Church Bar

2600 Northeast Sandy Boulevard

Portland, OR 97232

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Share Plates

Fried Spaghetti Squash

$8.00

Roasted spaghetti squash, herbs, mixed cheese, leeks, smoked tomato sauce (v)

Shoestring Sweet Onion Fries

$8.00

Thinly sliced onions marinated in buttermilk, dredged in seasoned flour then fried, church sauce (v)

Pimento Cheese Spread

$7.00

Served with grilled bread (v)

Riblets

$16.00

Pork ribs braised and fried, tossed in spicy tamarind sauce with pickled pink onions, cilantro (GF)

Deviled Eggs

$7.00+

With pimento cheese and fried pork (GF) 3 for $7 6 for $12

Sacred Nuts

$4.00+

House spice blend, roasted garlic, peanuts

Sweet Potato Chips

$7.00

Thicc cut sweet potato chips, fried, salt served with Heavenly sauce and love.

Waffle Fries

$7.00

"Kings" Oyster Mushroom Basket

$11.00

Chicken Strip Basket

$11.00

Big Plates

Cheeseburger

$15.00

5oz patty with cheddar, lettuce, grilled onion, church sauce *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness*

Wrap it up Cousin - Chicken Wrap

$14.00

Riblets

$16.00

Pork ribs braised and fried, tossed in spicy tamarind sauce with pickled pink onions, cilantro (GF)

Gochu-Church - Fried Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Salads

Gourmet Salad

$11.00

Butter Lettuce, apples, celery, bleu cheese, hazelnut crunch, roasted shallot vinaigrette

Side Salad

$4.00

Mixed greens, carrots, cucumbers, vinaigrette

Sweets

Apple Bread Pudding

$4.00

Cast iron skillet, with warm caramel sauce

Ice Queen Vegan Popsicles

$4.00

Locally made by ICE Queen PDX All popsicles are ethically sourced and made Vegan here in Portland, Oregon Flavors: Oatchata Mangonada, Partners N’ Cream Pina Colada

All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Located in Portland, Church Bar is serving up fresh food and cold beer. Eat. Drink. Repent.

2600 Northeast Sandy Boulevard, Portland, OR 97232

