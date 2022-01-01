Restaurant header imageView gallery

Chubasco Tacos Killer Whale Sex Club

review star

No reviews yet

922 N 6th st.

phoenix, AZ 85004

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

4 Tacos for $14
Horchata
El Papacito

Aguafrescas

Horchata

Horchata

$3.50+

Cinnamon, Rice & Milk Drink. Long Grain Rice | Cinnamon | 3 Leches | Mexican Chocolate

Jamaica

Jamaica

$3.50+

No not the country, Hibiscus. It's Hibiscus tea w/ Mint. Spiced Hibiscus Tea | Pure Cane Sugar | Piloncillo | Mint

Limonada

Limonada

$3.50+

A simple refreshing limeade. Fresh Squeezed Lime Juice| Pure Cane Sugar

Water

$1.00

Mexican Sodas

Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola

$2.50

Classic Mexican Coke in a glass bottle. 12fl oz.

Orange Fanta

Orange Fanta

$2.50

Classic Orange Fanta in a glass bottle. 12 fl oz

Sprite

Sprite

$2.50

Classic Sprite in a glass bottle. 12fl oz

Bottled Water 16.9 fl oz

$1.50

Tinga Tu Madre Shirt

XL Shirt

XL Shirt

$22.99

Large Shirt

$22.99

Medium Shirt

$22.99

Small Shirt

$22.99

XS Shirt

$22.99

A La Carte (Single Tacos)

El Papacito

$4.00

Deep fried cheddar-mash potato taco. Topped with Crema | Lettuce | Queso Fresco.

Carne Asada

Carne Asada

$4.00

Birria De Res

$4.00

Shredded braised beef topped with cilantro and white onion Check out "Side Items" For Consommé add on (Dipping Broth, Limited Quantity)

Adobada (Al Pastor)

Adobada (Al Pastor)

$4.00

Taco Plates

2 tacos for $8

$8.00

Mix & match any 2 tacos of your choice

4 Tacos for $14

$14.00

Mix & match any 4 tacos of your choice

6 tacos for $20

$20.00

Mix & match any 6 tacos of your choice

Loaded Fries

Asada Fries

Asada Fries

$13.99

fries smothered in enchilada sauce, topped with Monterey Jack cheese, crema, avocado salsa, queso fresco, cilantro and pickled onions. We politely reject any modifications.

Adobada (Al Pastor)Fries

$13.99

Loaded fries smothered in a rich enchilada sauce w/ Monterey jack cheese and your choice of meat. Topped w/ Avocado Salsa | Crema | Cilantro | Queso Fresco | Pickled Onions

Birria De Res Fries

$13.99

Loaded fries smothered in a rich enchilada sauce w/ Monterey jack cheese and your choice of meat. Topped w/ Avocado Salsa | Crema | Cilantro | Queso Fresco | Pickled Onions

Plain Fries

Loaded Fries (Vegetarian Friendly)

$8.00

So.. Basically Asada Fries Without Asada. Plain Fries Topped with Enchilada Sauce, Monterey Jack Cheese, Avocado Sauce, Crema, Queso Fresco, Cilantro and Pickled Onions.

Plain Jane Fries

$4.00

Plain Salt & Peppa Fries

1 x 10 inch Churro

1 Churro for $3.50

$3.50

2 x 10 inch Churros

2 Churros for $6.00

$6.00

3 x 10 inch Churros

3 Churros for $8

$8.00

1 Mulita Quesadilla

1 Mulita For $4.00

$4.00

1 x 4 Inch Corn Tortillas Loaded with a S**t load of Cheese Topped with Crema, Avocado Salsa, Queso Fresco, Cilantro and Pickled Onions.

2 Mulitas Quesadillas

2 Mulitas For $7.00

$7.00

3 Mulitas Quesadillas

3 Mulitas Quesadillas

$10.00

Birria De Res Consommé (Birria Broth)

2oz Consommé Broth

$0.50

Served in a 4oz Foam cup (but yes, 2oz) Like we said Limited servings available.

Salsa's & Toppings

Side of Crema

1oz Serving

Side of Avocado Salsa

$0.75

1oz Serving

All hours
Sunday7:00 pm - 1:30 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 pm - 1:30 am
Wednesday7:00 pm - 1:30 am
Thursday7:00 pm - 1:30 am
Friday7:00 pm - 1:30 am
Saturday7:00 pm - 1:30 am
Restaurant info

Ruining your expectations

Location

922 N 6th st., phoenix, AZ 85004

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Palma PHX - Palma - N. 2nd St.
orange starNo Reviews
903 N 2nd Street Phoenix, AZ 85004
View restaurantnext
Lom Wong
orange starNo Reviews
218 E Portland Phoenix, AZ 85004
View restaurantnext
Fair Trade Cafe
orange star4.6 • 1,416
1020 North 1st Avenue Phoenix, AZ 85003
View restaurantnext
BBQ Trapp House
orange starNo Reviews
511 E Roosevelt St Phoenix, AZ 85004
View restaurantnext
Il Bosco Pizza - Roosevelt Row Phx
orange star5.0 • 44
918 N. 5th St. Phoenix, AZ 85004
View restaurantnext
Freak Brothers Pizza - at The Churchill
orange star4.6 • 1,315
901 N. First St. Phoenix, AZ 85004
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in phoenix

Taco Guild - Phoenix
orange star4.1 • 8,519
546 E Osborn Rd Phoenix, AZ 85012
View restaurantnext
Barrio Queen - Desert Ridge
orange star4.5 • 7,013
21001 N Tatum Blvd Ste. 98 Phoenix, AZ 85050
View restaurantnext
Do Not Use - Federal Pizza
orange star4.6 • 5,488
5210 North Central Avenue Phoenix, AZ 85012
View restaurantnext
Lo-Lo's Chicken & Waffles - Phoenix (Downtown)
orange star4.6 • 4,766
1220 S Central Ave Phoenix, AZ 85003
View restaurantnext
Thai Recipe Bistro - 2234 N 7th street, Suite 105
orange star4.7 • 3,942
2234 N 7th street, Suite 105 Phoenix, AZ 85006
View restaurantnext
Clever Koi - Central
orange star4.5 • 3,906
4236 N Central Ave Phoenix, AZ 85012
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near phoenix
Paradise Valley
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Glendale
review star
Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)
Scottsdale
review star
Avg 4.4 (136 restaurants)
Peoria
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
Tolleson
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Avondale
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Tempe
review star
Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)
Goodyear
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Surprise
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston