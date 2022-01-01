Chuck's Pizzeria 6 S. Dunton Avenue
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
6 S. Dunton Avenue, Arlington Heights, IL 60005
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Egg Harbor Cafe - Arlington Heights
4.4 • 1,237
140 East Wing St Arlington Heights, IL 60004
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Arlington Heights
Mr. Allison’s Restaurant - Arlington Heights
4.7 • 1,894
1711 E Central Rd Arlington Heights, IL 60005
View restaurant
Egg Harbor Cafe - Arlington Heights
4.4 • 1,237
140 East Wing St Arlington Heights, IL 60004
View restaurant
More near Arlington Heights