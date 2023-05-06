Main picView gallery

Chuponcito 23411 Aliso Viejo Pkwy Suite K

review star

No reviews yet

23411 Aliso Viejo Pkwy Suite K

Aliso Viejo, CA 92656

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

BEVERAGE

COLD DRINKS

AGUA FRESCA

$5.00

BLACK MANGO TEA

$3.50

GREEN MANGO TEA

$3.50

HIBISCUS LEMONADE

$5.00

HIBISCUS TEA

$3.50

HORCHATA

$3.50

LILAC LEMONADE

$4.50

ORANGE JUICE

$4.00

COFFEE

BANANA FLAN AU LAIT

$4.00

BLACK FOG

$4.00

CAPPUCINNO

$3.50

CINA LATTE

$4.00

COFFEE

$3.00

ESPRESSO

$3.00

HORCHATA LATTE

$4.00

LATTE

$3.50

LILAC ALMOND LATTE

$4.00

MACHIATO

$3.25

MATCHA ROSE LATTE

$4.50

MAYAN MOCHA

$4.00

BOTTLED SODA

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Fanta

$3.50

Jarritos

$3.50

Topo Chico

$3.50

KIDS

KIDS AGUA FRESCA

$3.00

KIDS HORCHATA

$3.00

KIDS LEMONADE

$3.00

LUNCH SAT/SUN

MAINS

Burrito

$16.00

Carnitas Platter

$18.00

Chile Verde

$17.00

Chimichanga

$17.00

Enchiladas

$17.00

Hard Tacos

$15.00

Huarache De Asada

$16.00

Soft Tacos

$16.00

Tamales

$16.00

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$13.00

SALADS

ELOTE CHOP

$11.00

ASADA AZUL

$17.00

MANGO VERDE

$12.00

APPS

CUCUMBER SALAD

$10.00

GUACAMOLE

$13.00

SOPES

$13.00

TAQUITOS

$12.00

UTENSILS

1 SET

2 SETS

3 SETS

4 SETS

DULCES

PASTRY

Croissant

$5.00

Coffee Cake

$4.00

Concha

$3.00

Cubilete

$5.00

Oreja

$3.00

DESSERT

Churros

$9.00

Flan

$9.00

Tres Leches

$9.00

WINE

MIMOSAS

MANGO MIMOSA

$12.00

ORANGE VANILLA MIMOSA

$12.00

POM HIBISCUS MIMOSA

$12.00Out of stock

ROSE MIMOSA

$12.00

WATERMELON MIMOSA

$12.00

MIMOSA

$12.00

GLASS

VALVRAVN - CAB SAUV

$14.00

VINA COTERRO - RED BLND

$10.00

VIOLET HILL - PINOT

$12.00

MERCAT - CAVA

$11.00

FUNAMBEL - CAVA

$14.00

ATANCE - WHITE BLND

$11.00

AZUL - ROSE

$9.00

DELTA - CHARD

$11.00

SEA COVE - SAUV BLNC

$14.00

BOTTLE

VALRAVN - CAB SAUV

$48.00

VINA COTERRO - TEMPRANILLO BLND

$35.00

VIOLET HILL - PINTO NOIR

$42.00

ATANCE - BLEND

$40.00

AZUL Y GARANZA - ROSE

$32.00

DELTA - CHARD

$38.00

SEA COVE - SAUV BLANC

$48.00

ECLATS DE MUELIERE - CHAMP

$115.00

FUNAMBEL - CAVA

$50.00

MERCAT - CAVA

$38.00

SANGRIA

RED

$11.00

WHITE

$11.00

BEER

BOTTLED

MICHELADA

$9.00

BUD LIGHT

$6.00

CORONA

$7.00

DOS XX

$7.00

LEFT COAST IPA TRESTLES

$8.00

MODELO ESPECIAL

$7.00

NEGRA MODELO

$7.00

PACIFICO

$7.00

STELLA

$7.00

KIDS

BREAKFAST

SIMPLE BURRITO

$7.00

HUEVOS

$9.00

MINI FRENCH TOAST

$9.00

FRUIT BOWL

$7.00

LUNCH

KIDS TACOS

$8.00

MINI BURRITOS

$7.00

KIDS QUESADILLA

$7.00

KIDS TAQUITOS

$8.00

SIDES

BEVERAGE

PUREE

$1.00

EXTRA SYRUP

$0.50

FOOD

AVOCADO

$3.00

BLACK BEANS

$4.00

CHEESE

$2.00

LG SALSA w/ Chips

$10.00

REFRIED BEANS

$4.00

RICE

$4.00

SM SALSA

$5.00

SOUR CREAM

$2.00

Extra Chips

$4.00

A LA CARTE hard taco

$5.00

A LA CARTE soft taco

$5.00

A LA CARTE Enchilada

$5.00

A LA CARTE TAMALE

$5.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 4:30 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:30 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:30 pm
Restaurant info

Chunponcito is an authentic Mexican kitchen. We offer full coffee bar, scratch pastries, beer and wine. Serving breakfast until 12pm daily.

Location

23411 Aliso Viejo Pkwy Suite K, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Lupe's Mexican - Aliso Viejo - 26541 Aliso Creek Road Suite C
orange starNo Reviews
26541 Aliso Creek Road Suite C Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
View restaurantnext
FISH DISTRICT - Aliso Viejo
orange starNo Reviews
26541 Aliso Creek Rd Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
View restaurantnext
Inka Mama's- Aliso Viejo - 26731 Aliso Creek Rd Ste A
orange starNo Reviews
26731 Aliso Creek Rd Ste A Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
View restaurantnext
Stadium Brew Co - 26731 ALISO CREEK RD
orange starNo Reviews
26731 ALISO CREEK RD Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
View restaurantnext
PorchBox
orange starNo Reviews
25616 Alicia Parkway Laguna Hills, CA 92653
View restaurantnext
Spikes Fish House - Laguna Niguel
orange star4.1 • 483
27020 Alicia Pkwy Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Aliso Viejo
Newport Coast
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Irvine
review star
Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)
Laguna Hills
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Corona Del Mar
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Laguna Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)
Lake Forest
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Newport Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (75 restaurants)
Mission Viejo
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Laguna Niguel
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston