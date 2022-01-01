Restaurant header imageView gallery

Chug a Lug Pub & Grill

18409 South Halsted St

Glenwood, IL 60425

Bottle Pours

Bacardi Silver

$6.00+

Bombay

$7.00+

Bombay Sapphire

$7.00+

Buchanans 12

$7.00+

Casamigos Blanco

$7.00+

Casamigos Reposado

$7.00+

Disaronno

$7.00+

Don Julio Blanco

$7.00+

Effen Black Cherry

$7.00+

Glenlevet 12

$8.00+

Gran Coramino

$9.00+

Grand Marnier

$6.00+

Jose Cuervo Silver

$5.00+

Ketel One

$8.00+

Lamarca prosecco

$11.00+

Macallan 12

$12.00+

Makers Mark

$6.00+

Malibu

$6.00+

Monkey Shoulder

$7.00+

Remy 1738

$9.00+

Remy VSOP

$7.00+

Saracco Moscato D'Asti

$8.00+

Smirnoff Original

$6.00+

Southern Comfort

$5.00+

Titos

$7.00+

Hennessy VS

$9.00+

Patron Silver

$7.00+

Crown Royal Regular

$7.00+

Crown Royal Apple

$7.00+

Crown Royal Peach

$7.00+

Don Julio Reposado

$9.00+

Don Julio Anejo

$12.00+

Casamigos Anejo

$12.00+

Jack Daniels Regular

$6.00+

Ciroc Regular

$8.00+

Grey Goose

$8.00+

1800 Silver

$6.00+

Don Julio 1942

$25.00+

Clase Azul

$20.00+

Dusse

$9.00+

Jameson

$6.00+

19 Crimes Red Wine

$7.00

Risata

$8.00

Duckhorn Merlot

$8.00

Santa Margarita

$9.00

Stella Rosa Apple Cinnamon

$4.00

Stella Rosa Spiced Pear

$4.00

Stella Rosa Black Cherry

$4.00

Stella Rosa Peach

$4.00

Empress Gin

$7.00+

Appleton

$5.00+

Soda/Juice

Carafe Of Coke

$5.00

Carafe Of Lemonade

$5.00

Carafe Of OJ

$6.00

Carafe Of Pineapple

$6.00

Carafe Of Cranberry

$6.00

Carafe Of Lemon Lime

$5.00

Can Of Coke

$3.00

Can Of Sprite

$3.00

Can Of Lemonade

$3.00

Glass Of OJ

$4.00

Glass Of Cranberry

$4.00

Glass Of Pineapple

$4.00

Bottle Of Water

$2.00

Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Lemon Lime

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Pink Lemonade

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Orange Soda

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Cranberry

$3.00

Water Bottle

$2.00

Desserts

Key Lime Pie

$7.00

Cheesecake

$7.00

Chocolate Cake

$7.00

Activities

1 Hour Billiards

$10.00

1 Hour Bowling

$30.00

1 Hour Axe Throwing

$45.00

Cigar Event

$44.75

MISC.

Heater

$30.00

Cigar

$20.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
New American Pub & Grill featuring a Unique International Flare. Our Venue features Axe Throwing, Duckpin Bowling, Pool Tables, Party Rooms, and so much more!! Our Rooftop Bar features a great view of the local community along with a Cigar Lounge!

