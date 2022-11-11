Restaurant header imageView gallery
Southern
Barbeque

Chuck's Southern Comforts Cafe Burbank

2,323 Reviews

$$

6501 W 79TH STREET

Burbank, IL 60459

Popular Items

Cream Chicken Rice
Mac N' Cheese
Cajun Buttermilk Chicken

Daily Specials

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.49

fried cheese sticks, marinara sauce

Pork Belly Burnt Ends

$10.99

Smoked pork belly tossed in your choice of BBQ sauce topped with fried onions

Stuffed Mushroom

$8.99

baked mushrooms, stuffed with Andouille sausage, onions, breadcrumbs and then topped with au gratin sauce and parmesan cheese

Cajun Meatloaf

Cajun Meatloaf

$15.99

Cajun seasoned pork & beef, mashed potatoes, spicy Cajun green beans, Cajun beef gravy

Tasso Ham Rueben

$11.99

Smoked Tasso ham, marbled Rye, Swiss cheese, creole mustard and sour kraut

Spicy Rosalita Burger

$11.99

burger patty cooked to order, avacado, grilled jalapenos, mayo, pepper jack cheese, lettuce tomato and onions

Fudgy Wudgy Cake

$7.99

moist chocolate cake, layers of rich fudge, creamy fudge frosting

Pumpkin Donuts

Pumpkin Donuts

$7.99

homemade fried pumpkin donuts, cinnamon sugar dusting and a caramel sauce

Torta de Pina Zanahoria

$7.99

moist flavor carrot cake turned into a pineapple upside down cake- this dessert is awesome.

Yucatan Coconut Pie

$6.99

fresh grated coconut baked w/ a homemade coconut caramel made from the juice of fresh coconuts. Topped w/ a homemade creme fraiche.

Appetizers

NO DISPOSABLES

We will not include any napkins or silverware with your order.

BBQ Nachos

BBQ Nachos

$10.99+

hand-cut tortilla strips, Jack & Cheddar cheeses, BBQ Pulled Pork & Chicken, pico de gallo, sour cream & guacamole.

Jalapeno Cheddar Cornbread Muffins

Jalapeno Cheddar Cornbread Muffins

$7.99

four muffins, served warm with honey butter

Smoked Boudin Balls

Smoked Boudin Balls

$9.99

pulled pork, andouille sausage, jambalaya, breaded and fried then served with Cajun Ranch Dipping sauce

Cajun BBQ Shrimp

Cajun BBQ Shrimp

$10.99

shrimp, butter sauce with garlic, green onions, lemon, French Bread for Soppin

Loaded Brisket Fries

$10.99

crispy sidewinder fries topped with smoked beef brisket, mild BBQ sauce, cheese sauce, sour cream and green onions

Rib Tips

Rib Tips

$12.99

pound of rib tips, choice of sauce

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$11.99+

Breaded and fried Chicken tenders, tossed in your choice of sauce. Choice of ranch or blue cheese for dipping

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$11.99+

choice of winglets or strips, choice of sauce, choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing, celery optional

Quesadillas- Cheese

Quesadillas- Cheese

$9.99

Jack cheese, peppers, onions, guacamole, pico & sour cream

Quesadillas- Pulled Chicken

Quesadillas- Pulled Chicken

$13.99

bbq pulled chicken, green peppers, onions, mild bbq sauce, flour tortilla

Quesadillas- Pulled Pork

Quesadillas- Pulled Pork

$13.99

Jack cheese, peppers, onions, guacamole, pico & sour cream

Quesadillas- Roasted Veggies

Quesadillas- Roasted Veggies

$11.99

Jack cheese, peppers, onions, guacamole, pico & sour cream

Quesadillas- Shrimp

Quesadillas- Shrimp

$15.99

grilled shrimp, jack cheese, onions, peppers, flour tortillas

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.49

fried cheese sticks, marinara sauce

Soups

Brunswick Stew

Brunswick Stew

$4.25+

beef based stew with smoked chicken, pork and beef, mixed with corn, tomatoes and veggies

Chuck's Red Chili

Chuck's Red Chili

$4.25+

topped with onions, cilantro and tortilla strips

Cream Chicken Rice

Cream Chicken Rice

$3.95+
Cream of Poblano

Cream of Poblano

$3.95+Out of stock
Seafood Gumbo

Seafood Gumbo

$6.50+

Sopa De Calabaza

$3.95+

Cream of Pumpkin Soup

Family Packs

Family Packs Feed 4-6 people and are perfect for a more traditional family style dinner. Packages include an additional 8oz. side of BBQ Sauce, 2 Quart Sized Sides and Bread.
Porkie Pack

Porkie Pack

$49.99

1.5 pounds of Pulled Pork with choice of sauce, choice of 2 quarts of our homemade sides, 6 sandwich buns

Brisket Bundle

Brisket Bundle

$59.99

1 pound of our Beef Brisket, choice of BBQ Sauce, choice of 2 quarts of our homemade sides, 6 Sandwich Buns.

Cluck Cluck Pack

Cluck Cluck Pack

$49.99

Choice of 12 pieces Smoked Chicken or 16 pieces Fried Chicken Tenders, Choice of BBQ Sauce, choice of 2 quarts of our homemade sides, 4 Jalapeno Cornbread Muffins w/ Honey butter.

Combo Pack

Combo Pack

$89.99

18 Rib Bones, 8 pieces of Smoked Chicken OR 10 Fried Chicken Tenders, Choice of 2 Quarts of our Homemade Sides, 4 Jalapeno Cheddar Cornbread

Bottles of BBQ Sauce

$5.99

Slow Smoked BBQ

Dinners below are served with choice of 2 sides. ***Please Note To ensure quality our slow smoked items may sell out***
BBQ Ribs- Half

BBQ Ribs- Half

$19.99

Baby back ribs smoked in batches daily, choice of BBQ sauce.

BBQ Ribs- Full

BBQ Ribs- Full

$29.99

baby back ribs, choice of sauce, choice of 2 sides

BBQ Combo

BBQ Combo

$26.99

Half slab of baby back ribs, choice of one additional meat: pulled pork, 1/4 smoked chicken, beef brisket, 3 winglets, 3 chicken tenders, choice of BBQ sauce.

The Sampler- 2 Meats

The Sampler- 2 Meats

$19.90

Choice of pulled pork, 1/4 smoked chicken, pulled chicken, beef brisket, 3 ribs, 3 winglets, 3 chicken strips, rib tips, fried catfish & choice of BBQ sauce. *Ribs can only be selected once.

The Sampler- 3 Meats

The Sampler- 3 Meats

$24.99

Choice of pulled pork, 1/4 smoked chicken, pulled chicken, beef brisket, 3 ribs, 3 winglets, 3 chicken strips, rib tips, fried catfish & choice of BBQ sauce. *Ribs can only be selected once.

Beef Brisket Dinner

Beef Brisket Dinner

$21.99

12-hour smoked beef brisket, choice of BBQ sauce.

Pulled Pork Dinner

Pulled Pork Dinner

$17.99

14-hour smoked pork shoulder, hand-pulled, choice of BBQ sauce.

Pulled Chicken Dinner

Pulled Chicken Dinner

$17.99

Slow smoked chicken, hand pulled off the bone, choice of BBQ sauce, choice of 2 sides

Rib Tips Dinner

Rib Tips Dinner

$15.99

generous portion of our meaty slow-smoked pork rib tips glazed w/ your choice of BBQ sauce.

Smoked Chicken Dinner

Smoked Chicken Dinner

$12.49+

dry rub, perfect pink smoke ring, choice of BBQ sauce. *All white meat add $2

Chuck's Signatures

Chicken Enchiladas

Chicken Enchiladas

$16.99

grilled chicken, Monterey jack cheese rolled in flour tortillas, smothered in homemade red mole, sour cream drizzle, onions and cilantro, sides of rice pilaf and house salad

Carne Asada

$21.99

filet tail cooked to order with red mole, smashed garlic potatoes ,roasted veggies and tortillas

New Orleans Etouffee

New Orleans Etouffee

$14.99

Andouille Sausage cajun stew, Cajun green beans, rice pilaf , green onion garnish. Add Blackened Chicken or Shrimp for an additional charge

Jambalaya

Jambalaya

$12.99

Smoked ham, Andouille sausage, rice, Creole sauce, green onions.

Jambalaya w/ Blackened Chicken

$18.99

Smoked ham, Andouille sausage, rice, Creole sauce, green onions.

Jambalaya w/ Blackened Shrimp

Jambalaya w/ Blackened Shrimp

$19.99

Smoked ham, Andouille sausage, rice, Creole sauce, green onions.

Jambalaya w/ Chix & Shrimp

$21.99
Chicken Fried Chicken

Chicken Fried Chicken

$15.99

Breaded boneless breast, garlic smashed potatoes, sage gravy & Cajun Green Beans

Smoked Turkey Dinner

Smoked Turkey Dinner

$15.99

slow smoked turkey roast, garlic mashed potatoes, andouille sausage stuffing, cajun green beans, sage gravy

Penne Pasta w/ Vodka Sauce

$14.99

penne pasta, vodka sauce, peas, bacon, parmesan cheese, served with a side house salad

Southern Fried Shrimp Dinner

Southern Fried Shrimp Dinner

$17.99

Fried shrimp, cornmeal breading, French fries, coleslaw & cocktail sauce

Southern Catfish Dinner

Southern Catfish Dinner

$17.99

Catfish filet, choice of blackened or breaded and fried, French fries, coleslaw & side of tartar sauce

Chicago Wings Dinner

$16.39

eight Chuck's famous wings, breaded, tossed in your choice of BBQ sauce, ranch or blue cheese dressing

Chicken Tenders Dinner

Chicken Tenders Dinner

$16.39

6 Chicken tenders, breaded, tossed in your choice of sauce, 2 sides and then ranch or blue cheese for dipping

Fresh Salmon

Fresh Salmon

$18.99

flat top griddled salmon, choice of pico de gallo, honey chipotle bbq or cajun butter sauce, Choice of two sides

Gourmet Burgers

1/2lb patty blend of angus beef, short rib * brisket. ** Add a side for $2 each *limit 3*
Cheddar Bacon

Cheddar Bacon

$13.49

Grilled to order, cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion & pickle slices.

Chuck's Gourmet Burger

Chuck's Gourmet Burger

$12.49

Grilled to order, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle slices.

Smokehouse

Smokehouse

$15.99

Grilled to order, sliced brisket, pulled pork, cheddar cheese, bacon & mild BBQ sauce drizzle.

Sandwiches

Add a Homemade side for $2 Each *Limit 3*
Brisket Sandwich

Brisket Sandwich

$13.99

Smoked beef brisket, bakery fresh bun & choice of BBQ sauce

Cajun Buttermilk Chicken

Cajun Buttermilk Chicken

$11.99

hand battered fried buttermilk chicken breast, pickle, coleslaw, Cajun seasoning, red pepper mayo & toasted bun

Chuck's Special

Chuck's Special

$14.99

Smoked beef brisket, peppers & onions, melted Monterey Jack cheese, fresh toasted bun & side Au Jus

Chuck's Chicken Sandwich

Chuck's Chicken Sandwich

$11.29

Choice of Grilled or Crispy chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, choice of red pepper mayo, Jamaican jerk mayo or regular mayo.

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Pulled smoked chicken, bakery fresh bun, choice of BBQ sauce.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.99

smoked BBQ pork, bakery fresh bun, choice of BBQ sauce.

BBQ Trio Sandwich

$13.99

trio of Chuck's meats: brisket, pulled chicken and pulled pork, choice of BBQ sauce, coleslaw and pickles

Turkey Club

Turkey Club

$10.99

smoked turkey, crispy bacon, tomatoes, lettuce, mayo, choice of white or wheat bread

Catfish Sandwich

Catfish Sandwich

$10.99

Fried or Blackened Catfish Filet, lettuce, tomato, tarter sauce, fresh bun

BBQ Turkey

$10.99

Slow smoked turkey with your choice of bbq sauce on a gourmet bun

Salads

Caesar

Caesar

$6.99+

Romaine, jalapeno-lime Caesar dressing, Romano cheese, garlic croutons.

Super Caesar

Super Caesar

$7.99+

Romaine lettuce, jalapeno-lime Caesar dressing, tortilla strips, black beans, grilled red onions, Romano cheese & tomato salsa.

Tostada

Tostada

$11.99

Romaine lettuce, diced tomato, red onions, Parmesan cheese, red wine vinaigrette, tostada w/ refried black beans, grilled chicken, Jack cheese, pico de gallo & sour cream.

Danish Blue Cheese

Danish Blue Cheese

$7.99+

Romaine lettuce, sliced green apples, dried cranberries, toasted pecans, red onions, crumbled Danish Blue Cheese & balsamic vinaigrette

Garden

Garden

$6.99+

Romaine lettuce, bell pepper, cucumber, carrots, red onion, tomato, garlic croutons & choice of dressing

Homemade Sides

Dinner Roll

$0.65
Baked Beans

Baked Beans

$2.50+
Baked Potato

Baked Potato

$2.99
Cajun French Fries

Cajun French Fries

$3.99
Cajun Green Beans

Cajun Green Beans

$2.50+
Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$2.50+
French Fries

French Fries

$3.49
Garlic Mashed Potatoes

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$2.50+
Mac N' Cheese

Mac N' Cheese

$2.50+
Roasted Veggies

Roasted Veggies

$2.50+

medley of corn, peppers, onions, zucchini, mushrooms

Andouille Sausage Stuffing

$3.25+

Fresh Fruit

$4.49

Kids

Kids Burgers

$7.99

Kids Chicken Tenders (2)

$7.49

Kids Chz Quesadillas

$7.29

Kids Fish

$7.99

Kids Grilled Chz

$7.25

Kids Mac

$7.25

Kids Pulled Pork

$7.99

Kids Ribs

$8.99

Desserts

Don't Forget to Check out our Dessert Specials listed under Daily Specials
Peach Cobbler

Peach Cobbler

$7.99
Mom's Cookie

Mom's Cookie

$2.49
Brownie

Brownie

$4.49
Banana Bread Pudding

Banana Bread Pudding

$7.99

Ice Cream- 1 Scoop

$1.25

Ice Cream- 2 Scoop

$2.50

Brownie Sundae

$7.99
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
We are a full service casual restaurant that serves Cajun, BBQ & Country inspired dishes. Our lounge offers over craft beers, hand crafted cocktails and a fully stocked bar. We offer dine-in, carryout, delivery, catering, on-site cookouts and in-house party options.

6501 W 79TH STREET, Burbank, IL 60459

Chuck's Southern Comforts Cafe image
Chuck's Southern Comforts Cafe image

