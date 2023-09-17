Local Menu

FINGERS

CHUBBY'S FAMOUS DELIOUS CHICKEN FINGERS COOKED UNTIL GOLDON BROWN SERVED W/ fries, garlic toast and 1 sauce

Chubby's Famous Finger Box

$9.97

4 CHICKEN FINGER with fries, GARLIC TOAST and 1 SAUCE

Chubby's Mini box

$6.00

FLAVOR FINGERS

CHUBBY'S FAMOUS DELIOUS CHICKEN FINGERS COOKED UNTIL GOLDON BROWN AND DIPPED IN YOUR FAVORITE FLAVOR SERVED W/ fries, garlic toast and 1 sauce

Chubby's Famous Flavor Finger Box

$9.97

3 chicken Fingers with 1 Flavor, fries, toast and 1 sauce

FINGER PLATTER

10pc chicken Fingers

$14.00

15 pc chicken Fingers

$21.50

20pc chicken Fingers

$29.50

CHUBBY'S FAMOUS FINGER WITH 4 SAUCES

30pc chicken Fingers

$42.50

classic Fingers only 6 sauces

40pc chicken fingers

$54.50

40 PC 0F GOLDEN BROWN CLASSIC FINGER WITH 12 SAUSES

50pc chicken Fingers

$63.50

classic Fingers only 17 sauces

75pc chicken Fingers

$84.50

classic Fingers only 25 sauces

100pc chicken Fingers

$98.50

classic Fingers only 25 sauces

FLAVORED FINGER PLATTER

CHUBBY'S FAMOUS DELIOUS CHICKEN FINGERS COOKED UNTIL GOLDON BROWN AND DIPPED IN YOUR FAVORITE FLAVOR comes with 4 sauce per 20 wings

10pc flavored Fingers PLATTER

$14.00

15pc flavored Fingers PLATTER

$21.50

20pc flavored Fingers PLATTER

$29.50

CHUBBY'S FAMOUS DELIOUS CHICKEN FINGERS COOKED UNTIL GOLDON BROWN DIPPED IN YOUR FAVORITE FLAVOR choice of 1 FLAVOR(mild or hot buffalo, Garlic Parm, Lemon Pepper, Honey BBQ) INCL 4 SAUSCES

30pc flavored Fingers PLATTER

$42.50

flavored Fingers only 6 sauces choice of 1 flavor (mild or hot buffalo, Garlic Parm, Lemon Pepper, Honey BBQ)

40pc flavored fingers PLATTER

$54.50

flavored Fingers only 8 sauces choice of 1 flavor (mild or hot buffalo, Garlic Parm, Lemon Pepper, Honey BBQ)

50pc flavored Fingers PLATTER

$63.50

flavored Fingers only 10 sauces choice of 1 flavor (mild or hot buffalo, Garlic Parm, Lemon Pepper, Honey BBQ)

75pc flavored Fingers PLATTER

$84.50

flavored Fingers only 15 sauces choice of 1 flavor (mild or hot buffalo, Garlic Parm, Lemon Pepper, Honey BBQ)

100pc flavored Fingers PLATTER

$98.50

flavored Fingers only 25 sauces choice of 1 flavor (mild or hot buffalo, Garlic Parm, Lemon Pepper, Honey BBQ)

BUFFALO WINGS

5pc BUFFALO WINGS

$7.50

HOT OR MILD BUFFALO WINGS WITH 1 sauce

10pc Buffalo wings

$14.00

wings only mild or hot & 2 sauce

15pc Buffalo wings

$21.50

wings only mild or hot & 3 sauce

20pc Buffalo wings

$28.50

wings only mild or hot & 4 sauce

30pc Buffalo wings

$35.00

wings only mild or hot & 6 sauces all large orders are incouraged to call the order in ahead of time

40pc Buffalo wing

$41.50

wings only mild or hot & 8 sauces all large orders are incouraged to call the order in ahead of time

50pc Buffalo wings

$50.50

wings only mild or hot & 10 sauces all large orders are incouraged to call the order in ahead of time

75pc Buffalo wings

$73.50

wings only mild or hot& 15 sauces all large orders are incouraged to call the order in ahead of time

100pc Buffalo wings

$93.02

wings only mild or hot & 20 sauces all large orders are incouraged to call the order in ahead of time

NAKED WINGS

5pc naked wings

$7.50

wings only 1 flavor & 1 sauces

10pc naked wings

$14.00

wings only 1 flavor & 2 sauces

15pc naked wings

$21.00

wings only 1 flavor & 3 sauces

20pc naked wings

$28.00

wings only 1 flavor & 4 sauces

30pc naked wings

$34.50

wings only 1 flavor & 6 sauces all large orders are incouraged to call the order in ahead of time

40pc naked wings

$41.50

wings only 1 flavor & 8 sauces all large orders are incouraged to call the order in ahead of time

50pc naked wings

$50.50

wings only 1 flavor & 10 sauces all large orders are incouraged to call the order in ahead of time

75pc naked wings

$73.50

wings only 1 flavor & 15 sauces all large orders are incouraged to call the order in ahead of time

100pc naked wings

$93.02

wings only 1 flavor & 20 sauces all large orders are incouraged to call the order in ahead of time

CHUBBY CHOP BOX

Orginal Chop Box

$8.37

2 Chopped fingers over yellow rice, l w/ 1pc garlic toast & 1 sauce

Deluxe Chop Box

$8.60

Original box added Lettuce and tomato

Cuban Chop Box

$8.84

Deluxe box added Black Beans

Buffalo Chop Box

$8.84

Deluxe box added Black Beans, cheddar cheese, Chop Dipped in Hot or mild Buffalo sauce

SANDWITCHES

Chubby's Chicken Sandwich

$7.44

Fried Chicken breast Served on Grilled Texas toast or bun with lettuce

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$7.44

Fried Chicken breast Dipped in Hot or Mild sauce Served on Grilled Texas toast or bun with lettuce

BLT Chicken Sandwich

$8.37

Fried Chicken breast Served on Texas toast or bun with Mayo, Bacon .Lettuce, Tomato

BLT Sandwich

$6.05

served on Texas Toast with Mayo, Bacon,.Lettuce, Tomato

BURGERS

Chub Burger

$3.50

Beef Patty on grilled bun with mayo, ketchup, mustard upcharge lettuce or tomato or bacon

Chub Chez Burger

$4.25

Chubby Burger

$4.75

Chubby Chez Burger

$5.50

HOTDOGS

Chubby Dog

$3.50

all beef hot dog - Mayo, Ketchup, Mustard

Chubby Chilli Dog

$4.25

all beef hot dog - Chilli, Mayo,, Ketchup, Mustard upcharge for chesse

WRAPS

Chub Chicken Wrap

$8.37

2 Fried chop Fingers with Lettuce and Tomato on a flour tortiila

Chubby Classic Chicken Wrap

$8.60

2 Fried chop Fingers with Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese, Bacon bits on flour Tortilla

Chubby Chicken Rice Wrap

$8.37

2 Fried chop Fingers with Rice and tomato on flour Tortilla

Chub Buffoalo Wrap

$8.84

2 Fried chop Fingers dipped in Hot or Mild sauce with lettuce, tomato on flour Tortilla

Chubby Buffoalo Wrap

$8.84

2 Fried chop Fingers dipped in Hot or Mild sauce with Yellow rice, Tomato on flour Tortilla

Chubby Cuban Wrap

$8.84

2 Fried chop Fingers with Yellow Rice, Black Beans Lettuce, Tomato on flour Tortillia

Chub Shrimp Wrap

$9.00

4 Golden Brown Butterfly Fried Shrimp (chopped )with yellow rice, tomato on a flour Torttila

Chubby Shrimp Wrap

$9.00

4 Golden Brown Butterfly Fried Shrimp (chopped) with Lettuce and Tomato on a flour Torttila

SALADS

Chubby Classic Chicken Salad

$8.60

2 Fried Chop Fingers over Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese, Bacon Bits and 1 dressing

chubby Buffalo Chicken Salad

$8.84

2 Fried Chop Fingers Dipped in Mild or Hot Buffalo sauce over Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese, Bacon Bits and 1 dressing

Chubby Shrimp Salad

$9.00

4 Fried Butterfly Shrimp over lettuce with Tomato, Chesse and 1 dressing

dressings

$0.75

Ranch, thousand island, blue cheese

BASKETS & PLATES

Shrimp Basket

$12.99

6 Golden Brown Fried Shrimp served with fries or coleslaw and 1pc of Texas Toast with 1 cocktail or tarter sauce

Shrimp Plate

$18.99

12 Golden Brown Fried Shrimp with Fries, coleslaw and 1pc Texas Toast with 1 cocktail or tarter sauce

Chichen & Waffle

$7.99

2 Chicken Fingers served on a Beligan Waffle with 1 syrup

SMOOTHERED FRIES

SMOTHERED FRIES

$4.99

Golden Brown Fries covered with chesse, bacon bits and sour cream

SMOTHERED CHILLI CHESSE FRIES

$6.49

Golden Brown Fries covered with chilli, chesse and sour cream

SMOTHERED CHILLI FRIES

$5.74

Golden Brown Fries covered with chilli

FINGERS & WINGS FLAVORS

mild buffalo flavor

choice of 1 flavor on fingers and wings

hot buffalo flavor

choice of 1 flavor on fingers and wings

garlic parm flavor

choice of 1 flavor on fingers and wings

lemon pepper flavor

choice of 1 flavor on fingers and wings

honey bbq flavor

choice of 1 flavor on fingers and wings

SIDES

CHESSE STIX

$6.50

5 FRIED GOLDEN BROWN MOZZARELL STIX'S with marinara

REGULAR FRY

$2.89

Golden Brown Fries

LARGE FRY

$3.50

Golden Brown Fries Feeds 1-2

BOX OF FRIES

$11.00

Golden Brown Fries Feeds 4-5

BLACK BEANS

$2.89

Black Beans 4oz individual

BLACK BEANS LARGE

$9.50

Black Beans 18oz feeds 4-5

BLACK BEANS FAMILY

$15.00

Black Beans 32oz feeds 7-8

YELLOW RICE

$2.89

Yellow Rice 4oz individual

YELLOW RICE LARGE

$9.50

Yellow Rice 18oz feeds 4-5

YELLOW RICE FAMILY

$15.00

Yellow Rice 32oz feeds 7-8

TEXAS TOAST

$1.25

Texas Toast (1pc)

1 CHICKEN FINGER

$1.75

1 Chicken Finger

4 FRIED SHRIMP

$4.99

4 pc golden fried shrimp

JALAPENO PEPPER

$0.75

Jalapeno pepper

1 EXTRA SAUCE

$0.50

Chubby sauce (spicey sweet and sour), Ranch, mild or hot buffalo, honey BBQ, honey mustard, marinara

GARLIC TOAST

$1.25

2pc of toast

Mozzarella sticks

$6.50

Nachos

$6.50

Soft pretzels

$3.00

CHESSE AND 1 PRETZEL

$6.50

DRINKS

Coke

$2.00

18oz

Diet Coke

$2.00

32oz

Mountain Dew

$2.00

32oz

Sprite

$2.00

18oz

Water

$2.00

Breakfast Menu Local

BREAKFAST (Copy)

Grit Bowl

$4.99

8oz cup of Grirs, 1 scrammbled egg, choice of 1 meat (sauage or bacon)

Biscuit and Gravy Bowl

$3.99

1 Biscuit served with White Gravy in Bowl

Breakfast Plate

$7.99

2 eggs ( scramble or fried), grits, choice of (sausage or Bacon) and toast upcharge to substitue Grits for Hashbrown Patty or Toast for a Biscuit

Breakfast Platter

$9.99

2 eggs ( scramble or fried), grits, choice of (sausage or Bacon) and toast and a Golden Brown Waffle upcharge to substitue Grits for Hashbrown Patty

Waffle Plate

$5.99

Golden Brown Beligan Waffle served with (sausage or bacon), with 1 syrup

Sausage Biscuit

$3.00

Sausage patty on a biscuit

Sausage Egg Biscuit

$4.00

Sausage patty, egg on a biscuit

Sausage Egg Chesse Biscuit

$4.75

Sausage patty, egg and chesse on a biscuit

Bacon Biscuit

$3.00

Bacon Biscuit

Bacon Egg Biscuit

$4.00

Bacon Egg Biscuit

Bacon Egg Cheese Biscuit

$4.75

Bacon Egg Cheese Biscuit

Chicken Biscuit

$4.00

Fried Chicken Patty on a Biscuit

Sausage & Egg Wrap

$3.00

Eggs and Sausage patties in a flour torttila

Sausage Egg & Chesse Wrap

$3.75

Eggs and Sausage patties with chesse in a flour torttila

Bacon Egg Wrap

$3.00

Eggs and Baoon strips in a flour torttila

Bacon Egg Chesse Wrap

$3.75

Eggs and Baoon strips with chesse in a flour torttila

Chicken & Egg Wrap

$4.50

Fried Chicken Patty & Egg in a flour Torttila

Chicken, Egg & chesse Wrap

$5.25

Fried Chicken Patty, Egg & chesse in a flour Torttila

BREAKFAST DRINKS (Copy)

Sweet Tea

18oz or 32oz

UnSweet Tea

18oz or 32oz

Coffee

$2.75

18oz