caesar Salad

$9.99

Romaine Lettuce, Homemade Croutons, Parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing.

Greek Salad

$13.99

The regular Greek salad is a base of Romaine Lettuce with Tomatoes, Green Peppers and Red Onions, topped with Feta cheese, Kalamata Olives, and your choice of dressing.

Authentic Greek Salad

$15.99

NOT to be confused with the regular Greek salad. Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Green Peppers, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives and Feta cheese, dressed with Extra Virgin Olive Oil and Oregano.

Chicken Garden Salad

$15.99

Garden Salad topped with House Marinated Grilled Chicken.

Chicken Caesar Salad

$15.99

Caesar Salad topped with House Marinated Grilled Chicken.

Chicken Heaven Salad

$19.99

Grilled Chicken, Bacon and Feta Cheese over our Garden Salad served with ranch dressing.

Buffalo Chicken Garden Salad

$15.99

Breaded Buffalo Chicken Tenders over a Garden of Caesar Salad.

Spinach Pecan Salad

$18.99

Baby spinach, Roasted Spicy Candied Pecans, Tomatoes, Red Onions and crumbled Gorgonzola Cheese topped with Grilled Chicken.

Steak Mediterranean Salad

$21.99

Our regular Greek salad topped with House Marinated Steak Tips.

Chicken Mediterranean Salad

$19.99

Our regular Greek salad topped with House Marinated Grilled Chicken.

Steak Portabella Gorgonzola Salad

$20.99

Roasted Portabella Mushrooms, House Marinated Steak Tips and crumbled Gorgonzola Cheese over our Garden Salad.

Salmon Garden Salad

$20.99

Wild caught Norwegian Salmon Filet, Grilled Regular of Blackened, over our Garden Salad.

Salmon Caesar Salad

$20.99

Wild caught Norwegian Salmon Filet, Grilled Regular of Blackened, over our Caesar Salad.

5 Grain Salmon Salad

$22.99

Grilled Salmon over a blend of Red and White Quinoa, Barley, Wild Rice and Wheatberries, Baby Spinach, Tomatoes and Roasted Red Pepper Hummus topped with Red Onion Rings and dressed with Apple Vinaigrette dressing.

Winter Quinoa Salmon Salad

$22.99

Sweet Rosemary seasoned Filet of Salmon, over Baby Spinach and Quinoa topped with Fresh Pomegranate seeds, sliced Pears, crumbled Feta and candied Pecans finished with a drizzle of Balsamic Vinaigrette.

Cole Slaw

$2.99

Homemade Daily.

Side Garden Salad

$6.00

Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Green Peppers, and Red Onions with your choice of Dressing

Side Caesar Salad

$6.00

Romaine Lettuce, Homemade Croutons, Parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing.

Side Greek Salad

$7.50

The regular Greek salad is a base of Romaine Lettuce with Tomatoes, Green Peppers and Red Onions, topped with Feta cheese, Kalamata Olives, and your choice of dressing.

Side Authentic Greek Salad

$8.49

NOT to be confused with the regular Greek salad. Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Green Peppers, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives and Feta cheese, dressed with Extra Virgin Olive Oil and Oregano.

Side Spin. Pecan Chicken Gorgonzola Salad

$8.99

Baby spinach, Roasted Spicy Candied Pecans, Tomatoes, Red Onions and crumbled Gorgonzola Cheese topped with Grilled Chicken.

SEAFOOD

Fish & Chips

$20.99

Served with Fries and Cole Slaw

Grilled Salmon Entrée

$22.99

North Atlantic wild caught Salmon Grilled with garlic butter or Blackened, and served with Rice and Steamed Veggies

Seafood Medley

$25.99

Choose any 2 from Haddock, Scallops, Shrimp or Clams. Lightly Battered and Fried or Baked in Garlic Butter-Lemon-Wine sauce and topped with Homemade Breadcrumbs. Served with a Side Dish and Salad or Cole Slaw

Seafood Combo Platter

$33.99

Fried Haddock, Scallops, Shrimp and Clams with a choice of a Side Dish and Salad or Cole Slaw

Haddock Filet Entrée

$23.99

Lightly Battered and Fried or Baked in Garlic Butter-Lemon-Wine sauce and topped with Homemade Breadcrumbs. Seved with a Side Dish and a Salad or Cole Slaw

Scallops Entrée

$28.99

Lightly Battered and Fried or Baked in Garlic Butter-Lemon-Wine sauce and topped with Homemade Breadcrumbs. Seved with a Side Dish and a Salad or Cole Slaw

Fried Clams Entrée

$29.99

Lightly Battered and Fried or Baked in Garlic Butter-Lemon-Wine sauce and topped with Homemade Breadcrumbs. Seved with a Side Dish and a Salad or Cole Slaw

Shrimp Entrée

$19.99

Lightly Battered and Fried or Baked in Garlic Butter-Lemon-Wine sauce and topped with Homemade Breadcrumbs. Seved with a Side Dish and a Salad or Cole Slaw

ENTREES

Steak Tip Entrée

$24.99

House Marinated, Grilled to your liking with Peppers and Onions. Served with a Side Dish and Salald or Cole Slaw.

Gyro Entrée

$18.99

Stips of Gyro meat on a Greek pita with a side of Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, and Tzatziki Sauce. Served with a Dish and Salad or Cole Slaw.

Spinach Pie Entrée

$14.99

Spinach and Feta cheese blend in a crispy Filo Dough. Served with a Side Salad or Cole Slaw

Burger Entrée

$16.99

Half a pound of ground beef cooked to your liking with a Side Dish and Salad or Cole Slaw.

Chicken Tenders Entrée

$15.99

Breaded and Fried, served with a Side Dish and a Salad or Cole Slaw.

Buffalo Tenders Entrée

$15.99

Breaded and Fried Chicken Tenders tossed in Buffalo Sauce and served with Blue Cheese Dip, a Side Dish and Salad or Cole Slaw.

Lamb Shank Entrée

$28.99

Slow cooked for hours in Red Sauce with Carrots and Celer. Served with Rice.y

ITALIAN ENTREES

Seafood Florentine

$26.99

Pan seared Scallops and Shrimp with Spinach, Tomatoes and Mushrooms in Scampi sauce topped with crumbled Feta and Kalamata Olives

Haddock Risotto

$25.99

Lightly floured and fried Fresh Haddock over Artichoke Risotto in a Scampi sauce with diced Tomatoes, Basil and Capers.

Piccata

$22.99

Fresh Veal or Chicken with Artichokes and capers in a Lemony Piccata Sauce over Linguine

Marsala

$22.99

Fresh Veal or Chicken with sauteed Mushrooms in a delicious Marsala Sauce over Linguine

Chicken Broccoli Alfredo

$21.49

Tender Chicken medallions and Broccoli florets in our homemade Alfredo Sauce.

Steak Mushroom Alfredo

$22.99

Sauteed Mushrooms tossed with Ziti in our Alfredo Sauce topped with House Marinated Steak Tips.

Creamy Chicken Carbonara

$24.99

Mushrooms and Onions sauteed in Garlic Butter with crispy Bacon and Grilled Chicken in a Creamy Parmesan Sauce over Cheese Ravioli.

Cacciatore

$23.99

Sauteed zesty Italian Sausage, Chicken, Green Peppers and Onions, flamed in Red Wine, and tossed in Marinara Sauce.

Parmesan

$23.49

Hand Breaded fresh Veal, Chicken Cutlet or Eggplant, topped with our Marinara Sauce and Provolone oven baked over Ziti.

Lobster Ravioli

$24.99

Oversized Ravioli stuffed with succulent Lobster Meat in a Creamy Lobster Sauce.

Meat Lasagna

$20.99

You're gonna LOVE our Lasagna.

Shrimp Scampi

$22.99

Sauteed Shrimp and plum Tomatoes in our Scampi Sauce, with Basil and Scallions, served over Linguine.

Spinach Ravioli

$19.99

In Extra Virgin Olive Oil, with sauteed Baby Spinach, Parmesan Cheese and Italian Herbs.

Mac & Cheese

$13.99

Homemade Creamy Cheesy adult version of a kid's classic.

Cheese Ravioli

$15.99

Filled with Ricotta and Parmesan in the sauce of your choice.

Linguine

$12.49

With the Sauce of your Choice

Ziti

$12.49

With the Sauce of your Choice

PIZZA

SM Plain Cheese

$11.99

SM Create Your Own

$11.99

SM Super 12

$15.99

SM Special 8

$14.99

SM Meat Lovers'

$15.99

SM Chicken Supreme

$14.99

SM Mediterranean

$14.99

SM Spinach & Feta

$14.99

SM Kickin' Chicken

$15.99

SM Vegetarian

$14.99

SM Hawaiian

$14.99

SM Chicken BBQ

$14.99

SM Bianco

$14.99

SM Shrimp Alfredo

$17.99

SM Half & Half

$11.99

LG Plain Cheese

$15.99

LG Create Your Own

$15.99

LG Super 12

$24.99

LG Special 8

$23.99

LG Meat Lovers'

$24.99

LG Chicken Supreme

$23.99

LG Mediterranean

$23.99

LG Spinach & Feta

$23.99

LG Kickin' Chicken

$24.99

LG Vegetarian

$23.99

LG Hawaiian

$23.99

LG Chicken BBQ

$23.99

LG Bianco

$23.99

LG Shrimp Alfredo

$26.99

LG Half & Half

$15.99

X Thin Plain Cheese

$12.99

X Thin Create your Own

$12.99

X Thin Super 12

$16.99

X Thin Special 8

$15.99

X Thin Meat Lovers'

$16.99

X Thin Chicken Supreme

$15.99

X Thin Mediterranean

$15.99

X Thin Spinach & Feta

$15.99

X Thin Kickin' Chicken

$16.99

X Thin Vegetarian

$15.99

X Thin Hawaiian

$15.99

X Thin Chicken BBQ

$15.99

X Thin Bianco

$15.99

X Thin Shrimp Alfredo

$19.99

X Thin Half & Half

$11.99

G.F. Plain Cheese

$15.99

G.F. Pizza Create your Owin

$15.99

G.F. Super 12

$19.99

G.F. Special 8

$18.99

G.F. Meat Lovers'

$19.99

G.F. Chicken Supreme

$18.99

G.F. Mediterranean

$18.99

G.F. Spinach & Feta

$18.99

G.F. Kickin' Chicken

$18.99

G.F. Vegetarian

$18.99

G.F. Hawaiian

$18.99

G.F. Chicken BBQ

$18.99

G.F. Bianco

$18.99

G.F. Shrimp Alfredo

$22.99

G.F. Half & Half

$15.99

Cauli Plain Cheese

$15.99

Cauli Create Your Own

$17.99

Cauli Super 12

$21.99

Cauli Special 8

$20.99

Cauli Meat Lovers'

$21.99

Cauli Chicken Supreme

$20.99

Cauli Mediterranean

$20.99

Cauli Spinach & Feta

$20.99

Cauli Kickin' Chicken

$20.99

Cauli Vegetarian

$20.99

Cauli Hawaiian

$20.99

Cauli Chicken BBQ

$20.99

Cauli Bianco

$19.99

Cauli Shrimp Alfredo

$24.99

Cauli Half & Half

$17.99

CALZONES

SM Buffalo Chicken Calzone

$14.99

SM Italian Calzone

$14.99

SM Chicken Broccoli Calzone

$14.99

SM Vegetarian Calzone

$14.99

SM Spinach & Feta Calzone

$14.99

SM Chicken Parm Calzone

$14.99

SM Bianco Calzone

$14.99

SM Kickin' Chicken Calzone

$14.99

SM Meat Lovers' Calzone

$14.99

SM Any 2 Toppings Calzone

$14.99

SM Any 3 or more Toppings Calzone

$15.99

LG Buffalo Chicken Calzone

$24.49

LG Italian Calzone

$24.49

LG Chicken Broccoli Calzone

$24.49

LG Vegetarian Calzone

$24.49

LG Spinach & Feta Calzone

$24.49

LG Chicken Parm Calzone

$24.49

LG Bianco Calzone

$24.49

LG Kickin' Chicken Calzone

$24.49

LG Meat Lovers' Calzone

$24.49

LG Any 2 Toppings Calzone

$24.49

LG Any 3 or more Toppings Calzone

$25.49

SUBS WRAPS CLUBS & PANINIS

Deli Combo Sub

$12.49

Turkey Club Sub

$11.99

Turkey Sub

$9.99

B.L.T. Sub

$11.49

Italian Sub

$9.99

Ham & Cheese Sub

$9.99

Cold Veggie Sub

$9.49

Pastrami Sub

$10.99

Meatball Sub

$10.99

Parmesan Sub

$10.99

Sausage Sub

$10.99

Cheeseburger Sub

$10.99

Steak Tip Sub

$14.99

Chicken Heaven Sub

$10.99

Chicken Mediterranean Wrap

$11.49

Steak Mediterranean Wrap

$11.49

Deli Cheeseburger

$12.99

Deli Haddock

$14.99

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.99

Buffalo Sizzler

$10.99

Mediterranean Delight Wrap

$9.99

Gyro Pita

$8.49

Veggie Burger

$13.99

Chicken Basilico

$12.99

Eggplant Basilico

$12.99

Portabella Basilico

$12.99

Chicken Pesto

$12.99

Rueben Panini

$13.99

Turkey Club

$13.99

Grilled Cheese

$7.49

KID'S MENU

Kid's Linguine

$6.75

Kid's Ziti

$6.75

Kid's Ravioli

$6.75

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$6.75

Kid's Cheeseburger

$6.75

Kid's Fish & Chips

$10.00

Kid's Chicken Sandwich

$6.75

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$6.75

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$6.75

Kid's Pizza

$6.75

Mighty Kids Chicken Meal

$10.00

DESSERTS

Spoonful Chocolate Cake

$8.79

Carrot Cake

$8.79

Cannoli's

$8.49

This classic cannoli is a traditional Italian dessert made with crisp shells filled with a mix of ricotta, sugar, cinnamon, chocolate chips and drizzled with chocolate syrup. (2 per order)

Baklava

$5.50

GF Chocolate Cake

$8.99

Reese's PB Choc Cookie

$2.75

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.25

Ice Cream

$3.99

Ice Cream Sundae

$4.99

Strawberry Sorbet

$2.99
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
A unique combination of Greek, Italian and American cuisine in cozy country setting!

