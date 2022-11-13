Church Bar
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Located in Portland, Church Bar is serving up fresh food and cold beer. Eat. Drink. Repent.
Location
2600 Northeast Sandy Boulevard, Portland, OR 97232
