Chula Vista Brewery Heart of Downtown Chula Vista

Chula Vista Brewery

175 Reviews

$

294 3rd Ave

Chula Vista, CA 91910

MMM Cakes Disney Villains Collab (3pk gift set) Release 10-22-22
Bottle Mmm Cakes 1 Yr Anniv Limited Barrel Aged Imperial Stout 11%

Canned Beers

(4) Pack 16 oz. Montevalle Hazy

(4) Pack 16 oz. Montevalle Hazy

$16.99
(4) Pack 160z Warplanes

(4) Pack 160z Warplanes

$16.99
(4) Pack Güerita

(4) Pack Güerita

$14.99
4 Pk 16 Oz Humble IIPA

4 Pk 16 Oz Humble IIPA

$18.99

4 Pk Hilltop IPA

$17.99

4pack Assorted

$17.99
4pk Raspberry Wheat Ale

4pk Raspberry Wheat Ale

$15.99

4pk Lavender Bee Honey Ale

$17.99
4pkc 16oz Operation Overlord

4pkc 16oz Operation Overlord

$17.99

CA STATE ONLY SHIPPING/Handling FEE**

$25.00
MMM Cakes Disney Villains Collab (3pk gift set) Release 10-22-22

MMM Cakes Disney Villains Collab (3pk gift set) Release 10-22-22

$23.00

Bottle Mmm Cakes 1 Yr Anniv Limited Barrel Aged Imperial Stout 11%

$19.99

Hats

Khaki Dad Hat

$15.00Out of stock
Red CVB Dad Hat

Red CVB Dad Hat

$15.00

Black Snapback

$15.00

Brown Snapback

$15.00

SMALL T-SHIRTS/ Outerwear

Blk Cerverza Tee

$15.00

SM Blue/Gold/ CVB Logo Tee

$15.00

SM Chela Brown Tee

$15.00
SM-Anniversary Humble V Neck

SM-Anniversary Humble V Neck

$15.00
Windbreaker S Black Camo

Windbreaker S Black Camo

$15.00
Windbreaker S Brown/Blue

Windbreaker S Brown/Blue

$35.00

New Brown Tee Sm

$17.00

New Mint Tee Sm

$17.00

New Blue Tee Sm

$17.00

MED T-SHIRTS/ Outerwear

M Windbreaker Black Camo

M Windbreaker Black Camo

$35.00
Med Anniversary Humble Round Neck

Med Anniversary Humble Round Neck

$15.00Out of stock

M Chela Brown Tee

$15.00

New Brown Tee Med

$17.00

New Mint Tee Med

$17.00

New Blue Tee Med

$17.00

LARGE T-SHIRTS/ Outerwear

Blk Cerveza Tee

$15.00
L Blue Windbreaker

L Blue Windbreaker

$35.00Out of stock

LG Chela Vista Brown Tee

$15.00Out of stock

Brown/Blue Windreaker

$35.00

New Blue Lg Tee

$17.08

New Mint Lg Tee

$17.00

New Brown Tee Lg

$17.00

XL T-SHIRTS/ Outerwear

Black CVB Logo

$15.00
Black Mug Tee Xl

Black Mug Tee Xl

$15.00

Blk Cerverza Tee

$15.00

XL Chela Vista Brown Tee

$15.00

XL Long Sleeve

$23.00
XL- Anniversary Humble V Neck

XL- Anniversary Humble V Neck

$15.00

XL-BLK Vintage Tee

$15.00

XL-Grey Vintage Tee

$15.00
XL-Navy Blue Windbreaker

XL-Navy Blue Windbreaker

$35.00

New Mint Tee Xl

$17.00

New Blue Tee Xl

$17.00

New Brown Tee Xl

$17.00

XXL T-SHIRTS

XXL Blk Cerveza Tee

$17.00
XXL Brown Humble Tee

XXL Brown Humble Tee

$17.00

XXL- Blue Navy Anchor

$17.00

New Mint 2xl Tee

$19.00

New Blue 2xl Tee

$19.00Out of stock

New Brown 2xl Tee

$19.00

OTHER

5oz Glass Taster

$5.00
Brown Logo stickers

Brown Logo stickers

$0.50

Cvb Bottle Opener

$1.50
Koozi

Koozi

$2.00

Mugclub

$70.00
Tote Bags

Tote Bags

$10.00

White stickers

$0.50

Dog Treats

$7.00

3XL T-SHIRTS

Sd V Neck

Sd V Neck

$17.00
3XL Black Windbreaker

3XL Black Windbreaker

$37.00

3XL Black Gold CVB Logo Tee

$17.00

3XL Long Sleeve

$25.00

La Cerveza de Chula Tee

$18.00

New Mint 3xl Tee

$19.00

New Brown 3xl Tee

$19.00

New Blue 3xl Tee

$19.00
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markPet Friendly
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:00 pm, 8:01 pm - 2:30 am
Monday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 8:01 pm - 2:30 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 8:01 pm - 2:30 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 8:01 pm - 2:30 am
Thursday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 8:01 pm - 2:30 am
Friday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 8:01 pm - 2:30 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:00 pm, 8:01 pm - 2:30 am
Chula Vista Brewery will provide craft beers of great quality and flavor to each patron in a comfortable and inviting setting. We will be a place in which locals and surrounding area residents can gather together and enjoy good company in a relaxed atmosphere. We will promote a place of gathering that is enriching and inviting while committing to being the best neighbor we can be. We look forward to promoting our wonderful community to all whom would be our guests.

294 3rd Ave, Chula Vista, CA 91910

Chula Vista Brewery image
Chula Vista Brewery image

