  • Home
  • /
  • Darien
  • /
  • Chuck's Southern Comforts Cafe - Darien - Darien
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Chuck's Southern Comforts Cafe - Darien Darien

820 Reviews

$$

8025 S Cass Ave

Darien, IL 60561

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Cream Chicken Rice
Mac N' Cheese
Pulled Pork Sandwich

Daily Specials (OO)

Stuffed Pepper Soup

Stuffed Pepper Soup

$3.95+
BBQ Chicken Salad

BBQ Chicken Salad

$11.99

Romaine lettuce, tomato, onion, black beans, roasted corn, crispy tortilla strips, pulled smoked chicken w/ our homemade honey chipotle ranch BBQ dressing.

Chuck's Harvest Salad

Chuck's Harvest Salad

$11.99

spinach & arugula, cabbage, red onion, apples, caramelized pecans, feta cheese, homemade apple cider vinaigrette.

Salmon Cakes

Salmon Cakes

$8.99

two cakes filled with salmon, Andouille sausage, roasted poblano honey-cream sauce.

Bang Bang Shrimp Tacos

Bang Bang Shrimp Tacos

$14.99

crispy fried shrimp, tossed in a sweet & spicy cream sauce. Topped w/ red cabbage, tomato, cilantro & drizzled w/ more sauce! Choice of 2 sides.

Cajun Pot Roast Sandwich

Cajun Pot Roast Sandwich

$10.99

Our smoked & slow cooked Cajun pot roast, horseradish mayo, gourmet bun. Add a side for $2 - Limit 3.

Passion Mango Cheesecake

Passion Mango Cheesecake

$8.99

Layers of creamy, smooth passion fruit & mango-infused buttermilk cheesecake topped w/ tart passion fruit curd. Finished with a shimmering glaze of passion fruit & mango.

Dulce Cheesecake

Dulce Cheesecake

$7.99

Dulce caramel-infused cheese entwined with gooey pockets of dulce & a chewy marbling on top. All awhirl in a creamy white chocolate cheesecake.

Fudgy Wudgy

Fudgy Wudgy

$7.99

moist chocolate cake, layers of rich fudge, creamy fudge frosting

NO DISPOSABLES NEEDED

NO DISPOSABLES NEEDED

We will not include any napkins, wetnaps, or silverware with your order.

Family Packs

Porkie Pack

Porkie Pack

$49.99

1.5# Pulled Pork, Extra Cup of BBQ Sauce, Choice of 2 Quart Sides & 6 Sandwich Buns. Feeds 4-6 People.

Brisket Pack

Brisket Pack

$59.99

1.5# Beef Brisket, Extra Cup of BBQ Sauce, Choice of 2 Quart Sides & 6 Sandwich Buns. Feeds 4-6 People.

Cluck Cluck Pack

Cluck Cluck Pack

$49.99

Choice of 12 Pc Smoked Chicken or 16 Pc Chicken Tenders. Cup of BBQ sauce, Choice of 2 Quart Sides & 4 Jalapeno Cheddar Cornbread Muffins w/ Honey Butter. Feeds 4-6 People.

Rib Combo Pack

Rib Combo Pack

$89.99

18 Rib Bones & Choice of 8 Pc Smoked Chicken or 10 Chicken Tenders. Cup of BBQ Sauce, Choice of 2 Quart Sides & 4 Jalapeno Cheddar Cornbread Muffins w/ Honey Butter. Feeds 4-6 People.

Appetizers

BBQ Nachos

BBQ Nachos

$10.99+

hand-cut tortilla strips, Jack & Cheddar cheeses, BBQ Pulled Pork & Chicken, pico de gallo, sour cream & guacamole.

Boudin Balls

Boudin Balls

$9.99

pulled pork, Andouille sausage, jambalaya, breaded, fried, side of Cajun ranch.

Cajun BBQ Shrimp

Cajun BBQ Shrimp

$10.99

shrimp, Cajun butter sauce with garlic, green onions, French bread for soppin'.

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$11.99+
Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$11.99+

choice of sauce, choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing, celery optional

Jal Ched Crnbrd Muffins App

Jal Ched Crnbrd Muffins App

$7.99

four muffins, served warm w/ honey butter.

Loaded Brisket Fries

Loaded Brisket Fries

$10.99

crispy sidewinder fries topped w/ smoked beef brisket, mild BBQ sauce, cheese sauce, sour cream & green onions.

Loaded Pork Fries

$9.99
Quesadillas- Pulled Chicken

Quesadillas- Pulled Chicken

$13.99
Quesadillas- Pulled Pork

Quesadillas- Pulled Pork

$13.99

Jack cheese, peppers, onions, guacamole, pico & sour cream

Quesadillas- Roasted Veggies

Quesadillas- Roasted Veggies

$11.99

Jack cheese, peppers, onions, guacamole, pico & sour cream

Quesadillas- Shrimp

Quesadillas- Shrimp

$15.39
Rib Tips

Rib Tips

$12.99

pound of rib tips, choice of sauce

Slow Smoked BBQ

All our dinners come w/ choice of 2 sides.
BBQ Combo

BBQ Combo

$26.99

Half slab of baby back ribs, choice of one additional meat: pulled pork, 1/4 smoked chicken, beef brisket, 3 winglets, 3 chicken tenders, choice of BBQ sauce.

BBQ Ribs- Half

BBQ Ribs- Half

$19.99

Baby back ribs smoked in batches daily, choice of BBQ sauce.

BBQ Ribs- Full

BBQ Ribs- Full

$29.99
Beef Brisket Dinner

Beef Brisket Dinner

$21.99

12-hour smoked beef brisket, choice of BBQ sauce.

Pulled Chicken Dinner

Pulled Chicken Dinner

$15.99
Pulled Pork Dinner

Pulled Pork Dinner

$17.99

14-hour smoked pork shoulder, hand-pulled, choice of BBQ sauce.

Rib Tips Dinner

Rib Tips Dinner

$15.99

generous portion of our meaty slow-smoked pork rib tips glazed w/ your choice of BBQ sauce.

Smoked Chicken Dinner

Smoked Chicken Dinner

$12.49+

dry rub, perfect pink smoke ring, choice of BBQ sauce. *All white meat add $2

Sampler- 2 Meats

Sampler- 2 Meats

$19.99

Choice of pulled pork, 1/4 smoked chicken, pulled chicken, beef brisket, 3 ribs, 3 winglets, 3 chicken strips, rib tips, fried catfish & choice of BBQ sauce. *Ribs can only be selected once.

Sampler- 3 Meats

Sampler- 3 Meats

$24.99

Choice of pulled pork, 1/4 smoked chicken, pulled chicken, beef brisket, 3 ribs, 3 winglets, 3 chicken strips, rib tips, fried catfish & choice of BBQ sauce. *Ribs can only be selected once.

Chuck's Specialties

Carne Asada

Carne Asada

$21.99

filet tail cooked to order, house made red mole, garlic smashed potatoes, onions & cilantro, roasted veggies; side of tortillas.

Catfish Dinner

Catfish Dinner

$17.99

catfish filet, filet or blackened, French fries, coleslaw, cornbread muffin, side of tartar sauce.

Chicken Enchiladas

Chicken Enchiladas

$16.99

grilled chicken, Monterey Jack cheese, flour tortillas, house made red mole, sour cream, onion & cilantro. Sides of rice pilaf & side salad.

Chicken Fried Chicken

Chicken Fried Chicken

$15.99

Breaded boneless breast, garlic smashed potatoes, sage gravy & Cajun Green Beans

Chicken Wings Dinner

$16.39

eight Chuck's famous wings, breaded, choice of BBQ sauce, ranch or blue cheese dressing

Etoufee

$14.99

Andouille sausage Cajun stew, rice pilaf, Cajun green beans.

Etouffee w/ Chix

Etouffee w/ Chix

$18.99

Etouffee w/ Chix & Shrimp

$21.99
Etouffee w/ Shrimp

Etouffee w/ Shrimp

$19.99
Fried Shrimp Dinner

Fried Shrimp Dinner

$17.99

Fried shrimp, cornmeal breading, French fries, coleslaw & cocktail sauce

Jambalaya

Jambalaya

$14.99

smoked ham, Andouille sausage, rice, Creole sauce, green onions

Jambalaya w/ Blackened Chicken

Jambalaya w/ Blackened Chicken

$18.99

Smoked ham, Andouille sausage, rice, Creole sauce, green onions, blackened chicken on top

Jambalaya w/ Blackened Shrimp

Jambalaya w/ Blackened Shrimp

$19.99

Smoked ham, Andouille sausage, rice, Creole sauce, green onions, blackened shrimp on top

Jambalaya w/ Chix & Shrimp

$21.99

Smoked ham, Andouille sausage, rice, Creole sauce, green onions, blackened chicken & shrimp on top

Penne Vodka Sauce Chicken

Penne Vodka Sauce Chicken

$18.99

penne pasta, vodka sauce, peas, bacon, parmesan cheese, served w/ a side house salad.

Penne Vodka Sauce Shrimp

$20.99

penne pasta, vodka sauce, peas, bacon, parmesan cheese, served w/ a side house salad.

Salmon Dinner

Salmon Dinner

$18.99

flat-top griddled filet, choice of pico de gallo, honey-chipotle BBQ, Korean BBQ or Cajun butter sauce, choice of two sides

Smoked Turkey Dinner

Smoked Turkey Dinner

$15.99Out of stock

slow smoked turkey, Andouille sausage stuffing, mashed potatoes, Cajun green beans, homemade sage gravy.

Tenders Dinner- 6 Piece

Tenders Dinner- 6 Piece

$16.39

Chuck's famous tenders, breaded, fried & tossed in BBQ sauce choice, ranch or blue cheese dressing. 2 sides.

Gourmet Burgers

1/2 lb. patty blend: certified Angus Beef, Beef Short Rib & Brisket. Add a homemade side for $2 each - limit 3.
Cheddar Bacon

Cheddar Bacon

$13.49

Grilled to order, cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion & pickle slices.

Chuck's Gourmet Burger

Chuck's Gourmet Burger

$12.49

Grilled to order, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle slices.

Smokehouse

Smokehouse

$15.99

Grilled to order, sliced brisket, pulled pork, cheddar cheese, bacon & mild BBQ sauce drizzle.

Sandwiches

Add a side for $2 - Limit 3.
BBQ Trio Sandwich

BBQ Trio Sandwich

$13.99

trio of Chuck's meats: brisket, pulled chicken & pork, choice of BBQ sauce, coleslaw & pickles Add a side for $2 - Limit 3

BBQ Turkey Sandwich

BBQ Turkey Sandwich

$10.99Out of stock

smoked turkey roast, BBQ sauce choice.

Brisket Sandwich

Brisket Sandwich

$13.99

Smoked beef brisket, bakery fresh bun & choice of BBQ sauce

Cajun Buttermilk Chicken

Cajun Buttermilk Chicken

$11.99

hand battered fried buttermilk chicken breast, pickle, coleslaw, Cajun seasoning, red pepper mayo & toasted bun

Catfish Sandwich

Catfish Sandwich

$10.99

Fried or Blackened catfish filet, lettuce, tomato & tartar sauce.

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$11.29

8 oz marinated chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, choice of red pepper mayo, Jamaican jerk or regular.

Chuck's Special

Chuck's Special

$14.99

Smoked beef brisket, peppers & onions, melted Monterey Jack cheese, fresh toasted bun & side Au Jus

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Pulled smoked chicken, bakery fresh bun, choice of BBQ sauce.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.99

smoked BBQ pork, bakery fresh bun, choice of BBQ sauce.

Turkey Club

Turkey Club

$10.99Out of stock

smoked turkey, crispy bacon, tomatoes, lettuce, mayo, choice of white or wheat bread.

Soups

Brunswick Stew

Brunswick Stew

$4.25+
Chuck's Red

Chuck's Red

$4.25+
Cream Chicken Rice

Cream Chicken Rice

$3.95+
Cream of Poblano

Cream of Poblano

$3.95+
Habanero Corn Chowder

Habanero Corn Chowder

$3.95+Out of stock
Seafood Gumbo

Seafood Gumbo

$6.99+

Salads

Danish Blue Cheese

Danish Blue Cheese

$7.99+

Romaine lettuce, sliced green apples, dried cranberries, toasted pecans, red onions, crumbled Danish Blue Cheese & balsamic vinaigrette

Garden

Garden

$6.99+

Romaine lettuce, bell pepper, cucumber, carrots, red onion, tomato, garlic croutons & choice of dressing

Super Caesar

Super Caesar

$7.99+

Romaine lettuce, jalapeno-lime Caesar dressing, tortilla strips, black beans, grilled red onions, Romano cheese & tomato salsa.

Tostada

Tostada

$11.99

Romaine lettuce, diced tomato, red onions, Parmesan cheese, red wine vinaigrette, tostada w/ refried black beans, grilled chicken, Jack cheese, pico de gallo & sour cream.

Caesar

Caesar

$5.99+

Romaine, jalapeno-lime Caesar dressing, Romano cheese, garlic croutons.

Desserts

Banana Bread Pudding

Banana Bread Pudding

$7.99

bananas, pecans, bread pudding, caramel sauce, scoop of vanilla ice cream.

Brownie

Brownie

$4.49

Brownie Sundae

$6.99
Cobbler

Cobbler

$7.99

Ice Cream- 1 Scoop

$1.25

Ice Cream- 2 Scoop

$2.50
Mom's Cookie

Mom's Cookie

$2.49

Ala Carte Meats (OO)

Baby Back Ribs per slab

Baby Back Ribs per slab

$25.99
Beef Brisket per lb.

Beef Brisket per lb.

$21.99
Pulled Chicken per lb.

Pulled Chicken per lb.

$16.99
Pulled Pork per lb.

Pulled Pork per lb.

$14.49
Rib Tips per lb.

Rib Tips per lb.

$12.99
Turkey per lb.

Turkey per lb.

$13.99

Kids

Kids Burgers

Kids Burgers

$7.99
Kids Chicken Tenders (2)

Kids Chicken Tenders (2)

$7.49

Kids Chz Quesadillas

$7.99

Kids Fish

$7.99

Kids Grilled Chz

$7.25

Kids Mac

$7.25

Kids Pulled Pork

$7.99

Kids Ribs

$8.99

Sides

Our homemade sides available in: small, large & quart containers!
NO DISPOSABLES NEEDED

NO DISPOSABLES NEEDED

We will not include any napkins, wetnaps, or silverware with your order.

NO BREAD OR BUTTER

We will not include any bread rolls or butter with your order.

Andouille Sausage Stuffing

Andouille Sausage Stuffing

$2.50+
Baked Beans

Baked Beans

$2.50+
Baked Potato

Baked Potato

$2.50
BBQ Sauce Pint

BBQ Sauce Pint

$5.99
Cajun French Fries

Cajun French Fries

$3.79
Cajun Green Beans

Cajun Green Beans

$2.50+
Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$2.50+
French Fries

French Fries

$3.29
Garlic Mashed Potatoes

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$2.50+
Mac N' Cheese

Mac N' Cheese

$2.50+

Rice Pilaf

$2.50+
Roasted Veggies

Roasted Veggies

$2.50+

Rolls & Butter

$0.55
Side BBQ

Side BBQ

$0.50

Beverages (OO)

20oz. Pepsi

20oz. Pepsi

$1.59
20oz. Diet Pepsi

20oz. Diet Pepsi

$1.59

Water Bottle

$1.49
Lipton Green Tea Btl

Lipton Green Tea Btl

$2.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markFamily-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markDigital Payments
check markTV
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Chuck’s Southern Comforts Cafe is a family owned and operated business specializing in BBQ, Cajun and Country cuisine. We also feature our Chateau Orleans Banquet Hall. This elegant banquet hall can hold up to 300 people and makes a great place to hold parties, corporate meetings and weddings! We have a full service bar with 31 beers on tap and over 50 select craft bottles & cans. We offer dine-in, carry out, delivery, catering, on-site cookouts & more!

Website

Location

8025 S Cass Ave, Darien, IL 60561

Directions

Gallery
Chuck's Southern Comforts Cafe - Darien image
Chuck's Southern Comforts Cafe - Darien image

Similar restaurants in your area

QBar Darien - 8109 cass avenue
orange starNo Reviews
8109 cass avenue Darien, IL 61821
View restaurantnext
The Buona Companies - Food Truck
orange starNo Reviews
7417 Cass Avenue Darien, IL 60561
View restaurantnext
Pizzeria K - 737 Plainfield Road Unit #4A
orange starNo Reviews
737 Plainfield Road Unit #4A Darien, IL 60561
View restaurantnext
75th Street Honey Jam Cafe - Downers Grove - 401 75th Street
orange starNo Reviews
401 75th Street Downers Grove, IL 60516
View restaurantnext
CHISHACK - 301 75th St
orange starNo Reviews
301 75th St WILLOWBROOK, IL 60527
View restaurantnext
Chula's corp - 500 75th St
orange starNo Reviews
500 75th St Downers Grove, IL 60516
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Darien
Westmont
review star
Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)
Woodridge
review star
Avg 3.6 (5 restaurants)
Downers Grove
review star
Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)
Willowbrook
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Hinsdale
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Lemont
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Bolingbrook
review star
Avg 4 (12 restaurants)
Oak Brook
review star
Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)
La Grange
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston