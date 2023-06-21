Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Chunky Tomato

517 Reviews

$$

897 Farmington Ave

Bristol, CT 06010

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

FOOD

Pizza

Small Pizza

$12.00

Large Pizza

$17.25

Gluten Free Pizza-MARK IF GLUTEN ALLERGY

$10.00

Pizza Slice

$3.00

Case Pie

Specialty Pizzas

Small Romano

$14.00

Large Romano

$20.00

Small Fresh Mozz

$14.00

Large Fresh Mozz

$20.00

Small Margherita

$14.00

Large Margherita

$20.00

Small Tomato Basil

$14.00

Large Tomato Basil

$20.00

Small Irish

$14.00

Large Irish

$20.00

Small White Pie

$14.00

Large White Pie

$20.00

Small Meat Lover

$16.00

Large Meat Lover

$23.00

Small Broccoli, Potato & Ricotta

$16.00

Large Broccoli, Potato & Ricotta

$23.00

Small Spinach, Eggplant, Sausage & Ricotta

$16.00

Large Spinach, Eggplant, Sausage & Ricotta

$23.00

Small Buffalo Chicken

$16.00

Large Buffalo Chicken

$23.00

Small Clam

$16.00

Large Clam

$23.00

Small Heart Attack

$16.00

Large Heart Attack

$23.00

Small BBQ Chicken

$16.00

Large BBQ Chicken

$23.00

Small Veggie

$16.00

Large Veggie

$23.00

Small Works

$16.00

Large Works

$23.00

Small Fat Italian

$18.00

Large Fat Italian

$26.50

Small Gorilla

$18.00

Large Gorilla

$26.50

Small Smashed Potato

$18.00

Large Smashed Potato

$26.50

Breads

Stromboli

$11.50+

Calzone

$11.50+

Garlic Bread

$10.00+

Salad

Antipasto Salad

$12.50

Caesar Salad

$9.50

Chef Salad

$12.50

Tossed Salad

$5.50+

Wings

Chicken Tenders

$9.50

Wings

$9.00+

Dinner

Chicken Parm Dinner

$15.50

Eggplant Parm Dinner

$15.50

Meatball Dinner

$15.50

Pasta Dinner

$13.50

Sides

Mom-Mom's Meatballs (3)

$6.50

Side Chicken Parm (2)

$10.00

Side Eggplant Parm

$9.00

Side of Rolls (3)

$1.50

Side of Sauce

$1.00+

Side of Blue Cheese

$1.50

Side of Ranch

$1.50

Side Long Hot Peppers

$1.50

Side Sweet Peppers

$1.50

Side of Carmelized Onions

$1.00+

Side of Anchovies

$1.50

Side of Hot Sauce

$1.50

Side of Secret Sauce

$1.50

Side of Pasta

$9.00

Side Grilled CX (2)

$10.00

Side Chunky Blue

$1.50

Sandwich's

Chunky Combo

$9.00+

Ham

$9.00+

Turkey

$9.00+

Salami

$9.00+

Pepperoni

$9.00+

Capicola

$9.00+

BLT

$9.00+

Mom Mom's Meatball

$9.00+

Sausage Burger

$9.00+

Chicken Parm

$9.00+

Breaded Chicken

$9.00+

Grilled Chicken

$9.00+

Eggplant Parm

$9.00+

Meatball Eggplant

$10.00+

Meatball Sausage

$10.00+

MB, EGG, SAUSAGE

$10.00+

KONG

$10.00+

Veggie -No Meat

$8.50+

Eggplant Sausage

$10.00+

EXTRAS

20 oz Soda

$2.75

2 Liter Soda

$3.50

Cannoli Cake

$4.25+

3 Pack Cannolis

$5.00

Single Cannoli

$1.75

Deep River Chips

$2.25+

Pick Up Time

15 Minutes

20 Minutes

25 Minutes

30 Minutes

35 Minutes

40 Minutes

45 Minutes

50 Minutes

55 Minutes

1 Hour

MISC

Miscellaneous

Cannoli Shell

$0.75

Small Dough Ball

$2.25

Large Dough Ball

$3.25

Lb of Mozzarella Cheese

$7.00

12" Pizza Box

$2.00

16" Pizza Box

$2.75

Big Boy Bread

$3.00

Pizza Sauce- 1 Styro

$2.50

Gluten Free Shell

$6.00

CATERING

Catering Menu

Penne Marinara

$35.00+

Meatballs

$47.50+

Sausage & Pepper

$50.00+

Grilled Italian Chicken

$47.50+

Lasagna

$45.00

Eggplant Parm

$45.00

Penne Vodka

$45.00+

Chicken Parm

$5.00

Ceaser Salad

$35.00+

Tossed Salad

$30.00+

Half Pan Antipasto Salad

$42.50

Dinner Rolls (12)

$3.00

Sandwich Platter

Big Boy Chunky Combo

$14.00

Big Boy Ham

$14.00

Big Boy Turkey

$14.00

Big Boy Breaded Chicken

$14.00

Big Boy Grilled Chicken

$14.00

Platter Sandwich's

$10.00

Works

Works

No Works

Truck

Truck Deposit

$100.00

Tax Free

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$13.00

Romano

$17.00

Fresh Mozz

$17.00

Margherita

$17.00

Tomato Basil

$17.00

The Irish

$17.00

White Pie

$17.00

Meat Lover

$20.00

Carbonara

$20.00

Grilled Chicken Pesto

$20.00

Chicken Alfredo

$20.00

Skinny Italian

$20.00

Broccoli, Potato & Ricotta

$20.00

Roccoli Rabe

$20.00

Philly Steak

$20.00

Buffalo Chicken

$20.00

Clam

$20.00

Heart Attack

$20.00

BBQ Chicken

$20.00

Veggie

$20.00

House Special

$20.00

Fat Italian

$23.00

Big Bird

$23.00

Gorilla

$23.00

Smashed Potato

$23.00

Bianca

$20.00

Humble

$20.00

Bristol Blues

Large Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Deliveries

Catering Delivery Charge

$10.00

Delivery Charge

$5.00

Bristol Eastern HS Delivery

$5.00

Bristol Central HS Delivery

$5.00

BBGC Cambridge Delivery

$5.00

BBGC West Street Delivery

$5.00

Saint Pauls Delivery

$5.00

Liberty Bank Delivery

Cadillac - Showroom Delivery

Cadillac - Service Delivery

Toyota - Showroom Delivery

Toyota - Service Delivery

Sheridan Woods Delivery

$5.00

Fire House Delivery

$5.00

Crowley Nissan Delivery

Crowley Crystler Delivery

Crowley Kia Delivery

$5.00

Regulars

Regular Customers

Joe Ferarro

$15.00

Claude

$10.00

Kong

$10.00+
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Mike Vita's totally awesome Pizza joint in Bristol, CT. Come in for a slice - it's a mighty nice.

Website

Location

897 Farmington Ave, Bristol, CT 06010

Directions

Gallery
Chunky Tomato image
Chunky Tomato image

Similar restaurants in your area

Mama Lukes Farmington - 372 Scott Swamp Road
orange starNo Reviews
372 Scott Swamp Road Farmington, CT 06032
View restaurantnext
Naples Pizza - Farmington
orange star4.5 • 552
838 Farmington Ave Farmington, CT 06032
View restaurantnext
Craft Kitchen
orange star4.5 • 809
42 West Main Street Plantsville, CT 06479
View restaurantnext
Square Peg Pizzeria Newington/Montana Knights
orange starNo Reviews
80 Fenn Road Newington, CT 06111
View restaurantnext
E&D Pizza Company
orange star4.7 • 207
200 W Main Street Avon, CT 06001
View restaurantnext
joe pizza - Canton
orange starNo Reviews
140 Albany Turnpike Canton, CT 06019
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Bristol

Bell City Diner
orange star4.5 • 531
782 Pine st Bristol, CT 06010
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Bristol
Plainville
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Unionville
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Farmington
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Southington
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Plantsville
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
New Britain
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Berlin
review star
Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)
Avon
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Waterbury
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston