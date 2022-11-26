Restaurant header imageView gallery

Chula Eatery

review star

No reviews yet

47150 Washington St Ste B

La Quinta, CA 92253

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Small Plates

Calabacitas gf

$13.00

sautéed zucchini, yellow squash, white corn, green chile, cream, butter, green onion, queso oaxaca, chips

Chúla Chip & Salsa Flight gf/v

$15.00

roasted tomato salsa, spicy salsa, roasted garlic tomatillo add guac +5

Chúla Fritters gf

$14.00

sweet red pepper, sweet white corn, queso fresco, local greens, red pepper aioli, lime crema, scallions, micro-greens

Chúla Shrimp Cocktail gf

$11.00+

shrimp, cucumber, sweet red pepper, red onion, avocado, spicy rich tomato base, chips, lime

Chúla Tamale Bowl gf

$13.00

tamale of the day, local poached farm egg, house red chile sauce, chile oil, micro-greens

Esquites gf

$13.00

sautéed organic sweet white corn o the cob, mayo, green chile, queso fresco, salt, scallions, lime, chips

Mini Shrimp Tostadas gf

$13.00

guacamole, pickled red onion, red cabbage, pico de gallo, lime crema, queso fresco, sliced jalapeno

Queso Fundido gf

$16.00

queso oaxaca, queso panella, queso monterey, turkey chorizo, charred jalapeno, pico de gallo, chips

Salsa Pint

$10.00

Salsa Quart

$18.00

Guacamole Pint

$12.00

Guacamole Quart

$18.00

Salsa glass pint

$12.00

Salsa glass Quart

$19.00

chips and salsa

$10.00

Soups & Salads

Fall Farmers Salad gf

$19.00

roasted beets & apples, queso fresco, pecans, bacon, farm greens, pomegranate, maple vinaigrette

Chúla Cobb Salad gf

$19.00

herbed lemon chicken, farm egg, applewood bacon, heirloom tomato, farm greens, avocado, lime crema

Red Chile Pulled Pork Pozole gf

$12.00+

cabbage, cilantro, oregano, limes, chile, onion

Taco Salad

$18.00

seasoned turkey chorizo, garlic black beans, white corn, pico de gallo, farm greens, avocado, citrus cilantro vinaigrette in a our tortilla bowl

Pineapple Shrimp Salad

$21.00

Harvest Salad

$19.00

Small green side salad

$6.00

Sweet Potato Soup cup

$11.00

Sweet Potato Soup Bowl

$15.00

Chúla Plates

Huevos Rancheros gf

$19.00

cactus corn tortillas, poached farm egg, roasted tomatillo sauce, black bean purée, housemade turkey chorizo, avocado, micro-greens, onion jam, queso fresco, scallions

Steel Cut Oats gf

$17.00

sugared pecans, blueberries, dried cranberries, tres leches

Avocado Toast

$17.00

thick sliced grilled brioche, onion jam, arugula, citrus guacamole, charred tomato, balsamic glaze, micro-greens add farm egg +3 add bacon +4

Moms Chilaquiles gf

$18.00

moms red chile or tomatillo sauce, pork, chicken, or vegetable, sweet onion, queso fresco, avocado, poached egg, micro-greens, onion jam, scallions

Vegan Bowl gf

$18.00

whole garlic black beans, hummus, toasted quinoa, organic farm greens, grilled seasonal vegetables, sweet potato, cucumber, avocado

Grilled Pork Torta Sandwich

$18.00

toasted telera roll, pulled pork or chicken, grilled onions & grilled sweet peppers, avocado, organic greens, sweet pepper aioli, red chile “au jus”

Shrimp & Bacon Stuffed Chile Relleno gf

$19.00

roasted green chile, queso oaxaca, smoked bacon, white corn, shrimp, tomatillo sauce, queso fresco, scallion, micro-greens

Brioche French Toast

$18.00

thick cut brioche, egg custard, charred strawberry jam, house-made whip cream, seasonal berries

Green Chile Omelette gf

$19.00

baked farm eggs, roasted green chile, applewood smoked bacon, queso oaxaca, citrus cilantro seasoned arugula, salsa, tortillas, chile oil add chorizo or pork +3

Chúla Farm Bowl gf

$17.00

sweet potato hash, house-made turkey chorizo, balsamic farm greens, tomato, avocado, farm egg, micro-greens

Chúla Vegan Pancakes gf/v

$19.00

dairy free, egg free, gluten free pancakes, house made vegan butter, local berries, real maple syrup

Green Chile Monte Cristo

$21.00

beer battered ash fried our tortilla, jack cheese, green onion, applewood bacon, house-made strawberry jam

Shrimp Fajitas gf

$21.00

blue corn tortillas, grilled shrimp onions & peppers, sweet corn, lime, jalapeno, salsa, chips

Chúla Enchiladas gf

$20.00

cactus tortillas, pulled pork, chicken, or vegetables, queso oaxaca, tomatillo or house red chile sauce queso fresco, scallions, chile oil, micro-greens.add farm egg +3

Green Chile Hollandaise Biscuits

$19.00

2 poached eggs, hollandaise, roasted sweet white corn, organic farm greens, chile oil, micro-greens

Breakfast Burrito

$17.00

Calabacitas

$13.00

Black Bean Corn Dip

$12.00

Coachella Nachos

$14.00

add meat

$4.00

Gazpacho Sm

$11.00

Gazpacho Lg

$15.00

Classic Breakfast

$21.00

add egg

$3.00

Tacos

$19.00

Pineapple Shrimp Salad

$21.00

add avocado

$4.00

Singles

single tamale

$8.00

single fritter

$8.00

single huevos rancheros

$11.00

single french toast

$7.00

single pancake

$9.00

bacon order

$8.00

granola pint

$9.00

Our Favorite Desserts

Red Velvet Cake SLice

$8.00

coconut strawberry, mango chamoy, orange pineapple

Gluten Free Blueberry Bread Pudding

$8.00

Triple Layer Chocolate Ganache Cake

$8.00

Creme Cheese Carrot Cake

$8.00

Vanilla Coconut Cake Slice

$8.00

Whole Party Cake Carrot, Coconut, Red Velvet, Chocolate

$89.00

Scones Assorted

$6.50

Jumbo Cookies

$5.25

Chocolate Brownie

$7.50

Vegan Cakelet/berries, Butter Cake

$8.00

Apple Turnover, Apple Squares

$7.50

Layer bar, Pecan Bar

$7.50

Seasonal Muffins

$6.50

Joshua Tree Bagged Coffee

$20.00

Joshua Tree Camper Cups

$25.00

Chula Black Rider Hat

$25.00

Chula Apron

$35.00

Catering

Enchiladas Tray 12-14 ppl

$120.00

Cocktails

Fresh Juice Mimosa

$12.00

fresh squeezed oj, blood orange, or cranberry, bubbles

Mimosa Kit sm

$36.00

fresh squeezed juices, bubbles, good times!

Mimosa Kit lg

$45.00

fresh squeezed juices, bubbles, good times!

Cubra Libra

$12.00

rum, mexican coke, fresh lime

Michelada Love

$12.00

beer, chile, lime, salt, michelada love

Local Brew

$8.00

la quinta brewing company: hazy ipa, poolside blonde, even par ipa

Mexican Lagers

$6.00

corona, modelo, dos equis

Bloody Mary

$13.00

soju vodka, daves michelada love, pickled green beans

Chúla Rita

$12.00

lime or strawberry, fresh squeezed lime juice, agave wine, orange syrup

Rosé of the Day

$10.00

ask us about our daily wine selections!

Red Wine of the Day

$10.00

ask us about our daily wine selections!

White Wine of the Day

$10.00

ask us about our daily wine selections!

Cold Drinks

Fresh Squeezed Orange/Grapefruit

$8.00

orange, blood orange, or grapefruit juice

House pressed LImonada

$6.00

got ph balance, got energy, got hydration

Fresh Agua Fresca

$6.00

limonada, watermelon

House Pressed Green Juice

$9.00

fresh pressed apple, ginger, spinach

Chúla Iced Tea

$5.00

homemade black iced tea with a touch of cinnamon

Arnold Palmer

$6.00

Mexican Coke

$5.00

Sprite

$5.00

Topo Chico

$5.00

Jarritos

$5.00

Bottled Beer

$6.00

Coffee & Espressos

We Proudly Serve Organic Joshua Tree Coffee Company

Golden Milk Latte

$6.00

tumeric, cinnamon, black pepper, choice of milk

Matcha Latte

$6.00

matcha, choice of milk

Tres Leches Latte sm

$5.50

cinnamon, vanilla, sweet condensed milk, heavy cream, two shots of espresso

Tres Leches Latte lg

$7.00

cinnamon, vanilla, sweet condensed milk, heavy cream, two shots of espresso

Fresh Brewed Coffee

$4.00

fresh brewed joshua tree coffee side steamed milk

Espresso 2 shots

$4.00

extra shot

$3.00

Latte small

$5.00

Latte large

$6.50

iced Coffee small

$5.00

iced Coffee large

$6.00
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

We are locally sourced, made from scratch, beautiful delicious food, organic espresso, delightful pastries, a mimosa in the sunshine, farm to table and Oh So Bueno!

Website

Location

47150 Washington St Ste B, La Quinta, CA 92253

Directions

