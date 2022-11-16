Restaurant header imageView gallery

Chubbys Bar & Grill 111 SE Vine St

111 SE Vine St

Atlanta, IL 61723

Popular Items

Cheese Burger
Pepper Jack Cheese Balls
French Fries

WEDNESDAY SPECIAL

Philly Cheese Steak & fries

Philly Cheese Steak & fries

$9.00

Appetizer

Appetizer Sampler

$12.00

Pick any 3 Apps (excludes popcorn shrimp & crawfish)

Bag of Chips

$0.50
Cheese Balls

Cheese Balls

$4.50

Clams

$7.00

Cole Slaw

$1.50
Corn Nuggets

Corn Nuggets

$4.50
Crawfish Tails

Crawfish Tails

$7.00
French Fries

French Fries

$3.00
Fried Cauiflower

Fried Cauiflower

$5.00
Fried Mushrooms

Fried Mushrooms

$5.00
Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$5.00
Mini Corn Dogs

Mini Corn Dogs

$5.00
Mini Tacos

Mini Tacos

$5.00
Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$4.50
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$5.00
Onion Straws

Onion Straws

$5.00
Pepper Jack Cheese Balls

Pepper Jack Cheese Balls

$4.50
Popcorn Chicken

Popcorn Chicken

$5.50
Popcorn Shrimp

Popcorn Shrimp

$6.00
Side Winders

Side Winders

$3.50
Sidewinders- Loaded

Sidewinders- Loaded

$5.00

Sidewinders, cheese sauce, bacon & sour cream

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.00

Burger

Hamburger

Hamburger

$5.00

quarter pound hamburger

Cheese Burger

Cheese Burger

$5.50

quarter pound hamburger with your choice of cheese

Double Hamburger

Double Hamburger

$7.00

half pound hamburger

Double Cheeseburger

Double Cheeseburger

$7.50

half pound hamburger with your choice of cheese

Chubby Melt

Chubby Melt

$6.50

quarter pound hamburger with 2 pieces of american cheese, 1000 island dressing and grilled onions

Puck's Melt

Puck's Melt

$6.50

quarter pound hamburger with 2 pieces of pepper jack cheese, jalapenos and chipotle ranch

Western Burger

Western Burger

$7.50

quarter pound burger with pepper jack cheese, grilled mushrooms, onion ring and BBQ sauce

Nick's Burger

Nick's Burger

$8.00

quarter pound burger with american cheese, grilled jalapeno, grilled onion, bacon and siracha

Mushroom Swiss Burger

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$6.50

quarter pound burger with grilled mushrooms, swiss cheese and garlic mayo

Chicken

Birk's Wrap

Birk's Wrap

$6.50

chicken strip tossed in buffalo sauce with your choice of toppings

Chicken Bacon Swiss

Chicken Bacon Swiss

$7.50

grilled chicken breast, bacon, swiss cheese & honey mustard

Chicken Strips

Chicken Strips

$6.00

breaded chicken breast

Chicken Wrap

Chicken Wrap

$6.00

chicken strip wrapped in a tortilla with your choice of toppings

Grilled Chicken Chubby Melt

Grilled Chicken Chubby Melt

$7.50

chicken breast with 2 pieces of american cheese, grilled onion and 1000 island dressing

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$6.50

seasoned chicken breast

Kell's Bell's

Kell's Bell's

$8.50

grilled chicken breast, 2 pieces of cheese and grilled mushrooms and onions

Spicy Chicken Chubby Melt

Spicy Chicken Chubby Melt

$7.50

spicy breaded white meat chicken patty with 2 pieces of american cheese, grilled onion and 1000 island dressing

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$6.00

spicy breaded white meat chicken sandwich

Western Chicken Sandwich

Western Chicken Sandwich

$7.50

grilled chicken breast, pepper jack cheese, grilled mushrooms, onion ring and BBQ sauce

Horseshoes

Bacon Horseshoe

$9.00

6 strips of bacon, fries and cheese sauce

Breaded Tenderloin Horseshoe

$12.00

Chicken Strip Horseshoe

$10.00

2 chicken strips, fries and cheese sauce

Hamburger Horseshoe

$10.00

quarter pound hamburger patty, fries and cheese sauce

Pony Shoe

$7.50

Popcorn Chicken Horseshoe

$10.75

Popcorn Shrimp Horseshoe

$11.00

Other

BLT

BLT

$5.00

bacon, lettuce, tomato

Breaded Tenderloin

Breaded Tenderloin

$8.50

8oz cubed pork tenderloin

Brisket Sandwich

$7.00

Smoked Brisket on a bun with Hink's Smokehouse Bourbon BBQ sauce and onion straws

Cup of Soup

Cup of Soup

$3.50
Fish Sandwich

Fish Sandwich

$5.50

breaded cod fillet

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$4.00

inside out toasted bun with american cheese

Philly Cheese Steak

Philly Cheese Steak

$7.50

Salad

Side Salad

Side Salad

$2.50

Lettuce, cheese, onion & tomato

Large Salad

Large Salad

$4.50

Lettuce, cheese, onion & tomato

Side Salad ADD MEAT

$5.50

lettuce, cheese, onion & tomato Meat Choice- grilled chicken, crispy chicken, spicy popcorn chicken & bacon

Large Salad ADD MEAT

$8.00

lettuce, cheese, onion & tomato Meat Choice- grilled chicken, crispy chicken, spicy popcorn chicken & bacon

Wings

Bone-In Wings

Bone-In Wings

$1.50
Bone-Less Wings

Bone-Less Wings

$1.00
Sauced Bone-in Wings

Sauced Bone-in Wings

$1.75
Sauced Bone-Less Wings

Sauced Bone-Less Wings

$1.25

NA Beverages

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Dr Pepper

$2.00

Mellow Yellow

$2.00

Root Beer

$2.00

Soda Water

$2.00

Pepsi-can

$1.00

Diet Pepsi- can

$1.00

Mt Dew- can

$1.00

Squirt- can

$1.00

Ginger Ale-can

$1.00

Tea

$1.50

Lemonade

$1.50

Water

OJ

$2.00

Cranberry

$2.00

Pineapple

$1.00

White Monster

$4.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Condiments

Ketchup

Mustard

Mayo

Tartar Sauce

Taco Sauce

Dressing

1000 Island

$0.75

A-1

$0.75

BBQ

$0.75

Blue Cheese

$0.75

Chipotle Ranch

$0.75

Cocktail

$0.75

Country Bob's

$0.75

French

$0.75

Honey Mustard

$0.75

Italian

$0.75

Marinara

$0.75

Ranch

$0.75

Salsa

$0.25

Sour Cream

$0.25

Other

Bacon

$1.75

Bag of Chips

$0.50

Bag of Ice

$2.50

Beef Jerky

$2.50

Extra Slice Of Cheese

$0.75

Sweet Horseradish Pickles

$6.00

Cheddar Cheese Sauce

$1.00

Queso Cheese Sauce

$1.00

Toppings

Lettuce

Onion

Tomato

Pickle- Dill

Pickle- Sweet Horseradish

$0.25

Extra Pickles

Extra Onion

12"

12" Pizza

$15.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Relaxed, friendly atmosphere with great food!!! Daily Food & Drink Specials

111 SE Vine St, Atlanta, IL 61723

