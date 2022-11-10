Restaurant header imageView gallery

Chuck's Trading Post

534 Reviews

$$

1506 W. 36th St

Baltimore, MD 21211

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

SMASHBURGER

BURGER ‘N BEER (WEDNESDAYS ONLY 3P-7P)

CHUCK NORRIS

CHUCK NORRIS

$13.00

Creekstone Farms Half Pound Black Angus, American Cheese, shredded Romaine, Tomato, Onion

BUTCH CASSIDY

BUTCH CASSIDY

$13.00

Creekstone Farms Half Pound Black Angus, Cheddar, Hoffs BBQ, Crispy Fried Onions

SUNDANCE KID

SUNDANCE KID

$13.00

Creekstone Farms Half Pound Black Angus, Caramelized Onions, Mushrooms, Hots, Swiss

EL CHAPO

EL CHAPO

$13.00

Creekstone Farms Half Pound Black Angus, Guacamole, Caramelized Onions, Jalapeno, Pepper Jack Cheese, Arugula, Tomato

ANNIE OAKLEY

ANNIE OAKLEY

$13.00

Creekstone Farms Half Pound Black Angus, Bacon, Egg, sharp Cheddar, Arugula, Tomato, Onion

Black Bean Burger

Black Bean Burger

$12.00Out of stock

Vegetarian Black Bean, Quinoa, Rice, Burger served with Gochu Sauce, Arugula, Tomato, Onion, Pickles

KIM JON MMM

KIM JON MMM

$13.00

Creekstone Farms Half Pound Black Angus, Kimchi Pickles, Arugula, Tomato, Onions, Gochu Sauce

SMASHBURGER

SMASHBURGER

$13.00

2 - 4oz 'smashed' black angus patties, american cheese, pickles, caramelized onions, shredduce, house smoked garlic-onion aioli on brioche

SPECIAL ALERT: Banh Mi Turkey Burger

$14.00

Turkey Burger with cucumbers, jalapenos, cilantro, pickled carrots & daikon, gochujang mayo, kimchi pickles

Espresso Bar

Latte

Latte

$4.00

Steamed milk & espresso. Choose from Zeke's Mobtown blend- Guatemalan, Columbian, and Indian beans are dark roasted, smooth and creamy; a traditional southern style three bean espresso blend or Thread Coffee Roasters Decaf Espresso blend - roasted Arabica coffee with flavors of nut butter, chocolate and blackberry.

Machiatto

Machiatto

$3.00

espresso + foam dollop Choose from Zeke's Mobtown blend- Guatemalan, Columbian, and Indian beans are dark roasted, smooth and creamy; a traditional southern style three bean espresso blend or Thread Coffee Roasters Decaf Espresso blend - roasted Arabica coffee with flavors of nut butter, chocolate and blackberry.

Espresso Shot

Espresso Shot

$2.00

Choose from Zeke's Mobtown blend- Guatemalan, Columbian, and Indian beans are dark roasted, smooth and creamy; a traditional southern style three bean espresso blend or Thread Coffee Roasters Decaf Espresso blend - roasted Arabica coffee with flavors of nut butter, chocolate and blackberry.

Cappucino

Cappucino

$4.00

Espresso + Foam Choose from Zeke's Mobtown blend- Guatemalan, Columbian, and Indian beans are dark roasted, smooth and creamy; a traditional southern style three bean espresso blend or Thread Coffee Roasters Decaf Espresso blend - roasted Arabica coffee with flavors of nut butter, chocolate and blackberry.

Hot Coffee

Hot Coffee

$2.25

Chuck's Blend by Zeke's Coffee, a small batch roastery. Cream and sugar as specified

Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$2.25

Cream and Sugar as specified

Thread Nitro Cold Brew

Thread Nitro Cold Brew

$20.00+

Thread Coffee is a woman and queer owned company roasting transparently traded coffee in Baltimore, MD.

Iced Tea

$2.50

Unsweetened Black Tea. Sweetener added as specified.

Zeke's Cold Brew

Zeke's Cold Brew

$3.50
Minor Figures Latte Can

Minor Figures Latte Can

$2.49

Plant based oat-milk ready to drink lattes.

Boozy Coffee

$7.00

A Hot (or iced) Chucks Brew Coffee with a shot of your choosing to spice up your morning caffeine boost!!

Drinks

Natalie's Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

Natalie's Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

$2.69

Made from 100% Florida oranges. Honestly sourced, freshly handcrafted, minimally processed.

Apple Juice

$2.69

Fountain Soda

$2.49

San Pellegrino

$2.49
Wild Kombucha

Wild Kombucha

$3.79

Appalachian Root Beer

$2.25

Icaro Yerba Mate Hibiscus

$3.79

Crafted in Baltimore, discored by the Guarant natives in Argentina, Yerba Mate has always been a sociocultural experience. The Guarani would chew the leaves for strength, energy and high spirits. Enjoy our modern spin on the traditinal. 1% supports Baltimore City arts and education through Living Classrooms.

Kimono Yuzu Sparkling Juice

Kimono Yuzu Sparkling Juice

$3.69

Sparkling Yuzu juice made with hand picked yuzu from Shikoku Island, Hyogo Mountain Water and organic sugar cane

Cocktails ** Must be consumed on premise only

Choco-Banana Boozy Iced Latte

Choco-Banana Boozy Iced Latte

$9.00

Iced Latte with Mocha, & Howler Monkey Whiskey.

RumChata-lotte Latte

RumChata-lotte Latte

$9.00

RumChata, milk & espresso topped with cinnamon sugar.

Bloody Mary

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Housemade Spicy Bloody Mix

Mimosa

Mimosa

$8.00

Prosecco with juice of your choosing!

Mimosa "Pitcher"

Mimosa "Pitcher"

$25.00

Bottle of Prosecco with Orange Juice.

Espresso Cloud

Espresso Cloud

$10.00

Fresh Espresso, Vodka, & Brownie Caramel Cream Liqueur.

Empress 75

Empress 75

$9.00

Empress Gin + Lemon Topped with Prosecco

Cold Fashioned

Cold Fashioned

$9.00

Zeke's Cold Brew, James E Pepper Bourbon, Orange Bitters

Gitty Up

Gitty Up

$8.00

Mr. Black Coffee Liqueur, cinnamon, milk, splash of iced coffee

Chuck's Crush

Chuck's Crush

$6.00

Vodka, Triple Sec, Sprite, Fresh Squeezed Juice of your Choice.

Slow and Low

Slow and Low

$5.50

Canned "Old fashioned"

Tequila Blackberry Smash

Tequila Blackberry Smash

$9.00

Elvelo Tequila Blanco, Muddles Berries, Mint, Tonic

Aperol Spritz

Aperol Spritz

$8.00

Aperol, Prosecco, soda.

Caribbean Mule

Caribbean Mule

$9.00

Picaroon Gold Rum, Lime, Ginger Syrup, and Boylan's Ginger Beer.

Smooth & Sparkling

Smooth & Sparkling

$9.00

Iced Espresso with Sparkling Water and Mr. Black Liquer: Our Take on a Boozy Americano, but Spirtzy!

Rose Tinted Glasses

$10.00

Shot Tower Gin, Rose, Lemonade, and Prosecco

London Smog

$11.00

Lost Ark Vanilla Rum, Rumchata, Earl Grey & Lavender

DRAFT BEERS **Must be consumed on Premise

Downeast Strawberry Cider Draft

$6.00

Union Zadie Lager

$6.00

Diamondback Green Machine IPA Draft

$6.00

RAR Groove City Hefeweizen Draft

$6.00

Beer/Cider

Ministry Of Brewing The Point Pilsner

Ministry Of Brewing The Point Pilsner

$11.99
Natty Boh

Natty Boh

$6.99
Union Duckpin Pale Ale

Union Duckpin Pale Ale

$10.99

A Baltimore Original This generously hopped pale ale is a strike in your mouth! Brewed with lots of Pacific Northwest & New Zealand hops this beer is ten frames of big citrus and tropical fruit aroma and flavor. A strong malt backbone rounds it out and makes this pale ale a delight for the senses. The pins may be small but the flavor is huge! In our town, we roll Duckpin—a true Baltimore original.

Untitled Hard Seltzer

Untitled Hard Seltzer

$11.49

Made with Real Fruit Juice, this 5% Hard Seltzer will trick you into thinking you're having a cocktail.

Westbrook One Claw Citra

Westbrook One Claw Citra

$12.99
Westbrook White Thai

Westbrook White Thai

$12.49
White Claw Variety Pack

White Claw Variety Pack

$9.99

Hard Seltzer

Westbrook Gose

Westbrook Gose

$12.99

Wine

Centorri Moscato de Pavia

Centorri Moscato de Pavia

$11.49

A pale yellow color with a lovely pronounced bead, intense aromas of peaches, rose petals and ginger waft from the glass. Delicate and sweet notes of ripe stone fruit and citrus are nicely framed by balanced acidity.

Cline Viogner

Cline Viogner

$11.99

#50 top 100 Best Buy Rich Rich, soft, and ripe wine folds peach, butter, and almond flavors into a smooth texture and full body.

Corte De Fresca Prosecco

$10.00
De Wetshof Chardonnay Limestone Hill 21

De Wetshof Chardonnay Limestone Hill 21

$14.99
Flowers Chardonnay

Flowers Chardonnay

$34.99

94 pts James Suckling: Aromas of apples, lemon curd, and pineapple. Flavorful and savory finish.

Forge Wine Cellars Dry Reisling Classique 19

Forge Wine Cellars Dry Reisling Classique 19

$16.99

Vibrant mustard flower, white peach and chamomile notes make this white racy and vivid, with mouthwatering cut on the finish. — James Molesworth, Wine Spectator 91

Frico Bianco

Frico Bianco

$11.99

This white blend of Friulano and Chardonnay is the perfect crisp, lightweight Italian white.

Gratien Meyer Bubbly Rose

Gratien Meyer Bubbly Rose

$16.99

Very fine salmon pink sparkling Brut Rose. Fresh and smooth with a base of red berries.

J. De Villeboise Touraine Sauvignon Blanc

J. De Villeboise Touraine Sauvignon Blanc

$13.99
Norico Alvarinho 2019

Norico Alvarinho 2019

$13.99

This crisp, refreshing white from the northern border of Portugal showcases its maritime provenance with bright citrus and stone fruit flavors wrapped with pronounced salinity and minerality. Pairs well with seafood, light cheese and salty charcuterie.

Old Westminster Trio 2020

Old Westminster Trio 2020

$24.00

Blend of Chardonnay, Viognier and Muscat. Fermented in stainless steel with native yeast and minimal intervention. Aroma of mandarin, golden pear, green apples and banana. Palate of pineapple, tumeric, sweet peach, lime and green apple. Pairs well with crabs!

Peyrassol La Croix 2020 Rose

Peyrassol La Croix 2020 Rose

$16.99

Beautiful pale pink in color, with distinct bluish hues. This expressive blend opens immediately with notes of small red fruits carried on a savory undertone of garrigue. There is a refreshing touch of greenness on the palate which gives this fresh, lively wine its truly thirst-quenching character. An accessible blend in the true style of Provençal rosé: delicate with flavors of white fruit and a hint of minerality.

Touraine Sauvignon Blanc

Touraine Sauvignon Blanc

$13.99

Loire, France: Bright, vibrant, and full of white fruit and citrus. Soft texture and acidity are well balanced.

Liquor

Peleton Mezcales de Leyendes

$38.99

Rock Town Hard Ginger & Grapefruit Cocktail

$15.00

Rock Town Vodka with natural ginger and grapefruit flavors. Serves 6+, enjoy over ice with a lime, 20 proof **Carry Out ONLY please

Rocktown Voda

$14.98

Tito's Vodka

$28.99
Two Stacks Irish Whiskey

Two Stacks Irish Whiskey

$20.00

Two Stacks Irish Whiskey Dram in a Can, 4-3.33oz cans. A superior blend of grain, malt, & pot still whiskey offering robust toasted wood, vanilla and fruitflavors.

Hochstadter's Slow & Low

$6.00

Rock & Rye Can

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1506 W. 36th St, Baltimore, MD 21211

Directions

Gallery
Chuck's Trading Post image
Chuck's Trading Post image

Similar restaurants in your area

Wight Tea Company
orange starNo Reviews
3300 Clipper Mill Road Whitehall Market Stall 2 Baltimore, MD 21211
View restaurantnext
Nepenthe Brewing Co.
orange star4.7 • 374
3626 Falls Rd Baltimore, MD 21211
View restaurantnext
Papi's Tacos Hampden
orange starNo Reviews
3820 Falls Rd Hampden, MD 21211
View restaurantnext
Artifact Coffee
orange star4.3 • 1,343
1500 Union Ave Baltimore, MD 21211
View restaurantnext
Woodberry Kitchen
orange star4.0 • 2,292
2010 Clipper Park Rd,Ste 126 Baltimore, MD 21211
View restaurantnext
True Chesapeake Oyster Co.
orange star4.9 • 827
3300 Clipper Mill Rd Suite 400 Baltimore, MD 21211
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Baltimore

The Food Market
orange star4.8 • 5,172
1017 W 36th St Baltimore, MD 21211
View restaurantnext
Wicked Sisters
orange star4.4 • 2,175
3845 Falls Rd Baltimore, MD 21211
View restaurantnext
Artifact Coffee
orange star4.3 • 1,343
1500 Union Ave Baltimore, MD 21211
View restaurantnext
ROCKET TO VENUS
orange star4.1 • 990
3360 Chestnut Ave Baltimore, MD 21211
View restaurantnext
The Local Fry
orange star4.5 • 936
711 West 40th St Baltimore, MD 21211
View restaurantnext
Nepenthe Brewing Co.
orange star4.7 • 374
3626 Falls Rd Baltimore, MD 21211
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Baltimore
SBIC
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Mount Vernon
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Fells Point
review star
Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)
Charles North
review star
Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)
Mid - Govans
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Inner Harbor
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Highlandtown
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Jones Falls Area
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Federal Hill
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston