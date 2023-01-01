Restaurant header imageView gallery

Chucktown Meatball Co. Container Bar2130

review star

No reviews yet

2130 Mount Pleasant Street

Charleston, SC 29403

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Meatball Hero
Gemelli Telefono
Spaghetti and Meatballs


Staple Items

Gluten Free Pasta

Arancini

$11.00

Deep fried risotto balls with marinara, parmesan, and pesto

Meatball Hero

$17.00

4 Meatballs served on grilled Italian bread with marinara, pesto, parmesan, and straciatella

Spaghetti and Meatballs

$16.00

3 Meatballs served with fresh spaghetti, marinara, and parmesan

Just The Balls

$11.00

Specials

Fettuccine Bolognese

$16.00

Fettuccine Pasta with classic bolognese

Fettuccine al Burro

$13.00

Fettucinne pasta with butter, olive oil, pecorino cheese, Parmesan cheese and cracked black pepper

Gemelli Telefono

$13.00

Gemelli pasta in our marinara with chunks of melted mozzarella through out, topped with Parmesan.

Spaghetti with Spicy Crab Giardiniera

$15.00

Spaghetti with crab, chilis, pickled vegetables, roasted garlic and Italian parsley.

Oreo Cannoli

$6.00

Sweet almond filling.

Fettuccine al Burro (Copy)

$13.00

Fettucinne pasta with butter, olive oil, pecorino cheese, Parmesan cheese and cracked black pepper

Drinks

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Orange Fanta

$3.00

Water

$3.00

Cherry Coke

$3.00

Vanilla Coke

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

A new Charleston Italian dining experience.

Location

2130 Mount Pleasant Street, Charleston, SC 29403

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Heavy's Barburger
orange starNo Reviews
1137 Morrison Drive Charleston, SC 29403
View restaurantnext
Rancho Lewis
orange starNo Reviews
1503 King Street Charleston, SC 29403
View restaurantnext
Edmund's Oast Brewing Co.
orange starNo Reviews
1505 King Street, Suite 115 Charleston, SC 29405
View restaurantnext
Edmund's Oast Restaurant - 1081 Morrison Drive
orange starNo Reviews
1081 Morrison Drive Charleston, SC 29403
View restaurantnext
Home Team BBQ - Downtown CHS
orange star4.2 • 372
126 Williman Street Charleston, SC 29403
View restaurantnext
Lewis Barbecue
orange star4.8 • 1,574
464 N. Nassau St. Charleston, SC 29403
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Charleston

Husk Charleston
orange star4.7 • 17,794
76 Queen Street Charleston, SC 29401
View restaurantnext
Cru Cafe
orange star4.7 • 7,038
18 Pinckney Street Charleston, SC 29401
View restaurantnext
Toast - 102 - Charleston
orange star4.5 • 6,669
155 Meeting St Charleston, SC 29401
View restaurantnext
Kickin' Chicken-West Ashely
orange star4.5 • 2,733
1179 Sam Rittenberg Boulevard Charleston, SC 29407
View restaurantnext
Delaney Oyster House
orange star5.0 • 2,285
115 Calhoun Street Charleston, SC 29401
View restaurantnext
New Realm Brewing - Charleston - Charleston
orange star4.0 • 2,266
880 Island Park Dr Charleston, SC 29492
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Charleston
Johns Island
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
North Charleston
review star
Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)
Mount Pleasant
review star
Avg 4.7 (76 restaurants)
Sullivans Island
review star
No reviews yet
Goose Creek
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Isle Of Palms
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Ladson
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Summerville
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Moncks Corner
review star
Avg 3.6 (8 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston