  • Chubby's Jamaican Kitchen - 104 Portland Street
A map showing the location of Chubby's Jamaican Kitchen 104 Portland StreetView gallery

Chubby's Jamaican Kitchen 104 Portland Street

No reviews yet

104 Portland Street

Toronto, CN M5V 2N2

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Drinks

Libations

Rum Punch

$14.00

Everything Nice

$14.00

Hibiscus Mojito

$14.00

Jamaican Mule

$14.00

Honey Flora

$14.00

Paula's Paloma

$14.00

Saint Anne's Bay

$14.00

Sorrel Sour

$15.00

CJK Espresso Martini

$16.00

Rum Punch SHOT

$6.00

Midnight Magic

$15.00

Rio Novo

$15.00

Mimosas

$14.00

Tromba Freezie

$8.00

Gyalchester

$14.00

Buffalo Soldier

$17.00

Boo'd Up

$16.00

Rum Bar

Appleton Signature

$8.00

Appleton 8 Year

$11.00

Appleton 12 Year

$13.00

Appleton 15 Year

$18.00Out of stock

Chairman's Reserve

$11.00

Diplomatico Mantuano

$16.00

Diplomatico Reserva

$15.00

El Dorado 5

$9.00

El Dorado 8

$11.00

El Dorado 12

$14.00

El Dorado 15

$18.00

El Dorado 21

$30.00

El Dorado 12 Madera

$14.00Out of stock

El Dorado Enmore

$25.00

Equiano

$25.00

Flor de Cana 5

$9.00

Flor de Cana 7

$11.00

Flor de Cana 12

$14.00

Flor de Cana 15

$16.00

Fortress

$11.00

Goslings

$9.00

Goslings Family Reserve

$25.00

Gun Power & Rose

$11.00

Havana 7

$11.00

Kraken

$11.00

Mercer & Co

$11.00

Mount Gay Black

$15.00

Mount Gay Eclipse

$11.00

Mount Gay XO

$25.00

Plantation 3 Star

$9.00

Plantation Fiji

$11.00

Plantation Gran Reserve

$9.00

Plantation Pineapple

$14.00

Plantation Xayamaca

$11.00

Plantation XO

$20.00

Santa Teresa

$15.00

Wray & Nephew

$9.50

Zacapa

$20.00

Zaya

$20.00

Zaya Grand Reserve

Worthy Park Reserve

$25.00

Companero Ron

$14.00

Barbancourt Reserve

$13.00

Cayman Reef 5yo

$12.00

Saint James Agricole Rum

$13.00

Rum Flights

Rum Flight Barbados

$32.00

Rum Flight Guyana

$36.00

Rum Flight Jamaica

$38.00

Rum Flight Nicaragua

Rum Flight Plantation

$36.00

Classic Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$13.00

Boulvardier

$14.00

Classic Mojito

$13.00Out of stock

Classic Paloma

$16.00

Classic Margarita

$16.00

Cosmopolitan

$14.00

Daiquiri

$14.00

Espresso Martini

$15.00Out of stock

Gin Martini

$14.00

Long Island

$14.00

Manhattan

$14.00

Moscow Mule

$11.00

Negroni

$14.00

Old Fashioned

$14.00

Paper Plane

$13.00

Rum Old Fashioned

$16.00

Vodka Martini

$14.00

Whiskey Sour

$14.00

Amaretto Sour

$15.00

Gimlet

$16.00

Liqour

Stolichnaya

$9.50

Tito's

$10.00

Ciroc

$12.00

Whitney Neill

$9.00

Dillon's

$10.00

Whitney Rhubarb

$10.00

Tromba Blanco

$9.00

Tromba Reposado

$15.00

Tromba Anejo

$19.00

Casamigos Reposado

$18.00

Sombra Mezcal

$11.00

Don Julio 1942

$28.00

Clase Azul

$35.00

Forty Creek

$9.00

Jameson

$9.00

Crown Royal NH

$9.00

Wild Turkey

$9.00

Buffalo Trace

$11.00Out of stock

Maker's Mark

$11.00

Basil Hayden

$13.50

Ballantine's

$15.00

Glenfiddich 12

$12.00

Glenfiddich 15

$17.00

Dalmore 15

$27.00

McCallan 12

$21.00

Johnny Walker Black

$14.00

Hennessy

$15.50

Amaretto Di Saronno

$10.00

Aperol

$10.00

Campari

$10.00

Chartreuse, Green

$22.00

Cointreau

$9.00

Creme de Cacao

Drambuie

$12.50

Rumchata

$10.00

Grand Marnier

$11.00

Chambord

Tia Maria

$10.00

Kahlua

$11.00

Fernet

$11.00

Amaro Montenegro

$10.00

Amaro Nonnino

$12.50

Lucano

Averna

$8.00

Sambuca

$10.00

St Germain

$12.00

Harvey's Sherry

Cynar

$5.00

Martini Fiero

Benedictine

Lillet Blanc

Sweet Vermouth

$8.00

White Vermouth

$8.00

baileys

$11.00

Beer

Red Stripe

$9.00

Red Stripe Bucket

$48.00

Dragon Stout

$9.00

Burdock Nula

$9.50Out of stock

Burdock Vermont Blond

$9.50

Red Stripe 6 PK to go

$25.00

Burdock APA

$9.50Out of stock

Wine

5oz Headwind Cabernet

$13.00

5oz Muri Primitivo

$11.00

Party Red 5oz

$12.00

8oz Headwind Cabernet

$19.00

8oz Muri Primitivo

$16.00

Party Red 8oz

$19.00

BTL Headwind Cabernet

$60.00

BTL Muri Primitivo

$48.00

Party Red Btl

$60.00Out of stock

5oz Nyarai Fielders Blend

$13.00Out of stock

5oz RechstainerPinot Grigio

$12.00

5oz Solid Ground Chardonnay

$13.00

8oz Nyarai Fielders Blend

$18.00

8oz RechstainerPinot Grigio

$15.00

8oz Solid Ground Chardonnay

$18.00

BTL Nyarai Fielders Blend

$55.00Out of stock

BTL RechstainerPinot Grigio

$51.00

BTL Solid Ground Chardonnay

$60.00

5oz - 13th Street Rose

$13.00

8oz - 13th Street Rose

$18.00

13th Street Rose

$55.00

GLS Villa Sandi Prosecco

$13.00

GLS Medici Lambrusco

$12.00

BTL Moet

$240.00

BTL Veuve Clicquot

$255.00

BTL Ace Of Spades

$650.00

BTL Villa Sandi Prosecco

$55.00

BTL Medici Lambrusco

$50.00

Mimosas BTL

$50.00

Cool Runnings

Still Water

$6.00

Sparkling Water

$6.00

Coconut Water

$7.00

Island Sunshine

$7.00

Track Star

$7.00

Homestyle Ginger Beer

$7.00

Ting

$5.00

Kola Champagne

$5.00

Gingerale

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Soda Water

$3.00

Virgin Hibiscus Mojito

$9.00

Virgin Paloma

$9.00

Mango Juice

$5.00

Pineapple Juice

$5.00

Apple Cider

$7.00

Sorrel Sour Mocktail

$9.00

Cranberry

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Cafe

Espresso

$4.00

Americano

$5.00

Chubbys Cap

$6.00

Cappuccino

$5.50

Latte

$5.50

Peppermint Tea

$4.00

Chai Tea

$4.00

Chamomille Tea

$4.00

Coconut Dream Tea

$4.00

Black Tea

$4.00

Green Tea

$4.00

Ginger Tea

$4.00

Hot Water

Catering

Curry Chicken (large)

$150.00

Curry Chicken (small)

$75.00

Curry Goat (large)

$160.00

Curry Goat (small)

$80.00

Curry Shrimp (large)

$180.00

Curry Shrimp (small)

$90.00

Festival (large)

$90.00

Festival (small)

$40.00

Fish Fritter (large)

$140.00

Fish Fritter (Small)

$52.00

Jasmin (large)

$50.00

Jasmin (small)

$20.00

Jerk Chicken (large)

$160.00

Jerk Pork (large)

$160.00

Jerk Pork (small)

$80.00

Kale & Pomegranate Salad (Small)

$65.00

Kale and Pomegranate Salad (Large)

$130.00

Mixed Greens and Watermelon Salad (Large)

$130.00

Mixed Greens and Watermelon Salad (Small)

$65.00

Oxtail (large)

$180.00

Oxtail (small)

$90.00

Pepper Shrimp (large)

$225.00

Pepper Shrimp (small)

$112.00

Plantain (large)

$90.00

Plantain (small)

$40.00

Rice & Peas (large)

$50.00

RIce & Peas (small)

$20.00

Sauted Greens (large)

$90.00

Sauted Greens (small)

$40.00

Slaw (large)

$90.00

Slaw (small)

$30.00

Veggie Stew (large)

$160.00

Veggie Stew (small)

$80.00

Wings (large)

$150.00

Wings (small)

$85.00

Large Party

LIKKLE BITES (Party)

P - Saltfish Fritters

P - Pepper Shrimp

P - Ackee And Saltfish Bites

P - Slow Baked Jerk Wings

MARKET FRESH (Party)

P - Kale And Pomegranate Salad

P - Watercress And Papaya Salad

P - Mixed Greens And Watermelon Salad

JERK PIT GRILL (Party)

P - Jerk Chicken

P - Jerk Pork

P - Jerk Shrimp

BIG IT UP (Party)

P - Curry Chicken

P - Curry Goat

P - Oxtail Stew

P - Caribbean Veggie Stew

P - Curry Shrimp

P - Chubby's Burger

P - Pan Seared Snapper

P - Port Royal Mac & Cheese

PON DI SIDE (Party)

P - Sauteed Greens

P - Fried Plantain

P - Jasmine Rice

P - Rice & Peas

P - Fries

P - Slaw

P - Fried Okra

P - Festival

P - Jerk Tempeh

P - Jerk Chips

P - Fried Dumplings

SWEET TINGS (Party)

P - Rum And Rasin Bread Pudding

P - Coconut And Guva Tart

P - Carrot Cake

P - Better Than Sundae

P - Ice Cream

P - CAKE FEE

P - Rum Cake

Market

RETAIL

Mango Hot Sauce

$15.00

Papaya Hot Sauce

$15.00

Gift Basket

$65.00

Jerk Spice

$14.00

Curry Spice

$14.00

Jerk Marinade

$14.00

Spice Box 2 Spices 1 Hot Sauce

$36.00

Spice Box w/ 2 Hot Sauces 1 Spice bag

$38.00

Spice Box Duo

$27.00

Team Meal

TEAM Add Chicken

$5.50

TEAM Add Pork

$5.00

TEAM Americano

$2.00

TEAM Bites

$6.50

TEAM Bread Pudding

$8.50

TEAM Burger

$14.50

TEAM Cappuccino

$2.75

TEAM Carrot Cake

$8.50

TEAM Corn Pudding

$8.50

TEAM Curry Chicken

$9.00

TEAM Curry Goat

$13.75

TEAM Curry Shrimp

$10.50

TEAM Espresso

$2.00

TEAM Festival

$3.50

TEAM Fish Fritters

$7.00

TEAM Fries

$3.50

TEAM Greens

$4.25

TEAM Jasmine Rice

$3.50

TEAM Jerk Pork

$9.50

TEAM Jerk Tempeh

$4.50

TEAM Kale & Pomm

$8.00

TEAM Latte

$2.75

TEAM Medium Jerk

$10.50

TEAM Okra

$4.00

TEAM Oxtail Stew

$15.25

TEAM Papaya

$7.50

TEAM Pepper Shrimp

$9.00

TEAM Plantain

$4.50

TEAM Rice & Peas

$3.50

TEAM Rum Cake

$8.50

TEAM Small Jerk

$8.00

TEAM Snapper

$18.75

TEAM Sparkling Water

$4.00

TEAM Still Water

$4.00

TEAM Tea

$2.00

TEAM Ting

$3.50

TEAM Veggie Stew

$7.50

TEAM Wings

$9.00

Take Out Beverages

BEER

Red Stripe

$6.00

Red Stripe 6 Pack

$30.00

Dragon Stout

$6.00

Burdock Blond

$6.00

COCKTAILS

Rum punch 8 oz

$16.00

Rum Punch 16 oz

$32.00

Everything Nice 8 oz

$16.00

Everything Nice 16 oz

$32.00

Sorrel Sour

$16.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

104 Portland Street, Toronto, CN M5V 2N2

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

