Chubby Fish Sushi 10048 Grant St
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
We are an all-you-can-eat premium sushi restaurant focused on providing the freshest ingredients and top notch service to create the perfect spot to satisfy your sushi cravings. Our extensive menu not only offers sushi and rolls, but also various kitchen items so that everyone can leave with a full and happy belly
Location
10048 Grant St, Thornton, CO 80229
