Chuck's Pizzeria 6 S. Dunton Avenue

BY THE SLICE

CHEESE SLICE

$4.50

PEPPERONI SLICE

$5.50

SAUSAGE SLICE

$5.50

APPETIZERS

GARLIC KNOTS

$10.00

GRANDMAS TOMATO DIPPING SAUCE

FAMOUS FRIED MEATBALLS

$10.00

MARINARA + PECORINO ROMANO (4)

MOZZARELLA STIXX

$11.00

HAND BREADED + GRANDMA’S TOMATO DIPPING SAUCE (5)

PARMESAN FRIES

$9.00

GARLIC AIOLI

FRIED CALAMARI

$15.00

MARINARA + HOUSE MADE RANCH

SPINACH + RICOTTAS ARANCINI

$12.00

VODKA SAUCE FOR DINING

SALADS

HOUSE SALAD

$6.00

CUCUMBER + TOMATO + RED ONION + CROUTON + RED WINE VINAIGRETTE

THE CAESAR

$9.00

LITTLE GEM LETTUCE + CROUTONS + PARMESAN + LEMON CAESAR DRESSING

PIZZERIA CHOPPED

$10.00

MIXED LETTUCE + MARINATED CHICKPEAS + CHERRY TOMATO + SALAMI + GORGONZOLA + PEPPERONCINI + BLACK OLIVES + ROATED RED PEPPERS + ITALIAN VINAIGRETTE

PIZZA PIES

NYC CLASSIC CHEESE PIE

$23.00

RED SAUCE + MOZZARELLA + GRATED PECORINO

PEPPERONI PIE

$27.00

RED SAUCE + MOZZARELLA + EZZO PEPPERONI CUPS + FRESH BASIL

TRUFFLE SHUFFLE

$27.00

ROASTED GARLIC CREAM + CREMINI MUSHROOMS + SPINACH + AGED MOZZARELLA + RICOTTA + TRUFFLE OIL

NY BUILD YOUR OWN

$23.00

BROOKLYN SICILIAN PIES

SQUARE CUT + CRUNCHY EXTERIOR BASE + LIGHT AND AIRY DOUGH + BAKED IN OUR SEASONED STEEL PANS. LIMITED QUANTITIES DAILY

GRANDMA’S CLASSIC

$26.00

RED SAUCE + FRESH MOZZARELLA + GRATED PECORINO ROMANO + FRESH BASIL

LITHIUM

$32.00

VODKA SAUCE + FRESH MOZZARELLA + EZZO PEPPERONI CUPS + MIKE’S HOT HONEY + RICOTTA CHEESE + FRESH BASIL

SICILIAN BUILD YOUR OWN

$26.00

RED SAUCE + FRESH MOZZARELLA + GRATED PECORINO ROMANO + FRESH BASIL

HOT HERO SANDWICHES

BAKED IN OUR ARTISAN SESAME SEMOLINA ROLL W/ GRANDMA’S TOMATO SAUCE + FRESH MOZZARELLA AND BASIL

MEATBALL PARMESAN

$13.00

BAKED IN OUR ARTISAN SESAME SEMOLINA ROLL WITH RED SAUCE + FRESH MOZZARELLA AND BASIL

CHICKEN PARMESAN

$13.00

BAKED IN OUR ARTISAN SESAME SEMOLINA ROLL WITH RED SAUCE + FRESH MOZZARELLA AND BASIL

COLD HERO SANDWICHES

SERVED ON OUR FRESH BAKED ARTISAN SESAME SEMOLINA ROLL

SARATOGA CLUB

$14.00

HAND CARVED BOAR’S HEAD TURKEY BREAST + PROVOLONE PICANTE + SHREDDED LETTUCE + RED ONION + TOMATO + CUCUMBER + ROASTED GARLIC SPREAD + DUKE’S MAYO

ARTHUR AVENUE COMBO

$15.00

BOAR’S HEAD SALAMI MILANO + CAPICOLA HAM + MORTADELLA + FRESH MOZZARELLA + SHREDDED LETTUCE + TOMATO + ROASTED RED PEPPERS + ROASTED GARLIC SPREAD + OIL AND VINEGAR + OREGANO

BRONX BEEF + CHEDDAR

$15.00

BOAR’S HEAD ROASTED LONDON BROIL + VERMONT WHITE CHEDDAR + CHIPOTLE AIOLI + CARAMELIZED ONIONS + SHREDDED LETTUCE + TOMATO

SWEETS

TAHITIAN VANILLA BEAN SOFT SERVE GELATO

$4.00

TAHITIAN VANILLA BEAN OR CLASSIC CHOCOLATE

CLASSIC CHOCOLATE SOFT SERVE GELATO

$4.00

MIX SOFT SERVE GELATO

$4.00

HOUSE MADE CANNOLI

$4.00

EXTRAS

CHIPS

$2.00

WHOLE DILL PICKLE

$1.00

GRANDMA’S TOMATO SAUCE

$0.50

HOUSE MADE RANCH

$0.50

CHUCK’S HOT SAUCE

$0.50

AIOLI

$0.50

BEVERAGES

FOUNTAIN SODA

$3.00

UNSWEETENED ICED TEA

$3.00

HOUSE MADE PINK LEMONADE

$4.00

TOPO CHICO SPARKLING WATER

$4.00

CANNED COKE

$3.00

CANNED DIET COKE

$3.00

CANNED SPRITE

$3.00

BOTTLE WATER

$2.50

BEER

PERONI

$7.00

COORS LIGHT

$7.00

MILLER LIGHT

$7.00

RED STRIPE

$7.00

HALF DAY BREWING IPA

$7.00

2 FOOLS ROSÉ CIDER

$7.00

WINE

CHIANTI

PINOT NOIR

PROSECCO

PINOT GRIGIO

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

6 S. Dunton Avenue, Arlington Heights, IL 60005

