Food Trucks
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Chunky's Tacos

178 Reviews

1603 East Lincolnway

Valparaiso, IN 46383

Order Again

Popular Items

Three Steak Taco Meal
Steak Taco
Regular Bowl

Taco Meal

Two tacos with rice and your choice of salsa

Three Steak Taco Meal

$15.00

Three Steak Tacos with Rice, Chips, and Choice of Salsa

Two Steak and One Chicken Taco Meal

$14.00

Two Steak Tacos and One Chicken Taco with Rice, Chips, and Choice of Salsa

Two Chicken and One Steak Taco Meal

$13.00

Two Chicken Tacos and One Steak Taco with Rice, Chips, and Choice of Salsa

One Steak, One Chicken, and One Veggie Taco Meal

$12.50

One Steak, One Chicken, and One Veggie Taco with Rice, Chips, and Choice of Salsa

Three Chicken Taco Meal

$12.50

Three Chicken Tacos with Rice, Chips, and Choice of Salsa

Three Veggie Taco Meal

$11.00

Three Veggie Tacos with Rice, Chips, and Choice of Salsa

Bowls

Small Bowl

$5.00

Marinated steak, marinated chicken, or veggie mix served over a bed of Mexican rice and your choice of toppings

Regular Bowl

$8.50

Marinated steak, marinated chicken, or veggie mix served over a bed of Mexican rice and your choice of toppings

Large Bowl

$10.00

Marinated steak, marinated chicken, or veggie mix served over a bed of Mexican rice and your choice of toppings

Tacos

Steak Taco

$3.75

Marinated skirt steak, chopped, & lightly seared. New size and new price!

Chicken Taco

$3.25

Marinated chicken breast, chopped, & lightly seared. New size and new price!

Veggie Taco

$2.75

Zesty mix of black beans, sweet corn, onions, tomato, and cilantro with hints of pickled jalapeno and lime. New size and new price!

Sides

Chips and Salsa as well as Rice

Spicy Avocado Salsa w/Chips

$3.50

Mild Tomato Salsa w/Chips

$2.75

Spicy Tomato Salsa With Chips

$2.75

Pico w/Chips

$3.00

Mexican Rice

$2.75

Beans

$2.00

Side Pickled Jalapeños

$0.75

Drinks

Pepsi

$1.25

Dr. Pepper

$1.25

Diet Pepsi

$1.25

Diet Coke

$1.25Out of stock

Sprite

$1.25

Mountain Dew

$1.25

Water

$1.25

Ginger

$3.50

Lavender Cherry

$3.50

Blueberry Lemon

$3.50Out of stock

Mint Lime Soda

$3.50

Cardamom Grape

$3.50

Orange Vanilla

$3.50Out of stock

Grapefruit

$3.50Out of stock

Raspberry

$3.50Out of stock

REQUIRES min 2 hrs advance if $100 or less & min of 24 hours with orders over $100

The base: One of these per group (~4 people)

$14.75

This includes 5 servings of rice, 2 large portions of salsa, chips, and all the toppings individually wrapped, so everyone can make a meal exactly the way they want. We recommend 1 per four people, but you know your group better than us!

We recommend 8-10 servings of meat per base. (Two servings of meat is approximately two tacos or a regular sized bowl)

Make Sure you ordered your bases first!

Avocado (per group)

$3.75

Tortilla (warmed set of 5)

$1.25

Spicy Avocado Salsa (salsa only, no chips)

$3.00

Mild Tomato Salsa (salsa only, no chips)

$2.25

Pico De Gallo (salsa only, no chips)

$2.25

Chips (medium bag)

$2.00

Chunky's Merchandise

Shirts

$20.00

Bottle Opener

$5.00Out of stock

Sticker

$1.00
check markCasual
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Now open for Takeout and limited dine-In!

1603 East Lincolnway, Valparaiso, IN 46383

Chunky's Tacos image

