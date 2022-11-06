Restaurant header imageView gallery

Chula Vista Brewery- Eastlake 871 Showroom pl ste-102

review star

No reviews yet

871 Showroom Pl Ste#102

Chula Vista, CA 91914

Order Again

DRINKS (unlimited fountain fills)

Water Bottle 16oz

$2.00Out of stock

Fountain Diet Pepsi

$3.40

Fountain Dr. Pepper

$3.40

Fountain Lemonade

$3.40

Fountain Orange Crush

$3.40

Fountain Pepsi

$3.40

Fountain Raspberry Iced Tea

$3.40

Fountain Root Beer

$3.40

Fountain Sierra Mist

$3.40

Gatorade 20 oz

$3.90

Apple Juice 10 Oz

$2.00

Dole Orange Juice 15 Oz

$3.50Out of stock

Oceanspray Cranberry 15 Oz

$3.50

Oceanspray Cran Grape 15 Oz

$3.50

Pitcher Fountain Drink

$12.50

Glass Pepsi 8.45 oz

$3.00

Canned Beers

(4) Montevalle Hazy 16 Oz 6.3%

(4) Montevalle Hazy 16 Oz 6.3%
$16.99

$16.99
(4) Pack 16 oz Honey Wrangler

(4) Pack 16 oz Honey Wrangler

$17.99

IPA 7.5% abv

(4) Pack 16 oz Brown

(4) Pack 16 oz Brown

$15.99

American Pale

(4) Pack 16 oz. Guerita Blonde Ale

(4) Pack 16 oz. Guerita Blonde Ale
$15.99

$15.99
(4) Pack 16oz Warplanes Hazy Pale

(4) Pack 16oz Warplanes Hazy Pale
$16.99

$16.99

(4) Pack Mountain Hawk 6%

$16.99

(4) Pack Raspberry Wheat 16 oz

$16.99

(4) Pack Seltzer

$15.99
(4) Pack Xula Ale

(4) Pack Xula Ale
$15.99

$15.99
4 Pk 16 Oz Humble IIPA

4 Pk 16 Oz Humble IIPA
$18.99

$18.99
4 Pk 16oz Xela Vista IPA

4 Pk 16oz Xela Vista IPA
$17.99

$17.99
4 Pk Showroom Red 16 Oz 4.6%

4 Pk Showroom Red 16 Oz 4.6%
$16.99

$16.99

CA STATE ONLY SHIPPING/Handling FEE**

$25.00
Lavender Bee 4.6% Abv 4pk 16oz Cans

Lavender Bee 4.6% Abv 4pk 16oz Cans
$16.99

$16.99

Mix/Fill Pack

$18.99
MMM CAKES Limited Kit

MMM CAKES Limited Kit
$23.00

$23.00
Operation Overlord Pilsner 4pk cans 16oz

Operation Overlord Pilsner 4pk cans 16oz
$16.99

$16.99

Bottled Beer Group

MMM Cakes Collab Barrel Aged Imperial Stout 11% abv

$19.99
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:00 pm, 8:01 pm - 2:30 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:00 pm, 8:01 pm - 2:30 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:00 pm, 8:01 pm - 2:30 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:00 pm, 8:01 pm - 2:30 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:00 pm, 8:01 pm - 2:30 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:00 pm, 8:01 pm - 2:30 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:00 pm, 8:01 pm - 2:30 am
Chula Vista Brewery will provide craft beers of great quality and flavor to each patron in a comfortable and inviting setting. We will be a place in which locals and surrounding area residents can gather together and enjoy good company in a relaxed atmosphere. We will promote a place of gathering that is enriching and inviting while committing to being the best neighbor we can be. We look forward to promoting our wonderful community to all whom would be our guests.

871 Showroom Pl Ste#102, Chula Vista, CA 91914

