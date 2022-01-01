Church and Main Delivery

Restaurant header imageView gallery

150 West State Street

Hastings, MI 49058

Popular Items

Garlic Lime Chicken

Street Tacos

Lime and garlic marinated chicken breast topped with sliced red onion, cream, spanish cheese, and fresh cilantro.
$9.00

Lime and garlic marinated chicken breast topped with sliced red onion, fresh cilantro, spanish cheese and lime crema.

$10.00

Tender marinated steak topped with fresh guac, red onion, diced tomato, and spanish cheese.

$9.00

Fresh jackfruit tossed in our house salsa then topped with fresh guacamole, sliced onion, and bell peppers.

Spanish Bowl

Build your own spanish bowls. Choose your protein, rice option, bean option and toppings. Want to vegan? We have that too!
Build your own spanish bowls. Choose your protein, rice option, bean option and toppings. Want to vegan? We have that too!

Desnudo Burrito

Build your own burrito. Choose your fillings and then we wrap all in a flour tortilla. Easier to handle on the road or in a hurry.
Build your own burrito. Choose your fillings and then we wrap all in a flour tortilla. Easier to handle on the road or in a hurry.

Nacho Flip

Starts with our tri colored and choose your toppings. All toppings are separate so chips do not get soggy. When it arrives just flip!
Starts with our tri colored and choose your toppings. All toppings are separate so chips do not get soggy. When it arrives just flip!

Sides

Chips & Salsa (small)

$1.50

Small side of tri colored chips served with our fire roasted salsa. Individual Portion

Chips & Salsa (large)

$5.00

Tri colored chips served with our fire roasted salsa.

Guacamole & Chips (large)

$6.00

Our fresh made Guacamole with tomato, onion, house spices and fresh lime juice.

Queso Dip & Chips (large)

$6.00

Our golden queso sauce blended with fire roasted salsa served with our tri colored chips.

Cilantro Lime Rice

$2.50

Long grain white rice with cilantro and lime juice.

Brown Rice

$2.50

The healthier choice! Whole grain brown rice.

Black Beans

$2.50

Southwest black beans with diced onion, cumin, and garlic.

Beverages

Bottled Water

$1.50

Cola

$1.50

Diet Cola

$1.50

Iced Tea

$1.50

Lemon Lime

$1.50

Lemonade

$1.50

Mountain Dew

$1.50

Pomegranite Lemonade

$1.50

Root Beer

$1.50

Orange Cream

$1.50
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
150 West State Street, Hastings, MI 49058

