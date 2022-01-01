The Chuckwagon Cafe imageView gallery
The Chuckwagon Cafe

9 Reviews

$

701 W 51st St

Austin, TX 78751

Breakfast

Tacos

$2.49

Sausage Wraps

$2.99

Kolaches

$2.99

Tornados

$3.29

SEC Croissant

$2.99

HEC Sourdough

$2.99

BEC Ciabatta

$2.99

SEC Biscuit

$2.99

Saus & Chz Biscuit

$2.69

Hash Brown

$0.99

Yogurt

$1.69

Bagel

$2.49

Sausage Biscuit

$2.39

Bisccuit

$1.29

Lunch

Hamburger

$4.59

Cheeseburger

$4.99

"Chuck" Rib

$4.29

1/4lb Beef Hot Dog

$2.99

Tacos

$2.49

CFS Sandwich

$6.49

8" Pepperoni Pizza

$6.49

8" Cheese Pizza

$5.99

Chop BBQ Sand

$4.99

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$4.99

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$5.49

Chicken Strips

$4.99

Fish Po Boy

$5.99

Tornados

$3.29

Egg Roll - Pork

$1.59

French Fries

$1.99

Soup

$3.69

Pepp Pizza Rolls

$3.29

Fried Okra

$2.99

Onion Rings

$2.99

Beverages

16oz Fountain/Tea

$1.49

32oz Fountain/Tea

$2.09

12oz Coffee

$1.59

16oz Coffee

$1.99

Hot Tea

$1.29

Hot Chocolate

$1.29

Water

$0.50

Milk Pint

$0.99

Orange Juice

$1.99

Cranberry Juice

$1.99

Sandwich/Salad/Wrap

BLT Salad

$4.29

Ck Caesar Salad

$4.29

Cobb Salad

$4.29

Fista Ck Salad

$4.29

Ck Caesar Wrap

$7.99

Club Wrap

$7.99

Spinach Mozz Wrap

$7.99

Hummus & Veg Wrap

$7.99

Honey Pecan Ck Sand

$5.99

Ck Salad on Tx Toast

$5.99

Tuna Salad on Tx Toast

$5.49

SW Egg Salad Sand

$4.99

Peanut Butter, Jelly & Granola Sand

$4.99

Club Sandwich

$6.99

Hummus & Veg Sandwich

$4.99

Pepper Jack Ck Sand

$6.99

Italian Hoagie

$6.99

Italian Bites

$6.99

Sand/Salad Combo

$7.99

Small Garden Salad

$2.99

Chef Salad

$4.29

Turkey & Gouda Sand

$5.99

Desserts/Yogurt

Cinnamon Roll

$1.99

Muffin

$1.99

Scone

$1.99

Cookie

$1.99

Cheesecake

$3.49

Pudding Parfait

$2.99

Brownie

$1.99

Slice Of Cake

$4.69

Mini Pies

$2.99

Misc

Chips

$0.79

Candy

$0.25

Apple

$0.89

Banana

$0.88

Salsa/Hot Sauce

Dressing

$0.59

Ketchup

$0.15

Mayo/Mustard

$0.10

Crackers

$0.10

Jelly/Jam

$0.15

Butter

$0.10

Creamer

$0.10

Sugars

$0.05

Lemon/Lime

$0.05

Jalapenos

$0.25

Utensils

$0.05

Plates/ToGo

$0.25

Salsa/Hot Sauce 1oz

$0.25

Salsa/Hot Sauce 2oz

$0.50

Salsa/Hot Sauce 4oz

$1.00

Salsa/Hot Sauce 6oz

$1.50

Salsa/Hot Sauce 12oz

$3.00

Sour Cream

$0.49

Cheese

$0.49

Tartar Sauce

$0.39

Peanut Butter

$0.25

Syrup

$0.25

Raisins

$0.75

Guacamole

$0.79
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

701 W 51st St, Austin, TX 78751

Directions

