Chuckwagon AZ

17200 W Bell Rd

Surprise, AZ 85374

BREAKFAST - LIMITED

1 EGGS W/TOAST

$3.50

2 EGGS W/TOAST

$5.00

ADD MEAT

$2.00

BISCUITS & GRAVY

$5.00+Out of stock

BURRITO

$8.00Out of stock

DONUT

$1.00Out of stock

EGG No Toast

$1.75

EGGS BENEDICT

FRENCH TOAST

$5.00+Out of stock

HAM & EGGS

$10.50Out of stock

HASH BROWN POTATOES

$1.50

MULTI-GRAIN PANCAKES

OATMEAL

$4.00

OMELET (3 EGGS)

$10.00

PANCAKES

SAL'S BRKFST SANDWICH

$7.00

TOAST

$1.25

DRINKS

Coffee

Orange Juice

$2.00

Water

$1.50

Hot Chocolate

$1.25

HOT TEA

$1.00

FOUNTAIN SODA

PEPSI

$1.25

DIET PEPSI

$1.25

CHERRY PEPSI

$1.25

MT DEW

$1.25

DR PEPPER

$1.25

DIET DR PEPPER

$1.25

RASPBERRY ICE TEA

$1.25

UN-SWEETENED ICE TEA

$1.25

SIERRA MIST ZERO

$1.25

RETAIL

Face Shields

$2.50

FISH FRY TICKETS

$8.00

FRIDAY SHRIMP TICKETS

$8.00

VOLUNTEER APPRECIATION COUPON

$4.50

WEDNESDAY TICKETS

$8.00

LINE BREAK

-------------------

CHIPS

Chips

$0.25

HAMBURGER

Plain

$3.00

Cheese

$3.50

HOT DOG

Plain

$3.00

Cheese

$3.50

Chili

$3.50

ICE CREAM

(EXTRA SUNDAE TOPPING)

$0.25

1 scoop (cup or cone) Hard Ice Cream

$1.75

1 scoop (cup or cone) Soft Ice Cream

$1.50

1 scoop Sundae w/ 1 topping Hard ice cream

$2.00

1 scoop Sundae w/1 topping Soft serve

$1.75

2 scoops (cup or cone) Hard Ice Cream

$3.00

ROOTBEER FLOAT

$3.00

WAFFLE CONE 1 SCOOP HARD ICE CREAM

$2.25

WAFFLE CONE 1 SCOOP SOFT ICE CREAM

$2.50

WAFFLE CONE 2 SCOOPS HARD ICE CREAM

$3.50

ICE CREAM NOVELTIES

BIG BOPPER

$1.75

BUNNY TRACKS

$3.50

FUDGE BAR

$1.50

ORANGE DREAM

$1.50

STRAWBERRY SHORTCAKE

$1.25

VANILLA SANDWICH

$1.50

VANILLA SUNDAE MULTI

$1.50

MEAT BALL CUP

Meat ball Cup

$4.00

SALADS

Chef

$5.50

Waldorf

$5.50

Southwest

$5.50

Mandarin

$5.50

Chicken Salad

$5.50

SODA

bottled

$1.50

canned

$1.25

FOUNTAIN SODA

$1.25

WRAPS

HAM & SWISS

$5.00

Turkey and Cranberry

$5.00

SPECIAL DESSERTS

CHEESECAKE SLICE

$2.00

BREAD

CIABATTA BUNS

$0.75

HAMBURGER BUNS

$2.00

HOT DOG BUNS

$2.00

RYE

$1.00

SOURDOUGH

$1.00

TORTILLA

$2.50

TORTILLA GLUTEN FREE

$2.00

WHEAT

$1.00

BUTTER

BUTTER 1 # BARS

$2.00

CHEESE

COLBY SHREDDED

$6.00

CREAM CHEESE BRICKS

$7.00

MOZZARELLA

$8.00

PEPPER JACK

$8.00

PEPPER JACK GHOST

$7.00

PROVOLONE

$9.00

COOKIES

CHOCOLATE CHIP 10# pkg

$10.00

GUACAMOLE

GUACAMOLE IND

$2.50

GUACAMOLE 1# BAGS

$5.75

MEAT

CHICKEN BREAST UNBREADED

$7.00

CHICKEN DICED PRECOOKED 2# BAGS

$7.00

CORNED BEEF 4 patties / pkg

$5.00

HOT DOGS

$22.84

PHILLY BEEF 4 PATTIES /PKG

$5.00

SAUSAGE LINKS 2# PKG

$4.50

SAUSAGE PATTIES 2# PKG

$4.50

TURKEY BREAST PREVIOUSLY FROZEN

$10.00

TURKEY DICED PRECOOKED 2# BAGS

$7.00

ODDS AND ENDS

MANDARIN ORANGES

$0.50

PEACH CUPS

$0.50

SAUERKRAUT

$4.25

TOMATOES 2# PKG

$1.25

ONION RINGS

ONION RINGS PKG

$5.00

POTATO

FRENCH FRIES

$5.00

TATOR TOTS

$5.00

SALSA

SALSA JARS

$6.00

SEAFOOD

BREADED SHRIMP

$21.00

COD BRADED 1 BAG

$4.00

RAW SHRIMP

$20.00

SOUP

CHEDDAR BROCOLLI

$8.50

CHICKEN DUMPLING

$14.00

CLAM CHOWDER

$12.00

LOAED BAKED POTATO

$12.00

VEGETABLES

BROCOLLI

$5.00

GREEN BEANS

$5.00

STIR FRY

$6.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 1:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 1:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 1:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 1:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 1:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 am
17200 W Bell Rd, Surprise, AZ 85374

