Chuck's Southern Comforts Cafe Burbank

Daily Specials
Mozzarella Sticks
fried cheese sticks, marinara sauce
Pork Belly Burnt Ends
Smoked pork belly tossed in your choice of BBQ sauce topped with fried onions
Stuffed Mushroom
baked mushrooms, stuffed with Andouille sausage, onions, breadcrumbs and then topped with au gratin sauce and parmesan cheese
Cajun Meatloaf
Cajun seasoned pork & beef, mashed potatoes, spicy Cajun green beans, Cajun beef gravy
Tasso Ham Rueben
Smoked Tasso ham, marbled Rye, Swiss cheese, creole mustard and sour kraut
Spicy Rosalita Burger
burger patty cooked to order, avacado, grilled jalapenos, mayo, pepper jack cheese, lettuce tomato and onions
Fudgy Wudgy Cake
moist chocolate cake, layers of rich fudge, creamy fudge frosting
Pumpkin Donuts
homemade fried pumpkin donuts, cinnamon sugar dusting and a caramel sauce
Torta de Pina Zanahoria
moist flavor carrot cake turned into a pineapple upside down cake- this dessert is awesome.
Yucatan Coconut Pie
fresh grated coconut baked w/ a homemade coconut caramel made from the juice of fresh coconuts. Topped w/ a homemade creme fraiche.
Appetizers
BBQ Nachos
hand-cut tortilla strips, Jack & Cheddar cheeses, BBQ Pulled Pork & Chicken, pico de gallo, sour cream & guacamole.
Jalapeno Cheddar Cornbread Muffins
four muffins, served warm with honey butter
Smoked Boudin Balls
pulled pork, andouille sausage, jambalaya, breaded and fried then served with Cajun Ranch Dipping sauce
Cajun BBQ Shrimp
shrimp, butter sauce with garlic, green onions, lemon, French Bread for Soppin
Loaded Brisket Fries
crispy sidewinder fries topped with smoked beef brisket, mild BBQ sauce, cheese sauce, sour cream and green onions
Rib Tips
pound of rib tips, choice of sauce
Chicken Tenders
Breaded and fried Chicken tenders, tossed in your choice of sauce. Choice of ranch or blue cheese for dipping
Chicken Wings
choice of winglets or strips, choice of sauce, choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing, celery optional
Quesadillas- Cheese
Jack cheese, peppers, onions, guacamole, pico & sour cream
Quesadillas- Pulled Chicken
bbq pulled chicken, green peppers, onions, mild bbq sauce, flour tortilla
Quesadillas- Pulled Pork
Jack cheese, peppers, onions, guacamole, pico & sour cream
Quesadillas- Roasted Veggies
Jack cheese, peppers, onions, guacamole, pico & sour cream
Quesadillas- Shrimp
grilled shrimp, jack cheese, onions, peppers, flour tortillas
Mozzarella Sticks
fried cheese sticks, marinara sauce
Soups
Brunswick Stew
beef based stew with smoked chicken, pork and beef, mixed with corn, tomatoes and veggies
Chuck's Red Chili
topped with onions, cilantro and tortilla strips
Cream Chicken Rice
Cream of Poblano
Seafood Gumbo
Sopa De Calabaza
Cream of Pumpkin Soup
Family Packs
Porkie Pack
1.5 pounds of Pulled Pork with choice of sauce, choice of 2 quarts of our homemade sides, 6 sandwich buns
Brisket Bundle
1 pound of our Beef Brisket, choice of BBQ Sauce, choice of 2 quarts of our homemade sides, 6 Sandwich Buns.
Cluck Cluck Pack
Choice of 12 pieces Smoked Chicken or 16 pieces Fried Chicken Tenders, Choice of BBQ Sauce, choice of 2 quarts of our homemade sides, 4 Jalapeno Cornbread Muffins w/ Honey butter.
Combo Pack
18 Rib Bones, 8 pieces of Smoked Chicken OR 10 Fried Chicken Tenders, Choice of 2 Quarts of our Homemade Sides, 4 Jalapeno Cheddar Cornbread
Bottles of BBQ Sauce
Slow Smoked BBQ
BBQ Ribs- Half
Baby back ribs smoked in batches daily, choice of BBQ sauce.
BBQ Ribs- Full
baby back ribs, choice of sauce, choice of 2 sides
BBQ Combo
Half slab of baby back ribs, choice of one additional meat: pulled pork, 1/4 smoked chicken, beef brisket, 3 winglets, 3 chicken tenders, choice of BBQ sauce.
The Sampler- 2 Meats
Choice of pulled pork, 1/4 smoked chicken, pulled chicken, beef brisket, 3 ribs, 3 winglets, 3 chicken strips, rib tips, fried catfish & choice of BBQ sauce. *Ribs can only be selected once.
The Sampler- 3 Meats
Choice of pulled pork, 1/4 smoked chicken, pulled chicken, beef brisket, 3 ribs, 3 winglets, 3 chicken strips, rib tips, fried catfish & choice of BBQ sauce. *Ribs can only be selected once.
Beef Brisket Dinner
12-hour smoked beef brisket, choice of BBQ sauce.
Pulled Pork Dinner
14-hour smoked pork shoulder, hand-pulled, choice of BBQ sauce.
Pulled Chicken Dinner
Slow smoked chicken, hand pulled off the bone, choice of BBQ sauce, choice of 2 sides
Rib Tips Dinner
generous portion of our meaty slow-smoked pork rib tips glazed w/ your choice of BBQ sauce.
Smoked Chicken Dinner
dry rub, perfect pink smoke ring, choice of BBQ sauce. *All white meat add $2
Chuck's Signatures
Chicken Enchiladas
grilled chicken, Monterey jack cheese rolled in flour tortillas, smothered in homemade red mole, sour cream drizzle, onions and cilantro, sides of rice pilaf and house salad
Carne Asada
filet tail cooked to order with red mole, smashed garlic potatoes ,roasted veggies and tortillas
New Orleans Etouffee
Andouille Sausage cajun stew, Cajun green beans, rice pilaf , green onion garnish. Add Blackened Chicken or Shrimp for an additional charge
Jambalaya
Smoked ham, Andouille sausage, rice, Creole sauce, green onions.
Jambalaya w/ Blackened Chicken
Smoked ham, Andouille sausage, rice, Creole sauce, green onions.
Jambalaya w/ Blackened Shrimp
Smoked ham, Andouille sausage, rice, Creole sauce, green onions.
Jambalaya w/ Chix & Shrimp
Chicken Fried Chicken
Breaded boneless breast, garlic smashed potatoes, sage gravy & Cajun Green Beans
Smoked Turkey Dinner
slow smoked turkey roast, garlic mashed potatoes, andouille sausage stuffing, cajun green beans, sage gravy
Penne Pasta w/ Vodka Sauce
penne pasta, vodka sauce, peas, bacon, parmesan cheese, served with a side house salad
Southern Fried Shrimp Dinner
Fried shrimp, cornmeal breading, French fries, coleslaw & cocktail sauce
Southern Catfish Dinner
Catfish filet, choice of blackened or breaded and fried, French fries, coleslaw & side of tartar sauce
Chicago Wings Dinner
eight Chuck's famous wings, breaded, tossed in your choice of BBQ sauce, ranch or blue cheese dressing
Chicken Tenders Dinner
6 Chicken tenders, breaded, tossed in your choice of sauce, 2 sides and then ranch or blue cheese for dipping
Fresh Salmon
flat top griddled salmon, choice of pico de gallo, honey chipotle bbq or cajun butter sauce, Choice of two sides
Gourmet Burgers
Cheddar Bacon
Grilled to order, cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion & pickle slices.
Chuck's Gourmet Burger
Grilled to order, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle slices.
Smokehouse
Grilled to order, sliced brisket, pulled pork, cheddar cheese, bacon & mild BBQ sauce drizzle.
Sandwiches
Brisket Sandwich
Smoked beef brisket, bakery fresh bun & choice of BBQ sauce
Cajun Buttermilk Chicken
hand battered fried buttermilk chicken breast, pickle, coleslaw, Cajun seasoning, red pepper mayo & toasted bun
Chuck's Special
Smoked beef brisket, peppers & onions, melted Monterey Jack cheese, fresh toasted bun & side Au Jus
Chuck's Chicken Sandwich
Choice of Grilled or Crispy chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, choice of red pepper mayo, Jamaican jerk mayo or regular mayo.
Pulled Chicken Sandwich
Pulled smoked chicken, bakery fresh bun, choice of BBQ sauce.
Pulled Pork Sandwich
smoked BBQ pork, bakery fresh bun, choice of BBQ sauce.
BBQ Trio Sandwich
trio of Chuck's meats: brisket, pulled chicken and pulled pork, choice of BBQ sauce, coleslaw and pickles
Turkey Club
smoked turkey, crispy bacon, tomatoes, lettuce, mayo, choice of white or wheat bread
Catfish Sandwich
Fried or Blackened Catfish Filet, lettuce, tomato, tarter sauce, fresh bun
BBQ Turkey
Slow smoked turkey with your choice of bbq sauce on a gourmet bun
Salads
Caesar
Romaine, jalapeno-lime Caesar dressing, Romano cheese, garlic croutons.
Super Caesar
Romaine lettuce, jalapeno-lime Caesar dressing, tortilla strips, black beans, grilled red onions, Romano cheese & tomato salsa.
Tostada
Romaine lettuce, diced tomato, red onions, Parmesan cheese, red wine vinaigrette, tostada w/ refried black beans, grilled chicken, Jack cheese, pico de gallo & sour cream.
Danish Blue Cheese
Romaine lettuce, sliced green apples, dried cranberries, toasted pecans, red onions, crumbled Danish Blue Cheese & balsamic vinaigrette
Garden
Romaine lettuce, bell pepper, cucumber, carrots, red onion, tomato, garlic croutons & choice of dressing
Homemade Sides
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
We are a full service casual restaurant that serves Cajun, BBQ & Country inspired dishes. Our lounge offers over craft beers, hand crafted cocktails and a fully stocked bar. We offer dine-in, carryout, delivery, catering, on-site cookouts and in-house party options.
