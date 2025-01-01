This restaurant does not have any images
Chubby Trout
3421 Plaza Ct
Elkhart, IN 46514
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Featured Items
Prime Time Sandwich
Thinly sliced slow smoked Prime Rib, sauteed onions and bell peppers topped with white cheddar & creamy horseradish served on a toasted Hoagie Bun$18.00
Mango Salmon
Fresh North Atlantic Salmon grilled, topped with a fresh Mango Salsa$24.00
Sue Sue Tacos
Fried shrimp, shredded lettuce, diced tomato & white cheddar with our sweet & spicy sue sue sauce in flour tortillas$18.00
FOOD
Starters
Calamari Fingers
Tender Strips of Select Filets sliced, lightly seasoned and deep fried golden. Served with our house made cocktail sauce$13.00
Bavarian Pretzel Bites
Warm Soft Pretzel sticks served with Fat Hop IPA Beer Mustard. Add Fat Hop Beer Cheese if you'd like!$8.00
Loaded Prime Wedges
House smoked brisket & applewood smoked bacon piled high on hand cut potatoes with melted white cheddar cheese drizzled with Fat Hop Sweet BBQ & Stout Gravy$14.00
Crab Pepper Bisque
A Cream Blend of Crab, Sweet Peppers & Spice topped with Claw Crab Meat. Our Signature Soup!$15.00
Edamame
Soy Bean Pods steamed and tossed with a dash of Sea Salt & Fresh Lime Juice$6.00
Seared Ahi Tuna
Flown in Fresh Hawaiian Ahi Tuna blackened or sesame seared rare served with a Sesame Ginger Asian Slaw$17.00
Sue Sue Shrimp
Lightly Breaded Shrimp, fried golden and tossed in our signature sweet heat Sue Sue Sauce$15.00
Crab Cakes
Premium claw crab meat blended with sweet bell peppers, green onion and panko. Pan sauteed and served with a whole grain aioli.$18.00
Greens
Smoked Prime Rib Salad
Smoked Prime Rib on a bed of mixed greens with red onions, tomatoes, cucumber & bleu cheese crumbles served with chunky bleu cheese dressing$19.00
Stylin Salmon Salad
Fresh North Atlantic Salmon on mixed greens with crasins, goat cheese crumbles & toasted almonds with a St. Julian Red Wine Vinaigrette$19.00
Signature Grilled Chicken Salad
Grilled Chicken Breast on a bed of mixed greens, sunflower seeds, cherry tomatoes, fontinella cheese & bleu cheese crumbles with a St Julian Red Wine Vinaigrette$17.00
Sesame Ginger Ahi Salad$19.00
Chicken Caesar Salad
Grilled Chicken Breast on Romaine Lettuce tossed with Fontinella Cheese & Garlic Croutons with Caesar Dressing$14.00
Mandarin Shrimp Salad$17.00
Mango Chicken Salad$16.00
Smoked Prime Rib
Queen Smoked Prime Rib
USDA Prime Beef lightly seasoned, slow smoked in house & hand cut (Only available after 4:00 pm).$32.00
King Smoked Prime Rib
USDA Prime Beef lightly seasoned, slow smoked in house & hand cut (Only available after 4:00 pm).$43.00
Prime Time Sandwich
Thinly sliced slow smoked Prime Rib, sauteed onions and bell peppers topped with white cheddar & creamy horseradish served on a toasted Hoagie Bun$18.00
Steak
Pasta
Veggie Pasta
Fresh mushrooms, tri colored peppers & sweet onion tossed with cavatappi noddles in your choice of cajun alfredo or fresh garlic & olive oil$15.00
Pasta New Orleans
Andouille sausage, blackened chicken, tri colored peppers & sweet onions tossed with cavatappi noodles in a cajun cream sauce topped with Blackened Shrimp$24.00
Smoked Prime Mac
Slow smoked prime rib in our three cheese mac sauce tossed with cavatappi noodles$24.00
Fishin ’Off The Pier
The Chubby Trout
Organic Steelhead Rainbow Trout, hormone free from the open waters in Lake Huron. Served on top of basil & shrimp stuffing with a white wine dill buerre blanc$26.00
Mess’o Perch
Those darn nibblers that are tough to catch, we've got 'em! Sauteed, Blackened or Deep Fried!$24.00
Mango Salmon
Fresh North Atlantic Salmon grilled, topped with a fresh Mango Salsa$24.00
Fishin off the Pier Favorites
A sampling of perch, chubby trout & wally the zander$32.00
Blue Gill
Just the way you used to catch off Grandpa's pier! Your choice of deep fried, sauteed or blackened$25.00
Coconut Shrimp
Fried coconut shrimp paired with a pina colada dipping sauce!$24.00
Almond Crusted Walleye
If you like walleye you are going to love European Zander, a cousin to Walleye in the US. This Mild and flaky fresh water white fish is almond crusted, sauteed and served with a citrus buerre blanc$28.00
Sides
House Veggies$3.00
Veggie Blend$3.00
Baked Potato$3.00
Rice Pilaf$3.00
Mashed Potatoes$3.00
Pub Fries$2.00
Sweet Potato Fries$3.00
Coleslaw$2.00
Cottage Cheese$2.00
Cortney Chips$2.00
Side Salad
House salad is topped with Bleu cheese crumbles, Fontinella cheese, Sunflower seeds, and cherry tomatoes. Paired with a House red wine vinaigrette, or your choice of dressing!$5.00
Side House Salad
House salad is topped with Bleu cheese crumbles, Fontinella cheese, Sunflower seeds, and cherry tomatoes. Paired with a House red wine vinaigrette, or your choice of dressing!$6.00
Side Caesar Salad$5.00
Side of Sauce$0.75
Side Sour Cream$0.75
Add Shrimp$5.00
Add Chicken$5.00
Add Salmon$6.00
Side Beer Cheese$2.00
Sub Ahi$6.00
Add Ahi$12.99
No Side
SUB GLUTEN FREE BUN$2.00
Add Sausage$3.99
4oz side of Prime$8.00
Side of Toast$1.00
Burger Patty$6.00
Handhelds
Camburger
Char Broiled Steak Burger built your way and served on a toasted Brioche Bun$14.00
Ryno’s Chubby
Char Broiled Steak Burger stacked with White Cheddar Cheese, applewood smoked bacon, crispy onion straws & bbq sauce served on a toasted Brioche Bun$16.00
Crunchy Grouper Sandwich
Lightly seasoned gulf grouper, fried golden topped with pepper-jack cheese and coleslaw on a brioche bun$18.00
Prime Time Sandwich
Thinly sliced slow smoked Prime Rib, sauteed onions and bell peppers topped with white cheddar & creamy horseradish served on a toasted Hoagie Bun$18.00
Bacon Chicken Ranch Wrap
Grilled chicken breast, smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato and white cheddar cheese with a rosemary ranch in a sundried tomato basil wrap with a side of coleslaw$16.00
Caribbean Chicken
Blackened chicken breast topped with smoked bacon, swiss cheese, spicy mayo & grilled pineapple on a toasted Sweet Bread$16.00
Fish Tacos
Lightly breaded striper fish, black bean & corn salsa, shredded lettuce, white cheddar & wasabi mayo in flour tortillas$18.00
Chubber
Char Broiled Steak Burger stacked high with carmelized onions, sauteed mushrooms, smoked bacon & swiss cheese on a toasted brioche bun$14.00
Cali Chicken
Grilled chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, white cheddar cheese & berry mayo on toasted sweet bread$16.00
Ahi Tuna Wrap
Blackened Ahi Tuna, avocado, lettuce, diced tomato, cilantro & wasabi mayo wrapped in a sundried tomato basil wrap$19.00
Sue Sue Tacos
Fried shrimp, shredded lettuce, diced tomato & white cheddar with our sweet & spicy sue sue sauce in flour tortillas$18.00
Ahi Tuna Tacos$24.00
Dessert
Chocolate Insanity
Four Layers of Iced Chocolate Cake finished with a Chocolate Cookie Crumb Topping!$12.00
Carrot Cake$12.00
Mascarpone Cake$7.00
Tempura Cheesecake$10.00
Scoop Vanilia$2.00
Reese Pie
Oreo Crust filled with Peanut Butter Mousse topped with Peanuts, Peanut Butter Cup & Chocolate Glaze$7.00
GF Lava Cake$12.00
Elvis Cake$12.00OUT OF STOCK
Birthday Dessert
Specials
LUNCH MENU
Lunch Baskets
Perch Basket
Those darn little nibblers that are tough to catch, we’ve got ‘em! Sautéed, Deep Fried or Blackened!$15.00
Striper Fish Basket
A light, flaky white fish deep fried golden!$13.00
Fried Shrimp Basket
Lightly breaded shrimp, fried golden with a side of our signature sweet heat Sue Sue sauce!$15.00
Chicken Strip Basket$12.00
Coconut Shrimp Basket$15.00
Lunch Teriyaki Salmon$15.00
Blue Gill Basket$15.00
GLUTEN FREE
GF Salads
GF Fish
GF Handhelds
GF Entrees
GF Ceviche
VEGETARIAN
Vegetarian Apps
Edamame
Soy Bean Pods steamed and tossed with a dash of Sea Salt & Fresh Lime Juice$6.00
Bavarian Pretzel Bites
Warm Soft Pretzel sticks served with Fat Hop IPA Beer Mustard. Add Fat Hop Beer Cheese if you'd like!$8.00
Side House Salad
House salad is topped with Bleu cheese crumbles, Fontinella cheese, Sunflower seeds, and cherry tomatoes. Paired with a House red wine vinaigrette, or your choice of dressing!$6.00
Vegetarian Entrees
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:45 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:45 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:45 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:45 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|10:45 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!
3421 Plaza Ct, Elkhart, IN 46514