Chubby's Diner

115 East Walnut Street

Goldsboro, NC 27530

Breakfast Menu

Omeletes

Ham and Cheese Omelette

$6.95

Three egg, ham and cheese omelet served with grits or homefries or chunks and your choice of toast or biscuit

Philly Steak & Cheese Omelette

$8.99

Three egg, ribeye steak, mushrooms, peppers, onions, and cheese served with grits or homefries or chunks and your choice of toast or biscuit

Western Omelette

$7.99

Three egg omelet, breakfast ham, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms and cheese served with grits or homefies or chunks and your choice of toast or biscuit

Meat Lovers Omelette

$8.99

Three egg omelet, bacon, sausage, ham, and cheese served with grits or homefries or chunks and your choice of toast or biscuit

Cheese Omelette

$4.95

Three egg omelet and cheese served with grits or homefries or chunks and your choice of toast or biscuit

Garden Omelette

$6.69

Three egg omelet, mushrooms, peppers, tomatoes, onions, and cheese served with grits or homefries or chunks and your choice of toast or biscuit

Chicken Breast Omelette

$8.99

Three egg omelet, tender chicken, mushrooms, peppers, onions, tomatoes and cheese served with grits or homefries or chunks and your choice of toast or biscuit

Breakfast Sandwiches

Chubby Waffle Sandwich

$9.99

Three egg,cheese, choice of sausage, bacon, or ham served between two waffles

Hobo Sandwich

$3.79

Egg with sausage

Patty Sausage Sandwich

$3.99

Applewood Bacon Sandwich

$4.29

City Ham Sandwich

$4.49

Country Ham Sandwich

$5.99

Smoked Sausage Sandwich

$4.29

Hand Breaded Chicken Breast Sandwich

$3.99

Fresh Link Sausage Sandwich

$4.29

BLT Sandwich

$5.99

Turkey Sausage Sandwich

$4.29

Turkey Bacon Sandwich

$4.29

Egg Sandwich

$2.89

Breakfast Burrito

$5.99

Three eggs, sausage or bacon, cheese, salsa, and sour cream in a flour tortilla

Chubby's Grit Bowls

Crumbled Sausage Grit Bowl

$6.99

Three eggs, cheese, biscuit and grits in a bowl

Bacon Grit Bowl

$6.99

Three eggs, cheese, biscuit and grits in a bowl

Turkey Grit Bowl

$6.99

Three eggs, cheese, turkey bacon or sausage, and grits in a bowl

Breakfast Plates

Applewood Bacon Plate

$6.99

Two slices of Applewood bacon served with eggs, grits and your choice of homefries or chunks and toast or biscuit

Sausage Patty Plate

$6.99

Two patty sausages served with eggs, grits and your choice of homefries or chunks and toast or biscuit

Smoked Sausage Plate

$6.99

Two smoked sausages served with eggs, grits and your choice of homefries or chunks and toast or biscuit

City Ham Plate

$6.99

City or country ham served with eggs, grits and your choice of homefries or chunks and toast or biscuit

Turkey Sausage

$6.99

Turkey sausage or bacon served with eggs, grits and your choice of homefries or chunks and toast or biscuit

Egg Plate

$5.99

Eggs served with grits and your choice of homefries or chunks and toast or biscuit

Chubby Buster Plate

$10.99

Four eggs, bacon, sausage, ham, two pancakes, homefries or chunks and choice of toast or biscuit

Steak and Egg Plate

$10.99

12oz steak served with eggs, grits and your choice of homefries or chunks and toast or biscuit

Chicken and Waffle

$9.99

Country Ham

$7.99

Turkey Bacon Plate

$6.99

Fresh Link Sausage Plate

$6.99

Off The Griddle

Pancakes

$2.49+

French Toast

$1.89+

Waffles

$5.29

Red Velvet Waffle

$6.00

Red Velvet Pancake

$3.00

Breakfast Sides

Sausage Gravy and Biscuit

$3.00

Oatmeal

$2.75Out of stock

Cereal

$4.00Out of stock

Shreds

$2.75

Home Fries

$2.75

Bacon

$3.25

Two pieces of Applewood Bacon

City Ham

$3.25

Country Ham

$4.29

Grits

$1.99+

One Egg

$1.30

Shredded Cheese

$0.75

Slice Cheese

$0.75

Smoke Sausage

$3.99

Fresh Link Sausage

$3.99

Sausage Patty

$3.25

Turkey Sausage

$3.99

Turkey Bacon

$3.99

Toast

$1.99

Biscuit

$1.69

Sausage Gravy

$1.49

Bagel

$3.00

Dippers

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side House BBQ

$0.50

Side Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Side Honey Mustard

$0.50

Side Medium Hot Sauce

$0.50

Side Garlic Parmesan

$0.50Out of stock

Side BBQ Kick

$0.50

Side T-Hot

$0.50

Side Mango Habanero

$0.50

Drinks Menu

Beverages

Pepsi

$2.49

Diet Pepsi

$2.49

Sierra Mist

$2.49

Mountain Dew

$2.49

Pink Lemonade

$2.49

Dr. Pepper

$2.49

Coffee

$1.89

Decaf Coffee

$1.89

Sweet Tea

$1.99

Unsweet Tea

$1.99

Hot Chocolate

$1.99

Milk

$2.29

Chocolate Milk

$2.69

Orange Juice

$1.99

Water

Hot Tea

$1.89

Apple Juice

$1.99
All hours
Sunday5:45 am - 10:30 am, 10:45 am - 4:00 pm
Monday5:45 am - 10:30 am, 10:45 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday5:45 am - 10:30 am, 10:45 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday5:45 am - 10:30 am, 10:45 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday5:45 am - 10:30 am, 10:45 am - 4:00 pm
Friday5:45 am - 10:30 am, 10:45 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday5:45 am - 10:30 am, 10:45 am - 4:00 pm
At Chubby's Diner, we enjoy meeting new customers and love when our regulars come back to see us. We are proud to be a part of the Goldsboro, NC community and to offer great home-style cooking to our customers. Whatever time of day you stop in, Chubby's Diner has great menu options to keep you going. We offer a home style hearty breakfast menu available until 10:30am, finger-licking lunch bites until 2:30pm. Stop in and enjoy our cozy dining room or grab a cup of coffee and a take-out meal for a bite on the go. No matter what you stop in for, our friendly staff looks forward to serving you!

115 East Walnut Street, Goldsboro, NC 27530

