Chubby's Restaurant - Moscow Mills 100 State Highway C
100 State Highway C
Moscow Mills, MO 63362
Lunch Menu
Breaded Mushrooms
10 count
Cheese Sticks
8 count served with marinara
Toasted Ravioli
8 count served with marinara
Boneless Wings
9 count served with choice of sauce
Mac-N-Cheese Bites
8 count
Fried Pickles
hand breaded fried pickles
Fried Onion Straws
hand breaded fried onions
Loaded Fries
fries with bacon, cheese sauce, and ranch
Plate Lunches
Breaded or Grilled Tenderloin Lunch
breaded or grilled tenderloin served with 2 sides
1/4 Fried Chicken Lunch
two pieces of chicken served with 2 sides
6 oz. Ribeye Lunch
6 oz. ribeye with 2 sides
2 Fried Pork Chops Lunch
2 fried pork chops with 2 sides
One Catfish Fillet Lunch
fried catfish fillet with 2 sides
Lemon Pepper Grilled Chicken Breast Lunch
lemon peper chicken with 2 sides
Chicken Fried Chicken Lunch
chicken fried chicken covered in white gravy with 2 sides
Chicken Fried Steak Lunch
chicken fried steak covered in white gravy with 2 sides
5 oz. Chopped Sirloin Lunch
chopped sirloin smothered in gravy and grilled mushrooms with 2 sides
Roast Beef Lunch
roast beef smothered in gravy with 2 sides
Country Cured Ham Lunch
country cured ham with 2 sides
One Smoked Pork Chop Lunch
one smoked pork chop with 2 sides
Senior Meals
Specialty Sandwiches (Copy)
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Breaded Tenderloin Sandwich
Grilled chicken sandwich
Grilled Cheese
grilled cheese served with one side
B.L.T
bacon, lettuce, and tomato sandwich served with one side
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
fried or grilled chicken breast on a bun served with one side
Chicken Cheddar Bacon
fried cicken breast with cheese sauce, bacon on a bun served with one side
Chicken Strips
three hand breaded chicken strips served with one side
Patty Melt
hamburger with swiss cheese, grilled onion on rye toast served with one side
Catfish Sandwich
fried catfish fillet on a hoagie served with one side
Open Face Roast Beef
roast beef on bread smothered in gravy served with one side
Reuben
cornbeed with swiss cheese, sauerkraut, 1000 island on rye toast served with one side
Hot Ham And Cheese Sanswich
ham and cheese on grilled toast served with one side
French Dip Sandwich
roast beef on a hoagie with aujus served with one side
4 Oz. Ribeye Sandwich
ribeye on a hoagie served with one side
Chubby Burger
1/2 pound burger served with fries
Philly Steak Sandwich
philly, peppers, onions, swiss cheese, on a hoagie served with one side
Grilled Tenderloin Sandwich
pork tenderloin on a hoagie bun served with one side
Salad(s)
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Chicken salad sandwich with fries
Grilled Chicken Salad
lettuce, tomato, broccoli, onion, black olives, cheese, grilled chicken, and egg
Chef Salad
lettuce, tomato, broccoli, onion, black olives, cheese, roast beef, ham, and egg
Fried Chicken Salad
lettuce, tomato, broccoli, onion, black olives, cheese, fried chicken, and egg
Small Dinner Salad
side salad with cheese and tomato and choice of dressing
Salad Bar
Dinner Menu
Entree
Jumbo Shrimp
2 fried pork chops with 2 sides
Shrimp Basket
breaded or grilled tenderloin served with 2 sides
Two Catfish Fillets
two catfish fillets served with a potato and dinner salad
6 oz. ribeye
6 oz. ribeye with potato and salad bar or three sides
Lemon Pepper Grilled Chicken Breast
Lemon Pepper Grilled Chicken Breast with potato and salad bar or three sides
Two Fried Pork Chops
two fried pork chops with potato and salad bar or three sides
Chubby's 1/2 Fried Chicken
1/2 fried chicken with potato and salad bar or three sides
Chicken Fried Chicken
chicken fried chicken covered in white gravy with potato and salad bar or three sides
Chopped Sirloin
chopped sirloin with potato and salad bar or three sides
Country Cured Ham
country cured ham with potato and salad bar or three sides
Pork Tenderloim
pork tenderloin smothered in brown gravy with potato and salad bar or three sides
Chicken Fried Steak
chicken fried steak covered in white gravy with potato and salad bar or three sides
Roast Beef
roast beef smothered in gravy with potato and salad bar or three sides
Two Smoked Pork Chops
two smoked pork chops with potato and salad bar or three sides
Senior Meals
Specials
Day Special
Meatloaf Special
Chicken Alfredo
Big D Burger
Chicken Alfredo
Chicken alfredo with a bread stick and salad
Chicken Parmesan
Chicken Parmesan with Spaghetti and a salad
Lasagna
Lasagna with a bread stick and salad
Big D Double
Chicken Wings Special
Catfish Fillet Special
grilled cheese burger
BBQ Nachos
Saturday Night Special
Friday Night Buffet
Drinks
Dollar Drinks
Apparel and Accessories
Apparel
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
100 State Highway C, Moscow Mills, MO 63362
Photos coming soon!