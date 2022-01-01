Main picView gallery

Chucktown Meatball Co. 5223 Mcgregor Downs Ct

No reviews yet

5223 Mcgregor Downs Ct

Summerville, SC 29485

Order Again

Staple Items

Add Stracciatella cheese

Arancini

$10.00

Deep fried risotto balls with marinara, parmesan, and pesto

Just the balls

$10.00

3 Meatballs served with marinara and parmesan

Meatball Hero

$17.00

4 Meatballs served on grilled Italian bread with marinara, pesto, parmesan, and straciatella

Spaghetti and Meatballs

$16.00

3 Meatballs served with fresh spaghetti, marinara, and parmesan

Ziti alla Norma

$12.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Coke Zero

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Water

$2.00

Specials

Chucktown Lasagna

$19.00

Lasagna layered with pasta, crushed meatball, mozzarella, pesto, and béchamel

Bucatini Carbonara

$15.00

Ziti alla vodka

$15.00

Ziti pasta with creamy sausage ragu

Rigatoni alla Genovese

$15.00

Pappardelle Bolognese

$15.00

Bulk Pasta, meal kit, take and bake

1lb Bulk Pasta

$11.00

Choice of pastas shown on menu's.

Take and Bake Lasagna

$26.00

An individually prepared lasagna layered with pasta, crushed meatball, béchamel, mozzarella, and pesto.

Sauce Salsiccia

$20.00

A ragu of sausage, pistachio, and raisin. Pairs well with any pasta.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
A new Charleston Italian dining experience.

5223 Mcgregor Downs Ct, Summerville, SC 29485

Main pic

