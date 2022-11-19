Chubby Trout
281 Reviews
$$
3421 Plaza Ct
Elkhart, IN 46514
Popular Items
Starters
Calamari Fingers
Tender Strips of Select Filets sliced, lightly seasoned and deep fried golden. Served with our house made cocktail sauce
Bavarian Pretzel Bites
Warm Soft Pretzel sticks served with Fat Hop IPA Beer Mustard. Add Fat Hop Beer Cheese if you'd like!
Loaded Prime Wedges
House smoked brisket & applewood smoked bacon piled high on hand cut potatoes with melted white cheddar cheese drizzled with Fat Hop Sweet BBQ & Stout Gravy
Whitefish Ceviche
White Fish cured in citrus, made fresh daily with Avocado, Red Onion, Tomato & Fresh Cilantro served with House-Made Tortilla Chips!
Crab Pepper Bisque
A Cream Blend of Crab, Sweet Peppers & Spice topped with Claw Crab Meat. Our Signature Soup!
Edamame
Soy Bean Pods steamed and tossed with a dash of Sea Salt & Fresh Lime Juice
Seared Ahi Tuna
Flown in Fresh Hawaiian Ahi Tuna blackened or sesame seared rare served with a Sesame Ginger Asian Slaw
Sue Sue Shrimp
Lightly Breaded Shrimp, fried golden and tossed in our signature sweet heat Sue Sue Sauce
Greens
Smoked Prime Rib Salad
Smoked Prime Rib on a bed of mixed greens with red onions, tomatoes, cucumber & bleu cheese crumbles served with chunky bleu cheese dressing
Stylin Salmon Salad
Fresh North Atlantic Salmon on mixed greens with crasins, goat cheese crumbles & toasted almonds with a St. Julian Red Wine Vinaigrette
Signature Grilled Chicken Salad
Grilled Chicken Breast on a bed of mixed greens, sunflower seeds, cherry tomatoes, fontinella cheese & bleu cheese crumbles with a St Julian Red Wine Vinaigrette
Sesame Ginger Ahi Salad
Chicken Caesar Salad
Grilled Chicken Breast on Romaine Lettuce tossed with Fontinella Cheese & Garlic Croutons with Caesar Dressing
Smoked Prime Rib
Queen Smoked Prime Rib
USDA Prime Beef lightly seasoned, slow smoked in house & hand cut
King Smoked Prime Rib
USDA Prime Beef lightly seasoned, slow smoked in house & hand cut
Prime Time Sandwich
Thinly sliced slow smoked Prime Rib, sauteed onions and bell peppers topped with white cheddar & creamy horseradish served on a toasted Hoagie Bun
Steak
Pasta
Veggie Pasta
Fresh mushrooms, tri colored peppers & sweet onion tossed with cavatappi noddles in your choice of cajun alfredo or fresh garlic & olive oil
Pasta New Orleans
Andouille sausage, blackened chicken, tri colored peppers & sweet onions tossed with cavatappi noodles in a cajun cream sauce topped with Blackened Shrimp
Smoked Prime Mac
Slow smoked prime rib in our three cheese mac sauce tossed with cavatappi noodles
Fishin ’Off The Pier
Almond Crusted Zander
If you like walleye you are going to love European Zander, a cousin to Walleye in the US. This Mild and flaky fresh water white fish is almond crusted, sauteed and served with a citrus buerre blanc
The Chubby Trout
Organic Steelhead Rainbow Trout, hormone free from the open waters in Lake Huron. Served on top of basil & shrimp stuffing with a white wine dill buerre blanc
Mess’o Perch
Those darn nibblers that are tough to catch, we've got 'em! Sauteed, Blackened or Deep Fried!
Mango Salmon
Fresh North Atlantic Salmon grilled, topped with a fresh Mango Salsa
Fishin off the Pier Favorites
A sampling of perch, chubby trout & wally the zander
Blue Gill
Just the way you used to catch off Grandpa's pier! Your choice of deep fried, sauteed or blackened
Coconut Shrimp
Sides
House Veggies
Baked Potato
Rice Pilaf
Mashed
Pub Fries
Sweet Potato Fries
Coleslaw
Cottage Cheese
Cortney Chips
Side Salad
Side House Salad
Side Caesar Salad
Side of Sauce
Side Sour Cream
Add Shrimp
Add Chicken
Add Salmon
Cup of Soup
Side Beer Cheese
Sub Ahi
Add Ahi
No Side
SUB GLUTEN FREE BUN
Handhelds
Camburger
Char Broiled Steak Burger built your way and served on a toasted Brioche Bun
Ryno’s Chubby
Char Broiled Steak Burger stacked with White Cheddar Cheese, applewood smoked bacon, crispy onion straws & bbq sauce served on a toasted Brioche Bun
Crunchy Grouper Sandwich
Lightly seasoned gulf grouper, fried golden topped with pepper-jack cheese and coleslaw on a brioche bun
Prime Time Sandwich
Thinly sliced slow smoked Prime Rib, sauteed onions and bell peppers topped with white cheddar & creamy horseradish served on a toasted Hoagie Bun
Bacon Chicken Ranch Wrap
Grilled chicken breast, smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato and white cheddar cheese with a rosemary ranch in a sundried tomato basil wrap with a side of coleslaw
Caribbean Chicken
Blackened chicken breast topped with smoked bacon, swiss cheese, spicy mayo & grilled pineapple on a toasted Sweet Bread
Fish Tacos
Lightly breaded striper fish, black bean & corn salsa, shredded lettuce, white cheddar & wasabi mayo in flour tortillas
Chubber
Char Broiled Steak Burger stacked high with carmelized onions, sauteed mushrooms, smoked bacon & swiss cheese on a toasted brioche bun
Cali Chicken
Grilled chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, white cheddar cheese & berry mayo on toasted sweet bread
Ahi Tuna Wrap
Blackened Ahi Tuna, avocado, lettuce, diced tomato, cilantro & wasabi mayo wrapped in a sundried tomato basil wrap
Sue Sue Tacos
Fried shrimp, shredded lettuce, diced tomato & white cheddar with our sweet & spicy sue sue sauce in flour tortillas
Dessert
Chocolate Insanity
Four Layers of Iced Chocolate Cake finished with a Chocolate Cookie Crumb Topping!
Carrot Cake
Mascarpone Cake
Tempura Cheesecake
Scoop Vanilia
Reese Pie
Oreo Crust filled with Peanut Butter Mousse topped with Peanuts, Peanut Butter Cup & Chocolate Glaze
Birthday Cheesecake
Specials
Lunch Baskets
Perch Basket
Those darn little nibblers that are tough to catch, we’ve got ‘em! Sautéed, Deep Fried or Blackened!
Striper Fish Basket
A light, flaky white fish deep fried golden!
Fried Shrimp Basket
Lightly breaded shrimp, fried golden with a side of our signature sweet heat Sue Sue sauce!
Chicken Basket
Coconut Shrimp Basket
Lunch Teriyaki Salmon
Lunch Specials
Sides
House Veggies
Baked Beans
Baked Potato
Rice Pilaf
Mashed
Pub Fries
Sweet Potato Fries
Coleslaw
Cottage Cheese
Cortney Chips
Side Salad
Side House Salad
Side Caesar Salad
Side of Sauce
Side Sour Cream
Add Shrimp
Add Chicken
Add Salmon
Side Beer Cheese
Cauliflower rice
Sub Ahi
Add Ahi
Dessert
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
3421 Plaza Ct, Elkhart, IN 46514