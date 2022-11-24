  • Home
Merkado 31 Doral 7902 NW 36th St # 7

No reviews yet

7902 NW 36th St # 7

Doral, FL 33166

Order Again

Appetizers

Papa Huancaina

$7.95

Yuca Huancaina

$10.95

Choros A La Chalaca

$13.95

Anticuchos

$14.95

Pulpo a La Parilla

$18.95

Tuna Tartare

$16.95

Causa Limena

$10.95

Causa De Atun

$10.95

Causa Pulpa Cangrej

$11.95

Causa de Camarones

$11.95

Merkado Causa Tasting

$19.95

Tiradito a la Chalaca

$13.95

Tiradito Criollo

$13.95

Tiradito Olivo

$13.95

Tiradito Merkado

$14.95

Leche de Tigre Clas

$8.95

Catering

Ceviches

Ceviche Clasico

$14.95

Ceviche de Corvina

$17.95

Ceviche Mixto

$17.95

Ceviche Mixto Corvi

$20.95

Ceviche Merkado

$15.95

Ceviche Merkado Corvina

$18.95

Ceviche Merkado Central

$18.95

Ceviche Merkado Central Corvina

$21.95

Ceviche a la Brasa

$16.95

Ceviche A La Brasa Corvina

$19.95

Ceviche Tasting

$31.00

Ceviche Tasting Corvina

$34.00

Ceviche Mariscos

$18.95

Ceviche Fish n Shrimp

$18.95

Ceviche Camarones

$18.95

Ceviche Pescado -pulpo

$22.95

Tiradito Criollo

$13.95

Tiradito a la Chalaca

$13.95

Tiradito Olivo

$13.95

Tiradito Merkado

$14.95

Sopas

Parihuela

$19.95

Chupe de Camarones

$19.95

Chupe de Pescado

$17.95

Parihuela Corvina

$22.95

Chupe De Corvina

$22.95

Main Course

Pescado Chorrillana

$18.95

Chorrillana Corvina

$21.95

Sudado de Pescado

$18.95

Sudado de Corvina

$21.95

Tallarin Verde Bisteck

$19.95

Tallarin Verde Solo

$10.00

Tallarin Huancain Lo

$19.50

Chicharron Fish

$18.95

Chicharron Corvina

$21.95

Chicharron De Calamar

$21.95

Chicharron De Camaron

$23.95

Lomo Saltado

$19.95

Tacu Tacu lomo

$19.95

Tacu Tacu Limeno

$19.95

Tacu Tacu a lo Pobre

$19.95

Jalea

$19.95

Jalea Corvina

$22.95

Chaufa de Pollo

$15.95

Chaufa de Carne

$18.95

Chaufa Mixto

$17.95

Chaufa de Mariscos

$19.50

Chaufa Mar y Tierra

$19.95

Tallarin Saltado Pollo

$16.95

Tallarin Saltado Carne

$19.95

Tallarin Saltado Mixto

$16.95

Tallarin Salt. Mariscos

$19.95

Tall. Saltdo Mar y Tierra

$18.95

Pescado a lo Macho

$19.95

Pescado Macho Corvi

$22.95

Arroz con Mariscos

$19.95

Bisteck

$21.95

Pescado A La Plancha

$19.95

Terminal Pesquero

$36.95

Merkado Mayorista

$36.95

Pasta Verde

$11.00

Chef Specialties

Salmon Saltado

$19.95

Salmon Papardelle

$19.95

Salmon a la Parrilla

$19.95

Shrimp Pappardelle

$19.95

Fet Fruti Di Mare

$20.95

Corvina Cucho

$19.95

Lomo Saltado Rissotto

$21.95

Trigo Huancaina Lomo

$17.95

Risotto Huancaina lomo

$21.95

Pargo Criolla

$23.95

Pargo a lo Macho

$25.95

Risotto Chupe Camarones

$21.95

Mushroom Risotto

$17.95

Aji Limo Tuna

$18.95

Especial Del Chef

$25.95

Pollo

Pollo +

$19.50

Medio Pollo +

$12.50

1/4 Pecho +

$9.00

1/4 PIERNA +

$9.00

Vegetariano

Quinoa Salad

$14.95

Quinoa Chaufa +

$17.95

Mushroom Risotto +

$15.95

Trigo +

$15.95

Mushroom Ceviche

$15.95

Side Orders

Papas Fritas

$5.50

Avocado

$4.00

Pure de Yuca

$8.50

Quinua

$9.99

Arroz Blanco

$4.50

Ensalada de Casa

$7.95

Frijoles Negro

$4.50

Salsa Criolla

$2.50

Side Tacu Tacu

$8.50

Yuca Frita

$3.50

Side de Camote

$3.00

Side de Choclo

$3.00

Side de Cancha

$3.00

Side Huancaina

$4.00

Yucca Chips

$3.00

Side Maduros

$3.00

Side de Tartara

$3.00

Huevo Frito

$1.50

Side de Dressing

$3.00

Side de Aji

$3.00

Side de Mayonesa

$3.00

Papa sanchochada

$3.50

Wakame

$4.00

Tacu Tacu

$6.00

Kids

Chicken Strips Kids

$7.50

Fish Fingers Kids

$7.50

Desserts

Choco-Lucuma

$6.00

Mousse de Maracuya

$6.00

Picarones

$6.00

Suspiro Limeno

$6.00
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
