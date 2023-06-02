Chucky's Brunch Box
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Chunky's Brunch Box is a family-oriented, all-black female and veteran-owned fast casual open-air container kitchen where traditional brunch & waffles meet the southern comforts of CHICAGO'S SOUL FOOD!
23020 Speed Street, Unit G, New Caney, TX 77357
