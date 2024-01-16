Chuey FU's - Colfax 2205 East Colfax Avenue
2205 East Colfax Avenue
Denver, CO 80206
Food
Apps
- Quesadilla$8.00
Grilled Flour tortilla with Mexican blend cheese. Served with a side of crema
- Nachos$10.00
Fresh Tortilla Chips topped with Pico de Gallo, Roasted corn & black bean mix, & Queso cheese sauce. Add Korean Beef, Ancho chili chicken or Char Shu Pork
- Fresh Guacamole & Chips$9.00
Fresh made guacamole with tomato, onion, serrano peppers, and lime juice Comes with a side of Roasted Red Salsa
- Fresh Roasted Salsa Green & Red$7.50
Roasted tomato, Fresh tomato, roasted onion, roasted serrano, lime juice, salt, white pepper, & garlic Roasted tomatillos, roasted poblano peppers, roasted serrano, lime juice, salt, white pepper, and garlic
- Queso & Fresh Chips$9.00
Fresh chips, cheese, roasted red bell pepper, roasted poblano pepper, & onion Comes with a side of Roasted red salsa
- Fried Pork Skins$9.00
Fried Pork Skins dusted with a ancho chili lime sea salt
- Fuki Fries$9.00
French fries with furikake seasoning & kewpie {japanese mayo}
- Ceviche$15.00
Mahi Mahi, Shrimp, Avocado, Cucumber, Tomato, Onion, Serrano, Cilantro, Lime Juice served with Tortilla chips
- Trio Dip Appetizer$14.00
Guacamole, Con Queso, Roasted Red Salsa, served with Tortilla chips
Tacos Burritos Rice Bowls
- Soft Corn Tacos
Cabbage mix, Pickled red onion, & Fresh cilantro Korean Beef- Chipotle Sauce Ancho Chicken- Sesame Peanut Sauce Cha Shu Pork- chipotle bbq and cucumber wasabi sauce Korean BBQ- Chipotle Sauce Ahi Tuna- Orange Chili Sauce Corn and black bean- chipotle sauce and cotija cheese
- Giant Burrito
Flour tortilla, Sauce, Jasmine rice, Cabbage Mix, Pickled red onion, & Fresh Cilantro Korean beef- chipotle sauce Ancho Chicken- sesame peanut sauce Char shu pork- chipotle bbq and cucumber wasabi sauce Korean bbq shrimp- chipotle sauce Ahi tuna- orange chili sauce Corn and bean - chipotle sauce and cotija cheese
- Rice Bowl
Jasmine Rice Cabbage mix, Pickled red onion and Cilantro Korean beef- chipotle sauce Ancho Chicken- sesame peanut sauce Char shu pork- chipotle bbq and cucumber wasabi sauce Korean BBQ Shrimp- chipotle sauce Ahi Tuna- orange chili sauce Corn and bean- chipotle sauce and cotija cheese
- Pho Burrito$13.50
Flour tortilla, rice noodle, bean sprouts, thai basil, green onion, cilantro, serrano, sriracha, hoisin sauce, and pho broth {beef}
- 1 Single Taco
Choice of meat, sauce, cabbage mix, pickled red onion, and fresh cilantro
Salads
- Avocado Tofu Salad$13.00
Mixed greens, Pico de gallo, Roasted corn & black bean mix, Fresh avocado, grilled tofu, and a side of creamy miso dressing
- Ancho Chili Chicken Salad$13.00
Mixed greens, Ancho chili chicken, Fresh Avocado, Pico de gallo, Roasted corn & black bean mis, & Sesame peanut dressing on the side
- Korean Beef Salad$14.00
Mixed greens, Korean Beef, Mandarin oranges, Pico de gallo, Pickled red onion, & Chipotle dressing on the side
- Seared Ahi Tuna salad$14.50
Mixed greens, Seared Ahi Tuna, Avocado, Pico de gallo, Fresh Cilantro & Creamy Miso dressing on the side
Soup, Ramen, & Pho
- Chipotle Miso Soup
Chipotle Miso Dashi Broth, Grilled Tofu, Nori Strips, & Scallions
- Ramen$12.00
Chicken Broth{Shio}, Fish sauce, Bean Sprouts, Green onion, Cilantro, Poached egg, and Choice of meat
- Pho$12.00
Pho broth{Beef}, Rice Noodles, Bean Sprouts, Thai Basil, Jalapeno, Cilantro, & Choice of meat
- Green Chili
Sides
- Edamame$7.00
Edamame & Choice of Chili Lime sea salt or Korean BBQ
- Sweet Potato fries$7.00
Sweet potaoe fries, Chili lime sea salt, and Chipotle BBQ Ketchup
- Sweet corn tomalito$7.00
Sweet corn, sugar, corn flour, corn meal, & Butter
- Charro Beans$7.00
slow cooked Pinto beans with Onion, Garlic, Serrano, & Bacon garnished with shredded cheese and crema
- side of French Fries$6.00
- side of Queso$4.50
- Large Side of Guacamole$5.00
- Side of Red Salsa$3.00
Roasted Red Salsa
- Small side Guacamole$3.50
- side of avocado$3.00
Dessert
- Fried Plantains$8.00
Plantains, Chines 5 spice cinnamon sugar, & Caramel drizzle
- Not so fried ice cream$7.00
Vanilla Ice cream, Toasted corn flakes, Toasted coconut, & Caramel drizzle
- Churros$7.00
Churro, caramel center, & Chinese 5 spice cinnamon sugar
- Twig & Berries$10.00
Churros, Vanilla ice cream, toasted corn flakes, toasted coconut, & caramel drizzle
- Root Beer Float$7.00
