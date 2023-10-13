Lunch Menu

Appetizers (Copy)

Breaded Mushrooms

$6.50

10 count

Cheese Sticks

$6.50

8 count served with marinara

Toasted Ravioli

$6.50

8 count served with marinara

Boneless Wings

$7.50

9 count served with choice of sauce

Mac-N-Cheese Bites

$6.50

8 count

Fried Pickles

$6.50

hand breaded fried pickles

Fried Onion Straws

$6.50

hand breaded fried onions

Loaded Fries

$6.50

fries with bacon, cheese sauce, and ranch

Kid's Meal (Copy)

Kids Ham Burger

$7.00

small hamburger with a choice of side and drink

Kids 2 Chicken Strips

$7.00

2 chicken strips with a choice of side and drink

Kids Hot Dog

$7.00

Hot dog on a hoagie bun with a choice of side and drink

Kids Roast Beef

$7.00

roast beef covered in gravy with a choice of side and drink

Plate Lunches

Breaded or Grilled Tenderloin Lunch

$11.00

breaded or grilled tenderloin served with 2 sides

1/4 Fried Chicken Lunch

$11.00

two pieces of chicken served with 2 sides

6 oz. Ribeye Lunch

$11.00

6 oz. ribeye with 2 sides

2 Fried Pork Chops Lunch

$11.00

2 fried pork chops with 2 sides

One Catfish Fillet Lunch

$11.00

fried catfish fillet with 2 sides

Lemon Pepper Grilled Chicken Breast Lunch

$11.00

lemon peper chicken with 2 sides

Chicken Fried Chicken Lunch

$11.00

chicken fried chicken covered in white gravy with 2 sides

Chicken Fried Steak Lunch

$11.00Out of stock

chicken fried steak covered in white gravy with 2 sides

5 oz. Chopped Sirloin Lunch

$11.00

chopped sirloin smothered in gravy and grilled mushrooms with 2 sides

Roast Beef Lunch

$11.00

roast beef smothered in gravy with 2 sides

Country Cured Ham Lunch

$11.00

country cured ham with 2 sides

One Smoked Pork Chop Lunch

$11.00

one smoked pork chop with 2 sides

Senior Meals

Senior Hamburger

$5.00

small hanburger with fries

Senior Grilled Cheese

$5.00

grilled cheese with fries

Senior Chicken Strips

$5.00

2 chicken strips with fries

Senior Roast Beef

$5.00

roast beef covered in gravy with mashed poatoes

Sides (Copy)

Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Pickled Beets

$3.00

Peaches

$3.00

Cottage Cheese

$3.00

Applesauce

$3.00

Jell-O

$3.00

Chocolate Pudding

$3.00

Coleslaw

$3.00

Potato Salad

$3.00Out of stock

Tapioca

$3.00

Veggie Of The Day

$3.00

Fruit Bowl

$4.00

Baked Beans

$3.00

Mac And Cheese

$3.00

Baked Potato

$4.00

French Fries

$4.00

Fruit Bowl

$4.00

Specialty Sandwiches (Copy)

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Breaded Tenderloin Sandwich

$10.00

Grilled chicken sandwich

$10.00

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

grilled cheese served with one side

B.L.T

$9.00

bacon, lettuce, and tomato sandwich served with one side

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

fried or grilled chicken breast on a bun served with one side

Chicken Cheddar Bacon

$10.00

fried cicken breast with cheese sauce, bacon on a bun served with one side

Chicken Strips

$10.00

three hand breaded chicken strips served with one side

Patty Melt

$10.00

hamburger with swiss cheese, grilled onion on rye toast served with one side

Catfish Sandwich

$10.00

fried catfish fillet on a hoagie served with one side

Open Face Roast Beef

$10.00

roast beef on bread smothered in gravy served with one side

Reuben

$10.00

cornbeed with swiss cheese, sauerkraut, 1000 island on rye toast served with one side

Hot Ham And Cheese Sanswich

$8.00

ham and cheese on grilled toast served with one side

French Dip Sandwich

$10.00

roast beef on a hoagie with aujus served with one side

4 Oz. Ribeye Sandwich

$10.00

ribeye on a hoagie served with one side

Chubby Burger

$10.00

1/2 pound burger served with fries

Philly Steak Sandwich

$10.00

philly, peppers, onions, swiss cheese, on a hoagie served with one side

Grilled Tenderloin Sandwich

$10.00

pork tenderloin on a hoagie bun served with one side

Sandwich (Alone)

4 oz Ribeye Sandwich

$8.00

Catfish Sandwich

$8.00

Patty Melt

$8.00

Chicken Strips

$8.00

Chicken Cheddar Bacon Sandwich

$8.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$8.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$8.00

B.L.T

$7.00

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

open face roast beef

$8.00

reuben

$8.00

French dip sand

$8.00

hot ham and cheese

$6.00

Grilled Tenderloin

$8.00

Philly Cheese Steak

$8.00

Chubby Burger

$8.00

4oz ribeye sand

$8.00

Breaded Tenderloin

$8.00

Salad(s)

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$8.25

Chicken salad sandwich with fries

Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.50

lettuce, tomato, broccoli, onion, black olives, cheese, grilled chicken, and egg

Chef Salad

$8.50

lettuce, tomato, broccoli, onion, black olives, cheese, roast beef, ham, and egg

Fried Chicken Salad

$3.00

lettuce, tomato, broccoli, onion, black olives, cheese, fried chicken, and egg

Small Dinner Salad

$5.00

side salad with cheese and tomato and choice of dressing

Salad Bar

$9.50

Dinner Menu

Entree

Jumbo Shrimp

$14.50

2 fried pork chops with 2 sides

Shrimp Basket

$13.50

breaded or grilled tenderloin served with 2 sides

Two Catfish Fillets

$13.50

two catfish fillets served with a potato and dinner salad

6 oz. ribeye

$12.50

6 oz. ribeye with potato and salad bar or three sides

Lemon Pepper Grilled Chicken Breast

$12.50

Lemon Pepper Grilled Chicken Breast with potato and salad bar or three sides

Two Fried Pork Chops

$12.50

two fried pork chops with potato and salad bar or three sides

Chubby's 1/2 Fried Chicken

$12.50

1/2 fried chicken with potato and salad bar or three sides

Chicken Fried Chicken

$12.50

chicken fried chicken covered in white gravy with potato and salad bar or three sides

Chopped Sirloin

$12.50

chopped sirloin with potato and salad bar or three sides

Country Cured Ham

$12.50

country cured ham with potato and salad bar or three sides

Pork Tenderloim

$12.50

pork tenderloin smothered in brown gravy with potato and salad bar or three sides

Chicken Fried Steak

$12.50

chicken fried steak covered in white gravy with potato and salad bar or three sides

Roast Beef

$12.50

roast beef smothered in gravy with potato and salad bar or three sides

Two Smoked Pork Chops

$12.50

two smoked pork chops with potato and salad bar or three sides

Grilled Tenderloin Sandwich

$10.00

pork tenderloin on a hoagie bun served with one side

Philly Steak Sandwich

$10.00

philly, peppers, onions, swiss cheese, on a hoagie served with one side

Chubby Burger

$10.00

1/2 pound burger served with fries

4 Oz. Ribeye Sandwich

$10.00

ribeye on a hoagie served with one side

French Dip Sandwich

$10.00

roast beef on a hoagie with aujus served with one side

Hot Ham And Cheese Sanswich

$8.00

ham and cheese on grilled toast served with one side

Reuben

$10.00

cornbeed with swiss cheese, sauerkraut, 1000 island on rye toast served with one side

Open Face Roast Beef

$10.00

roast beef on bread smothered in gravy served with one side

Catfish Sandwich

$10.00

fried catfish fillet on a hoagie served with one side

Patty Melt

$10.00

hamburger with swiss cheese, grilled onion on rye toast served with one side

Chicken Strips

$10.00

three hand breaded chicken strips served with one side

Chicken Cheddar Bacon

$10.00

fried cicken breast with cheese sauce, bacon on a bun served with one side

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

fried or grilled chicken breast on a bun served with one side

B.L.T

$9.00

bacon, lettuce, and tomato sandwich served with one side

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

grilled cheese served with one side

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Breaded Tenderloin Sandwich

$10.00

Specials

Day Special

Meatloaf Special

$10.00

Chicken Alfredo

$10.00

Big D Burger

$10.00

Chicken Alfredo

$10.00

Chicken alfredo with a bread stick and salad

Chicken Parmesan

$10.00

Chicken Parmesan with Spaghetti and a salad

Lasagna

$10.00

Lasagna with a bread stick and salad

Big D Double

$13.00

Chicken Wings Special

$10.00

Catfish Fillet Special

$10.00

grilled cheese burger

$8.00

BBQ Nachos

$12.00

Saturday Night Special

Grilled Chicken And Shrimp

$20.00

Grilled chicken breast with 5 grilled shrimp served with a potato and salad bar

Friday Night Buffet

Buffet

$18.00

Kids buffet

$9.00

Drinks

Drink

Drink Togo

$1.99

Drink

$2.60

Kids Drink

$1.99

flavor

$1.00

Dollar Drinks

soda product/coffee/tea

$1.00

Desserts

Apple Pie

$3.50

Apple Crisp Pie

$3.50

Pecan Pie

$3.50

Coconut Pie

$3.50

Chocolate Pie

$3.50

Banana Pie

$3.50

Lemon Pie

$3.50

Cheese Cake

$3.50

Strawberry Pie

$3.50

Blackberry Cobbler

$4.00

Cherry Cobbler

$4.00

cookie

$1.25

Sticky bun

$2.50

Cinnamon roll

$2.50

Brownie

$2.00

Apparel and Accessories

Apparel

Short Sleeve T-Shirt

$12.00

xs-XL

2XL + Short Sleeve T-Shirt

$18.00

2XL +

Long Sleeve T-Shirt

$20.00

xs-XL

2XL + Long Sleeve T-Shirt

$23.00

2XL +

Crewneck

$25.00

xs-XL

2XL + Crewneck

$28.00

2XL +

Hoodie

$25.00

xs-XL

2XL + Hoodie

$28.00

2XL +

Flannel

$35.00

xs-XL

Glitter short sleeve t-shirts

$15.00

Accessories

Car Freshie Large

$8.00

Large/Design

Car Freshie Small

$4.00

Small

$10 Certificate

$10.00

$15 Certificate

$15.00

$20 Certificate

$20.00

$25 Certificate

$25.00

$30 Certificate

$30.00

$35 Certificate

$35.00

$40 Certificate

$40.00

$45 Certificate

$45.00

$50 Certificate

$50.00