Chubby Trout

281 Reviews

$$

3421 Plaza Ct

Elkhart, IN 46514

Order Again

Popular Items

Pasta New Orleans
Smoked Prime Rib Salad
Mess’o Perch

Starters

Calamari Fingers

$13.00+

Tender Strips of Select Filets sliced, lightly seasoned and deep fried golden. Served with our house made cocktail sauce

Bavarian Pretzel Bites

Bavarian Pretzel Bites

$8.00

Warm Soft Pretzel sticks served with Fat Hop IPA Beer Mustard. Add Fat Hop Beer Cheese if you'd like!

Loaded Prime Wedges

Loaded Prime Wedges

$14.00

House smoked brisket & applewood smoked bacon piled high on hand cut potatoes with melted white cheddar cheese drizzled with Fat Hop Sweet BBQ & Stout Gravy

Whitefish Ceviche

Whitefish Ceviche

$13.00Out of stock

White Fish cured in citrus, made fresh daily with Avocado, Red Onion, Tomato & Fresh Cilantro served with House-Made Tortilla Chips!

Crab Pepper Bisque

Crab Pepper Bisque

$15.00

A Cream Blend of Crab, Sweet Peppers & Spice topped with Claw Crab Meat. Our Signature Soup!

Edamame

$6.00

Soy Bean Pods steamed and tossed with a dash of Sea Salt & Fresh Lime Juice

Seared Ahi Tuna

Seared Ahi Tuna

$17.00

Flown in Fresh Hawaiian Ahi Tuna blackened or sesame seared rare served with a Sesame Ginger Asian Slaw

Sue Sue Shrimp

Sue Sue Shrimp

$13.00

Lightly Breaded Shrimp, fried golden and tossed in our signature sweet heat Sue Sue Sauce

Greens

Smoked Prime Rib Salad

$18.00

Smoked Prime Rib on a bed of mixed greens with red onions, tomatoes, cucumber & bleu cheese crumbles served with chunky bleu cheese dressing

Stylin Salmon Salad

$18.00

Fresh North Atlantic Salmon on mixed greens with crasins, goat cheese crumbles & toasted almonds with a St. Julian Red Wine Vinaigrette

Signature Grilled Chicken Salad

$15.00

Grilled Chicken Breast on a bed of mixed greens, sunflower seeds, cherry tomatoes, fontinella cheese & bleu cheese crumbles with a St Julian Red Wine Vinaigrette

Sesame Ginger Ahi Salad

$18.00

Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.00

Grilled Chicken Breast on Romaine Lettuce tossed with Fontinella Cheese & Garlic Croutons with Caesar Dressing

Smoked Prime Rib

Queen Smoked Prime Rib

Queen Smoked Prime Rib

$37.00

USDA Prime Beef lightly seasoned, slow smoked in house & hand cut

King Smoked Prime Rib

$43.00

USDA Prime Beef lightly seasoned, slow smoked in house & hand cut

Prime Time Sandwich

Prime Time Sandwich

$18.00

Thinly sliced slow smoked Prime Rib, sauteed onions and bell peppers topped with white cheddar & creamy horseradish served on a toasted Hoagie Bun

Steak

16oz Grilled Ribeye

$43.00

Sixteen Ounce USDA Prime Hand Cut Ribeye light open flame charbroiled

New York Strip

$27.00

Mushroom Chicken

$22.00Out of stock

Filet Tip

$29.00

Pasta

Veggie Pasta

$15.00

Fresh mushrooms, tri colored peppers & sweet onion tossed with cavatappi noddles in your choice of cajun alfredo or fresh garlic & olive oil

Pasta New Orleans

Pasta New Orleans

$24.00

Andouille sausage, blackened chicken, tri colored peppers & sweet onions tossed with cavatappi noodles in a cajun cream sauce topped with Blackened Shrimp

Smoked Prime Mac

$24.00

Slow smoked prime rib in our three cheese mac sauce tossed with cavatappi noodles

Fishin ’Off The Pier

Almond Crusted Zander

$23.00Out of stock

If you like walleye you are going to love European Zander, a cousin to Walleye in the US. This Mild and flaky fresh water white fish is almond crusted, sauteed and served with a citrus buerre blanc

The Chubby Trout

$26.00

Organic Steelhead Rainbow Trout, hormone free from the open waters in Lake Huron. Served on top of basil & shrimp stuffing with a white wine dill buerre blanc

Mess’o Perch

Mess’o Perch

$24.00

Those darn nibblers that are tough to catch, we've got 'em! Sauteed, Blackened or Deep Fried!

Mango Salmon

$24.00

Fresh North Atlantic Salmon grilled, topped with a fresh Mango Salsa

Fishin off the Pier Favorites

Fishin off the Pier Favorites

$32.00

A sampling of perch, chubby trout & wally the zander

Blue Gill

Blue Gill

$25.00

Just the way you used to catch off Grandpa's pier! Your choice of deep fried, sauteed or blackened

Coconut Shrimp

$24.00

Sides

House Veggies

$3.00

Baked Potato

$3.00

Rice Pilaf

$3.00

Mashed

$3.00

Pub Fries

$2.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.00

Coleslaw

$2.00

Cottage Cheese

$2.00

Cortney Chips

$2.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Side House Salad

$5.00

Side Caesar Salad

$4.00

Side of Sauce

$0.75

Side Sour Cream

$0.75

Add Shrimp

$5.00

Add Chicken

$5.00

Add Salmon

$6.00

Cup of Soup

$4.00

Side Beer Cheese

$2.00

Sub Ahi

$6.00

Add Ahi

$12.99

No Side

SUB GLUTEN FREE BUN

$2.00

Handhelds

Camburger

$13.00

Char Broiled Steak Burger built your way and served on a toasted Brioche Bun

Ryno’s Chubby

$14.00

Char Broiled Steak Burger stacked with White Cheddar Cheese, applewood smoked bacon, crispy onion straws & bbq sauce served on a toasted Brioche Bun

Crunchy Grouper Sandwich

Crunchy Grouper Sandwich

$17.00

Lightly seasoned gulf grouper, fried golden topped with pepper-jack cheese and coleslaw on a brioche bun

Prime Time Sandwich

Prime Time Sandwich

$18.00

Thinly sliced slow smoked Prime Rib, sauteed onions and bell peppers topped with white cheddar & creamy horseradish served on a toasted Hoagie Bun

Bacon Chicken Ranch Wrap

$13.00

Grilled chicken breast, smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato and white cheddar cheese with a rosemary ranch in a sundried tomato basil wrap with a side of coleslaw

Caribbean Chicken

$14.00

Blackened chicken breast topped with smoked bacon, swiss cheese, spicy mayo & grilled pineapple on a toasted Sweet Bread

Fish Tacos

Fish Tacos

$16.00

Lightly breaded striper fish, black bean & corn salsa, shredded lettuce, white cheddar & wasabi mayo in flour tortillas

Chubber

$13.00

Char Broiled Steak Burger stacked high with carmelized onions, sauteed mushrooms, smoked bacon & swiss cheese on a toasted brioche bun

Cali Chicken

$12.00

Grilled chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, white cheddar cheese & berry mayo on toasted sweet bread

Ahi Tuna Wrap

$16.00

Blackened Ahi Tuna, avocado, lettuce, diced tomato, cilantro & wasabi mayo wrapped in a sundried tomato basil wrap

Sue Sue Tacos

$16.00

Fried shrimp, shredded lettuce, diced tomato & white cheddar with our sweet & spicy sue sue sauce in flour tortillas

Dessert

Chocolate Insanity

Chocolate Insanity

$12.00

Four Layers of Iced Chocolate Cake finished with a Chocolate Cookie Crumb Topping!

Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$12.00

Mascarpone Cake

$7.00
Tempura Cheesecake

Tempura Cheesecake

$10.00

Scoop Vanilia

$2.00

Reese Pie

$7.00

Oreo Crust filled with Peanut Butter Mousse topped with Peanuts, Peanut Butter Cup & Chocolate Glaze

Birthday Cheesecake

$7.00Out of stock

Kids Menu

Chicken Nuggets

$5.99

Kids Mac & Cheese

$5.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Kids Fish Bites

$5.99

Specials

Chili Mango Swordfish

$32.00

Almond Walleye

$32.00

Creme Brulee

$8.00

Stuffed Chicken

$22.00

Southwest Roll

$15.00

Seared Scallops

$18.00

Volcano

$16.00

Seafood Dip

$15.00

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

3421 Plaza Ct, Elkhart, IN 46514

Directions

