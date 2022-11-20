Chuckwagon AZ
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|8:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 10:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
17200 W Bell Rd, Surprise, AZ 85374
Gallery
Photos coming soon!