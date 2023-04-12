Chubby's Diner
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|5:45 am - 10:30 am, 10:45 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|5:45 am - 10:30 am, 10:45 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:45 am - 10:30 am, 10:45 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:45 am - 10:30 am, 10:45 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:45 am - 10:30 am, 10:45 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|5:45 am - 10:30 am, 10:45 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:45 am - 10:30 am, 10:45 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info
At Chubby's Diner, we enjoy meeting new customers and love when our regulars come back to see us. We are proud to be a part of the Goldsboro, NC community and to offer great home-style cooking to our customers. Whatever time of day you stop in, Chubby's Diner has great menu options to keep you going. We offer a home style hearty breakfast menu available until 10:30am, finger-licking lunch bites until 2:30pm. Stop in and enjoy our cozy dining room or grab a cup of coffee and a take-out meal for a bite on the go. No matter what you stop in for, our friendly staff looks forward to serving you!
Location
115 East Walnut Street, Goldsboro, NC 27530
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
MIMMOS PIZZA-N-PASTA - 501 Patetown Rd.
No Reviews
501 Patetown Rd. Goldsboro, NC 27530
View restaurant