Restaurant header imageView gallery

Chuck Lager America's Tavern - Glenview

review star

No reviews yet

270 Whitehorse Pike

Barrington, NJ 08007

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions


Cinco d Mayo

Birria Flatbread

$16.00

Queso Birria

$16.00

Chips and Guacamole

$9.00

Mothers Day

Buffet

$29.99

Kid Buffet

$9.99

Bottomless Mimosa

$14.99

Mimosa Repeat

All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

We here at Chuck Lager America’s Tavern are dedicated to creating new stories, adventures you will share for years to come. Indulge in our chef-inspired menu, perfected by Celebrity Chef Fabio Viviani. Lose yourself in our vast selection of craft bourbons and ice cold beers or hammer that sweet tooth with our decadent desserts.

Website

Location

270 Whitehorse Pike, Barrington, NJ 08007

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Old Rail Tavern - 101 Clements Bridge Road
orange starNo Reviews
101 Clements Bridge Road Barrington, NJ 08007
View restaurantnext
Rochester’s Barbecue & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
130 N White Horse Pike Lawnside, NJ 08045
View restaurantnext
Ralph's Pizza
orange star4.4 • 271
520 Station Ave Haddon Heights, NJ 08035
View restaurantnext
Anthony's Creative Italian
orange starNo Reviews
512 Station Avenue Haddon Heights, NJ 08035
View restaurantnext
Kunkel's Seafood & Steakhouse
orange star4.2 • 1,199
920 Kings Highway Haddon Heights, NJ 08035
View restaurantnext
Irish Hill Tavern - 810 E Clements Bridge Rd
orange starNo Reviews
810 E Clements Bridge Rd Runnemede, NJ 08078
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Barrington
Haddon Heights
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Audubon
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Haddonfield
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Somerdale
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Collingswood
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Cherry Hill
review star
Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)
Merchantville
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Blackwood
review star
No reviews yet
Clementon
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston