- Chubby's Jamaican Kitchen - 104 Portland Street
Chubby's Jamaican Kitchen 104 Portland Street
No reviews yet
104 Portland Street
Toronto, CN M5V 2N2
Drinks
Libations
Rum Punch
$14.00
Everything Nice
$14.00
Hibiscus Mojito
$14.00
Jamaican Mule
$14.00
Honey Flora
$14.00
Paula's Paloma
$14.00
Saint Anne's Bay
$14.00
Sorrel Sour
$15.00
CJK Espresso Martini
$16.00
Rum Punch SHOT
$6.00
Midnight Magic
$15.00
Rio Novo
$15.00
Mimosas
$14.00
Tromba Freezie
$8.00
Gyalchester
$14.00
Buffalo Soldier
$17.00
Boo'd Up
$16.00
Rum Bar
Appleton Signature
$8.00
Appleton 8 Year
$11.00
Appleton 12 Year
$13.00
Appleton 15 Year
$18.00Out of stock
Chairman's Reserve
$11.00
Diplomatico Mantuano
$16.00
Diplomatico Reserva
$15.00
El Dorado 5
$9.00
El Dorado 8
$11.00
El Dorado 12
$14.00
El Dorado 15
$18.00
El Dorado 21
$30.00
El Dorado 12 Madera
$14.00Out of stock
El Dorado Enmore
$25.00
Equiano
$25.00
Flor de Cana 5
$9.00
Flor de Cana 7
$11.00
Flor de Cana 12
$14.00
Flor de Cana 15
$16.00
Fortress
$11.00
Goslings
$9.00
Goslings Family Reserve
$25.00
Gun Power & Rose
$11.00
Havana 7
$11.00
Kraken
$11.00
Mercer & Co
$11.00
Mount Gay Black
$15.00
Mount Gay Eclipse
$11.00
Mount Gay XO
$25.00
Plantation 3 Star
$9.00
Plantation Fiji
$11.00
Plantation Gran Reserve
$9.00
Plantation Pineapple
$14.00
Plantation Xayamaca
$11.00
Plantation XO
$20.00
Santa Teresa
$15.00
Wray & Nephew
$9.50
Zacapa
$20.00
Zaya
$20.00
Zaya Grand Reserve
Worthy Park Reserve
$25.00
Companero Ron
$14.00
Barbancourt Reserve
$13.00
Cayman Reef 5yo
$12.00
Saint James Agricole Rum
$13.00
Rum Flights
Classic Cocktails
Aperol Spritz
$13.00
Boulvardier
$14.00
Classic Mojito
$13.00Out of stock
Classic Paloma
$16.00
Classic Margarita
$16.00
Cosmopolitan
$14.00
Daiquiri
$14.00
Espresso Martini
$15.00Out of stock
Gin Martini
$14.00
Long Island
$14.00
Manhattan
$14.00
Moscow Mule
$11.00
Negroni
$14.00
Old Fashioned
$14.00
Paper Plane
$13.00
Rum Old Fashioned
$16.00
Vodka Martini
$14.00
Whiskey Sour
$14.00
Amaretto Sour
$15.00
Gimlet
$16.00
Liqour
Stolichnaya
$9.50
Tito's
$10.00
Ciroc
$12.00
Whitney Neill
$9.00
Dillon's
$10.00
Whitney Rhubarb
$10.00
Tromba Blanco
$9.00
Tromba Reposado
$15.00
Tromba Anejo
$19.00
Casamigos Reposado
$18.00
Sombra Mezcal
$11.00
Don Julio 1942
$28.00
Clase Azul
$35.00
Forty Creek
$9.00
Jameson
$9.00
Crown Royal NH
$9.00
Wild Turkey
$9.00
Buffalo Trace
$11.00Out of stock
Maker's Mark
$11.00
Basil Hayden
$13.50
Ballantine's
$15.00
Glenfiddich 12
$12.00
Glenfiddich 15
$17.00
Dalmore 15
$27.00
McCallan 12
$21.00
Johnny Walker Black
$14.00
Hennessy
$15.50
Amaretto Di Saronno
$10.00
Aperol
$10.00
Campari
$10.00
Chartreuse, Green
$22.00
Cointreau
$9.00
Creme de Cacao
Drambuie
$12.50
Rumchata
$10.00
Grand Marnier
$11.00
Chambord
Tia Maria
$10.00
Kahlua
$11.00
Fernet
$11.00
Amaro Montenegro
$10.00
Amaro Nonnino
$12.50
Lucano
Averna
$8.00
Sambuca
$10.00
St Germain
$12.00
Harvey's Sherry
Cynar
$5.00
Martini Fiero
Benedictine
Lillet Blanc
Sweet Vermouth
$8.00
White Vermouth
$8.00
baileys
$11.00
Beer
Wine
5oz Headwind Cabernet
$13.00
5oz Muri Primitivo
$11.00
Party Red 5oz
$12.00
8oz Headwind Cabernet
$19.00
8oz Muri Primitivo
$16.00
Party Red 8oz
$19.00
BTL Headwind Cabernet
$60.00
BTL Muri Primitivo
$48.00
Party Red Btl
$60.00Out of stock
5oz Nyarai Fielders Blend
$13.00Out of stock
5oz RechstainerPinot Grigio
$12.00
5oz Solid Ground Chardonnay
$13.00
8oz Nyarai Fielders Blend
$18.00
8oz RechstainerPinot Grigio
$15.00
8oz Solid Ground Chardonnay
$18.00
BTL Nyarai Fielders Blend
$55.00Out of stock
BTL RechstainerPinot Grigio
$51.00
BTL Solid Ground Chardonnay
$60.00
5oz - 13th Street Rose
$13.00
8oz - 13th Street Rose
$18.00
13th Street Rose
$55.00
GLS Villa Sandi Prosecco
$13.00
GLS Medici Lambrusco
$12.00
BTL Moet
$240.00
BTL Veuve Clicquot
$255.00
BTL Ace Of Spades
$650.00
BTL Villa Sandi Prosecco
$55.00
BTL Medici Lambrusco
$50.00
Mimosas BTL
$50.00
Cool Runnings
Still Water
$6.00
Sparkling Water
$6.00
Coconut Water
$7.00
Island Sunshine
$7.00
Track Star
$7.00
Homestyle Ginger Beer
$7.00
Ting
$5.00
Kola Champagne
$5.00
Gingerale
$3.00
Coke
$3.00
Diet Coke
$3.00
Sprite
$3.00
Soda Water
$3.00
Virgin Hibiscus Mojito
$9.00
Virgin Paloma
$9.00
Mango Juice
$5.00
Pineapple Juice
$5.00
Apple Cider
$7.00
Sorrel Sour Mocktail
$9.00
Cranberry
$4.00
Orange Juice
$4.00
Cafe
Catering
Curry Chicken (large)
$150.00
Curry Chicken (small)
$75.00
Curry Goat (large)
$160.00
Curry Goat (small)
$80.00
Curry Shrimp (large)
$180.00
Curry Shrimp (small)
$90.00
Festival (large)
$90.00
Festival (small)
$40.00
Fish Fritter (large)
$140.00
Fish Fritter (Small)
$52.00
Jasmin (large)
$50.00
Jasmin (small)
$20.00
Jerk Chicken (large)
$160.00
Jerk Pork (large)
$160.00
Jerk Pork (small)
$80.00
Kale & Pomegranate Salad (Small)
$65.00
Kale and Pomegranate Salad (Large)
$130.00
Mixed Greens and Watermelon Salad (Large)
$130.00
Mixed Greens and Watermelon Salad (Small)
$65.00
Oxtail (large)
$180.00
Oxtail (small)
$90.00
Pepper Shrimp (large)
$225.00
Pepper Shrimp (small)
$112.00
Plantain (large)
$90.00
Plantain (small)
$40.00
Rice & Peas (large)
$50.00
RIce & Peas (small)
$20.00
Sauted Greens (large)
$90.00
Sauted Greens (small)
$40.00
Slaw (large)
$90.00
Slaw (small)
$30.00
Veggie Stew (large)
$160.00
Veggie Stew (small)
$80.00
Wings (large)
$150.00
Wings (small)
$85.00
Large Party
LIKKLE BITES (Party)
MARKET FRESH (Party)
JERK PIT GRILL (Party)
BIG IT UP (Party)
PON DI SIDE (Party)
SWEET TINGS (Party)
Team Meal
TEAM Add Chicken
$5.50
TEAM Add Pork
$5.00
TEAM Americano
$2.00
TEAM Bites
$6.50
TEAM Bread Pudding
$8.50
TEAM Burger
$14.50
TEAM Cappuccino
$2.75
TEAM Carrot Cake
$8.50
TEAM Corn Pudding
$8.50
TEAM Curry Chicken
$9.00
TEAM Curry Goat
$13.75
TEAM Curry Shrimp
$10.50
TEAM Espresso
$2.00
TEAM Festival
$3.50
TEAM Fish Fritters
$7.00
TEAM Fries
$3.50
TEAM Greens
$4.25
TEAM Jasmine Rice
$3.50
TEAM Jerk Pork
$9.50
TEAM Jerk Tempeh
$4.50
TEAM Kale & Pomm
$8.00
TEAM Latte
$2.75
TEAM Medium Jerk
$10.50
TEAM Okra
$4.00
TEAM Oxtail Stew
$15.25
TEAM Papaya
$7.50
TEAM Pepper Shrimp
$9.00
TEAM Plantain
$4.50
TEAM Rice & Peas
$3.50
TEAM Rum Cake
$8.50
TEAM Small Jerk
$8.00
TEAM Snapper
$18.75
TEAM Sparkling Water
$4.00
TEAM Still Water
$4.00
TEAM Tea
$2.00
TEAM Ting
$3.50
TEAM Veggie Stew
$7.50
TEAM Wings
$9.00
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
104 Portland Street, Toronto, CN M5V 2N2
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
