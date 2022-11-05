Food Trucks
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Chunky's Tacos
178 Reviews
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Now open for Takeout and limited dine-In!
Location
1603 East Lincolnway, Valparaiso, IN 46383
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Valparaiso
Franklin House Valpo - 58 S Campbell St
4.2 • 1,801
58 S Campbell St Valparaiso, IN 46385
View restaurant
Industrial Revolution Eatery & Grille - Valparaiso
4.5 • 1,445
1084 Linwood Ave Valparaiso, IN 46383
View restaurant