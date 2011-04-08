  • Home
Chubs Grub Hub LLC 354 East Franklin Street

No reviews yet

354 East Franklin Street

Monroe, NC 28112

Lobster Grilled Cheese
Gator Bites
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

Grubs

Fried Pickle Spears

$6.50

Lightly breaded pickle spears fried to a golden perfection

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$6.50

These golden-brown beauties are an easy treat, starring a beer batter and thick slices of sweet onion.

Garlic Cheese Curds

$7.00Out of stock

Creamy white cheddar cheese curds golden fried with a kiss of garlic

Fried Avocados

$7.50

Creamy Avacado slices lightly breaded and served with a spicy ranch

Mac and Cheese Bites

$7.25Out of stock

Cheesy, gooey, creamy and oh-so-delicious

Fried Oysters

$8.50

Served regular or Nawlins-inspired drizzled with tangy buffalo sauce and topped with blue cheese crumbles.

Tripple Chubble

$8.50

Pick any three of our chubs rolls

Chubby Chili

$6.50

Chubs homemade meaty chili served with oyster crackers, cheddar cheese, and Texas Pete.

Gator Bites

$10.00

From the swamps of the south these golden fried chunks of gator tail meat will get your jaws a chompin'

Chubs Signature Sampler

$49.99

Kick off your party with your choice between twelve of our signature eggrolls and six of our hot sides.

Chubs

Two 3oz house hand-made to order eggrolls served on a pile of our chub's signature seasoned fries.
Low Country Roll

$8.50

Mimi's collards and ham served with sweet chili sauce

Cheeseburger Roll

$9.00

Premium ground chuck with pickles and cheddar cheese wrapped up into a crispy eggroll. Served with Thousand Island Dressing

Philly Cheese Roll

$9.00

Thinly sliced premium beef with peppers and onions wrapped up into an egg roll served with Philly cheese sauce 

Ruben Roll

$9.75

Corned beef, sauerkraut and Swiss cheese wrapped up into a perfectly crispy eggroll. Served with thousand island dressing

Carolina BBQ Roll

$9.25

Course chopped Carolina- style barbecue with slaw rolled up into an eggroll served with sweet tangy barbecue sauce 

Roll of the Month (Thanksgiving Roll)

$9.50

This month's feature is our Thanksgiving roll featuring baked turkey and southern style dressing.

Finger Lickers

Served with a bed of fries.
Cajun Fried Ribs

$13.50

Louisiana-inspired breaded and fried individually cut bone-in ribs. Get them rolled in tangy barbecue sauce or naked

Chubs Nubs

$9.75

"What? Chickens have fingers?" Crispy fried buttermilk chicken tenders. Served with honey mustard

Gator Bites

$11.50

From the swamps of the south these golden fried chunks of gator tail meat will get your jaws a chompin'

Carolina Fried Shrimp

$10.25

Heaping handful of Carolina caught shrimp, fired to golden perfection

Fried Oysters

$10.00

Served regular or Nawlins-inspired drizzled with tangy buffalo sauce and topped with blue cheese crumbles.

Cat Nugs

$9.75

Hand cajun breaded fresh Catfish nuggets will have you noodlin' for more

Chubs Redhawk Wings

$10.00

6 wings with celery sticks and a side of fries. Buffalo, BuffaQ, BBQ, Steamboat, or Garlic Parm or try our Smoking Hot Redhawk Wings

Chubwiches

Served with a bed of fries.
Friday Night Fish Sandwich

$12.00

Inspired by the blue-collar worker of Pittsburgh, this gigantic titanic Codd sandwich will have you looking for the bun

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$10.50

This 5 alarm hot chicken sandwich is inspired by the infamous dives of Nashville. Served atop a bun with a homemade pickle.

*Chubalicious Burger

$11.00

Premium 8 oz burger on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, and sweet pickles.

Chubby Chicken and Waffle Sandwich

$12.00

Inspired by the food trucks of Atlanta a crispy buttermilk chicken breast served on two sugar pearl waffles

Lobster Grilled Cheese

$12.00

This combination of creamy cheese and lobster tail is guaranteed to have you wanting more

Chubby Veggie Burger

$11.00

This Southwestern Favorite is a bean-based patty along with other different veggies. Served with Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, and Onion

Grilled Cheese with Chubby Chili

$11.50

Chubs homemade meaty chili and grilled cheese on brioche bread served with oyster crackers, cheddar cheese, and Texas Pete.

Lil Chubs

Silly adults, lil chubs are for kids 10 and under. Served with Fries
Chicken Fries

$6.00

Chicken fries served with french fries

Grilled Cheese

$5.50

American cheese melted between two slices of brioche bread

Corn Doggies

$4.75

5 honey kissed mini corn dogs

Dino Bones

$6.50

Two breaded and deep-fried Chubasaurus (st Louis) ribs

Lil Roll

$5.00

Your Choice of any one of our chubs rolls: Low Country, Roll of the month, Cheeseburger, Philly, Carolina BBQ, or Ruben

Chubby Sides

Exchange for a hot side for $0.50 or a cold side for $0.75

Fries

$2.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.00

White Slaw

$2.00Out of stock

Loaded Potato Salad

$3.00

Cucumber Salad

$3.00

Fried Okra

$3.00

Onion Rings Side

$4.00

Fried Squash

$3.00

Mimi's Desserts

Deep Fried Cheese Cake

$5.00

Hand Spun Milkshake

$5.00

Available in Vanilla, Chocolate, or Strawberry, Oreo or Nerds

Ice Cream Float

$3.50

Made with two scoops of ice cream and your favorite soft drink

Assorted Pound Cake

$3.75

Dessert of the week

$4.00

Beverages

Coca Cola Products

$1.50

Dasani Water

$2.00

Tea

$2.50

Iced Water

$0.25

Sauces

House Made Ranch

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Ketchup

$0.50

Spicy Ranch

$0.50

Mayo

$0.50

Tartar Sauce

$0.50

Marinera Sauce

$0.50

Cocktail Sauce

$0.50

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Chili Sauce

$0.50

Thousand Island

$0.50

Spicy Mustard

$0.50

Apparel

T shirt

$20.00

Hat

$20.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

354 East Franklin Street, Monroe, NC 28112

Directions

