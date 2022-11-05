Restaurant header imageView gallery

Clubhouse 1070 Wiconsin Ave NW

314 Reviews

$$

1070 Wiconsin Ave NW

Washington, DC 20007

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Small Plates

Arancini

$11.00

Brussel Sprouts

$10.00
Burrata

Burrata

$14.00

capocollo, pesto

Chicken Wings

$12.00

Croquets

$11.00
Meatball Sliders

Meatball Sliders

$12.00

meatballs, tomato sauce, provolone, basil, parmesan

Olives

Olives

$7.00

daily selection of imported olives

Parmesan Truffle Fries

Parmesan Truffle Fries

$9.00

french fries, parmesan, truffle

Pickles

Pickles

$7.00

daily selection of pickled vegetables

Salads

Caprese

Caprese

$9.00

fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, olive oil, balsamic

Tequila Caesar

Tequila Caesar

$10.00

romaine hearts, toasted panko, cotija cheese, original tequila caesar dressing, add chicken $4 add anchovies $4

Arugula Salad

Arugula Salad

$9.00

artichokes, roasted red peppers, parmesan, lemon honey dressing

Burgers & Sandwiches

Smash Burger

Smash Burger

$15.00

double smash patty, cheese, tomato, lettuce, secret sauce, served with fries

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Steak Sandwich

$16.00

Impossible Burger

$15.00

Red Pizza

Margherita

Margherita

$15.00

tomato sauce , fresh mozzarella , basil, parmesan, olive oil

Spicy Spicy

Spicy Spicy

$18.00

tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, spicy ‘soppressata’, jalapeno, ‘Mike’ s hot honey’

Ronnie

Ronnie

$17.00

tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, pepperoni

Italian Deli

Italian Deli

$20.00

tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, prosciutto, arugula, cotija cheese

The Vegan

$13.00

tomato sauce , garlic, capers, oregano, roasted tomatoes

White Pizza

Fancy

Fancy

$20.00

fresh mozzarella, burrata, roasted tomatoes, basil, balsamic

Mona Lizza

Mona Lizza

$21.00

fresh mozzarella , spicy ‘nduja’ sausage, ricotta, roasted tomatoes, ‘Mikes hot honey

Truffle Heaven

$26.00

fresh mozzarella, mushrooms, shaved fresh black truffle

Gabagool

Gabagool

$21.00

fresh mozzarella, artichokes, red peppers, red onions, capocollo, provolone

Pickled Me Up

Pickled Me Up

$17.00

fresh mozzarella, dill pickles, spicy pickled brussels sprouts, basil

Specials

Chicken Crocket

$7.00

Salmon

$25.00

Sliders

Smash Burger Sliders

$12.00

Grilled Chicken Sliders

$11.00

Fried Chicken Sliders

$12.00

Steak Sliders

$11.00

Meatball Sliders

$12.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSports
check markReservations
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Church Hall is a cavernous self-serve watering hole for drinks & elevated pub fare with communal seating, fire places & numerous TVs

Website

Location

1070 Wiconsin Ave NW, Washington, DC 20007

Directions

Gallery
Church Hall image
Church Hall image

Similar restaurants in your area

Bodega Spanish Tapas & Lounge
orange star4.0 • 2,126
3116 M Street NW Washington, WA 20007
View restaurantnext
Thunder Burger & Bar
orange star3.7 • 1,295
3056 M ST NW Washington, DC 20007
View restaurantnext
Baked & Wired - 1052 Thomas Jefferson Street NW
orange star4.5 • 4,648
1052 Thomas Jefferson Street NW Washington, DC 20007
View restaurantnext
90 Second Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
1077 Wisconsin Avenue NW Washington, DC 20007
View restaurantnext
Chaia Tacos - Georgetown
orange starNo Reviews
3207 Grace St NW Washington, DC 20007
View restaurantnext
Bangkok Joe's
orange star4.3 • 1,734
3000 K St NW Suite E120 Washington, DC 20007
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Washington

Baked & Wired - 1052 Thomas Jefferson Street NW
orange star4.5 • 4,648
1052 Thomas Jefferson Street NW Washington, DC 20007
View restaurantnext
Baked & Wired - Special Orders
orange star4.5 • 4,648
1052 Thomas Jefferson Street Washington, DC 20007
View restaurantnext
Cafe Milano - Georgetown
orange star4.5 • 4,617
3251 Prospect St. NW Washington, DC 20007
View restaurantnext
Chez Billy Sud - Georgetown
orange star4.7 • 3,252
1039 31st St NW Washington, DC 20007
View restaurantnext
Bistrot Lepic & Wine Bar
orange star4.7 • 2,592
1736 Wisconsin Ave NW Washington, DC 20007
View restaurantnext
Das Ethiopian Cuisine
orange star4.6 • 1,932
1201 28th St NW Washington, DC 20007
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Washington
Logan Circle
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
H Street Corridor/Atlas District/Near Northeast
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Mount Pleasant
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Penn Quarter
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Foggy Bottom
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)
Adams Morgan
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Ivy City
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Columbia Heights
review star
Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston