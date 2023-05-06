Chuponcito 23411 Aliso Viejo Pkwy Suite K
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 4:30 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 4:30 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 4:30 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 4:30 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 4:30 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 4:30 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 4:30 pm
Restaurant info
Chunponcito is an authentic Mexican kitchen. We offer full coffee bar, scratch pastries, beer and wine. Serving breakfast until 12pm daily.
Location
23411 Aliso Viejo Pkwy Suite K, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Lupe's Mexican - Aliso Viejo - 26541 Aliso Creek Road Suite C
No Reviews
26541 Aliso Creek Road Suite C Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
View restaurant
Inka Mama's- Aliso Viejo - 26731 Aliso Creek Rd Ste A
No Reviews
26731 Aliso Creek Rd Ste A Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
View restaurant
Stadium Brew Co - 26731 ALISO CREEK RD
No Reviews
26731 ALISO CREEK RD Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
View restaurant