Chubb's Tacos & Tequila Bar Chubb's Tacos & Tequila Bar
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 9:45 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:45 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 6:00 pm, 8:00 pm - 9:45 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:45 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:45 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 6:00 pm, 8:00 pm - 10:45 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm, 8:00 pm - 10:45 pm
Restaurant info
Please call the restaurant if anyone in your party has a food allergy. All tacos are served on 6” corn tortillas unless otherwise noted.
Location
750 Adams Street, Dorchester, MA 02122