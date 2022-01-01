Restaurant header imageView gallery
Dessert & Ice Cream

ChumChum Onigiri and Boba

review star

No reviews yet

2820 W Cary St

Richmond, VA 23221

Order Again

Popular Items

ONIGIRI
MUSUBI
Chicken Dumpling

Chum Chum

ONIGIRI

ONIGIRI

Build Your Own Onigiri: - Choose your Flavor. - Vegan Available

MUSUBI

MUSUBI

$4.50

Roasted Spam, Chumchum Sauce, rice. *Gluten Free *Nut Free

Salted Duck Egg Bao

Salted Duck Egg Bao

$8.99

Mushroom, pork, Vietnamese sausage, boiled salted duck egg york, soft bun. *Nut Free

Shrimp Tempura

Shrimp Tempura

$7.99

Air fried shrimp tempura with Chumchum Sauce. *Nut Free

$7.99

Takoyaki

$7.99
Chicken Dumpling

Chicken Dumpling

$6.99

Chicken Dumplings, 0G onion olive oil, fried shallot with side of Chumchum Sauce Option: Stream or Fried *Nut Free

Banana Bun

Banana Bun

$6.99

Steamed sticky rice with sweet caramelized Vietnamese banana. *Gluten Free *Vegan *Soy Free *Nut Free

Xôi Mặn

Xôi Mặn

$7.99

Sticky rice, Pork, Vn sausage, eggs, organic onion olive oil, organic radish, fried shallot, Chumchum Sauce. *Gluten Free

Banh Chung (Chung Sticky Cake)

Banh Chung (Chung Sticky Cake)

$8.99

Steam authentic Vietnamese square sticky rice cake with sauce pork belly, black pepper and mung pean. Gluten Free, Nut Free, Soy Free

$11.99

Chicken Skewers With Rice

$11.99
Chicken Skewers No Rice

Chicken Skewers No Rice

$8.99

Griller white meat chicken breast with Sen grilled sauce. * Gluten Free * Nut Free

Miso Soup

Miso Soup

$6.99

Organic Miso Soup *Vegan *Nut Free *Gluten Free

Bento Mushroom

$15.99Out of stock
$18.99Out of stock

Bento Rib, Porkbelly, Egg

$18.99Out of stock
Bento Box Chicken Skewer

Bento Box Chicken Skewer

$15.99Out of stock

Seasoning rice with chicken skewer, Sai Sen Kimchi and Miso soup

Tteobokki

Tteobokki

$7.99Out of stock

Spicy, Rice Cakes with Fish Cake, Mini Sausage, Boiled Egg, Green Onion, lettuce, and Cheese. ***Made with a Special In-House Tteokbokki Sauce

Sen Organic

Sen Banh Mi

Sen Banh Mi

$14.00Out of stock
Com Tam

Com Tam

$17.00Out of stock
Sen pastry

Sen pastry

Organic Green Salad ( Vegan-GF)

Organic Green Salad ( Vegan-GF)

$4.99Out of stock

- Come with Sen Organic Buddha bowl sauce, Organic green mix (Kale, lettuce, Arugula), Organic Fresh fruits, Organic bell pepper, Organic cucumber.

Organic Coffee

Espresso-Dbl

$2.99

Special Brew

$4.99

Plain Cold Brew

$5.99

Americano

$4.50

Latte'

$6.99

Mocha

$6.99

Cappucino

$6.99

Caramel Macchiato

$6.99

Matcha Latte

$7.99

Dirty Chai Latte

$6.99

Sen House Chai Latte

$6.99

Sai Sen Caphe Phin

$6.99

Apple Cider

$2.99

OG Tea

Organic Earl Grey

$4.99

Soy milk Matcha

$5.99

Sen Organic Chai Tea

$6.99

Organic Youth Tea

$4.99

Sen House Tea

$5.99

Light Sweet Organic Lemongrass Ginger Tea - House brew

Sen Apple Cider

$2.99

ORGANIC SMOOTHIE

Sai Sen (GF-Vegan)

$10.99

NON-GMO passion fruit, OG pineapple, OG coconut, NON-GMO kumquat-ginger jam, OG house made Dragon Fly syrup

Avocado (GF-Vegan)

$9.99

NON-GMO Avocado , OG oak milk, OG house made coconut condesed milk, OG agave

Dragon Mango (GF-Vegan)

$9.99

OG dragon fruit, OG mango, OG nectar, OG agave

Green Energy (GF-Vegan)

$9.99

OG apple, OG spinach, OG Vietnam celery, OG agave, OG coconut milk, OG pineapple, OG mango nectar

Nature's Berries(GF-Vegan)

$9.99

OG strawberry, OG blackberry, OG blueberry, OG raspberry, OG coconut milk, OG mango, OG agave

CC PUDDING

Rainbow Pudding

$7.99

Red bean, Snow Ice, Organic Matcha Whipped Cream, Rainbow Mochi, Cheese Foam. Gluten Free

Taro Pudding

$7.99

Red bean, Snow Ice, Organic Purple sweet potato (Use) Jam, Taro pearl, cheese foam. Gluten Free

ChumChum Bingsu

Original Bingsu

Original Bingsu

$8.99Out of stock

Soybean, Red bean, rainbow mochi, condensed milk, Almond Flakes, condensed milk

Matcha Bingsu

Matcha Bingsu

$8.99Out of stock

Matcha Whip Cream, Matcha Pearl, Matcha Powder, matcha syrup, condensed milk, Red Bean

Taro Bingsu

Taro Bingsu

$8.99Out of stock

Purple sweet potato Jam, Taro Crystal Pearl, Taro Syrup,

Pineapple Strawberry Bingsu

Pineapple Strawberry Bingsu

$8.99Out of stock

Pineapple Jam, strawberry syrup, condensed milk, Vegan whip cream, Strawberry heart jelly

Oreo Bingsu

Oreo Bingsu

$8.99Out of stock

Dairy Free, Oreo flake, chocolate powder, almond flake, yogurt syrup, condensed milk, chocolate syrup, Vegan Whip Cream

Princess Peach

$9.99Out of stock

PUDDING- ORAGNIC PARFAIT

3C Pudding

3C Pudding

$7.99Out of stock

Mung Bean, Red Bean, Taro Jam, Sea Salt Cheese Foam

Rainbow Mochi Pudding

Rainbow Mochi Pudding

$7.99Out of stock

Rainbow Mochi, Red Bean, Matcha Whip Cream, Sea Salt Cheese Foam.

Taro Pudding

$7.99Out of stock

Taro Pearl, Organic Use Jam, Red Bean, Sea Salt Cheese Foam.

Organic Parfait (Gluten Free-Vegetarian)

Organic Parfait (Gluten Free-Vegetarian)

$5.99Out of stock

Organic Greek Yogurt, Organic Peach Jam, Organic Gonzalo

$5.99

Organic Acai Bowl (Vegan, GF)

$5.99
Boba Cheese Foam Cake

Boba Cheese Foam Cake

$8.99Out of stock

House-Made Gluten Free Cake, Sea Salt Cheese Foam, Brown Sugar Boba

$9.99Out of stock

Creme Brulee

$9.99Out of stock

PASTRY

$3.99Out of stock

Long Donut with Cinnamon

$3.99Out of stock
$4.99Out of stock

Tio Pipe Churros

$4.99Out of stock
$3.99Out of stock

Berries Beignets

$3.99Out of stock
$3.99Out of stock

Soft Pretzel twist

$3.99Out of stock

Sauce

Chum Chum's Sauce

$1.00

Side Of Spicy Mayo

$1.00

Boba

$1.00Out of stock

Rice

White Rice

$3.00

Seasoning Rice

$4.00

Pickle

Sen Organic Banh Mi Pickle

$1.00

Sen Organic Radish Pickle

$1.00

Sai Sen Organic Kim Chi

$1.00

Vegan Napa Kimchi by Sen Organic

$1.00

Other

Boba on the side

$1.00

OG Coconut condensed milk on the side

$1.50

OG Condensed milk on the side

$1.00

T-Shirt

Sen Organic T-shirt

$19.99

Chum Chum T-shirt

$19.99

Orange

$1.00

Sticker

Chum Chum Sticker

$1.25

Accessories

Banh Mi Pin

Banh Mi Pin

$6.99

Metal Pins

$5.99

Clothespin

$3.99

Magnetic Button

$9.99

Cotton Cup Holder

$9.99

Flower Cup

$8.99

Boba Plush

$24.99

Small Boba Plush

$16.99

$24.99Out of stock

$24.99Out of stock

Color Vaccum Bottle 350ml

$24.99

Button Thermal Cup

$19.99

Tan Coffee Cup

$14.99

Glass Cup-doubkre Wall

$45.00

Cup+Bag

$24.99

Cup Bag

$7.00

Umbrella Bear Bag

$11.99

Cat Glass Cup

$14.99

CC Glass Bottle & Straw

$13.00

CC Glass Bottle & Bamboo Straw+ coconut cleanser

$15.00

Sauce

Chumchum Sauce-GF-8oz

$12.99

Chumchum Sauce-GF-12oz

$14.99

Sai Sen Coffee Bean

Caphe Phin - High Voltage Bean

$16.99

Espresso - Low Voltage Bean

$15.99

Caphe Vot -Saigon Racket Bean

$14.99

Decaf-Swiss water Bean

$14.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2820 W Cary St, Richmond, VA 23221

Directions

Gallery
Chum Chum Onigiri image
Chum Chum Onigiri image

