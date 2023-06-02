Restaurant header imageView gallery

Chucky's Brunch Box

review star

No reviews yet

23020 Speed Street

Unit G

New Caney, TX 77357

State Street Starters

Starrr's Soul Rolls ***Weekends Only***

Starrr's Soul Rolls ***Weekends Only***

All your favorite comfort foods wrapped in a wonton and golden fried

Hushpuppies

Hushpuppies

$5.95+

Savory and golden fried

Waffle Dawgs

Waffle Dawgs

$6.95+Out of stock

Chicago Vienna All-Beef dog in a sweet crispy cornbread waffle served with Chucky's signature berry chipotle sauce

Halsted Street Meals

Catfish Meal

Catfish Meal

$19.95

Served with two (2) sides of your choice & a cornbread waffle stick

Southern Fried Chicken

Southern Fried Chicken

$17.95

Served with two (2) sides of your choice & a cornbread waffle stick

Chicken & Wacky Waffle

$20.95

Southern Fried Chicken & wacky cheddar cornbread waffle served with 2 sides of your choice

Chi Town Favorites

Chicago Hot Dawg

$11.95

A Chicago staple! Topped with onions, relish, tomato, pickle spear, sports peppers, mustard, and celery salt. Served with seasoned fries and Chicago Mild Sauce....Quench your thirst with Grape Kool-Aid!

Maxwell Street Polish

$13.95

Vienna Beef Maxwell Street Original Polish piled high with grilled onions and mustard....Quench your thirst with Grape Kool-Aid!

Mike Ditka's Hot Polish

$15.95Out of stock

Da Coach "Iron Mike" Ditka Hot Polish piled high with grilled onions, mustard, and a pickle spear on a roll....Quench your thirst with Grape Kool-Aid!

The Original Pizza Puff

$9.95

A Chicago favorite all over Da City! Fried golden and served with seasoned fries and Chicago Mild Sauce....Quench your thirst with Grape Kool-Aid!

Rib Tips

Rib Tips

$15.95

Served with seasoned fries, cole slaw, bread, & CBB's signature Mild Sauce!

Italian Beef

$17.95

Vienna Roast Beef slow-cooked to perfection in an Italian au jus, piled high on a Turano Roll, and topped with mozzarella cheese, sweet peppers, and hot giardiniera.

Gym-Shoe Sandwich

$20.95

CHI-TOWN SOUTH-SIDE Original! Italian beef, corn beef, gyro meat, grilled onions, jalapenos, & CBB cheese sauce piled high on a Turano Roll.

Chi Town Wingz & Fries

$16.95

Served with fries, cole slaw, & bread drenched in CBB's signature mild sauce.

White Sox's Spuds

95th Street Style

$8.95

Crispy seasoned waffle fries topped with CBB cheddar cheese sauce & Chicago mild sauce.

Da Wells

$11.95

Crispy seasoned waffle fries topped with Flamin Hots, Hot Peppers, & CBB cheddar cheese sauce

Gym Shoe

$16.95

Italian beef, corn beef, gyro meat, gyro sauce, grilled onions, hot peppers, & cheese sauce

Wild 100's Waffles

Blackened Shrimp & Jalapeno Cheddar Cornbread

$14.95

Buttermilk cornbread waffle stuffed with jalapenos, aged white cheddar, & topped with blackened shrimp & CBB relish

Fried Shrimp & Garlic Herb Gouda Waffle

$14.95

Savory waffle infused with roasted garlic, fresh herbs, & smoked gouda served with fried shrimp, sauteed greens & a fried egg

63rd Street Stacks

BLT

$14.95Out of stock

Chucky's Ol'Skool classic waffalized on a garlic herb, jalapeno, & cheddar waffle topped with chipotle berry sauce, bacon, cole slaw, & fried green tomato & served with seasoned sweet potato fries

Vegan Chick'n Waffich

$17.95

Atlas Monroe Extra Crispy Chick'n on a toasted garlic herb waffle or pretzel bun topped with a choice of our signature vegan sauces, leaf lettuce, tomato., & CBB cole slaw

Cole Park Waffle Sweets

Tweety's Banana Pudding ***Weekends Only***

$12.95

Tweety Birds favorite treat of banana and cream infused into a cinna white chocolate waffle, banana pudding cheesecake, & layers of butter cookies dizzled with caramel and topped with whipped cream

Starrr's Praline Bomb Bowl ***Wednesday through Friday***

$14.95

Starrr's decadent fudge brownie waffle, butterscotch cheesecake, candied pecans, & butter cookie crumbles drizzled with caramel and fudge, topped with whipped chream

Annie Marie's Cobbler Cluster ***Everyday***

$13.95

Our signature pound cake waffle topped with our cheesecake & peach cobbler fillings, crumbled butter cookies, & spiced pecans then topped with caramel drizzle and whipped cream

Da "9" Sides

Mac ~n~ Cheese

$6.95+

Country Greens

$6.95+

Candied Yams

$6.95+

Dirty Rice

$6.95+Out of stock

Potato Salad

$6.95+Out of stock

Cole Slaw

$6.95+

Baked Beans

$6.95+

Waffle Fries

$4.95+

Seasoned Fries

$4.95+

CHI Towne Drinks

Grape Kool-Aid

$2.95+

7-UP

$3.95

Sunkist Orange

$3.95

Rootbeer

$3.95

Chatham Mimosa Bar - "COMING SOON!"

Mimosa

Out of stock

Our signature mimosa bar featuring juice blends, fresh fruits, and premium spirits

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Chunky's Brunch Box is a family-oriented, all-black female and veteran-owned fast casual open-air container kitchen where traditional brunch & waffles meet the southern comforts of CHICAGO'S SOUL FOOD!

Website

Location

23020 Speed Street, Unit G, New Caney, TX 77357

Directions

