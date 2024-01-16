Chubby Baker Sandy
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Indulge in a delightful array of desserts! Treat yourself to our renowned donuts, acclaimed as the best in the state. Explore our Asian-style cakes, known for their lightness and subtle sweetness, alongside refreshing Japanese shaved ice and an enticing selection of beverages.
9470 S Highland Dr, Suite 2, Sandy, UT 84093